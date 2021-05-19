Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, May 9

At 7:17 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the 55 mph speed limit on Highway 18 near Red Pairie Road.

At 11:55 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was towed after being found in the middle of the roadway of Whiteaker Road near Riddell Road.

Saturday, May 10

At 12:56 a.m., a vehicle was stopped on Highway 18 at Milepost 26 for no taillights. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he saw they were very dim aftermarket taillights. No other moving violations were observed. The deputy apologized to the driver.

At 1:07 a.m., a vehicle was stopped on Highway 22 at Milepost 17 for speeding and no taillights. The driver was only cited for driving with a suspended license and received a written warning for speed, no taillights and fail to yield to emergency vehicle.

At 6:42 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle head on crash in front a store at Wallace and Zena roads. All subjects were transported by medics. Video of crash was seized from the store.

At 7:23 a.m., a deputy assisted Oregon State Police at the site of single vehicle crash on Highway 18 at Milepost 18. The driver was in the passenger seat and claimed that the driver left the scene. However, the occupant had a box of ammo on his lap, a gun in the driver door pocket, and bags of what appeared to be Xanax and needles and a scale and bags for packaging. He also had a warrant out of Washington for escape that is extraditable.

At 7:52 a.m., a deputy responded to single vehicle accident on Salem Dallas Highway near 52nd Avenue. The vehicle had hit a barricade causing minor damage to the vehicle. The deputy found the driver unresponsive but was able to shake him to wake up. The driver seemed out of it and admitted to taking mental health meds, but denied pain or any injuries. Medics transported him for observation.

At 12:46 p.m., a resident in the 3400 block of Salem Dallas Highway reported that someone tagged their mailbox with graffiti.

At 2:36 p.m., a deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury accident where a driver rear ended another he did not see slowing for stopped traffic on Highway 99 at Milepost 62.

At 4:37 p.m., a deputy investigated a vehicle pulled over on Highway 99 at Milepost 66. The driver had pulled over to comfort her three-year-old son because he was teething. She planned to comfort him until he calmed down so she could focus on driving. The deputy asked her if she needed anything and she said they were okay and thanked PCSO for checking on her and her son.

At 7:19 p.m., a driver reported discovering hit and run damage to her vehicle’s front bumper, estimated at $500, after eating at the at the Fort Hill Restaurant May 9 in the 8600 block of Fort Hill Road.

At 10:22 p.m., a resident in the 6900 block of Corvallis Road reported while working on his boat, witnessing a female subject drive onto his driveway, get out of her vehicle and enter his vehicle. After ignoring him, the resident had to grab her and pull her out of the vehicle. She then exited the vehicle, walked to the passenger side and re-entered the vehicle. She began digging through the vehicle and the resident had to remove her again. She then walked through his property and entered onto his other property and entered another vehicle but did not take anything. Upon arrival, a deputy cited her for Unauthorized Entry of a Motor vehicle and Criminal Trespass II. At Polk County Jail, they determined she was under the influence of cannabis and stimulants.

At 10:50 p.m., a resident in the 4300 block of Salem Dallas Highway was involved in a domestic dispute with a couple of his family members and was cited for two counts of Harassment and Interfering with Making a Report.

Tuesday, May 11

At 4 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash where a vehicle crashed into a ditch on the south side of Clow Corner Road near Cherry Knoll Road.

At 5:51 p.m., a motorist reported a hit and run where another driver pulled into intersection of northbound Fir Villa Road onto Ellendale Avenue then backed up into the motorist and left the scene.

Wednesday, May 12

At 12:51 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 56 mph in a 40 mph zone on Orchard Heights Road near Kenard Street. The driver displayed several indicators of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, later determined to be cannabis.

At 1:14 a.m., a deputy assisted the Oregon State Police at a single vehicle non injury crash where a motorist ended up in a ditch in the 2300 block of Independence Highway. OSP issued the driver a violation citation.

