Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
At 11:41 a.m., three males were cited and released for criminal trespass from property in the 200 block of Southwest Mill Street. One of the males was also cited and released for criminal mischief III.
At 6:38 p.m., a female subject was cited and released for DUII, driving while suspended and reckless driving on Northwest Denton Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
At 11:49 a.m., a report of various transient items left from a campsite were scatted down by the creek east of the Aquatic Center. Parks department was contacted.
At 9:51 p.m., a report of shots fired in the area of the 500 block of East Ellendale Road. No other calls and nothing seen or heard upon arrival.
Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022
At 2:53 p.m., a report of sewage bubbling up from a drain and running down the street on Southwest Elmwood Drive. Public works was notified.
Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
At 10:18 a.m., a male subject was arrested for stalking, telephonic harassment and violation of restraining order.
At 11:36 a.m., drug paraphernalia was found lying among the apartment trash on Southeast Dimick Street.
At 3:06 p.m., a theft was reported on East Ellendale Avenue. Two bags were stolen off a person’s front porch.
Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
At 8:29 a.m., a person reported being phone scammed out of $540 on Southeast LaCreole Street.
At 10:30 a.m., a sex offense was reported to Dallas Police at the police station. Under investigation.
At 10:31 a.m., a person reported a romance scam spanning several years and potentially millions of dollars on West Ellendale Avenue.
At 11:09 a.m., a person reported finding a smart watch outside on his porch on Southwest Birch Street. The watch did not belong to anyone at the residence.
Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
At 2:14 a.m., a male subject was lodged into the Polk County Jail on a felony warrant.
At 9:30 a.m., a prowler was reported on Southwest Ellis Street. It turned out to be a person who works for OlsonLLC that is contracted with the city to read water meters. The caller thought he was holding a knife, but he had a pry bar in his hand used for digging up covered meter boxes.
At 1:36 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue. A male subject was cited and released for failing to perform the duties of a driver/property damage.
At 3:44 p.m., an arson was reported on Southwest Ash Street. A male subject was cited and released for criminal mischief II.
At 9:09 p.m., a report of a theft at Walmart. The person was gone before arrival.
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
At 4:23 a.m., a report of a small gas fire in the driveway of a residence on Southwest 10th Street. A person claimed the fire was started by a cigarette. The fire was put out shortly after police arrived.
At 10:17 a.m., police responded to a report of a male who pulled up his coat and scratched his bare butt. Police spoke to the individual who was sitting on a bench and was wearing his pant low. He said he would pull his pants up higher.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Jan. 17
At 3:45 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device on Frontier Drive off Hawk Court.
At 10:53 a.m., a deputy took into custody a dog on the loose in the 500 block of Pacific Highway and took it to Willamette Humane Society. The owner was cited for dog as a public nuisance.
At 11:44 a.m., a resident in the 3400 block of Champlain Court reported sometime overnight someone entered their work vehicle and stole two masks with filters and a pair of kneepads, valued at $100.
At 6:41 p.m., a report of mail stolen on Jan. 14 from a residential mailbox in the 8200 block of Corvallis Road.
At 9:52 p.m., a resident on Main Street in Falls City reported her neighbors pepper sprayed her dog. The resident admitted she had promised to keep her dog inside while the neighbors were working on the fence. Incident is being investigated.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
At 2:21 a.m., a Black Chevy Nova was found off Highway 22 near milepost 8 in the north ditch facing east bound. The vehicle did not appear to be drivable. The back of the car was filled with car parts and random items. There was nobody around.
At 11:51 a.m., sometime between Jan. 14-17, someone stole a 1995 Ford F350 pickup from Dallas Automotive at 12835 Westview Dr. where it had been parked for some time. The vehicle had a blown head gasket so couldn’t have been driven very far.
At 12:56 p.m., a resident in the 2800 block of Round Tree Avenue reported her neighbor’s “energetic and out of control” husky got out and jumped up on her in her yard. She was uninjured.
At 12:58 p.m., a report of a resident in the 7300 block of Ash Avenue who collapsed in his workshop. Medics were called but were unable to resuscitate him.
At 1:33 p.m., a juvenile was cited for possession of a vape pen by person under 18 years old at the Polk Adolescent Day Treatment Center at 2200 East Ellendale Avenue.
At 3:31 p.m., staff at Willamette Valley Veterinary Hospital contacted the Sheriff ‘s Office to report possible animal neglect of a 4-year-old great Pyrenees. The dog was brought to the emergency vet after being hit by a car. The male owner became irate with staff and refused any further treatment. A deputy contacted the dog’s owner at his residence in the 6900 block of McCoy Road and warned him for animal neglect.
At 5:46 p.m., a resident in the Wandering Spirt RV Park in the 28800 block of Salmon River Highway was cited disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief III.
At 5:45 p.m., a deputy assisted with traffic control at the site of a traffic crash on Highway 22 just west of the Edgewater off ramp.
At 7:04 p.m., a report of a vehicle that was the victim of a hit and run in the Keystone Granite parking lot in the 4500 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 8:46 p.m., a motorist was stopped for extreme speeding in the 6400 block of Corvallis Road. The 16-year-old driver was cited for speeding 100+ mph in a 55-mph zone and for reckless driving and reckless endangering of his passenger.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
At 1:59 a.m., a deputy came across a motorist who was out of gas in the lane of travel on Pacific Highway near Parker Road. The deputy gave the driver a ride to Shell station to get gas and back to his vehicle.
At 3:19 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and failure to maintain the lane on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue. The driver showed several signs of intoxication, as did all three juvenile passengers who had open containers of alcohol at their feet. All appeared under the influence of marijuana as well. The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. While citing and releasing him, one of the passengers who had been visibly impaired drove up to pick up the driver. A deputy spoke to the passenger and was also ultimately arrested for DUII, reckless driving, and minor in possession.
