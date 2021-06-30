Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

June 11, 2021

At 8:55 a.m., report of fraud on Southeast LaCreole Drive.

At 1:43 p.m., a person reported her hub caps may have been stolen on June 8 from either the Walmart parking lot or Safeway parking lot.

At 2:01 p.m., an adult teacher sexually assaulted another teacher earlier in the day in the 1200 block of Southeast Hollman Avenue.

At 4:52 p.m., police spoke with a male and asked him to stop doing karate moves and cussing at people as they walk by the front of Ugos, located in the 900 block of Main Street.

At 5:31 p.m., police lodged Matthew Leneou on first-degree sexual abuse and harassment.

At 8:01 p.m., a woman had one of her kid’s bikes stolen off her front porch on Southwest Walnut Avenue.

June 12, 2021

At 11:45 A.M., a report of the fence between McDonalds and property on Southeast Dimick Street was damaged.

At 6:51 p.m., report of people witnessing a black sedan hit and damage metal poles at the aquatic center, 1000 block Southeast LaCreole Drive.

June 13, 2021

At 11:42 a.m., the theft of two pairs of AirPod Pros was reported by Walmart.

At 2:54 p.m., police lodged John Rhoades Jr. on felony fouth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and harassment.

June 14, 2021

At 12:59 a.m., police responded to a physical domestic on Southeast Jefferson Street. Lodged Jessica Ferguson for second-degree assault, two counts of felony strangulation, and unlawful use of a weapon.

At 9:53 a.m., police lodged Jason Slate for second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon on East Ellendale Ave.

At 10:49 a.m., reported sex offense, under investigation, on Northwest Brentwood Avenue.

At 11:28 a.m., a shoplifting case is under investigation in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 3:31 p.m., report of the theft of vape pens, two male suspects, video obtained, in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street.

At 5:04 p.m., a person was bit by a dog on Southwest Laurelwood Drive. The owner was contacted and advised to quarantine the dog for 10 days.

June 15, 2021

At 11:28 a.m., the disappearance of trash and recycling bins over the last month was reported on Northwest Reed Lane.

At 1:05 p.m., a laptop was reported stolen on East Ellendale Avenue.

At 7:57 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast Uglow Avenue.

June 16, 2021

At 5:42 p.m., a person threw 20 cents at an employee over a mix-up on fries and Sprite in the 400 block of East Ellendale Avenue. Police attempted to contact the person with no luck.

June 17, 2021

At 2:04 p.m., police warned a person about smoking weed in public in the 400 block of East Ellendale Avenue. The person was from out of state and was here for a custody battle.

At 10:26 p.m., a single rollover crash was reported on East Ellendale Avenue.

June 18, 2021

At 6:25 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a fence, knocking over two Dumpsters in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.

At 11:56 a.m., police lodged Heather Benz for second-degree disorderly conduct on Southwest Academy Street.

At 6:35 p.m., a non-injury, single vehicle crash into the ditch was reported on Southwest Fairview Avenue.

At 9:44 p.m., police lodged Ryan Groling for felony driving while suspended in the 200 block of Southwest Academy Street.

June 19, 2021

At 2:32 p.m., a sex offense case was reported on Southeast Brookside Avenue.

At 3:17 p.m., a shoplifter was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway. Under investigation.

June 20, 2021

At 6:59 a.m., an apparent suicide was reported on Southeast Needham Street.

At 9:35 p.m., police spoke with a resident on Southeast Academy about his music being loud. They could hear it a half block away. Police asked him to turn it down and reminded him of the noise ordinance at 10 p.m.

June 21, 2021

At 3:18 a.m., A harassment case was reported on Southeast Dimick Street. A report of nude photos sent to friends after refusing to pay money.

At 7:55 a.m., a careless driving case was reported after a male driver lost control of the car he was driving and landed in a front yard on East Ellendale Avenue.

At 10:03 a.m., a third-degree theft case was reported at Walmart.

At 11:09 a.m., police responded to a crash with the whole roadway blocked on Ballard Road.

At 6:43 p.m., a person reported being scammed out of $400 on Facebook Market Place while attempting to purchase an iPhone, on Northeast Polk Station Road.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, June 21

At 2:16 a.m., a motorist was stopped for suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant on Highway 22 at Milepost 15. The driver was elderly with a van in poor condition.

At 3:19 a.m., a motorist was cited for an unsafe lane change, failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign) and speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone at Pacific Highway and Highway 22

At 8:43 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle, non-injury accident in the East Ellendale Avenue.

At 10:32 a.m., public works located a suspicious vehicle at the lower cemetery at 19240 Falls City Road in Falls City. A deputy ran the license plate through DMV, contacted the registered owner, who later came and picked up the vehicle.