At 6:56 a.m., a motorcyclist tried to elude a deputy on Highway 51 after being spotted speeding. After finally pulling over, the driver exhibited numerous indicators of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, later to be determined a controlled substance. The motorcyclist was also cited for speeding 100+ mph, reckless driving, failure to obey Traffic Control Division, Failure to Signal Turn, Driving Without Insurance, Driving with a Suspended License and possession of methamphetamine. In addition, he had a lodgeable Marion County Probation Violation warrant for Assault IV Domestic Violence.

At 11:40 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone and failure to stay in lane on Highway 99 at Milepost 53.

At 1:39 p.m., a deputy came across a cat in the road of Clow Corner Road near Southeast Virginia Drive. The cat appeared dead at first but jumped up and flopped like a fish towards the edge of the roadway when the deputy got near. The cat was bleeding from the mouth and was actively dying. After waiting for a minute to see if the cat would die on his own, the deputy dispatched the cat with one round. After checking with several homes nearby, the deputy was unable to locate the owner.

At 5:33 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a motorist driving erratically and almost causing a crash. After catching up with the vehicle in the 300 block of Ellendale Avenue, the driver was lethargic, not making sense, and having motor movement issues. He advised he was type one diabetic. Medics were called and they found that his blood sugar was 50. He ate a protein bar and was told to go to the market for more food.

At 8:18 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 89 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 17.

At 8:32 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone on Pacific Highway near Frizzle Road.

Thursday, May 13

At 8:25 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from the casino when it drove past him on Highway 22 near Highway 233. The driver turned out to be the registered owner of the vehicle and it was her boyfriend who she’d just broken up with that reported the vehicle falsely stolen.

At 10:12 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Pacific Highway reported finding a man sleeping on his front porch. After confirming the man a transient, he was trespassed from the property.

At 2:23 p.m., a deputy went to investigate a report of a cock fighting ring in the 12600 block of Hemlick Road. An unidentified woman said the deputy would have to return at 5 p.m. when the property owner could grant access. The deputy could hear roosters in the background.

At 1:16 p.m., a deputy responded to a rear-end crash with minor injuries on Highway 22 near Independence Highway. A patient was transported to hospital.

At 9:17 p.m., the PCSO received multiple driving complaints on Highway 22. The driver stopped at the market in Rickreall to urinate in the parking lot and then continued toward Dallas. A deputy located the driver passed out behind the wheel of his truck in his driveway in the 1500 block of Ellendale Avenue. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. He blew .23 at Monmouth Police Department.

At 1:53 p.m., a resident in the 8300 block of Grand Ronde Road reported seeing a flashing bright light up on the hill across from the casino he believed to be moving around. A deputy checked with Tribal Security who advised it was a tribal cell tower that was down and the red light shade fell off and was flashing intermittently. The deputy advised the complainant who said he was relieved that it was not aliens.

Friday, May 14

At 4:47 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Highway 51.

At 4:07 p.m., a resident in the 3100 block of Mistletoe Road reported one of her male Nubian goats missing. The deputy advised her that the goat would be added to the PCSO lost critter file and to call back if any more goats end up missing so that they could determine if a predator was involved or someone was walking off with them.

At 5:26 p.m., a resident in the 3200 block of Salem Dallas Highway reported a known transient keeps breaking into his barn, despite numerous fortifications, and stealing several items each time.

At 11:01 p.m., a motorist was stopped on College Drive near Salem Dallas Highway for failing to drive within the lane. The driver was cite for having no insurance.

At 11:14 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone on Kings Valley Highway near Polk Station Road.

Saturday, May 15

At 5:23 a.m., a deputy assisted Independence Police Department while they served a warrant for a stabbing investigation in the 1300 block of South 7th Street.

At 5:20 a.m., deputies arrested a suspect in the 140 block of 17th Street in Independence for a restraining order violation.

At 11:35 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle accident where a motorist drove off the road on Clow Corner just east of Rogers Road and subsequently collided with a tree. The driver was extricated and transported via ambulance to the Salem hospital.

At 2:07 p.m., a resident reported while fishing at the Social Security Fishing Hole in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road, his line became snagged and he pulled up an old, discarded rifle with scope. A deputy took possession of the rifle to try to identify the firearm and possibly see if stolen or linked to any crimes.

