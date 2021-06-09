Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

Friday, May 28

At 10:26 a.m., Helen Manning was lodged for menacing (domestic) recklessly engaging x2, attempted assault 1, and unlawful use of a weapon.

At 1:10 p.m., a theft at Walmart was reported.

At 1:53 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southwest Clay Street. A suspect was driving a truck with a loader and pulled down multiple cable/power wires.

At 2:23 p.m., Kimberly Uriate-Para was lodged for Aggravated Harassment, Harassment x 2, Theft III, and Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle.

Saturday, May 29

At 9:33 p.m., Seferino Sanchez Gonzalez was lodged for Criminal Mischief II, Disorderly Conduct II, and on a misdemeanor Polk County warrant.

At 10:58 p.m., lodged Seferino Sanchez Gonzalez for Assault IV – Felony, Harassment, and Disorderly Conduct II.

At 2:24 p.m., lodged (added charges) Seferino Sanchez Gonzalez for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, and Driving While Uninsured – Misdemeanor.

At 5:28 p.m., contacted juvenile regarding the theft of cigars from Safeway fuel. He admitted to stealing them and will be referred for Theft III.

At 9:40 p.m., a juvenile took some of a family member’s pills, possibly as a Tik Tok challenge. Medics transported and DHS was notified.

Sunday, May 30

At 10:31 p.m., a reported sex offense case was reported on East Ellendale Avenue.

Monday, May 31

At 5:26 p.m., a theft from Walmart was reported.

At 5:28 p.m., a hit and run was reported at Rite Aid.

Tuesday, June 1

At 8:33 a.m., a theft of a garbage and recycle can was reported on Southwest Ash Street.

At 10:33 a.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast LaCreole Drive. Sometime over the weekend someone hit a mailbox causing over $1,000 in damage.

At 11:37 p.m., report of possible prowlers looking into cars on Southwest Donald Street.

Wednesday, June 2

At 12:18 p.m., Glen Gillespie and Elizabeth Sanders were arrested for Theft 1 after stealing a motorized cart from Walmart.

At 4:10 p.m., police met with Walmart employees to collect the scooter that had been stolen.

At 10:10 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 400 block of East Ellendale Avenue. A minor crash and the driver left the location.

June 3, 2021

At 1:04 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart.

At 9:45 p.m., a minor vehicle crash with possible injury was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Washington Street.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday, June 1

At 3:01 a.m., the PCSO received an anonymous report of a single vehicle crash on Oakdale Road at Ellendale Road.

At 4:20 a.m., a motorist reported another vehicle was following very dangerously close, even when the caller sped up to over 80 mph. An Oregon State Patrol trooper caught up to the suspect vehicle and a deputy provided backup. The driver was ultimately determined to be an emotionally disturbed person (EDP) and was having a mental health crisis. The driver was escorted to Polk County Jail where he agreed to stay on a voluntary hold.

At 9:10 a.m., a motorist pulled over with a flat tire earlier in the morning when it was dark and didn’t realize he was blocking a driveway in the 24200 block of Salmon River Highway. While telling a deputy he was waiting for a friend, the deputy learned the driver had a suspended license out of Washington. The driver was warned not to drive or he could receive a traffic citation.

At 12:38 p.m., a motorist reported driving westbound on Bridgeport Road near South Kings Valley Highway when a pickup eastbound on Bridgeport Road crossed into her lane. She pulled her car toward the ditch to avoid a collision, went up a small embankment and hit a tree.

At 12:38 p.m., a report of a jogger in the 3500 block of Belvedere Street was chased by a Labrador type dog in the street and barked at aggressively.

At 5:37 p.m., a motorist reported a hit and run incident with a known subject in the 8600 block of Fort Hill Road.

At 5:22 p.m., a report of two youths walking a dog in the 900 block of Windemere Drive when two dogs ran out from a home and attacked their dog.

