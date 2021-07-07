Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

June 25, 2021

At 8:13 a.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Washington Street.

At 11:05 a.m., CO2 canisters were found around the sidewalk area in the 100 block of Southwest Court Street.

At 12:55 p.m., damage was reported to the back window of a business located in the 900 block of Main Street.

At 1:45 p.m., an automobile crash was reported in the 1100 block of Southeast Miller Avenue. The driver said he became drowsy and drove off the road almost into a creek.

At 2:49 p.m., an automobile crash was reported in the 500 block of East Ellendale Road.

At 3:03 p.m., a two vehicle, non-injury crash was reported on Southeast Walnut Avenue.

At 4:48 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

June 26, 2021

At 12:55 p.m., a truck was keyed by unknown suspect in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 7:52 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of Ellendale Avenue.

June 27, 2021

At 6:43 a.m., a hit and run was reported at Main Street and Court Street.

At 7:19 a.m., it was reported that a car had been broken into sometime overnight on Southeast Greenlee Street.

At 5:32 p.m., a person reported his dog was stolen out of his car while he was inside Walmart. The dog was located running around the parking lot. He was advised against leaving his dog in the car when it’s hot outside.

June 28, 2021

At 5:56 a.m., a noise complaint was reported at a new construction site on Southwest Mill Street. Police spoke with the workers started early to avoid the oppressive heat.

At 7:18 a.m., a natural death was reported on West Ellendale Avenue.

At 4:53 p.m., a hit and run was reported at the Aquatic Center, 1000 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive.

At 5:33 p.m., an attempted theft was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway. An unknown male suspect attempted to steal a vacuum and several other items.

June 29, 2021

At 12:22 p.m., a male subject reported that his tires had been slashed overnight on Southeast Ash Street.

At 1:36 p.m., a theft of miscellaneous items was reported on Southwest Hayter Street.

At 2:51 p.m., an unknown subject broke the glass of a lottery machine in the 100 block of Southwest Court Street.

June 30, 2021

At 4:17 p.m., a male subject was reportedly sleeping on a mattress on top of his car in the 600 block of Allgood Street.

At 4:33 p.m., a report of unknown people setting off roman candles in the 1000 block of Southeast LaCreole. Police spoke with the large group of juveniles who said the involved person had left the location.

At 7:06 p.m., kids were setting off illegal fireworks on East Ellendale Avenue.

At 11:47 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 500 block of Main Street.

July 1, 2021

At 8:55 a.m., a male subject reported that he had called an escort service who later came to his house and stole his money, a debit card, and a couple gift cards, on Southwest Church Street.

At 10:06 a.m., a stolen trailer was recovered from Southeast Virginia Drive/Southeast Nancy Court. The trailer was stolen from Independence last weekend. The victim responded to the location and recovered the tailer.

At 3:34 p.m., a theft was reported from Walmart.

At 4:41 p.m., a person reported that someone had threw a firework onto his driveway and another in front of his house as they drove by in on Southwest River Drive.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday, June 29

At 4:56 a.m., a deputy investigated the report of a vehicle being stolen in the 1200 block of East Ellendale Avenue by ghosts around the vehicle but found no indication anyone was trying to steal it. While talking with the complainant, she said her husband was unresponsive inside the house. The deputy found him struggling to get back into his chair, neither alert nor oriented. Medics were called and he was taken to Salem Hospital.

At 7:49 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 21.

At 2:47 p.m., a deputy was requested to supply cover for vehicle that was possibly impersonating a police officer on Highway 18 a milepost 27. Upon arrival it was determined the vehicle was using lights to move cars out of the way and had caused a collision.

At 4:46 p.m., a report of a moped in a ditch in the 2500 block of South Kings Valley Highway. The moped had been reported earlier broken down and would be retrieved later in the day by the owner.

At 5:35 p.m., a resident at Cochran Lane and Oakdale Road reported someone had stolen her trash can left at the bottom of the hill. It was the third reported trash can theft reported in the area in the last month.

At 9:14 p.m., a deputy witnessed a motorist stopped on the opposite side of 23100 block of Yamhill River Road then pull out and make an illegal u-turn. When he turned around to follow and finally caught up, the female driver had gotten out at a gate and was walking up hill barefoot, ignoring the deputy. However, a male subject at the gate went to enter the vehicle, acted agitated and ignored the deputy’s orders to stay out of the car. The deputy called for backup the male subject was digging around the interior of the vehicle. The male emerged from the vehicle with a pair of keys and was even more agitated. He was arrested for Interfering with a peace officer and the vehicle was towed as a hazard.

At 10:02 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from 26500 block of Yamhill River Road.

At 10:20 p.m., a subject was walking her dog when it got away from her, ran down the 100 block of Sheldan Avenue and was attacked by two other dogs. Her dog was taken to surgery.

Wednesday, June 30

A female subject that was trespassed from the 17500 block of Old Military Road had returned and was attempting to free from a couple of deputies through the woods. Told to stop as she was under arrest, she ended up giving up and lying down on the ground but resisted arrest. While the deputies were forced to carry her back to the patrol car, the suspect kicked both of the deputies repeatedly in an attempt to trip them and was successful at one time. She was lodged at the jail for trespassing, escape, interfering, resisting and two counts of harassment.

At 12:53 p.m., a report of a vehicle off the roadway at Yamhill River Road near Gold Creek Road. The driver denied having crashed nor using drugs/alcohol. But he submitted to a field sobriety test and performed poorly. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

At 2:29 p.m., a resident in the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road reported their neighbor’s dog got loose and chased cows and calves on their property.

