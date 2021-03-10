Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Feb. 26

At 12:43 a.m., a deputy pulled over a motorist who failed to stop at a stop sign at Clow Corner Road and Highway 99. The driver’s car smelled of burnt marijuana and she had bloodshot eyes. After performing poorly on a field sobriety test, the driver was arrested on Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – Controlled Substance.

At 10:02 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle parked in the pull off near Holman Wayside park on Dolks Ferry Road. The deputy found two individuals sleeping in the vehicle. After waking them, the deputy recognized the passenger and had dispatch run him. The passenger had a warrant for his arrest out of Marion County Circuit Court for Failure to Appear on a Criminal Mischief II. The passenger was cited and released.

At 10:44 a.m., a deputy responded to an incident in the 800 block of Southeast Jefferson Street. A resident got upset by someone in his housing unit for unknown reasons and proceeded to destroy a TV, tablet, two brooms, a mop and a light fixture. He also attempted to break a camera and throw a trash can at the door. The resident apologized and asked for a cigarette. He was charged with Criminal Mischief II.

At 1:17 p.m., a resident in the 9600 block of Wells Landing Road reported damage to her Dodge Caravan, in an area where a second vehicle had been previously damaged in an emotionally disturbed person incident. The suspect of the first incident was the grandson of the second incident. The deputy contacted the grandson at his home in McMinnville. He admitted to damaging the vehicle, but was experiencing delusions and clearly still in crisis. He stated he decided to damage her vehicle because it was better than going through her window and killing her. The deputy spoke with the vehicle’s owner and she wanted to pursue charges. The deputy cited and released the suspect for Criminal Mischief II with the hope that he will go through mental health court.

At 6:54 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone at Clow Corner Road near Southeast Virginia Drive.

At 7:06 p.m., the driver of an SUV was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near North Kings Valley Highway.

At 8:17 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road.

At 9:42 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 West at Milepost 18. The driver had a suspended license, but seemed surprised by the fact. She said her court date in Jackson County had been rescheduled because of the fires. Instead of citing her, the deputy punched a hole in her license so she could still use it for ID and told her not to drive and to call Jackson County and DMV Monday.

Saturday, Feb. 27

At 12:04 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for having no license plate light. The deputy realized the driver had been pulled over earlier in the shift by another deputy and was almost cited for driving without insurance but was not after promising to get insurance as soon as possible. The driver during the second traffic stop initially said he had insurance on his phone, but it died so he had no proof. After explaining to him it was a crime to lie about proof of financial responsibility, he admitted he hadn’t obtained insurance on the vehicle. He was cited for driving uninsured and his vehicle was towed.

At 2 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for erratic driving on Highway 18 at Milepost 30. The driver showed several signs of impairment and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving Uninsured, Careless Driving and Driving with a Suspended License.

At 4:33 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for failure to maintain lane eastbound on Highway 22. The vehicle smelled of marijuana and the driver admitted to using marijuana earlier in the evening. After a field sobriety test, driver did not appear impaired. She was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license.

Dallas Police Department

Monday, March 1

At 12:08 p.m., a stolen 1997 white Chevy S10 was reported on Southwest Washington Street.

At 3:37 p.m., a report of multiple eggs thrown at a residence over night on Southeast Isenberg Street.

At 6:30 p.m., a report of domestic turkeys running loose from neighbor’s property on Southeast Monmouth Cutoff Road.

At 6:31 p.m., a report of someone leaving a small amount of marijuana with a note on a car on Northeast Denton Avenue. Police advised the At complainant to dispose of the marijuana. Unable to located info relating to subject who left the note and marijuana.

At 7:05 p.m., a subject reported that her car was vandalized on Feb. 13, 2021 on Southeast Cortland Avenue. There was $1,300 in damage done to the car. No suspects.

Tuesday, March 2

At 7:34 a.m., spray paint damage to a car on Southwest Maple Street during the night. No suspects.

At 7:42 a.m., a person was discovered sleeping on the sidewalk on Northwest Elderberry Lane. He told police that he got to his grandparent’s house late and didn’t want to wake them.

At 10:32 a.m., police returned a collar and tag after it was left behind by fertile male dog off of Mistletoe on Southeast Lyle Street.

At 12:14 p.m., report of a stolen vehicle on Southeast Greenbriar Avenue. Salem police intercepted the vehicle and detained Philip Kroeker who was transported by Dallas Police to Polk County Jail, where he was lodged.

At 3:32 p.m., a person used false identity to fraudulently file for unemployment in the state of Kentucky. The complainant lives on Southwest Maplewood Drive. Unknown suspect.

Wednesday, March 3

At 2:03 p.m., report of a hit and run at WalMart, 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 3:16 p.m., a person reported that they have been scammed out of over $10,000 since December on Southeast LaCreole Drive. No suspects.

At 5:22 p.m., Road rage incident occurred on Highway 22 One vehicle followed the other vehicle to the aquatic center, where the two parties got into a verbal argument.

At 9:41 p.m., Report of a male in his 70s to 80s asked for a ride to Salem on Southeast Washington Street. He asked for a BJ and offered $50 in return. Police were unable to locate any males matching the description.

March 4

At 7:41 a.m., Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of Cooper Hollow.

At 8:09 a.m., A flower arrangement was stolen from the front porch of a residence on Southwest Court Street.

At 9:24 a.m., A person attempted to purchase a cat online and was scammed out of $650 on Southeast Shetterly Drive. No suspects.

At 11:39 a.m., A trespass case was reported on Southwest Clay Street. Damage was done to a back sliding door and front door dead bolt. Location is vacant and the owner believes people are sleeping in the home at night. Neighbors are aware to call if they see any activity at night.

At 6:50 p.m., A theft of a vacuum, Roomba, and shower curtains were reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

Independence Police Department

Arrests Feb. 22 To March 2

Matthew Michael Moore, 47, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Lillian Jean Comer, 20, of Salem, was arrested for failure to carry and present a driver’s license.

Michael Andrew Schon, 48, of Salem, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.