At 7:08 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, rollover crash with injury in the 3400 block of Kings Valley Highway. The pickup driver veered off roadway, overcorrected and then rolled an unknown number of times. The driver immediately had a seizure and medics transported him to Salem Hospital. The passenger was uninjured. There was property damage to a nearby mailbox and the owner was notified.

At 6:54 p.m., a report of a dump truck versus SUV collision on Highway 22 at Milepost 9. The driver of the SUV was transported to Salem Hospital as he rolled at least four times and was starting to come out of shock in pain. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

At 9:03 p.m., a deputy responded to a residence in the 300 block of Washington Street to serve a writ of assistance in removing a child. The deputy served the writ and was able to peacefully take custody of the child.

Wednesday, June 2

At 3:56 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a restraining order violation, catching up to the suspect in the 2000 block of Independence Highway. While the subject spoke to the deputy, a second deputy, fearing the subject might run, laid down spikes under her rear tires. The subject got irate and took off, successfully spiking the back tires. She eventually pulled over. However, she would not obey commands and dove back into her car. The deputies pulled her out and onto the ground and took her into custody. She was arrested for restraining order violation, elude and resisting arrest.

At 5 p.m., a deputy executed a search warrant in the 16300 block of Bridgeport Road to recover large items, including some connected with marijuana, and secured them at the impound.

At 2:44 p.m., a motorist reported metal scrap from a vehicle in front of her on Riddell Road near Hoffman Road came loose and struck her vehicle causing a large amount of damage.

At 6:02 p.m., a report of a deer hit by a vehicle Doaks Ferry Road near Salem Dallas Highway.

At 5:38 p.m., deputies investigated an audible alarm in a warehouse in the 800 block of Oak Villa Road. The deputies checked all doors and found the building to be secure. The alarm stopped while they were on scene.

At 8:55 p.m., a subject was cliff jumping at Falls City Falls in the 600 block of Mitchell Street, when he slipped off a log and landed on his head. There was a conglomerate effort put forth by junior firefighters from Falls City Fire and bystandars to load the victim in a stokes basket and move him to medics downstream. The subject was conscious when deputies arrived and was bleeding from the head and shoulders. He was transported to Salem Hospital.

Thursday, June 3

At 11:37 a.m., someone reported a naked male walking the Mofitti trail in the refuge area in the 10900 block of Highway 22. The subject reported the male did not seem to be in distress. However, he did not respond to her when she told him to put his pants back on. Deputies were unable to locate the male.

At 2:29 p.m., a report of a vehicle that crashed into a construction warning vehicle that was following a road marking sprayer on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road. The driver responsible for rearending the other was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, driving uninsured and careless driving.

At 1:35 p.m., a subject was arrested in the 2100 block of Deerwind Avenue for Domestic Harassment and Coercion stemming from a domestic dispute the previous night in Marion County.

Friday, June 4

At 3:21 a.m., a deputy made contact at the Chevron on Highway 22 at Highway 51 with the driver of a vehicle that had moderate right rear damage on his car. The driver admitted to hitting a highway sign while swerving to avoid a deer at the Highway 22/Highway 18B interchange, He said he didn’t report it because he didn’t feel safe pulling over anywhere between the Chevron and there. He was cited for Fail to Perform Duties of Driver - Property Damage.

At 5:21 a.m., a motorcyclist was pulled over for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and Operation without Required Lighting on Pacific Highway near Rickreall Road. The driver was cited No Motorcycle Endorsement and warned for speeding, lighting violation and failure to carry proof of insurance and registration.

At 8:31 a.m., a resident in the 25500 block of Yamhill River Road reported mail had been stolen from her mailbox. The resident gave a description of a suspect vehicle and partial license plate number. A duty located the vehicle and pulled if over after it weaved in and out of lane and braking with no obvious reason to do so. The driver appeared nervous and glassy eyed. She gave her name but a fictitious birthday. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and also for outstanding warrants out of Clackamas County. An initial search of her vehicle turned up the mail from the complainant and from other residences. The deputy stopped searching and will apply for a search warrant. The driver was transported to Polk County Jail and additionally charged with Mail Theft and Giving False Information.

