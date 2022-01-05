Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
At 8:44 a.m., the theft of miscellaneous items from a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Main Street.
At 8:57 p.m., a person accidentally drove into the ditch in the 300 block on Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
Friday, Dec. 24, 2021
At 10:08 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported at Walmart.
At 1:20 p.m., Dallas police responded to an apartment fire on Southeast Davis Street. A person accidentally lit her bed on fire while smoking. The fire was out prior to arrival.
Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021
At 10:29 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street.
Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021
At 1:01 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Southeast Washington Street.
At 7:49 a.m., a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on East Ellendale Avenue.
At 9:18 p.m., people were warned for riding their snowmobiles on city streets on Southeast Ash Street.
Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
At 5:42 p.m., police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.
At 7:43 p.m., report of a vehicle crash on West Ellendale Avenue. A juvenile lost control of his truck, jumped a curb, and hit a parked car and a fence.
At 10:29 p.m., report of four juveniles throwing snowballs at houses on Southeast Gooseberry Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
At 10:16 a.m., report of a hit-and-run on Northwest Reed Lane. A vehicle vs. tree. The vehicle was described as a brown Mercury Mountaineer with possible damage to the driver’s side roof area.
At 12:38 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Southwest 13th Street.
At 3:35 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
At 5:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Southeast Jefferson Street. A person reported that his AirPods and other various items were stolen.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
At 6:55 a.m., a deputy helped a motorist remove her snow chains as they were not needed any longer on Highway 22 near Kings Valley Highway.
At 7:14 a.m., a report of a tree down in the roadway in the 16600 block of Ellendale Road.
At 3:25 p.m., a report of a vehicle that slid off the road and into a ditch on Wallace Road near Zena Road.
At 5:12 p.m., a resident in the 8900 block of Fruit Farm Road reported being physical attacked and sexually assaulted. She reported the suspect got a ride from a friend to Lincoln City. Investigators contacted Lincoln City Police Department to help apprehend the suspect who faces charges of unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of fourth-degree assault — domestic.
At 5:20 p.m., a report of a package, with about $100 of merchandise, stolen from a porch in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue.
At 5:36 p.m., a report of a storage unit broken into in the 9600 block of Hoffman Road. Stolen were a portable DVD player and a back-up camera. Total loss, including damage, was $179.
At 8:18 p.m., a report of a pickup truck that left the road on Highway 194 near milepost 4.
At 9:33 p.m., a motorist was cited for unlawful use or failure to use headlights (failed to dim high beams) on Falls City Road near Main Street.
At 10:09 p.m., an unoccupied vehicle was located off the roadway in the ditch on Clow Corner Road near Adams Road.
At 10:28 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a domestic disturbance in the 5100 block of Kings Valley Highway. Initial charges against a male subject of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing were downgraded to harassment after the female subject revised her story.
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
At 2:03 a.m., a Yamhill Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a female subject on Polk County Circuit Court Warrant for hindering prosecution and requested PCSO to take custody of her to lodge at the Polk County Jail.
At 4:19 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 10:48 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance between brother and sister in town for holidays at their mother’s in the 23000 block of Yamhill River Road. The brother was cited for harassment and left the scene with his family back to their hometown.
At 11:44 a.m., someone found a wallet in the Walmart parking lot at 321 NE Kings Valley Highway and turned it into the PCSO. A deputy was able to track down the owner.
At 3:44 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign at Main Street and Bridge Street in Falls City. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
A 4:44 p.m., a report of a Toyota Prius stolen from a residence in the 600 block of South Pacific Highway. The vehicle was valued at $4,000.
At 7:21, a report of a female subject walking her dogs down by the boat launch in the 5700 block of Main Street when a nearby neighbor’s dog got loose and tried to attack her dogs.
At 6:02 p.m., a PCSO deputy stood by as cover while Dallas Police and Salem Police took an armed robbery and kidnap suspect into custody.
At 9:13 p.m., a report of a toy hauler travel trailer broken into in the 9800 block of Hoffman Road. Items stolen included approximately $9,000 worth of belongings including the wall-mounted TV, lots of clothing, $3,500 in camping gear, and a Coleman camouflage colored mini motorcycle.
At 10:22 p.m., a driver was cited on speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
At 12:43 a.m., a fire alarm triggered in the 9000 block of Rickreall Road.