At 1:49 p.m., a deputy observed a male and female subject searching for something outside their vehicle on Hemlick Road Near Pacific Highway. As they were near an inmate work crew in that area, the deputy considered the entire scene suspicious in nature. He contacted the two and the male said he was looking for a nut holding his fan belt that had come off. However, a license plate check came back with a misdemeanor warrant out of Polk County for the male. He was cited and released. They found the nut they were looking for and were working on the vehicle as the deputy cleared.

At 2:36 p.m., a resident in the 8800 block of Hebo Road reported three Dobermans from Hall Road were on his property earlier. A deputy gave a warning to the owner on Hall Road, including the license for all three dogs were due.

At 9:41 p.m., a report of a subject that fired off an illegal Roman candle firework into a grass seed field at Coville and Smithfield roads.

Saturday, July 3

At 2:47 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding at Rickreall Road and Main Street. The driver exhibited several indicators of impairment and consented to a field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and provided a BAC of 0. 11% at Polk County Jail.

At 7:46 a.m., a residential alarm in the 5600 block of Wallace Road was accidently tripped by visitors out of town.

At 7:57 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving uninsured at Pacific Highway and Farmer Road.

At 11:25 a.m., a resident in the 15200 block of Strong Road reported someone opened a fraudulent Verizon Wireless account in his name out of Atlanta, Georgia, racking up a total bill of $1,124.

At 1:27 p.m., a resident in the 28800 block of Salmon River Highway reported a neighbor had stolen a pot of flowers, valued at $40, from his front porch. A deputy located and retrieved the pot of flowers at the neighbor’s house since nobody was home.

At 5:26 p.m., the neighbor reported being upset the deputy returned the flowerpot to her neighbor, saying the flowerpot was originally hers and he had stolen from her.

At 8:09 a.m. July 4, a deputy called the neighbor back to inquire why she took the pot of flowers, but she had no facts supporting why she took the flowers and ultimately hung up on the deputy.

At 12:59 p.m., a subject house sitting for a resident in the 14500 block of Orchard Knob Road accidently triggered the alarm to the barn.

At 2:29 p.m., an assistant manager at Highway 22 Storage, at 130 50th Way NW, found a spent .308 caliber round inside the facility. Due to the recent officer involved shooting in the area, he asked that PCSO seize the round to be placed into evidence.

At 4:17 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 57.

At 4:33 p.m., a deputy witnessed a pickup truck traveling two tire widths over the fog line and onto the shoulder for about 300 feet on Highway 99. After turning around to contact the driver, the pickup suddenly turned into a driveway. The deputy passed and went down the highway after getting a good look at the driver. Five minutes later, the driver drove by again in the same truck. The deputy pulled it over and cited the driver for fail to drive within lane.

At 5:31 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 89 mph in a 55-mph zone on Harmony Road near Highway 22.

At 6 p.m., an abandoned vehicle, with a broken back window and minor damage to front bumper, was found in a ditch on Greenwood Road. It was tagged for towing.

At 6:38 p.m., an elderly couple rafting on the Willamette River reported being tired out after walking to get back to the shore where they put in, there being too much current for their inflatable boat. PCSO located them and provided transport back to the Spring Valley Greenway Park.

At 7:38 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of James Howe Road reported his concerns of a neighbor firing guns in an unsafe direction. A deputy spoke with the occupants of 16100 block of Ellendale Road. The resident said he had just purchased the guns and was only firing blanks.

At 8:46 p.m., timber security reported the locks off the Black Rock Road gate have been cut off the last two nights.

At 8:55 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 98 mph in a 55-mph zone on Corvallis Road near Davidson Road.

At 9:10 p.m., deputies tagged a vehicle as abandoned on Black Rock Road, one mile up from the day-use area.

Sunday, July 4

At 1:23 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a physical fight in progress in the 10700 block of Pacific Highway, near Helmlick Road and Old Fort Road, between two males. Upon arrival, the two suspects fled into a nearby orchard and were armed with knives. After pursuit, a deputy tackled one male and took him into custody. Upon further investigation, there was no potential crime for him for unlawful use of weapon or menacing. However, he possessed a forged Social Security Card and was cited for Interfering with Peace Officer and Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument II. The second suspect was still outstanding.

At 2:10 a.m., a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 22 at milepost 16. A motorist driving the wrong way crashed into two oncoming vehicles and was subsequently arrested driving under the influence of an intoxicant. A passenger from one of the other vehicles struck was transported to SHED.

At 7:21 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident where one vehicle blew a tire, hit the jersey barrier causing a collision with another vehicle on Highway 22 at milepost 16.

At 11:14 a.m., a motorhome was blocking the slow lane in the eastbound travel lanes of Highway 22 near milepost 5. ODOT responded and pulled the Motorhome to a gravel area off of the side of the highway.

At 12:15 p.m., a subject ran out of gas on Highway 99 at milepost 53 and walked about 5 miles with his wife and dogs until he couldn’t walk anymore. A deputy gave him a ride to Amity to get gas then back to his truck which he then drove back to pick up his wife and dogs.

At 4:41 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 13. In addition, the driver received a citation for having an infant improperly belted and a warning for two other passengers not properly seat belted.

At 11:34 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and failure to drive within its lane, crossing the white fog line near Rickreall Road. The deputy recognized the driver for a previous traffic stop where he was cited driving while suspended. The deputy cited him again for driving while suspended and also cited him for fail to install an ignition interlock device.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for June 28 to July 5

Taylor Alyssa Wallace, 25, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Colby Xavier Scofield, 22, Salem, was arrested for Assault 4.

Genaro Reyes Flores, 65, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 54, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Justin Blayne Goodenough, 30, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and Assault 4.

Alyssa Jenee Okazaki, 28, of Hayesville, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Samuel Scott Smith, 27, of Dallas, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Victor Hugo Gil, 30, of Albany, was arrested for Probation Violation.

Jared Wayne Venecia, 28, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Diego Israel Cisneros, 19, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.