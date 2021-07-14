Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Department

July 2, 2021

At 1:25 a.m., a report of a male subject throwing stuff at a person’s window on Southeast Miller Avenue.

At 10:02 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Southeast Hankel Street.

At 1:55 p.m., police disposed a syringe found in the parking lot on East Ellendale Avenue.

At 5:27 p.m., a house fire was reported on Southeast Shelton Street.

At 6:14 p.m., a theft from Walmart was reported.

At 10:55 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street.

July 3, 2021

At 1:16 a.m., Michael Jenkins was lodged in the Polk County Jail on a post-prison supervision warrant.

At 10:15 a.m., a person was scammed out of $2,000 on Southwest Brown Street.

At 11:56 a.m., a one vehicle non-injury accident was reported in the 1500 block of Southwest Fairview Avenue. A vehicle crashed into a power pole.

July 4, 2021

At 9:56 p.m., a citizen was concerned with all the illegal fireworks in the area of Southeast Court Street and Southeast Shelton Street as it was triggering his PTSD. He requested that police drive through the area, which they did.

July 5, 2021

At 10:11 p.m., a report of the theft of lumber from a construction site in the 400 block of Southwest Mill Street. Police contacted the persons who were cleaning up scrap wood from the site and they had permission to do so.

July 6, 2021

At 11:27 a.m., a sex offense was reported with a juvenile victim on Southeast Azalea Avenue. Under investigation.

At 1:46 p.m., a non-injury crash was reported in McDonald’s parking lot.

At 6:16 p.m., a person reported that someone stole her jewelry on Southwest Elmwood Drive. Under investigation.

At 6:25 p.m., a crash was reported on Southwest Levens Street. It was a minor crash, damage over $2,500.

July 7, 2021

At 8:26 a.m., a burglary was reported on Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

July 8, 2021

At 1:02 p.m., a theft of a catalytic converter sometime in the last nine months was reported in the 300 block of Southeast Fir Villa Road.

At 6:57 p.m., the theft of a purple bike with a front basket was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 10:19 p.m., lodged Cory Wells at the Polk County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, July 5

At 3:47 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Pacific Highway near Jackson Street in Monmouth for unlawful use of lights and failure to drive within lane. The driver was cited for driving while uninsured and unlawful use of lights.

At 3:29 a.m., PCSO was asked to be on the lookout for a possible drunk motorist who left an establishment after a few beers and was transporting children in the backseat. A deputy located and stopped the vehicle on Salme Dallas Highway near Riggs Street for Failing to Signal Lane Change 100 feet in advance and following too closely. The driver performed a field sobriety test, performed poorly and was arrested for DUII, later registering a BAC of .08%. In addition, the driver was cited for two counts of recklessly endangering another person and failing to properly secure his child in the vehicle.

At 4:34 a.m., a resident in the in the 1800 block of Reuben Boise Road reported a co-worker of his dad showed up drunk at the home. A deputy conducted a DUII investigation. The subject was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, later registering a BAC of .22% and was also cited for criminal trespassing I.

At 11:06 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident in the 11500 block of Orrs Corner Road and Southeast Firs Villa Road. The driver that rear ended the other was cited for following too closely.

At 11:37 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding in the 1600 block of Independence Highway. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and warned for speeding.

At 12:10 p.m., a report of a motorcycle versus automobile accident with minor injuries on Highway 18 at milepost 22.

At 2:56 p.m., a resident in the 19500 block of Frost Road reported finding nearing his driveway a black mountain bike with a black crate on the back.

At 12:32 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 22 near Mill Creek Road.

At 1:29 p.m., a motorist misjudged the turn off Pacific Highway to Old Fort Road and ended up in the brush.

At 1:40 p.m., a resident in the 23200 block of Kochis Road reported two horses on the loose on his property.

At 2:56 p.m., a report of two stray dogs loose near Stevenson Road where P&W Railroad tracks intersect. A deputy retrieved the dogs and took them to the pound.

At 4:46 p.m., a subject involved in a civil dispute over a trailer, drove off with the trailer, knowing it had two flat tires. The rims caused sparks to fly and start two small fires off Highway 51, which burned out before fire personnel could respond. An off-duty deputy observed a female wearing all black riding on the hitch of the trailer between it and the vehicle that was attempting to tow it. The driver may have also hit a parked car in Independence. The driver was stopped and cited with two counts of reckless burning, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

At 4:02 p.m., a subject wanted on a federal warrant was detained on Independence Highway near Poplar Lane.

At 6:34 p.m., a wallet with an ID from Montana was found inside the porta potty at the Falls City falls.

At 5:23 p.m., an adult, male Chihuahua was found running along Highway 22 near milepost 10.

At 6:09 p.m., a deputy located a very messy homeless camp on Weyco property just off the river at 20700 Black Rock Road. No one was around. The camp was photographed and tagged for 24-hour removal.

Tuesday, July 6

At 12:36 a.m., a report of two females floating down the Willamette when one of their inflatable rafts began losing air. They then thought they saw a crocodile so they pulled out on the Marion County river bank and wanted help getting back to where they put in near Independence. A deputy responded and provided courtesy transport back to Independence from about 200 yards upriver of the boat launch.

At 1:58 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and operation without required lighting equipment on Highway 22 near Brown Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor zone.

At 3:22 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to register vehicle and failure to drive within lane in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The driver was cited for driving while uninsured and failure to carry proof of financial responsibility.

At 5:16 a.m., a motorist was stopped for driving erratically on Highway 22 near milepost 18. The driver was not impaired but claimed to be having medical issues. He was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to drive within the lane. The car was not towed, however, because he was living out of it with all his possessions inside, could not physically walk anywhere and had no one to come get him.

At 3:08 p.m., a report of a dog biting a contractor on a property in the 3200 block of Barnhart Road.

At 8:17 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Clow Corner Road near Adams Road.

Monmouth Police Department

Arrests for June

Currin Ray Workman, 25, of Turner, was arrested for violating a restraining order.

Christopher Woodward, 40, of Aumsville, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.