At 11:34 a.m., the regional manager of U-Haul contacted PCSO to report that sometime after May 10, at approximately 7 p.m. a single axel car dolly was taken from the U-Haul located at 25500 Yamhill River Road.

At 11:58 a.m., a 12-year-old juvenile came in with his mother to talk to a deputy about trespassing per a recent trespass case he was involved in. The juvenile had to write an essay on trespassing. They spoke of the reason why trespassing was a crime and ideas for his community service he needs to complete.

At 9:16 p.m., a golfer reported his iPhone 8 stolen around 2 p.m. from the pro shop at the Dallas Golf Club, in the 11800 block of Orrs Corner Road. A ping on the phone turned it up in Salem. A deputy went to the address and a resident said he found the phone on a golf cart, but didn’t realize it wasn’t his until he was home and saw he had his own phone plus the other one. The deputy retrieved the phone and returned it to the owner.

Saturday, June 5

At 3:43 p.m., a motorist reported an air conditioning unit flew off a trailer hauled by a truck on Barnhart Road near Falls City Road. The unit landed in front of her truck, causing damage to the front left bumper. The other driver continued to drive eastbound on Falls City Road and did not stop/return to the scene.

At 10:58 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Main Street in Falls City filed a noise complaint about suspect’s rap concert. When the deputy arrived in the area, the deputy could hear it by Frink’s General Store. The deputy waited for a few minutes and the music stopped around 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

At 2:14 a.m., a motorist was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine and Driving Uninsured while she was at the Polk County Jail.

At 6:52 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone at the Dallas Cutoff and Rickreall Road.

At 8:17 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone and for having no operator’s license.

At 12:38 p.m., an employee at a store in the 8500 block of Grand Ronde Road reported his wallet as missing or possibly stolen.

At 4:23 p.m., a report of noncriminal crash on private timber land that occurred around 8 a.m. Brothers from California were filming a rap video when their mom’s BMW SUV slid into the ditch and slow rolled onto its roof.

At 3:09 p.m., a motorist test driving a just-purchased vehicle, blew through a stop sign at Rickreall Road and Smith Road. He was cited for failure to stop and Driving Uninsured.

At 9:44 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a male running naked through an RV park in the 1000 block of Ellendale Avenue. The subject was exhibiting mental issues but had a warrant out of Polk County for Failure to Appear on Criminal Mischief II charges. He was arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail on the outstanding warrant.

At 10:22 p.m., responding to complaints of reckless driving, a deputy found the suspect vehicle crashed into the ditch on Highway 51 at Milepost 2. The driver tried to run away but was located down a driveway and he was otherwise cooperative. He was arrested for Failure to Obay Rules of a Driver and later registered a .11 BAC at Monmouth Police Department.

At 11:37 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of East Ellendale Avenue reported someone hit her trashcan placed at the end of her driveway.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for May 25 to June 1

Joseph Anthony Lombardo, 29, of Milwaukie, Oregon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Thomas Dale Young III, 39, of Independence, was arrested for a parole violation.

Charles Chad Elledge, 45, of Falls City, was arrested for Theft 1.

Christopher Wayne Abbott, 40, a transient, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Kortney Lee Tussing, 35, of Woodburn, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Charles Chad Elledge, 45, of Falls City, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Tristin William Burtchell, 19, of Independence, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Owen Kade Chidester, 23, of Independence, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Rody A. Gonzalez Hernandez, 27, of Independence, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Monmouth Police Department

Arrests for May

Jared Dunmire, 33, of Gold Beach, was arrested for Driving While Suspended and an outstanding warrant.

Eric Davidson, 33, of Monmouth, was arrested for Reckless Driving and Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver.

Joseph Davidson, 50, of Monmouth, was arrested for Harassment.

Mark Sanner, 50, a transient, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.