Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday, Jan 16

At 12:28 a.m., deputies pulled a car over for speeding at milepost 8 on Highway 22 and allegedly discovered a spoon with a usable quantity of heroin on it as well as 22 grams of meth in the glove compartment. They also found scales, packaging equipment, more than $300 cash and a backpack. Passenger Brittany Davidson, whose name was allegedly on paperwork with the drugs, was arrested for delivery of meth. She claimed the drugs belonged to driver Anthony Ormonde, and he claimed they belonged to her. Ormonde was cited for two outstanding warrants as well as possession of heroin.

Friday, Jan. 15

At 10:04 a.m., a deputy responded to the 400 block of Main Street in Falls City where a $30 flashlight was reported stolen from Frink’s Hardware.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

At 9:10 a.m., a dog reported as aggressive was euthanized after it was taken from its owner the day before.

At 6:07 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of River Bend Road where a resident reported trash dumped on his property.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

At 2:25 a.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Zena Road where a large tree fell over and took out a power pole and transformer. The road was closed temporarily.

Monday, Jan. 11

At 8:34 a.m., deputies responded to a crash in a field in the 8000 block of Parker Road. There were no reported injuries. When one of the property owners was informed of the crash, she informed the deputies that people crash on her and husband’s field “more often than you’d think.”

Dallas Police Department

Thursday, Jan. 14

At 6:25 a.m., police responded to Southeast Godsey Road where two men were yelling at each other because one of them was idling his vehicle.

At 8:43 a.m., police responded to Northwest Marshall Street when someone reported being scammed out of $250 by Publishers Clearing House.

At 10:56 a.m., Ryan Thaller was lodged at the Polk County Jail for second-degree burglary.

At 2:51 p.m., police responded to Southwest Westwood Drive when a woman had questions about how to respond to her neighbor who was sending her rude messages.

At 7:25 p.m., police responded to Southwest Augustus Drive where a teenager punched doors and hit his head on the wall because he was grounded, and his parents wouldn’t let him have his girlfriend over.

At 8:46 p.m., police responded to Southwest Academy Street when a woman expressed concern that she was going to be kicked out of the Riverside Inn. An officer reportedly spoke with her and convinced her she did nothing wrong. She told the officer she loved him and was going back to the hotel.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

At 3:23 a.m., police responded to Southwest Walnut Avenue following a report that a manhole cover was askew. An officer pushed it back into place.

Tuesday, Jan 12

At 2:33 p.m., police investigated allegations that a man strangled his son on Northwest Bryant Court.

Friday, Jan. 8

At 1:11 p.m., Kyle Pennington was lodged at the Polk County Jail for felony drug possession.

At 10:04 p.m., police responded to Southwest Walnut Avenue where a man was reported walking around with a rifle slung on his shoulder. Police were unable to locate the man.