At 11:17 a.m., a report of a disabled car at Ridgeway Road and Highway 22 that had lost a rim and tire while traveling westbound.

At 11:52 a.m., two subjects were fishing and anchored near the Luckiamute inlet in a 14-foot aluminum boat. After deciding to move spots, they attempted to lift the anchor by pulling on the rope causing the front of the boat to dip below the water line. The boat took on heavy amounts of water causing the boat to capsize and both went overboard. They were both wearing life vests were able to swim to the shore and Polk Fire was able to locate them with their drone.

At 12:28 p.m., a motorist lost control after hitting a patch of gravel on Clow Corner Road on the way to Dallas, just east of Ballard Road, slid into the ditch and broke a power pole in half.

At 3:55 p.m., after deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in the 200 block of Church Street in Falls City, a male subject was arrested for strangulation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

At 3:55 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury accident 17800 block of Falls City Road where the driver hit some gravel causing his vehicle to roll into the ditch.

At 4:55 p.m., a motorist was stopped for running a red light on Highway 223 at Milepost 6. The passenger was puking and the driver was taking him to the Safeway for medicine. The driver was warned for the traffic violation.

At 8:04 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for crossing the double, center line and for using a cell phone while driving on Suver Road near Pacific Highway. The driver said he was from Virginia and was just trying to follow directions back to his hotel, adding he didn’t know he couldn’t use a cell phone while driving in Oregon. He was cited for failure to drive within lane and mobile electronic device, first offense.

At 9:26 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone on Coville Road near Pacific Highway.

Tuesday, June 22

At 1:02 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 54.

At 12:32 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for weaving in and out of its lane. The driver had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant — alcohol. She later registered a blood alcohol content of .13%.

At 12:09 a.m., a vehicle without a license plate and no clearly displayed temporary tag was pulled over on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road. A temp tag was spotted in the lower, passenger side of the rear window. However, the driver was cited for driving while suspended and for failure to install an ignition interlock device. The passenger was cited for a warrant out of Marion County.

At 4:38 a.m., a 17-year-old driver was northbound on Oak Grove Road just before Zena Road and attempted to negotiate the curve at the cemetery entrance at 50 to 55 mph over the gravel road. The driver lost control and rolled the vehicle onto its top. He sustained minor injuries and was cited for speeding — driving too fast for conditions.

At 5:04 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99W at Milepost 52.

At 8:19 a.m., a deputy made contact with a driver pulled over in the 100 block of Main Street, Rickreall. The driver was exhibiting numerous indicators of impairment, but admitted to driving to the location before pulling over because he didn’t want to be an “unsafe driver.” He refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Upon searching him, the deputy found what he believe to be more than one gram of tar heroin on his person.

At 7:05 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph Safety Corridor Zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 13.

At 10:51 p.m., a report of a single motorcycle crash where the driver failed to negotiate a corner in time on Oak Dale Road near Ellendale Road. More than likely the rider had sun in eyes prior to crash. Rider was transported to Salem Hospital for injuries.

Wednesday, June 23

At 4:17 a.m., a female subject in the 28800 block of Salmon River Highway was cited for initialing a false Rreport after falsely reporting her boyfriend had stolen their jointly owned vehicle and that he was driving while intoxicated.

At 7:04 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding on Highway 22 at milepost 17. He was cited for driving while suspended.

At 7:51 a.m., a report of a motorist that hit an elk on Fort Hill Road near Salmon River Highway.

At 10:59 a.m., an abandoned jet ski was found on a Willamette River sand bar just downriver from Keizer Rapids Park.

At 3:18 p.m., a subject kayaking on the Willamette River reported finding possible juvenile human remains just off the water line on the shore. A PCSO boat was called out and access to the area was made. After arriving, it was determined the remains belonged to a deceased animal (beaver).

At 7:26 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and failure to drive within lane after she passed a deputy on Highway 22 at Milepost 17. While passing the deputy, the driver appeared to have been waving. When stopped, the driver was agitated, telling the deputy he was traveling at 70 mph. The driver advised her wave was actually her signaling the speed limit to the deputy was 55 mph. The deputy explained he had been pacing another car that had been speeding, but had slowed. The deputy suggested that if she had concerns about police behavior/activities in the future, she could call in and file a complaint if needed, but violating the law herself was not ideal.

At 8:17 p.m., a motorist that drifted over the center line on Independence Highway near Poplar Lane and almost hit a deputy’s vehicle head on was cited for failure to drive within lane.

At 8:59 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Buena Vista Road near Prather Road.

