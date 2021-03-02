Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, Feb. 21

At 12:38 a.m., there was a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch in the 11500 block of Corvallis Road. The vehicle was unoccupied. The deputy found the registration in the glove box and contacted the passenger of the vehicle. She said she and the driver were uninjured when the driver, traveling between 45-55 mph, could not navigate the corner. She promised they would go to the hospital as soon as possible and have the car towed in the morning.

At 12:41 a.m., a vehicle was pulled over in the 2700 block of Zena Road Northwest for going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone. There were five juveniles in the vehicle and none of their parents knew where they were. Family members were called and drove them and the vehicle home. The driver was cited for speeding.

At 3:19 a.m., a deputy responded to a female suspect who was in the loft above the shop at her mother’s house in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road Northwest. She was upset and crying but cooperative. The deputy located a shelter in Salem that was able to take her and agreed to ride with the deputy there. After dropping her off, she was cited and released for Trespass II.

At 1:41 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a car fire on Highway 22 at Mile Post 23. The vehicle had been abandoned for about four days and had been tagged by ODOT on Feb. 20. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire and was towed by Dallas Towing.

At 4:23 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at the Rickreall Market at 115 Main Street. Witnesses were able to get a license plate and description of a vehicle and suspect. The suspect vehicle was pulled over on Highway 22 at College Drive. The driver was cited and released for Theft III.

Monday, Feb. 22

At 1:04 a.m., a vehicle was stopped in the 22700 block of Yamhill River Road for Use of Prohibited Lighting, speeding and Failing to Drive within the Lane. The driver said it was the passenger’s vehicle., but he left the stop to go to the restroom and never returned. She didn’t know his name for sure. The vehicle was towed and she was cited for Driving With out a License and Without Insurance.

At 3:08 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 27700 block of Andy Riggs Road. The suspect was high on meth and was borderline excited delirium. When the deputies contacted him, he charged them wearing nothing but overalls. After pushing one deputy, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment. He was going to be lodged but ended up getting admitted to Good Samaritan Hospital for liver and muscle deterioration. He was cited at the hospital.

At 9:10 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Greenwood Road North at Highway 22 for having a light out. The driver was taken into physical custody for a Polk County Circuit Court FTA Warrant on an original burglary charge. A concealed handgun was found in the vehicle tucked between the driver’s seat and the center console, a violation since the driver is a convicted felon. A safe in the vehicle’s trunk, which the driver gave consent to search, contained 53 Oxycodone pills packaged for sale as well as a bundle of $170 cash. The suspect, who appeared impaired, refused a field sobriety test and a breath test. A warrant was obtained for a blood test. The suspect was lodged at Polk County Jail for his warrant, and was charged with Delivery and Possession of Oxycodone, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Possession of Weapons by Certain Felons, DUII and two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

At 6:54 a.m., a motorist was stopped for going 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 West at Milepost 11. The driver admitted to speeding and for having an outstanding warrant. The deputy cited the driver for speeding and on the outstanding warrant out of Linn County.

At 8:23 a.m., employees of the Eola Hills Wine Cellars at 501 South Pacific Highway reported that sometime overnight someone stole a catalytic converter, valued at $800, from one of their vans. A saw blade used to cut it out was left behind at the scene.

At 11:38 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle that crashed into a tree in the 22300 block of Highway 22. The two passengers were transported by medics and a deputy transported their dog to West Valley Vet Hospital.

At 11:44 a.m., a deputy responded to a crash on Highway 194 near Milepost 4 where a vehicle went off the west bound side, hitting the ditch and flipping over. The vehicle’s driver was okay and her husband picked her up.

At 12:39 p.m., West Valley Fire medic unit, while transporting a patient to the hospital from a crash, caught on fire and burned completely. The Fire Department requested deputies respond to assist with traffic control as they shut down eastbound Highway 22 at Rickreall Road. No one was hurt in the fire and the patient was transferred to a second medic unit.

