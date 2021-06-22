Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, June 13

At 4:58 a.m., a report of a subject possibly breaking into a vehicle in the 200 block of Southeast Southeast Hawthorne Avenue turned out to the owner of the vehicle which had broken down.

At 12:20 p.m., a motorist on Maxfield Creek Road near Dunn Forrest Road swerved to miss another motorist that had drifted into his lane and ended up steering off the road, through a fence and into a field.

At 1:52 p.m. a large tree fell across the front end a Ford Ranger and ripped the front bumper off and shattered the windshield on Highway 22 at Milepost 9. About 20 people exited their vehicles and two had large chainsaws and had the tree removed within minutes. The driver said the tree came down in front of him and he swerved to miss it but couldn’t get far enough over to avoid a collision.

At 7:31 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Red Prairie Road near Highway 22 and received a verbal warning for having a license that expired last month.

Monday, June 14

At 12:12 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle pulled over on Highway 18 at Milepost 16. The driver, who was asleep in his vehicle with his dog, told the deputy everything was fine and he just needed some sleep.

At 4:55 a.m., a vehicle was pulled over for no taillights on Highway 22 near Sawtell Road. The driver was cited for Driving While Suspended, Driving Uninsured and Failure to install an Ignition Interlock Device.

At 4:54 a.m., deputies located an unoccupied but warm vehicle in Buell Park at 6060 Mill Creek Road. After searching the trails, they located the driver and eventually cited and released him for Giving False Information, Trespass II and for four outstanding warrants.

At 1:50 p.m., a report of a burglary that occurred around 4:45 a.m. at Rickreall Farm Supply, located at 130 Main St., Rickreall. Surveillance cameras captured possible suspect vehicles of a black Dodge Dakota with blue tarps in the back and a large White Chip truck with the phrase “Ask the tree care experts” written on the side.

Tuesday, June 15

At 5:46 a.m., a request for an area check in the 5800 block of Main Street of a suspicious person turned up several vehicles broken into at a nearby residence. The deputy woke up the resident and told him to inventory his vehicles for missing items.

At 9:45 a.m., a juvenile German shepherd running in and out of the road in the 6500 block of Rickreall Road was taken to the Willamette Humane Society.

At 9:13 a.m., a subject reported she was raped multiple times between May 18-20 by a resident in the 3100 block of Salem Dallas Highway. She did not want the deputy to investigate further at this point.

At 2:02 p.m., a report of an abandoned vehicle at McCaleb and Alsip roads.

At 2:30 p.m., a report of an abandoned boat in the 3200 block of Ballard Road.

At 3:45 p.m., a deputy came across an abandoned vehicle out of gas at Clow Corner Road and South Pacific Highway. As the deputy was applying an orange tow sticker, the unidentified owner arrived with a portable gas can to put gas in the disabled vehicle. The deputy blocked traffic so the man could safely put gas in his vehicle. The owner then drove the vehicle away.

At 8:30 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road South.

Wednesday, June 16

At 12:04 a.m., a Yamhill County Sheriff Department sergeant stopped a vehicle after getting an attempt to locate and pacing it at 67/55 on Highway 18 at Milepost 27. A PCSO deputy arrived to assist and learned the driver had a statewide felony warrant for parole violation out of the Oregon State Parole Board where the original charge was Robbery II. Because the YCSO jail was at capacity, the driver was arrested and lodged at the PCSO jail.

At 7:14 a.m., a motorist in a stolen vehicle was apprehended at Mule Deer Court Northwest, after eluding several law enforcement agencies across several fields, vineyards and country roads. The driver was arrested for Possession of a stolen vehicle, Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, attempt to elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, and Driving Under the influence of an Intoxicant. He also had a cite and release warrant out of Linn County for Failure To Appear on an original Possession of a Controlled Substance - Heroin charge.

At 11:59 a.m., a PCSO deputy provided cover for YCSO on a male shooting a pistol inside a residence in the 300 block of North Trade Street in Amity. YCSO ended up taking the subject into custody without incident.

At 12:13 p.m., the chairman for the Oak Grove Church, in the 2700 block of Oak Grove Road, reported the fence located at the north end of the property had been damaged. Deputies determined it was likely damaged from the pursuit of the stolen vehicle driving through fields earlier in the day.

At 3:51 p.m., a disabled motorist on Highway 22 at Milepost 5 was unsure how to change her vehicle’s tire and was subsequently stranded. A deputy stopped and changed her tire for her so she could travel to Dallas to have her bad tire replaced.

At 10:03 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 52.

Thursday, June 17

At 3:02 a.m., a motorist driving a U-Haul on Salem Dallas Highway near Greenwood Road was pulled over for drifting over the white fog line. The driver was then cited for Driving While Suspended.

At 5:15 a.m., deputies assisted in investigating a report of a burglary in progress at Old Willamina High School at Southeast Washington and Baker streets in Willamina. Deputies observed where entrance was made as a subject had been seen on camera. The building was searched but no suspect was found.

At 10:49 a.m., a resident in the 9600 block of Buena Vista Road reported hearing at 4:15 a.m. someone attempting to steal her red Polaris Ranger side by side. She said she yelled from her bedroom for the suspect to leave which they did. She had the Polaris secured with a chain to her raised flower box.

