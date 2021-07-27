Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

July 14, 2021

At 12:10 a.m., a prowler was reported on Southwest Westwood Drive. Police checked the residence and shop in the rear of residence. No signs of break in and it appeared the residents were currently moving out.

At 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Southeast Hollman Avenue and Southeast Birch Street. Several homeless persons were arguing over property. It was determined to be a civil issue and no crimes. All agreed to separate for the evening.

At 8:40 a.m., Xavier Frantila was lodged in the Polk County Jail on a parole violation warrant.

At 1:52 p.m., a theft of lighters was reported in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street.

At 6:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on Northeast Denton Avenue. Referred multiple juveniles to the Polk County Juvenile Detention.

July 15, 2021

At 6:45 a.m., a large bag of dog food was found in the intersection of Main Street and East Ellendale Avenue.

At 7:59 a.m., a sex offense was reported in the 2600 block of 4th Street Northeast.

At 10:56 a.m., a female was cited for theft II in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 11:54 a.m., a report of a stolen 14-foot utility trailer on Southeast Gordon Court.

At 4:45 p.m., theft from Walmart was reported.

July 16, 2021

At 4:10 a.m., reports of seven shots hear in the area of Southwest Alderwood Court.

At 11:08 a.m., a male subject was cited for violation of level PCS-Heroin in the 700 Block of Southwest Church Street.

At 4:32 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart. Suspects switched UPC labels.

July 17, 2021

At 9:16 a.m., Wyatt Arnold was lodged in the Polk County Jail for Trespass II and Resisting Arrest after he refused to set his broomstick down and fought with police in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 12:24 p.m., a brown Pit bull mix was lodged at the Dallas Kennel. No leash, collar, or chip was found on the dog.

At 12:35 p.m., a theft from Walmart was reported.

July 18, 2021

At 2:36 a.m., a rollover crash was reported near Southwest Ash Street and Southwest Fairview Avenue. A male subject was cited and released for DUII – alcohol., reckless driving, and criminal mischief II.

At 12:22 p.m., cited and released Heather Mathews and Warren Dunn for theft II in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 2:52 p.m., juveniles placed a picnic table in the swimming hole and were “surfing” on it, in the 300 block of Southwest Brandvold Drive.

July 19, 2021

At 1:19 a.m., a report of theft of service on Southeast Holman Avenue.

At 4:38 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart.

At 4:39 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart.

At 6:13 p.m., the manager of a storage business located in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue reported that someone had cut the locks to a storage unit. The renter of the unit didn’t think anything was taken, but needed to verify that. There was damage done to the storage facility latch.

July 20, 2021

At 8:30 a.m., a hit and run had occurred sometime last night on Southwest Ash Street.

At 4:48 p.m., a hit and run was reported at Safeway parking lot.

At 4:48 p.m., a person was scammed out of $1,995 after being informed that she had a warrant. Funds sent via gift cards.

July 21, 2021

At 11:37 a.m., the back door glass was shot out with BB gun overnight on Northwest Hillcrest Drive.

At 2:54 p.m., a person reported being scammed out of $250 through Publisher Clearing House scam.

At 3:30 p.m., a sex offense case was reported in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.

At 4:29 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, July 19

At 5:51 a.m., a subject was stopped for riding a foot powered scooter in the eastbound lane of Highway 22. A check LEDS (Law Enforcement Data System) showed the subject had an outstanding warrant and was noncompliant with his sex offender registration. He was lodged at Polk County Jail on his warrant and failure to register as a sex offender (felony).

At 7:31 a.m., a deputy witnessed a pickup truck crash into a semi truck turning into the Polk County Fairgrounds at 520 Pacific Highway. There were no injuries.

At 11:03 a.m., a deputy came across a stray dog on the side of Buena Vista and Wells Landing roads. When the deputy tried to get the dog come closer using a peperoni stick, the dog ran away under a fence of a property in the 9879 Buena Vista Road. The dog looked to be in ill health. The deputy left it a cut open water bottle and a card on the property.

At 3:03 p.m., a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Bridgeport Road at the intersection with Liberty Road with minor injuries. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and failure to drive within lane.

At 3:32 p.m., a report of unknown subjects had built log barricade across a Bureau of Land Management road, at Camp Creek Road and Knife Ridge Road. The deputy had recent possible homeless camp activity in the area but was unable to locate anything. The deputy removed the barricade and advised BLM Ranger.

At 3:32, a report of a large amount of mail from Eugene found in a Dumpster at an RV resort in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway. A deputy investigated, finding a name of a business owner in Eugene who was a current tenant at the resort. The manager decided to handle it in house as the subject had left a large mess at the Dumpsters.

