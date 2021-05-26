Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

May 13, 2021

At 9:19 a.m., a person had roped a bird and kept it on a “leash” so it wouldn’t fly away in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. After being told to do so, he unleashed the bird.

At 1:24 p.m., threats were made that a person was going to burn down the house on Southeast Hankel Street. There were also vague threats to take the 3-year-old daughter. Email will be sent to patrol.

May 14, 2021

At 9:32 a.m., alcohol poisoning was reported on Southwest Sheila Street. EMS was on the scene and advised police were not needed and medical would handle.

At 9:33 a.m., a natural death was reported on Southeast Greening Drive.

May 15, 2021

At 10:28 p.m., an assault was reported at the emergency room in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street. Dallas police learned that the assault actually happened in Monmouth. The case was turned over to Monmouth police.

May 16, 2021

At 8:45 a.m., a report of possible theft of lumber and materials from construction sites on Southeast Barberry Avenue.

At 10:28 a.m., a small bag with marijuana and related items were found in the gazebo in the 600 block of Southwest Allgood Street.

At 1:53 p.m., an unknown suspect stole a hip holster in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

Monday, May 17

At 9:04 a.m., a theft from a vehicle parked at NAPA, in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue. Under investigation.

At 1:37 p.m., extra patrol requested on the paved walking path behind Applegate Trail Drive. Concerned citizens believe someone is leaving out raw meat for the cougar(s) in the area.

At 1:49 p.m., The theft of a child’s scooter off the back porch of a home on East Ellendale Avenue. Under investigation.

At 2:50 p.m., three juveniles were caught stealing condoms from Center Market in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street. The owner declined to press charges.

Wednesday, May 19

At 2:21 p.m. a needle was found along the curb on Southwest Cherry Street/Southwest Ellis Street. The needle was picked up and disposed of.

Thursday, May 20

At 6:42 a.m., an attempted theft from an ATM was reported in the 600 block of Main Street. Under investigation.

At 11:00 a.m., four mail boxes were broken into on Southeast Greenbriar Avenue. Unknown suspects at this time.

At 1:39 p.m., additional USPS mail box was broken into on Southeast LaCreole Drive. There were the same pry marks as from the one earlier.

At 3:22 p.m., a hoverboard was stolen outside of Center Market on West Ellendale Avenue.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, May 17

At 12:51 p.m., a resident in the 18700 block of Oakdale road reported someone stole her gray, 35 gallon Republic Services trash can that she always left at the end of her driveway.

At 12:16 p.m., a motorist reported he thought someone fired a small-caliber firearm at his vehicle off of Highway 194, as he was driving from Monmouth to Falls City on May 16 at 6 p.m. A deputy determined a small paint chip in and another a 1-inch gash both appeared to be caused by rocks.

At 1:43 p.m., a resident in the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road reported a neighbor’s dog had been loose all weekend and causing problems on his and other neighbors’ properties. A deputy contacted the dog’s owner and cited him for Dog as a Public Nuisance and No License for the dog.

At 1:37 p.m., a deputy observed a vehicle driving eastbound on Highway 22 at 35 to 40 mph in a 55 mph zone, with a line of 30+ cars behind it. The deputy contacted the driver after he pulled off and stopped in the middle of Burch Street just off Highway 99. The driver stated his van was experiencing mechanical problems which the deputy confirmed as the vehicle did not sound healthy at all. The driver’s family was following and they were just trying to find a good place to stop for a tow.

At 4:54 p.m., a resident in the 2200 block of East Ellendale Avenue reported a theft that occurred sometime between May 14-17. The owners were unsure what all was taken but stated they knew some gold jewelry was missing.

At 5:11 p.m., two workers for the Luckiamute Water Domestic Cooperative were attempting to locate a water box in the 13500 block of Monmouth Highway. While digging, they came across some bones that appeared to be buried with green cloth. Nearby, they discovered a black BB gun that was buried with muzzle facing up. The medical examiner determined the bones were not human. A deputy collected the BB gun to store as found property.

At 4:25 p.m., a deputy responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash where it left the roadway and struck a fence post in the 24300 block of Yamhill River Road.

At 5:23 p.m., a resident in the 18800 block of Oakdale Road reported their trashcan had been stolen from the end of the driveway.

At 10:46 p.m., a German shepherd, bloodhound mix puppy for sale was stolen from a residence in the 8200 block of Grand Ronde Road.