At 11:35 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Fir Villa Road reported a motorcycle in their backyard fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading. By the time the deputy arrived, the fire was extinguished.

At 12:30 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at Clow Corner and Riddell roads.

At 12:40 p.m., a report of kids selling cookies and lemonade at Southeast Lyle and Washington streets. The deputy reported the cookies were good!

At 8:20 p.m., a motorist at Lockheart Drive and Wallace Road was cited for speeding 56 mph in a 40-mph zone, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

At 8:07 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 57.

At 8:41 p.m., two subjects on an inflatable flamingo near the Independence Boat ramp told a deputy they planned on floating to Wallace Marine Park. The deputy warned they wouldn’t make it by dark. The deputy checked back later and found the wind had pushed them back upriver into a slough. The deputy provided a courtesy transport to the park. However, the male subject had a Salem muni warrant for traffic offenses. He was cited and released on the warrant.

At 8:55 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 56.

At 9:40 p.m., two subjects were given trespassing warnings for unauthorized riding four-wheelers on private property at Hoffman Road and Pacific Highway.

At 10:25 p.m., a motorist was cited for passing several vehicles in a no passing zone on Highway 22 near Stone Road. The driver was also warned for using prohibited blue headlights and for using studded tires out of season.

Friday, June 18

At 1:19 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle, rollover accident at East Ellendale Road and Orchard View Lane, damaging a nearby resident’s mailbox. The single occupant was eventually arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – alcohol. Her boyfriend had driven to the scene, but he, too, was intoxicated, and was also arrested for DUII. The driver’s daughter was later stopped for suspicion of DUII after making an illegal U-turn searching for the crash scene. She was looking for two dogs in the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was warned for the violation. One dog was found and the other was still missing.

At 2:22 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and Operation without Required Lighting Equipment on Highway 22 at milepost 16. The driver was cited for Driving While Suspended and received warnings for the other violations.

At 4:10 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 15.

At 8:07 a.m., a report of a shack broken into in the 3500 block of Mill Creek Road. Hard hats and battery pack were reported taken.

At 2:10 p.m., a deputy provided traffic control after a trailer fire obscured the road on Highway 99 at Milepost 56.

At 4:16 p.m., a deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident on East Ellendale Avenue at Oak Villa Road which damaged a nearby resident’s mailbox. One of the drivers was cited for following too closely.

At 4:33 p.m., two subjects on paddleboards on the Willamette River near River Marker 22. Neither were wearing lifejackets. The father was cited for insufficient number of personal floatation devices. They were loaned two life jackets and told to return them to the PCSO.

At 5:53 p.m., a report of driver of a vehicle on Bethel Road near Pacific Highway had a seizure and the passenger grabbed the steering wheel and put them in a ditch to stop the vehicle. The driver was transported by medics.

At 6:41 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident in the 15300 block of Oak Dale Road. The driver, who admitted to texting and driving causing her to rear end the other, was cited for Careless Driving.

At 11:04 p.m., a motorist distracted by lighting a cigarette swerved and lost control of his vehicle, ultimately rolling and coming to a rest upright in the WB lane of the 18600 block of Falls City Road. The driver had a head injury and was bleeding from his ears. He was transported to SHED by Dallas Medics. The driver was cited for driving while suspended for driving with no insurance.

Saturday, June 19

At 5:38 p.m., a father fell off a raft, with his autistic daughter still inside, on the Willamette River at River Marker 77. River patrol located the pair 1/4 mile downstream from the park. The father advised he got caught in the current and was pulling the raft back up to the park. The daughter was scared out of the boat, so they backed off and remained in the area until the two were safely ashore.

At 10:15 p.m., a motorist hit a deer on Highway 99 at Milepost 23. The deer was injured when the deputy found it, but it climbed up to vineyard property where he could not lawfully dispatch it.

Sunday, June 20

At 2:20 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Greenwood Road near Highway 22 for weaving and for equipment violation. The driver appeared impaired and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested and cited for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and refusal to take a breath test.

At 3:41 p.m., a traffic violation as written by the deputy: “I stopped a vehicle for illegal u-turn, which turned into going the wrong way up Jefferson Street. As I was walking up, female driver was super apologetic, advising she was trying to do a loopdy loop, as the front passenger, unbenounced to me, was the greatest dad in the world, which I knew this because he was wearing a huge pin on button that said it. Greatest dad was actually blindfolded during the traffic violations, as the not greatest mom in the world was trying to throw him off her secret plan to surprise him by driving somewhere. The not greatest mom in the world received a warning for her violations and the greatest dad in the world, which was super cool to meet the man, could not help but laugh at his wife.”

At 9:37 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding on Salem Dallas Highway near Doaks Ferry Road. The driver was cited for Driving While Suspended and Failure to Carry Insurance and received a warning for speeding.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for June 9-12

Nicholas Albert Acordi IV, 32, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Cassandra Anita Medina Hernandez, 40, of Lebanon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Eduardo Santiago Perez, 31, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sterling Lee Longfox, 36, of Siletz, Oregon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Douglas Alan Warden, 57, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Melvin Bryce Lytle, 31, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Destanie Lynne Gonzales, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kyle Jefferey Casey, 25, a transient, was arrested for harassment.

Brenda Diaz Diaz, 30, of Keizer, was arrested for probation violation.

David Henry Overholser, 77, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.