At 4:32 p.m., a resident in the 12500 block of Anderson Road reported hearing someone shooting at birds. He later called back to report the shots had stopped but he could not find any bird carcasses.

At 7:04 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of domestic violence in the 500 block of Greenwood Road. It turned out to only be a verbal dispute between a mother and daughter. However, the mother had stopped taking her medication and admitted to taking methamphetamines earlier that morning. The Department of Health Services was contacted due to her behavior and the dangers of her not being able to care for her kids. Ultimately, she pushed the deputy as he was talking to her son. She was taken to the ground and handcuffed. She was lodged in Polk County Jail and charged with trespass, harassment, and obstruction of governmental or judicial administration.

At 8:24 p.m., a 12-year-old girl was bitten in the face by a dog after asking its owner to pet it while he was walking it on the track at Brush College Elementary School at 2623 Doaks Ferry Road.

At 11:28 p.m., a report of a farm service truck versus cow crash in the 9000 block of Rogers Road. The cow’s owner will recover it tomorrow.

Tuesday, July 20

At 8:29 a.m., an abandoned vehicle found at the entrance to Falls City water tower at 20350 Valsetz Road.

At 9:40 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle, t-bone type crash, with minor injuries, at Bridgeport Road off Kings Valley Highway. The driver who caused the accident was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.

At 3:33 p.m., a resident in the 1900 block of South Church Road reported hearing gunshots.

At 7:48 p.m., a Ultra brand trail camera, valued at $100, was reported stolen from an irrigation pump site in the 9200 block of Steel Road.

At 8:04 p.m., a report of a contractor’s tractor parked overnight in a field at North Pacific Highway and Smithfield Road that had its engine damaged beyond repair (valued at $54,000) by someone pouring regular gasoline into it.

At 8:13 p.m., at report of a single gunshot heard from the ODOT yard across from an RV park in the 28800 block of Salmon River Highway.

At 11:20 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 99 at milepost 56. The driver was cited for failure to have an operator’s license and failure to display license plates.

At 11:36 p.m., a report of a branch down blocking the 5900 block of Wallace Road. A deputy found a three-foot branch and removed it.

Wednesday, July 21

At 1:27 a.m., a motorist was cited on Highway 22 at milepost 11 for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone, driving while suspended and for failure to carry proof of insurance.

At 1:55 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 9.

At 5:18 a.m., a motorcyclist was stopped for speeding on Pacific Highway near Clow Corner Road. The driver o had bloodshot and watering eyes and had the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol, later registering a BAC of .12%. In addition, he was cited for failure to install an ignition interlock device and for riding with no motorcycle endorsement. The driver left the motorcycle at the scene after his arrest. At 7:18 p.m., the subject reported the motorcycle had been stolen.

At 10:35 a.m., a resident in the 7400 block of Davidson Road reported four sheep were chased onto their property overnight by a dog.

At 12:09 p.m., a resident in the 6800 block of McTimmonds Road reported someone had damaged a dog pen located on her property. She suspected a contractor working on her neighbor’s property. The deputy contacted the contractor who was hired by the neighbor, and he admitted to damaging the dog pen. He thought it belonged to the neighbor who hired him to clear her property. He was officially trespassed from the complainant’s property.

At 12:20 p.m., a report of a motorist who ended up off the road after swerving to avoid another vehicle that came into her lane on Highway 51 at milepost 4.

At 12:29 p.m., a resident in the 9000 block of Corvallis Road reported two of her five sheep had been found torn apart and dead in their field, possibly attacked by wild animals.

At 1:19 p.m., a report of three sheep and a miniature horse roaming in the 4800 block of Wigrich Road. A deputy contacted the owner who came out and got the animals across the road and back into their enclosures.

At 1:21 p.m., a resident in the 20500 block of Highway 22 reported three checks, totaling nearly $10,000, were likely stolen from her mailbox and cashed or deposited illegally.

At 1:53 p.m., a resident in the 12500 block of Anderson Road reported finding two of his peacocks deceased and suspects they were shot by his neighbor.

At 2:23 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, rollover, non-injury crash on Greenwood Road near Independence Highway.

At 3:10 p.m., a lost sheep, possibly from a report earlier on Davidson Road, was found in the 7400 block of Buena Vista Road.

At 6:47 p.m., a truck found July 19 in a vineyard in the 10700 block of Oak Hill Road was reported as abandoned. The truck was wanted by Linn County Detectives as the suspect’s vehicle in a homicide on July 18. Linn County Detectives responded and took over sitting on the truck waiting on a warrant to seize it.