Tuesday, May 18

At 3:32 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and failure to drive within lane. The driver was in violation of a no contact release agreement from the Marion County Circuit court for a passenger in her vehicle. She was arrested and lodged to Polk County Jail. The passenger was also cited and released for an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Linn County.

At 8:22 a.m., a motorist reported being intentionally hit by a red Dodge pickup on Josiah Wills Road. A deputy located the truck and attempted to stop it on 3rd Street at Pine Street. The driver finally pulled into a driveway in the 400 block of 5th Street. Due to her history and the circumstances, a high risk stop was conducted during which she was non-compliant at times. After finally being apprehended, the driver was charged with Assault II, Fail to Perform Duties of Driver - Bodily Injury, Unlawful Use of Weapon, Menacing and Reckless driving, with possibly more charges pending.

At 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the Wandering Spirits RV Park at 28800 block of Salmon River Highway where one party became upset and stabbed himself several times in the abdomen. He was transported by medics to Salem Hospital and placed on a mental health hold due to reportedly suffering from schizophrenia that he is not treating.

At 7:22 p.m., a resident in the 7900 block of Clow Corner Road turned in for destruction a single 8MM Luger PPU round he found near his burn pile the previous evening.

At 8:03 p.m., a resident in the 8200 block of King Road reported a small terrier coming onto her property and chasing her chickens.

Wednesday, May 19

At 9:38 a.m., a vehicle reported stolen out of Tualatin was found on the ramp to Highway 22 from Edgewater.

At 11:03 a.m., a motorist was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign at 52nd Avenue and Salem Dallas Highway.

Thursday, May 20

At 2:32 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80+ on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road. In addition, the driver was cited for two outstanding warrants.

At 6:43 a.m., a deputy came across a van blocking Ballard Road just off of Clow Corner. With the owner’s permission, the deputy hand pushed the vehicle to the shoulder of Ballard.

At 8:51 a.m., a deputy conducted a welfare check on chickens on a property in the 12600 block of Helmick Road. The deputy found all chickens and roosters were in good health and had proper housing and food.

At 9:57 a.m. a motorist swerved to miss a deer on Falls City Road near Liberty Road, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its top on the south side of Falls City Road just west of Liberty Road. The driver was transported to West Valley Hospital.

At 2:09 p.m., a motorcyclist crashed into the rear of a truck that had slammed on its breaks to avoid stopped traffic in the 900 block of Ellendale Avenue. The motorcyclist fractured his right femur and was transported to Salem ER via medic.

At 2:34 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Liberty Road near Falls City Road.

At 6:45 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of teens dumping wood on to private property in the 600 block of 50th Avenue from Eola Drive Northwest.

Friday, May 21

At 1:33 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 18. In addition, the driver’s license was suspended and he had a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on an ID theft. The driver also showed signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – Controlled Substance.

At 8:03 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone on Salmon River Highway near Hebo Road. The driver smelled of marijuana, admitted to smoking marijuana the day before and to using methamphetamines earlier that day. He consented to a field sobriety test and performed poorly. The deputy found on the driver 8.3 grams of presumptive methamphetamines and 2.1 grams of suspected heroin. He was taken into custody.

At 9:18 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle crash. A newspaper delivery person had run off the road in the 16700 block of Bridgeport Road and crashed into a tree, breaking his arm. The driver was transported to the hospital by Dallas Medics.

At 11:53 a.m., a deputy located a suspect in the 6900 block of Perrydale Road wanted in an elude incident the night before.

At 2:06 p.m., a resident in the 12500 block of Anderson Road reported someone shot a hole through a utility trailer on his property. The resident suspected his neighbor, but didn’t wish to pursue charges.

At 3:18 p.m., a resident in the 6900 block of Perrydale Road reported her house had been burglarized sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Alcohol and a laptop were missing and the resident is working on an itemized list of other items stolen.

At 3:13 p.m., a resident in the 3100 block of Glen Creek Road reported finding a black bag in her mailbox. A deputy opened the bag to find syringes, spoon, straw and a baggie with a crystal rock substance appearing to be methamphetamine.

At 5 p.m., a subject reported she was the victim of a scam, trying to rent a house in the 18000 block of Highway 22 from Craigs List that had already been rented.