At 9:14 p.m., a resident in the 21200 block of Gooseneck Road reported hearing shots fired that sounded like a cannon on nearby Bureau of Land Management owned property.

At 11:34 p.m., a motorist was pulled over near Highway 22 at Milepost 16 for following too closely, failure to drive within lane and speeding. The driver had bloodshot and watery eyes, smelled of an alcohol and had slurred speech. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He later registered a BAC of .18%.

At 11:40 p.m., a motorist was pulled over on Cooper Hollow Road near Kings Valley Highway after fluctuating speeds and driving out of the lane several times. The driver showed multiple signs of intoxication. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant — alcohol. She later registered a BAC of .15%.

Thursday, June 24

At 8:48 a.m., a theft from a work truck reported in the 100 block of 50th Avenue Northwest that occurred sometime overnight. Bolt cutters were left on scene. Suspects cut master lock and took a Honda Mikasa 2800 watt gas generator, valued at $1,149, a Honda plate compactor multiquip Mikasa, valued at $2,095 and a Multiquip Mikasa Honda Rammer GX100, valued at $2,525.

At 11:33 a.m., a dog that ran away to find its owner when he went to work was recovered in the 12600 block of Medow Lane and returned to its home in the 11400 block of Kings Valley Highway.

At 3:19 p.m., a deputy witnessed a speeding vehicle, with a male driver, on Yamhill River Road and Gold Creek Road. By the time the deputy turned around and caught up with the vehicle, which had turned down a side road and parked, the male was gone and a female was alone with the car. She eventually admitted that a male subject with a suspended license was the one driving the vehicle. The deputy observed some drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The female subject got a few loaded syringes out of the vehicle and advised they were heroin. She was cited for possession of a controlled substance — heroin.

At 6:53 p.m., two mules were reported running free on Airlie Road Near Shady Lane, almost causing several crashes. A nearby resident trailered the mules to her barn at in the 3900 block of Southeast Kings Valley Highway to be fed and kept there until owner is located or other arrangements made.

At 6:50 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle, non-injury rollover crash in the 2700 block of South Kings Valley Highway.

At 7:37 p.m., a report of a vessel that was dead in the water on the Willamette River at River Milepost 85. PCSO provided courtesy tow back to the ramp.

At 10:57 p.m., a report of a theft of catalytic converter, gas and property from inside a vehicle parked at the Rickreall park and ride at Rickreall Road and Main Street.

Friday, June 25

At 90:59 a.m., a deputy contacted a female subject about erecting a tent on private property in the 25600 block of Yamhill River Road. A records check returned the female subject had a warrant out of Colorado for burglary. She was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Polk County Jail.

At 10:48 a.m., a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of 4-H Road. A deputy found casings but no indication of what was fired at.

At 11:17 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 at Milepost 25.

At 12:26 p.m., a deputy investigated a two vehicle, non-injury accident on Zena Road near Wallace Road. The motorist that rear-ended the other was cited for following too close.

At 5:02 p.m., a resident in the 28400 block of Salmon River Highway reported her CenturyLink internet cable had been severed from the telephone poll and was laying across her driveway, possibly caused by a large truck turning around in her driveway.

At 7:14 p.m., two reports of reckless driving led a deputy to pull over a motorist on Doaks Ferry Road near Salem Dallas Highway. The driver appeared impaired, consented to a field sobriety test and after performing poorly, was taken into custody for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He later registered a BAC of .17%.

Saturday, June 26

At 2:31 a.m., a deputy investigated a report of a car in a ditch in the on Greenwood Road near Highway 22. The deputy found a driver trying to drive the vehicle out of the ditch but he was clearly stuck in place. The driver exhibited many indicators of impairment and consented to a field sobriety test, but performed poorly. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and later provide a breath sample of .21% BAC.

At 9:58 a.m., a motorist rear-ended a farm vehicle traveling slowly on Bethel Road near Pacific Highway. Both drivers were uninjured. But the motorist was cited for following too closely and for driving uninsured.

At 12:28 p.m., a report of a party bus full people had weight distribution issue and the tires were smoking heavily creating a moving hazard on Highway 99 near Tampico Road. A deputy stopped the bus for safety concerns. The driver had the people shift sides and the issue went away.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for June 21-28

Hannah Christine Leos, 39, of Monmouth, was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Donald Frank Molina, 38, of Independence, was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 54, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jason Todd Brown, 49, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for harassment.

Monmouth Police Department

Arrests for June

Brian Cooper, 30, a transient, was arrested June 14 on an outstanding warrant.

John Watkins, 24, of Monmouth, was arrested June 15 for driving while suspended.