At 11:24 p.m., PCSO received four reports of three fires alongside the highway. The first was on Highway 22 at Red Prairie Road, and the second and third were very close to Baskett Slough. A suspect driving a black Ford F150 may have started the first “arson” fire intentionally. Deputies then received information the pickup was starting fires due to a mechanical issue that was causing sparks. Deputies located the Ford just east of the last fire. The driver said it was news to him that his Ford was causing sparks, but later said he wondered if he was dragging something to cause the sparks. He was having a radiator issue and a small amount of fluid was on the ground. The driver elected to drive his now functional Ford from the scene and a deputy following witnessed a large piece of glowing metal thrown from the Ford. It was obviously a mechanical issue. He parked the pickup and called for a ride.

At 11:42 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 19.

Thursday, July 22

At 12:45 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 at milepost 18. The driver exhibited several indicators of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail where he was cited for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – Controlled Substance, speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone and for minor in possession of marijuana.

At 9:32 a.m. a report of several mailboxes damaged after being pried open in the 4000 block of Briarwood Street. The only known item missing was a copy of the book “The Hobbit” valued at $14.95.

At 10:25 a.m., a welfare check on a subject walking to Salem on Salem Dallas Highway 22 near Rock n Rogers Restaurant was cited and released for an outstanding warrant out of Marian County for failure to appear on a Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree.

At 7:55 p.m., a car that ran out of gas was found on Highway 223 at milepost 12. The registered owner told the investigating deputy he’d be there in a couple of hours to refill the tank and remove the car.

At 7:55 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 89 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 223 at milepost 15.

At 10 p.m., single motorcycle went down with two riders in the 9000 block of Wallace Road. The motorcycle had been in a pack of about 10 others who all stopped to help. There were only minor injuries but it was likely the driver was driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Oregon State Police handled the investigation and PCSO assisted with crowd and traffic control.

Friday, July 23

At 8:30 a.m., a report of a barn fire at 10 N. Main St. in Falls City.

At 11:28 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 51.

At 5:12 p.m., a box of cigarettes were found in the men’s bathroom at Buell Park in the 6000 block of Mill Creek Road. Inside the box was a small plastic cylinder with a white crystalline substance. A deputy determined it was unrelated to the following incident.

At 8:36 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of someone causing a disturbance at the Buell Park in the 6000 block of Mill Creek Road. After speaking with a couple of children left alone, the deputy contacted their mother and boyfriend having sex in the river. The deputy got into a “small scuffle” with the male subject as he ripped away from the deputy during his attempt to arrest him. The deputy had to use force to apprehend both of the adults. The male subject was lodged at Polk County Jail for Public Indecency, Resisting Arrest, Escape II, Child Neglect II, Criminal Mistreatment I and Interfering with a Peace Officer. The female subject was lodged for Public Indecency, Child Neglect II, Criminal Mistreatment I, Interfering with a Peace Officer and Criminal Mischief II - for damaging a patrol car.

At 9:01 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to carry/present proof of insurance or registration, and for speeding.

Saturday, July 24

At 12:25 a.m., a deputy saw three cars possible racing on Perrydale Road near Highway 22. The deputy was able to stop two the three vehicles. The first driver appeared intoxicated but passed a field sobriety test. However, she was cited for driving while suspended. The second driver was the boyfriend of the first and was warned for following too closely to another vehicle.

At 12:32 a.m., a subject came to the PCSO to report she was raped three years ago by a known subject but was too scared to report it before.

At 2:28 a.m., a report of a vehicle versus deer accident on Highway 22 near Gooseneck Road.

At 1:31 p.m., two subjects paddle boarding on the Willamette River at river post 79 were cited for not wearing life jackets.

At 2:27 p.m., a motorist was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal at Ellendale Avenue and Polk Station Road.

At 9:32 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a grass fire threatening a nearby barn in the 14500 block of Beck Road. The deputy held fire at bay with a hose and shovel until fire personnel arrived.

Independence Police Department

Arrests

Jacob James Lipp, 26, of Dallas, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Freedom Butler, 20, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Wyatt Bradford Mills, 26, of Salem, was arrested for Assault 4.

Crystal Ann Bridges, 31, of Salem, driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Melvin Bryce Lytle, 31, a transient, was arrested for harassment, disorderly conduct and probation violation.

Adam Phillip Corey, 48, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Kyle Jefferey Casey, 25, a transient, was arrested for trespass 2 and for an outstanding warrant.