At 6:33 a.m., a motorist hit a semi-truck tire on Highway 99 near milepost 22. It was unknown if the tire was attached to a vehicle or not. The driver was transported to Salem Hospital.
At 11:25 a.m., a male subject who had been parking his van and using water from the Polk County Fairgrounds was trespassed from the property.
At 3:05 p.m., a female subject was arrested for assault IV for punching her grandmother in the eye in the 5700 block of Main Street.
At 7:05 p.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Rueben Boise Road reported someone cut the fence to her goat pen.
At 9:44 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 55.
At 10:35 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 near Starr Road.
Thursday, Jan. 20
At 3:50 a.m., a resident in the 21600 block of Highway 22 initially reported a laptop stolen by a known male subject. Later, the laptop turned up not stolen. However, the resident hours later reported a known female subject had stolen the keys to her car, a $2,000 ring, $1,600 necklace, 40 Longaberger baskets, $600 worth of eye cream (nondescript) and five credit cards. The deputy’s determined all three subjects were living together at some point and could not verify theft by any of the three. However, the male subject was cited and released for an outstanding warrant out of Polk County for probation violation.
At 10:20 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury accident on Old Fort Road near Pacific Highway.
At 11:31 a.m., a report of a computer tablet, valued at $13,000, was stolen from a construction company rig in the 900 block of Monmouth Avenue North.
At 2:02 p.m., detectives investigated a report of a juvenile sex offense in the 2500 block of Independence Highway.
At 3:21 p.m., a resident in the 27400 block of Salmon River Highway reported fraudulent activity on her credit card.
At 3:24 p.m., a resident in the 21600 block of Highway 22 reported someone had broken into her mailbox. As some mail was still inside, she was unsure if any other mail had been stolen.
At 5:06 p.m., a report of a burglary that happened sometime overnight in the 18800 block of Oakdale Road. Nothing appeared to have been taken.
At 6:10 p.m., a resident in the 25700 block of Yamhill River Road reported that an RV hit the mailbox of her neighbor’s house and was stuck in the ditch.
At 11:19 p.m., a deputy noticed a street sign from Fernwood Ct and Caribou Ct was sitting on the porch of a residence in the 3200 block of Caribou Court. The resident reported the sign had blown off in a windstorm a few weeks back and he had already reported it to the county.
At 11:37 p.m., a deputy came across three individuals in a vehicle at a closed park in the 8900 block of Wallace Road. The two female subjects initially refused to identify themselves. One gave a false name then admitted her real identity. All three were cited for trespassing. One female was cited for giving false information and the other was cited for an outstanding failure to appear warrant for Theft III out of Benton County.
Friday, Jan. 21
At 8:23 a.m., a report of a three-vehicle accident with injuries in the 9900 block of Rickreall Road. A semi-tractor trailer was pulling out of the back lot of Western Interlock, turning eastbound onto Rickreall Road when a westbound car hit the trailer, injuring the car’s driver. A second westbound vehicle the hit the first car.
At 8:21 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident at Smithfield Road and Highway 22.
At 2:14 p.m., a report from a upset Gooseneck resident regarding explosions on Bureau of Land Management property in the Dorn Peak Road area.
At 2:55 p.m., a report of the theft of a $45 pair of earrings from Green Thumb Landscape Maintenance at 4400 Salem Dallas Highway. A suspect could be seen on security camera shoving earrings in her pocket at 11:48 a.m. The suspect then signed up for a loyalty rewards program using her real name and phone number, as well as paid with a credit card also in her name. The victim is sending investigators the video footage and wants to pursue theft 3 charges.
At 10:41 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to obey traffic signs and for speeding on Kings Valley Highway near Orchard Drive. The driver was cited for speeding 50 mph in a 25-mph zone and was warned Fail to Obey Traffic Signs, obstructed VIN and Fail to Carry/Present License.
Saturday, Jan. 22
At 2:08 a.m., a motorist was stopped e for fail to maintain lane on Virginia Drive and Clow Corner Road. The driver had a cite and release failure to appear warrant out of Monmouth on a DUII charge. The driver was also cited for failing to install an ignition interlock device and driving uninsured.
At 2:37 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 93 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17 and for failure to carry registration.
At 3:34 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Main Street in Falls City reported someone threw a brick through her bedroom window. She told the deputy she saw a male subject running away and suspected her neighbor. The deputy found no evidence neither the neighbor nor his son were involved.
At 6:11 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on the Highway 99 offramp from Highway 22. The driver appeared intoxicated, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. After refusing to provide physical cooperation and submit to a breath test, a blood sample was obtained via search warrant at West Valley Hospital. The driver was cited and released for DUII - Alcohol, Driving While Suspended - Misdemeanor, Refusal to Take Test for Intoxicants and speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone.
At 5:56 a.m., a vehicle suspected as stolen was stopped on Highway 22 near milepost 10. However, after plausible explanations by the driver, the deputy could not charge him or the occupants with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The driver did a felony warrant for which he was arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail.
At 3:54 p.m., a female subject was arrested in the 300 block of Montgomery Street for outstanding warrants and also charged with Escape III after she ran from deputies.
At 4:17 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 18 near milepost 25.
At 6:55 p.m., a resident in the 3400 block of Broken Arrow Loop reported finding a black men’s suit and a pair of crampons on her front porch. The items were believed to be left by the suspect in the recent burglaries in the area.
At 8:25 p.m., a report of a hit and run, with minor vehicle damage, in the parking lot of the American Market on Grand Ronde Road and South Street.
