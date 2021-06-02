Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

May 21, 2021

At 12:34 a.m., a person reported hearing someone making goblin noises on Southeast Fir Villa Road.

At 7:13 a.m., an officer was flagged down for cows that were loose near West Ellendale and Wyatt Road. The officer found the cows in the open field and attempted to contact the owner. The cows were moved back up the hill towards their fenced in pasture.

At 2:30 p.m., a GSI company truck left without paying for $96.01 worth of gas in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue.

At 2:37 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. The victim had minor damage, suspect vehicle is a newer white work van. Damage would be on the front passenger bumper.

At 3:33 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported in the 1600 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue. Vehicle damage was over $2,500. A DMV crash report was provided to both parties involved.

May 22, 2021

At 1:24 p.m., police collected a small baggy of meth which had been found in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 1:48 pm., a burglary was reported on East Ellendale Avenue. Many items riffled through, nothing noted as missing at this point.

May 23, 2021

At 1:33 p.m., police were alerted to a possible shooting in the area of Ellendale and Oakdale.

At 5:32 p.m., a theft was reported from Walmart.

May 24, 2021

At 1:28 p.m., report of a person soliciting marijuana and other “hard drugs” via Snapchat. Information only, no evidence or suspicion of crimes.

At 2:26 p.m., a report of a possible theft/abuse of a developmentally disabled persons in care home near Brentwood Avenue and Northwest Alameda Street.

At 4:17 p.m., a report of a third-degree theft from Walmart.

May 25, 2021

At 8:44 a.m., a subject was throwing rocks and hit the vehicle of a Polk County Mental Health worker on Southeast Jonathan Avenue. The rock chipped the back windshield.

May 26, 2021

At 1:17 p.m., a person crashed their vehicle into a parked vehicle in the 400 block of Southeast Washington. Damage was over $2,500. Information exchange was done.

At 1:22 p.m., a report of a spare tire and tire jack was stolen from the truck of a vehicle overnight on Southeast LaCreole Drive.

At 3:36 p.m., police arrested Alyssia Myers for fourth-degree assault, Reckless endangering, and probation violation, near Main Street and Southeast Washington Street.

May 27, 2021

At 2:22 p.m., the theft of a 31’ travel trailer was reported in the 300 block of Orchard Drive.

At 8:49 p.m., Abimael Andrade Chacon was lodged in the county jail for luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child.