At 3:40 a.m., the Dallas Police Department received a call regarding a domestic involving a suicidal male in the 900 block of Southeast Miller Avenue. The subject fled as deputies arrived. The PCSO assisted with the search of the subject until he was detained by a deputy.
At 10:09 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Chamberlain Road reported a female subject was stalking/harassing her.
At 11:56 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at Falls City Road and Liberty Road. A deputy cited the driver that ran the stop sign and caused the accident.
At 12:32 p.m., a resident in the 5800 block of Wigrich Road reported two Honda generators and Makita tools were stolen from his barn about a month ago.
At 1:03 p.m., a deputy took custody of two stray dogs in the 13000 block of South Pacific Highway.
At 9:09 p.m., a report of a burglary in the 14500 block of Ballston Road. Only thing reported stolen was an electronic tablet worth about $100.
Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
At 6:35 a.m., a deputy came upon a motorist pulled over on Rickreall Road off Highway 22. The driver was asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. There was tinfoil with black residue next to the driver. The driver, who initially gave a false name, admitted to using drugs and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was arrested for DUII — controlled substance, reckless driving and a giving false information, and a warrant out of Tillamook County.
At 3:08 p.m., a deputy located a vehicle in the Luckiamute State Park North Tract parking lot that had a smashed windshield and was still running. There was a male in the driver seat who was asleep with a lighter in his lap and tinfoil nearby. The driver had methamphetamine — less than 2 grams and 1.5 oxycodone pills. He was cited and released for the drug violations and an outstanding warrant out of Linn County.
At 7:46 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of trespassing in the 22600 block of Doane Creek Road. The deputy found nothing to suggest anyone attempted to gain entry to the buildings.
At 8:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 24.
At 9:44 p.m., a report of a loud cannon going in the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road.
At 9:55 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 11:05 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 57. The driver then became mad about the deputy’s headlight being out on his patrol vehicle. The deputy apologized for the substantial inconvenience to him and told him it would be fixed on Monday.
Saturday, Jan. 1
At 12:42 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle broken down on the off ramp from Highway 22 near Rosemont Avenue. The deputy helped push the vehicle off the ramp and used his patrol car’s bumper to push the vehicle the rest of the way into a nearby parking lot.
At 2:34 a.m., a black lab covered in ice was found wandering on Corvallis Road near Prather Road. The dog was taken to the dog pound and the owner contacted. He promised to pick up the dog in the morning.
At 3:47 a.m., deputies heard a motorist crash into trash cans outside the Sheridan Sub Station. On his way back to Polk County, the deputy was waved down on Bridge Street, by a female who said some guy was driving like a bat out of hell and pulled onto Southwest Madison Street. The driver was found and arrested for DUII.
At 5:14 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and suspicion of DUII on Independence Highway near Halls Ferry Road. The driver performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII — controlled substance and reckless driving.
At 7:04 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Brown Road. The driver was arrested for a felony warrant out of the Oregon State Parole Board for a parole violation on second-degree assault. A passenger was cited and released on her Salem Municipal warrant for failure to appear, DUII.
At 10:02 a.m., a motorist was stopped in the 10400 block of Helmick Road for expired registration out of California. The driver appeared impaired but passed a field sobriety test. He was cited for failure to register a vehicle.
At 1:43 p.m., report of a horse running in traffic on Highway 22 near milepost 20. The distraction caused a two-vehicle, rear-end crash near milepost 19. The owner was located and had just moved in and hadn’t fully repaired the fence penning in the horse.
At 1:59 p.m., a resident in the 8800 block of Grand Ronde Road reported three dogs from her neighbor’s property attacked and killed one of her chickens near her back porch.
At 5 p.m., a black lab dog found roaming in the 3000 block of Brush College Road near Gibson Road. The dog was taken to the pound.
Sunday, Jan. 2
At 10:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 64.
At 3:38 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, t-bone crash, with no injuries, on Stapleton Road off South Pacific Highway.
At 2:45 p.m., a deputy removed a dozen hay bales in the westbound lane of travel on Butler Hill Road.
At 4:52 p.m., a deputy assisted Oregon State Patrol with a DUII arrest of a motorist on Highway 223 near Milepost 3.
Independence Police Department
Arrests for Dec. 22, 2021 – Jan. 3
Kyle Casey, 26, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and probation violation.
Noe Paramo, 31, of Independence, was arrested on driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for failure to perform duties of a driver.
