Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Department

Monday, March 8

At 12:35 p.m., Police received a report of a possible overdose on Southeast Washington Street.

At 1:21 p.m., A subject was discovered sleeping in a tent behind the ball fields in the 600 block of Ellendale Avenue, on city property. She was advised to pull up camp by sundown or she would be excluded from the parks.

At 3:15 p.m., Police received a report of a stolen travel trailer from the 1400 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue during the night. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark Volvo, mid 2000’s SUV. No suspect info at this time.

At 3:23 p.m., Police received information on a male lurking around the parking lot at Dallas High School. The suspect was wearing a hoodie and backpack.

At 4:06 p.m., Police received information on a person who was wearing a camo Jacket, green hoodie, camo pants, and brown boots. He had been sleeping inside Ugos Pizza, located in the 900 block of Main Street. When the employee woke him up, he screamed at the employee and left.

March 9

At 9:30 a.m., a stolen cellphone was seized while on a domestic disturbance call on Southwest Cherry Street.

At 1:45 p.m., A report of a theft of two Amazon packages off the front porch of a residence on Southwest Birch Street.

At 9:04 p.m., Police received a report of graffiti on Southeast Ash Street. The side of an apartment was spray painted with “PeePee.” No suspects.

Wednesday, March 10

At 9:28 a.m., Graffiti was reported in the 800 block of Southwest Church Street. The eastside of the building had been graffitied on the P&P building on the back alley side.

At 4:39 p.m., While police were interviewing a juvenile about the graffiti, he disclosed that there was an altercation last night, which was not physical, but he was being bothered by several people about him reportedly pointing a gun at a juvenile. Under investigation.

At 5:56 p.m. – Turkeys are causing problems with the neighbors on Southeast Monmouth Cutoff. The complainant is not willing to work with getting the turkeys contained.

At 9:32 p.m., Two backpacks with more than $300 of stolen items were discovered in front of warming shelter in the 600 block of Southeast Jefferson Street. Possible suspects. Waiting on camera footage.

Thursday, March 11

At 8:31 a.m., a burglary was reported on Southwest Clay Street. The front doorknob of a residence was broken off at the location. Master lockbox was stolen with keys to the home. No entry made into the residence. No suspects.

At 11:46 a.m., A complainant was upset that a wire was handing down over her driveway on Southeast Court Street. Police requested Dallas Fire to respond and cut the wire for her.

At 11:51 a.m., Report of some clothing items stolen on Southeast Ironwood Avenue.

At 7:56 p.m., Police received a call from a person looking for a bag he lost the night he was arrested. He also wanted to thank the involved officers for being kind and respectful that night.

Friday, March 12

At 10:48 a.m., A theft of a leaf blower was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Clay Street. A male suspect was driving a gold 4-door Toyota sedan with no plates.

At 6:54 p.m., Theft from unlocked vehicles occurred sometime over the last three days on Southwest Academy Street. Two other unreported thefts in the same area and same time. No suspects.

At 7:17 p.m., A complainant reported that a while male adult came out of the bushes and yelled at him on Southeast Walnut Avenue. The complainant said he chased the male after he told him he was going to kill him.

Saturday, March 13

At 2:31 p.m., Theft of “Clean up after your dog” signs moved and missing in the 1400 block of Levens Street.

At 5:51 p.m., report of a theft of Wal Mart, 321 Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 8:38 p.m., A person fell asleep at the wheel and crashed her car into two parked vehicles on Main Street. She said she had just worked a 16-hour shift. There were no signs of injuries or intoxication.

Sunday, March 14

At 1:23 a.m., police made contact with a person near Jiffy Lube, who is a transient. He told police he was going to run back to Salem to practice for his marathon.

At 2:30 p.m., a person was walking near the bridge at Ian Tawney Park when he overheard subjects talking about a potential burglary. He wanted the police to know so they could keep an eye out. He was advised that it would be passed along to the night shift.

At 2:53 p.m., a unicycle was found in the bushes near the gazebo at Dallas City Park. The unicycle was going to be impounded at Dallas City Shops.

Monday, March 15

At 11:19 a.m., report of a greenish Buick crashing into a mailbox on Southwest Mill Street.

At 2:28 p.m., report of dogs in poor living conditions on Southwest Wyatt Street. Case is being forwarded to animal control.

Tuesday, March 16

At 4:09 p.m., report of kids kicking a whiskey bottle. Kids playing in the kitchen area at the park on Southwest Park Street and Southwest Levens Street.

At 4:42 p.m., Report of a scooter tire mark and shoe print left in freshly poured cement at Dallas City Park.

At 8:12 p.m., report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Southwest 13th Street. A gold Toyota appeared to try and lose the off officer at a high rate of speed from Maple to Fairview Streets. The vehicle was located at the Mormon Church, unoccupied. Plates were registered out of Dallas.