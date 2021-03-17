Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday, March 10

At 7:30 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to investigate a carcass in the 12000 block of Corvallis Road. Upon investigation, the deputy discovered it was a cow scalp, two ears, top cap including an ear tag. The dairy on Oak Hill Road generally composts their deceased cows and are pretty good about covering them. The deputy surmised something took off with this body part for nibbles.

At 8:05 a.m., a resident in the 7800 block of Bethel Road reported she almost hit a stray dog the previous night as she was on her way home. She took the dog in the for the night as it was late and then called the following morning. The owner was out of town and the dog ran off. The owner’s brother came and secured the dog.

At 12 p.m., a resident in the 12600 block of Clow Corner Road reported a Winova Laptop, valued between $1,200-$1,500, was stolen off the front porch after leaving it out for UPS pickup to return to the company. The owner reported observing the newspaper delivery person come onto his porch around 7:15 a.m., which was odd as normally they just drop off the paper and leave. The package was still on the porch at that time. He stated that at about 11:25 a.m. a vehicle, which he believed to be the same as the newspaper delivery person, showed back up. He stated he looked outside and saw someone running to the vehicle with the package.

At 3:31 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a German shepherd running loose in the 17400 block of Highway 22. The deputy was unable to locate the dog upon arrival.

At 7:29 p.m., a resident in the 3200 block of Zena Road Northwest reported a known suspect had stollen her an unemployment benefit card from her mailbox, but the only evidence she had was a second-hand report that the suspect’s car was parked at the mailbox. The suspect denied taking the card or using it. The resident promised to go through her text messages and voice mails and send the deputy evidence that the suspect has been taking her benefits.

At 7:05 p.m., a deputy witnessed a motorist tailgating another vehicle in front of it. Vehicle then turned and took off going about 45 mph up Titan Drive. The vehicle was all over the road and crossed the bike lane and continued to speed. It appeared the vehicle was trying to get away from the deputy. The deputy stopped vehicle and discovered the driver was a high school kid who was late for baseball practice and was not impaired. The deputy educated the driver on his very poor driving and explained that he was driving recklessly, which was criminal. The deputy educated the juvenile and he was very apologetic. No citation was issued.

At 10:18 p.m., a deputy contacted a male walking on the side of Falls City Road. The male stated he was on a “marathon” and had lots of belongings with him. He stated he was stuck in the snow storm and planned to walk to Eugene then California. The male was educated on dangers of walking on the side of the roadway and was told to stay off the road and be careful. The deputy provided him with a glow stick.

Thursday, March 11

At 12:43 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and failure to dim bright lights on Highway 18 at Milepost 25. The back passenger was not wearing his seatbelt and the driver had a No Contact Release agreement against someone with no Oregon Drivers License roughly the same age as the passenger. The passenger provided an ODL. The passenger had a Contempt of Court Warrant out of Linn County. The deputy cited and released the passenger on his warrant.

At 1:34 a.m., a deputy conducted a felony stop on a stolen vehicle from McMinnville on Salem Dallas Highway. The vehicle stopped at the bottom of the Center Street Bridge. The vehicle then eluded the deputy eastbound on Center Street. The deputy stopped pursuing after four blocks due to dangerous driving. The vehicle was eventually found by Salem Police Department who spiked it. They found the vehicle abandoned and eventually located the female driver. The PCSO deputy arrested the driver for attempt to elude and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. She was booked into the Polk County Jail.

At 6:18 a.m., a deputy responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 18 at Milepost 19. The deputy learned one vehicle was headed eastbound and hit black ice and slid into the ditch on the eastbound lane. Two vehicles following rapidly slowed down and the rear vehicle slid into the back of the second vehicle. A log truck was following but due to black ice was unable to stop in time. So, the driver put the fully loaded log truck into the ditch to avoid the collision. Oregon State Patrol arrived and handled the crash. The deputy assisted with gathering statements.

At 9:25 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a dog on the loose. The deputy suspected the dog to live in the 21500 block of Kerber Road because it was at large and chased the deputy’s truck all the way to the complainant’s house. The complainant said that “Dale” is a naughty dog who is not contained, and is a 1-year-old, fertile male under socialized mutt. The Deputy left a flyer on the owner’s door and requested the complainant to contain the dog for the day until the owner got home.

At 1:22 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported in the 100 block of Ellis Street. The homeowner’s daughter called saying she heard an unknown male in the house and was frightened. Her mother called back and advised it was the contractor who was scheduled to be working on the house and canceled PCSO response.

At 2:58 p.m., a resident reported sometime over the last four days, someone broke into his storage locker in the 100 block of 50th Avenue Northwest. The owner reported visiting his storage unit this morning and found the lock broken and the unit missing his Thule brand roof rack, tires for his Jaguar sedan and a few other miscellaneous items.