At 3:41 p.m., a resident in the 2000 block of Laura Lane reported her garbage can stolen.

At 3:57 p.m., a motorist was pulled over in the 23900 block Yamhill River Road and arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and Reckless Driving. She refused to provide a breath sample and began complaining of several medical issues. She was transported to SMH, and after a medical blood draw her BAC was well over 3 times the legal limit. She was ultimately lodged at Polk County Jail for DUII - Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Attempted Assault III, Hit and Run persons, Unlawful use of a weapon, Recklessly endangering a highway worker, menacing and refusal to take a breath test.

At 11:39 p.m., residents in the 1000 block of Arthur Way Northwest reported their home had been egged by unknown assailants.

At 11:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle that was observed following too close to another vehicle and weaving within the lane on North Pacific Highway West near Highway 22. The driver was cited for having a suspended license. The driver’s passenger had a license and they switched places.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

At 7:02 a.m., a deputy responded to a crash reported in Polk County. Upon arrival, the single vehicle, non-injury accident was on Hopewell Road Northwest in Yamhill County. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office arrived and took over the investigation.

At 3:20 p.m., a resident in the 4700 block of Evergreen Lane reported that sometime between 7:20 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. his pickup truck was struck by a bullet on the property. The resident said he lives near Bureau of Land Management where people target shoot.

At 9:14 p.m., a deputy observed a vehicle parked the wrong way at a mailbox on Ballston Road near DeJong Road, pull away and turn through a stop sign without stopping. When stopped, the driver admitted he did not have a license and was cited for Driving Without a License.

At 11:36 p.m., a motorist was stopped for traveling 68 mph in a 55 mph zone on Zena Road Northwest near Spring Valley Road Northwest. The driver admitted she had no insurance. The deputy cited her, but said he would void the ticket if she could give proof of insurance by the end of his shift the following day.

Thursday, Feb. 25

At 2:30 a.m., a deputy observed a vehicle pull out of the forestry department in the 1000 block of Fir Villa Road where there have been several thefts of catalytic converters. It turned out to be just a newspaper delivery guy.

At 4:13 a.m., a deputy stopped and spoke to a male sleeping in his vehicle on Red Prairie Road near Blanchard Road. He said he had a headache but took some Tylenol and was ready to continue delivering newspapers.

At 9:13 a.m., a motorcyclist stopped by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to report his motorcycle had been stolen. He had been arrested on Jan. 21 for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and his motorcycle secured at the location at Highway 22 and Greenwood Road North. When filing the report, deputies discovered he had a misdemeanor warrant for Failure to Appear on the DUII charge. He was issued a citation for with a new court date time and location for warrant then released.

At 1:22 p.m., a resident came into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to report receiving a counterfeit $50 bill during a garage sale at his home Feb. 20 in the 100 block of Oak Villa Road.

At 3:52 p.m., deputies received a report of two dogs – a golden retriever and black lab – running loose in the 800 block of Pioneer Road. Deputies were unable to locate the dogs.

At 8:02 p.m., a motorist was stopped for traveling 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 West at Milepost 17. The driver was cited for Driving Without a License and Driving Without Insurance.

Dallas Police Department

Monday, Feb. 22

At 11:44 a.m., a person walked out of Walmart without paying for items, in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 12:50 a.m., a person reported being scammed out of $500 over a grant application on Southeast Cortland Avenue.

At 10:39 p.m., police responded to a car fire on Southwest Elmwood Drive. When police arrived the cab of a truck was on fire. The back window was broken due to heat. Fire extinguisher was deployed and Dallas Fire handled the rest. Arson was not suspected.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

At 4:47 a.m., theft of a backpack left in a vehicle overnight on Southeast Ash Street.

At 10:00 a.m., wallet was stolen and credit cards used fraudulently in excess of $3,000 in the 100 block of West. Ellendale Avenue.

At 12:58 p.m., police left a door hanger at a residence on Southwest Walnut Avenue regarding a complaint of a cat getting over the fence.