Saturday, May 22

At 8:22 a.m., a deputy saw a horse in the 9300 block of Frost Road secured with a chain next to the fence. Concerned a vehicle would hit it, the deputy contacted the owner who said she was letting it feed on grass for a couple minutes and was going to put it in the barn.

At 12:28 p.m., a deputy assisted the Independence Police Department with locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run at 1030 South 4th Street. The vehicle was located and it fled onto River Road towards Marion County/Salem. Pursuit was terminated near Liberty Road and Kuebler Road.

At 1:05 p.m., a resident in the 3800 block of Morris Road reported hearing shots fired in the area.

At 3:38 p.m., a resident in the 4700 block of Mistletoe Road reported coming home to find an unknown suspect sitting in a car who drove off when he tried to take his picture. The suspect apparently broke into the resident’s house through an external or wall and also gained access to the attic, but is unsure if the suspect took anything.

At 11:52 p.m., a motorist was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant on Highway 22 Milepost 21. The driver was listed as William Boquist. The PCSO received a driving complaint regarding a white Ford Mustang that was unable to maintain its lane repeatedly. The vehicle returned to the 17000 block of Butler Hill Road. The witness observed the driver turn off onto Butler Hill Road where the deputy located the suspect’s vehicle at the registered owner’s residence and observed William Boquist exit driver seat. He exhibited indicators of impairment and consented to a field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. He was arrested and provided a 0.13% blood alcohol content. He was cited and released outside Polk County Jail to the care of his father, Sen. Brian Boquist. Senator Boquist said he was “unhappy” with the officer and deputy and advised he would be reporting them to the State Police and DA Felton.

Sunday, May 23

At 5 a.m., a resident involved in a domestic dispute in the 26300 block of Salmon River Road was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of Weapon, Menacing and Assault IV-Domestic Violence.

At 2:53 a.m., a known, 20-year-old minor was refused alcoholic service at a restaurant in the 300 block of Main Street, Falls City. He produced his own beer and started drinking it. Staff confiscated his beer and told him to leave. He later returned and threw two bricks through two different windows causing over $4,000 in damage and injuring an employee in the process. The suspect faces charges for Criminal Mischief 1 and Assault 4.

At 8:40 a.m., Independence Police Department pursued a vehicle suspected in a burglary in progress. IDP pursued vehicle out into the county, through some fences and they lost it in a field off of E A Shirley Road. PCSO deputies, responded to a report of a crash in the 10800 block of Lamers Road. The male involved in the crash fit the description of the burglary/elude suspect. Deputies made contact with a male and female suspect walking in a field off of Lamers Road. The male was identified by previous body cam recording as the driver of the elude vehicle. IPD took the male suspect into custody.

At 9:26 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Stoneway Drive.

At 10:05 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 20+ mph over the speed limit on Highway 51 at Milepost 2.

At 12:03 p.m., deputies assisted at the scene of a two-vehicle crash where violator ran stop sign westbound through stop sign on Parker Road and Pacific Highway.

At 10:47 a.m., a motorist pulled over for speeding 76 mph in a 55 zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 17 was instead given a verbal warning as the printer ran out of paper for a citation.

At 12:26 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury accident on Hebo Road off Highway 22.

At 12:09 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 18.

At 12:21 p.m., a motorcyclist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 55. The driver was warned for driving with a suspended license, driving uninsured and fail to update address with DMV.

At 12:45 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 18.

At 3:21 p.m., a resident in the 12500 block of Buena Vista Road reported an intruder entered her house and fled when she asked who was there. She gave a full description of the suspect to the responding deputy.

At 2:55 p.m., a report of a motorist that left the roadway, just east of the 4900 block of Zena Road negotiating a curve and crashed into a tree.

At 6:51 p.m., a subject was arrested in the 300 block of Falls City for Criminal Mischief 1 and Harassment regarding a prior case.

At 3:17 p.m., a resident in the 16700 block of Ellendale Road reported hearing an occupant of a vehicle fire several shots from the vehicle while driving down the road.

At 6 p.m., a motorist reported a hit and run incident where the driver of a GMC pickup was southbound in the 19800 block of Gooseneck Road, veered into his lane at the apex of the bend and side swiped his driver side trailer wheel, blowing the tire and bending the axel/rim. The suspect stopped briefly, then took off. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle.

At 7:34 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 56 mph in a 35 mph zone and for failure to drive in their lane at B and Main Street in Independence.