At 2:58 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a large dog and a small dog running up a private drive in the 5000 block of West Salem Highway. The dogs were friendly. However, they wanted no part of being caught or put into the back of the deputy’s patrol car. At 3:33 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a head-on collision accident at Clow Corner Road and Riddell Road. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. Three patients were quickly transported to Salem Hospital.

At 6:01 p.m., a deputy responded to a domestic dispute between brothers in the 17300 block of Oakdale Road. When one came home and asked the other to buy him something, he was not treated nicely as the second brother had a bad day at work. Angered, the first brother called their father, who told him to stand up for himself if his brother was being rude. He confronted his brother and demanded respect from him and said he was done being treated badly. They got into a verbal confrontation, which led to a “mutual combat” type-situation. Both said something along the lines of “beating each other’s ass.” Both brothers were cited for harassment.

At 7:05 p.m., a resident in the 3200 block of Orchard Heights Road reported an attempted burglary. Someone had kicked the door and lock to the property’s barn. No property appeared to have been taken. However, a game camera captured images of a male and female as well as a vehicle on the property March 9 and another vehicle on scene earlier that day.

At 8:22 p.m., a deputy happened upon a suspect at the warming shelter in Falls City who had a cite and release Failure to Appear Warrant out of Dallas Municipal Court from an original Harassing Communications charge. She was cited and released.

Friday, March 12

At 3:10 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for going 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Brown Road. After exhibiting signs of impairment, and failing a field sobriety test, the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. He was also charged with three counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Driving Without Insurance. He also had three misdemeanor Salem Municipal Court Failure to Appear warrants for DWS and DUII, one misdemeanor Albany Municipal Court FTA warrant for DWS and one felony Marion County FTA warrant for twol counts for Unlawful Use of Weapon. After being booked into jail for speeding, Failure to Install and Ignition Interlock Device, Open Container and Possession of Meth. The driver’s passenger, who provided false names to PCSO, was later identified and had multiple warrants, including a felony FTA on 10 counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle from Marion County with cautions.

At 11:27 a.m., two contractors reported going to their jobsite at 7 a.m. in the 18100 block of Allen Crow Road. The residen there reported she

was not expecting them, so she let her German shepherd “Bridgett” out. The contractors were at the end of the driveway. Bridgett was startled and territorial and came barking at them. One of them put his arms up quickly and Bridgett bit him on his right arm, breaking

the skin. He was originally not going to report the dog bite, but went to urgent care at Willamette Medical Center in McMinville as it was getting red and swollen.

At 11:06 p.m., a deputy came upon the scene of a crash in the Northbound Pacific Highway at the Dallas cutoff. The vehicle had come to rest partially in the lane of travel. It had crashed into the guardrail and lost the drivers side front tire, which was wedged in the guardrail. There were no injuries.

Saturday, March 13

At 9:07 a.m., a deputy responded to a request to assist in wrangling cows along a guardrail in the 9200 block of Steel Bridge Road. By the time the deptuy and two others arrived, the cows had been wrangled and were secure behind the gate.

At 9:26 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of vandalism in the 3200 block of Orchard Heights Road. Someone had used a fire extinguisher to break three windows in a barn. The fire extinguisher was sent to the lab for finger prints.

At 7:01 p.m., a resident in the 28800 block of Salmon River Highway reported a disturbance where around six juveniles were threatening him. He said the juveniles were screaming things at his trailer and likely at his son who was inside. The resident admitted he went outside with a pistol holstered and the juveniles stayed at least 30-40 feet away and yelled something about drugs. The resident added he understood there were no crimes

committed, but was asking for a drive through. The responding deputy located no juveniles and the area was quiet when droving through the park.

At 8:37 p.m., a motorist was stopped at Main and Church streets after speeding 88 mph in a 55 mph zone.

At 11:41 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 23. The driver rapidly exited his vehicle and the deputy yelled at him to stay in it. The driver said he thought his wife was having a heart attack. She was obviously in pain with complaints of it shooting down her spine. The deputy offered to call paramedics. They declined and continued to Salem Hospital.

Independence Police Department

Arrests March 2 to March 10

Cassandra Marie Chilson, 33, of Keizer, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kenneth Jearl Heriman, 62, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Melissa M. Macias, 29, of Salem, was arrested for Driving With a Suspended License.

Dianna Lynn Weaver, 46, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Alex Coronado Jr., 42, of Independence, was arrested on two outstandikng warrants.

Joseph Anthony Lombardo, 42, of Shoreline, Washington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Lillian Jean Comer, 20, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

arren Scott Runyan, 22, of Independence, was arrested for a probation violation.

William Paul Heinatz, 32, of Salem, was arrested for a probation violation.