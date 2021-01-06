Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Jan. 1

At 3:01 a.m., deputies responded to a man reportedly screaming for help in the 9000 block of Hoffman Road. Describing the man as “very drunk and very high,” deputies took him in for medical treatment for a cut he received on his arm from apparently falling on the road.

At 4:58 a.m., deputies arrested Armando Martinez in the 3000 block of Northwest Orchard Heights Road after he allegedly punched his 15-year-old daughter in the face. He was lodged at the Polk County Jail and faces charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment and fourth-degree assault.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

At 12:24 p.m., a deputy responded to the 12000 block of Meadow Lane where a resident reported a suspicious package. The complainant said the package contained a “decorative cube,” even though he wasn’t expecting such a package. He said he believed the package was from Russia, based on the writing. He told the deputies he didn’t know any “enemies” who might send him a decorative cube. The deputy discovered it was a battery-operated candle. The complainant reportedly threw it away.

At 12:25 p.m., a deputy responded to Restlawn Funeral Home on Highway 22 after a complainant reported that ashes were stolen from a grave and taken across state lines. The deputy found no crime had been committed.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

At 10:31 a.m., deputies responded to the 28000 block of Salmon River Highway where a man was reportedly removing trespassing signs. The suspect allegedly told a deputy the signs made him mad because he wanted to enjoy nature, and the signs affected his experience. The deputy reported explaining that they were someone’s personal property. The suspect said understood where he was in the wrong.

At 2:07 p.m., a deputy responded to the 4000 block of Salem-Dallas Highway where owners of Premier RV reported their black money lock box located at the septic dump sight was forcibly removed from its post and stolen.

At 2:44 p.m., deputies responded to the Polk County Fairgrounds on Highway 99W where fairgrounds staff reported an RV dweller who was registered to stay there until Dec. 4 would not leave. The resident of the RV promised deputies he would vacate the fairgrounds.

At 4:10 p.m., a deputy was flagged down in the 17000 block of Old Military Road by a complainant who reported someone was leaving orange peels along his driveway. His neighbor confronted people who claimed to be from the American Birdwatchers’ Association and counting turkeys. The complainant reportedly wanted the deputy to keep an eye out for the people and chat with them about being rude.

Dallas Police Department

Wednesday, Dec. 30

At 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Orchard Drive where someone entered the Goodwill donation trailer overnight.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

At 9:35 p.m., Lamare Beard was lodged in the Polk County Jail for strangulation related to domestic violence.

Sunday, Dec. 27

At 10:29 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Brooks and Terry’s coffee kiosk on West Ellendale Avenue. A complainant said he thought he saw a man go into the kiosk with a gun and heard someone saying, “shots fired.” Police found that no robbery occurred and suspect the complainant has mental health issues.

At 10:49 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Southwest Brandvold Drive following reports of a man putting a puppy in a garbage can. Police found the suspect’s garbage can was filled with his belongings and “his puppy appeared very spoiled and happy,” police reported.

At 1:48 p.m., police found a bag of meth in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway. It was taken for disposal.

Thursday, Dec. 24

At 11:38 p.m., police arrested Wesley Hugmeyer for fourth-degree assault after he allegedly choked a woman, pulled her hair and grabbed her breast. He was lodged at the Polk County Jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

At 12:34 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue following a report that a package smelled of marijuana. The investigation was forwarded to FedEx officials.

Independence Police Department

Iris Renee Elizabeth Boggs, 22, of Dallas was arrested Dec. 24 on a warrant.

Todd Shane Graham, 56, of Salem was arrested Dec. 25 for second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.

Scott David Henry, 37, a transient, was arrested Dec. 26 for improper use of 911, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.