At 3:12 p.m., caller was in a kayak and observed fired rounds splashing into the middle of the river, about 200 yards in front of him. Caller was unsure where the rounds were coming from, but believed they may be coming from the boat club, in the 200 block of Shaw Street. Nobody reported rounds being fired in their direction and advised they were hitting the middle of the river, where nobody was around. The deputy advised club members to call if they observe anyone shooting in a dangerous manner.

At 9:18 p.m., a deputy responded to a boat crash on the Willamette River at RM 80. Salem Fire had a boat on scene with the victims, who were reported to be unharmed except for a couple of minor injuries.

Sunday, May 16

At 9:23 a.m., a motorist was stopped for multiple traffic violations on Highway 22 at Milepost 23. The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and for an outstanding warrant.

At 6:58 a.m., a report of a vehicle broken into on Highway 18 at Milepost 25.

At 6:52 p.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Liberty Road reported their newly adopted dog got out and killed one of their neighbor’s chickens.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for May 4-17

Chance T. Haylett, 20, of Independence, was arrested for contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

Destanie Lynne Gonzales, 34, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jacob Wayne Heinz, 33, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant] and disorderly conduct.

Joseph Julian McKinney, 31, of Salem, was arrested for contempt of court.

Stephen Lee Parks, 39, of Dallas, was arrested for assault 4 – misdemeanor and harassment.

Shelby Colleen Smittle, 29, of Independence, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sergio Jimenez, 26, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brenda Diaz Diaz, 30, of Keizer, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief 3.

Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 54, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Corinna Marie Aguirre, 31, of Independence, was arrested for Assault 1.

Dallas Police Report

May 7, 2021

At 7:46 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue.

At 8:41 a.m., Dallas Police Department assisted with a fatal crash in the 100 block of Southeast Fir Villa Road.

At 10:38 a.m., a fraud case was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. A person reported that a stolen credit card was used in his store. He said he passed all the information he had to the victim in Florida.

At 11:35 a.m., a burglary was reported on Southeast Uglow Avenue. An unknown suspect forced the front door open causing damage to the door frame.

At 2:43 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast Mill Street.

At 4:48 p.m., a theft was reported from Walmart.

At 5:57 p.m., a theft was reported from Walmart.

At 6:46 p.m., a theft was reported from Walmart.

At 10:46 p.m. a female was arrested for DUII and driving without insurance in the 1200 block of Southeast Godsey Road.

May 8, 2021

At 9:21 a.m., a house fire was reported on Southwest Applegate Drive. Looked to be kitchen related.

May 9, 2021

At 3:08 p.m., a report of a juvenile locating a lunch bag containing pipes in the 100 block of Southwest Academy Street. Police determined the pipes to be a couple meth pipes. They were taken for destruction.

May 10, 2021

At 10:50 a.m., a report of a neighbor’s cat defecating in his front yard on Southeast Davis Street.

At 12:47 p.m., a theft was reported on Southwest Clay Street.

At 2:43 p.m., a theft from Walmart was reported.

At 3:37 p.m., unknown suspects stole some belongings from a person after he passed away on Southeast Virginia Drive.

May 11, 2021

At 9:11 p.m., a female was intoxicated and yelling about being accused of urinating and defecating in the area of Southwest Oak Street and Southwest Levens Street. She has permission to be at the location. She was warned if the police came back to the location due to her yelling, she would be charged with disorderly conduct.

May 12, 2021

At 5:57 p.m., a male subject was cited for public indecency in the 600 block of Southeast Jefferson Street. He was also trespassed from Jefferson Lodge.

Monmouth Police Department

Arrests for May

Todd Graham, 56, of Salem, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Jacob Riley, 19, of Duluth, Minnesota, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and using an invalid license.

Tony Munoz, 24, of Monmouth, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Christopher Woodward, 40, of Aumsville, Oregon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Stefani Michelle Brock, 30, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Lucas Johnson, 21, of Salem, was arrested for an outstanding warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Brian Cooper, 30, of Dallas, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Jennifer Allen, 49, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.