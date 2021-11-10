Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, Oct. 31

At 3:09 a.m., a report of a reckless driver exceeding 100 mph coming out of Salem. The motorist later merged onto Highway 51 where he crashed and rolled near milepost 1. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was found dead on arrival by Oregon State Patrol.

At 4:28 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 91 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway at 50th Avenue.

At 4:43 a.m., a motorist was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal on Highway 22 at Rickreall Road.

At 4:50 a.m., a motorist slammed on her brakes at the site of a motor vehicle accident being investigated by the PCSO on Highway 223 at milepost 6. A deputy contacted the driver, who displayed symptoms of impairment. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. She later registered a BAC of .16%.

At 5:53 a.m., a deputy investigated the scene of two hit-and-run incidents at Eola Drive Northwest and Kaley Avenue Northwest.

At 10:40 a.m., one goat and three sheep got loose from the 2100 block of Pioneer Road and wandered onto the complainant’s property. A deputy located the owner of the goat and sheep and he retrieved the animals.

At 12:55 p.m., a report of a game camera dug up and stolen from Bureau of Land Management property in the Gold Creek Access Road and Neuman Road area.

At 3:14 p.m., a purse was found in the 5900 block of Red Prairie Road. A deputy took possession of the purse and returned it to the owner.

At 4:27 p.m., a resident in Falls City discovered two stray dogs, a gray pit bull and a black pit bull mix, at the Bridgeport School and turned them over to a deputy. The deputy lodged the dogs in the Dallas Dog Pound.

At 4 p.m., a resident in the zero bock of Main Street in Falls City reported a known female subject was stealing his unemployment checks.

At 5:04 p.m., after receiving a complaint about a reckless driver, deputies located the motorist on Highway 99W at milepost 55. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

At 8:59 p.m., a 911 hangup call was received with screams and no music/party atmosphere heard in the background. A deputy investigated the origin of the call in the 3300 block of Emerald Drive Northwest and there was a large family gathering with lots of children screaming and playing, but no music. They advised everything was fine. The deputy wished them a happy Halloween.

Monday, Nov. 1

At 1:51 a.m., a single vehicle rollover crash that took out a power pole, road sign and a phone box on Highway 22 at milepost 7. Oregon State Police took over the investigation and arrested the driver for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

At 2:09 a.m., a report of shooting near the rock quarry in the 16600 block of Robb Mill Road.

At 6:58 a.m., a deputy assisted a motorist with a flat tire on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.

At 7:40 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.

At 10:05 a.m., a report of a motorist that swerved to avoid a deer and rolled over off the roadway in the 17900 block of Falls City Road.

At 4:46 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, t-bone style crash at the intersection of Salem Dallas Highway and Independence Highway.

At 7:23 p.m., a resident in the 28200 block of Andy Riggs Road reported his neighbors’ dogs keep getting on his property and aggressively chasing him and his nephews and nieces.

At 7:51 p.m., a stray, female brown/white/black mixed breed dog was found in the 13500 block of Sunrise Lane. The dog was lodged in the Dallas Pound.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

At 3:49 a.m., a suspicious person in Hilltop Cemetery on Corvallis Road was only hunting Pokemon, and which he said were found in cemeteries. He also thought that was kinda creepy.

At 7:15 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle accident that ended up in the ditch of the S curves in the 12000 block of Corvallis Road.

At 10:18 a.m., a resident in the 12200 block of Elkins Road reported hearing two gunshots in the nearby Starker Forrest that is closed to rifle hunting.

At 9:25 a.m., a deputy gave a courtesy ride home for a family of six walking away from their car that had broken down in the foggy 11100 block South Kings Valley Highway.

At 9:42 a.m., a white, folding knife was recovered in a parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

At 1:17 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 22. In addition, the driver had no insurance on the vehicle, no plates and didn’t have her license on her. She was cited for driving uninsured and her vehicle was towed by BC Towing.

At 5:10 a.m., a female subject was trespassed from the post office at 768 Church St.

At 7:59 a.m., a motorist was turning left from Highway 99W to go east on Hoffman Road, when he lost control and rolled into the ditch. He was later cited for driving uninsured.

At 7:57 a.m., a motorist did not see the stop sign at intersection of Corvallis and Suver roads. He drove through the intersection and hit the berm on the east edge of the road. He was uninjured.

At 8:35 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-blocking, non-injury crash at Pacific Highway and Bethel Road.

At 1:05 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle, non-injury crash where a motorist swerved to miss a deer in the 7600 block of Red Prairie Road, left the roadway and struck a tree.

At 2:42 p.m., a resident in the 4800 block of 4-H Road reported the theft of an industrial grade 50-foot red hose, an industrial grade 75-foot green hose and a hose nozzle, which occurred sometime after Oct. 27. Total loss was valued at $155.

At 2:57 p.m., an abandoned vehicle that was completely stripped of parts was left on the side of the road in the 12300 block of Helmick Road.

At 8 p.m., a report of a motorist distracted by his German shepherd puppy jumping on the dash left the roadway on Monmouth Highway near Smith Road, slipped into the soft embankment on the south side of Highway 194, causing the vehicle to roll. The driver and dog sustained minor injuries.

At 8:16 p.m., a motorist was teaching his daughter how to drive and was waiting at a red light in the 1100 block of Wallace Road. He was watching the wrong set of lights and drove through the intersection while his light was still red. The daughter and the deputy agreed he should not get a ticket and got a written warning instead.

At 9:50 p.m., a semi driver with an empty 53-foot box trailer turned onto Sauerkraut Road from Airlie Road, looked down at his cell phone-based GPS and drove off the road into the ditch as a result.

Thursday, Nov. 4

At 10:34 a.m., someone broke into a machinery shed in the 4000 block of River Bend Road.

At 9:44 a.m., a resident in the 5400 block of Zena Road reported someone removed her field access gate from its hinges and pulled it away by about four feet.

At 11:25 a.m., a male subject walked into the sheriff’s office at 850 Main Street and turned himself in on two warrants. He was cited for his Salem Muni and Polk Circuit Warrants.

At 12:56 p.m., a FedEx driver reported delivering packages to a residence in the 9300 block of Wells Landing Road on Nov. 3 when he was bitten in the ankle by a border collie. A resident at the address, who also had two German shepherds, said the border collie was his sister’s. However, he was given a citation for failure to license the dogs.

At 2:45 p.m., a report of a vehicle found down the embankment on Valsetz Road near milepost 6.5. A deputy ran the plate and it came back to a stolen vehicle out of Albany.

At 11:04 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone at Main and Birch streets.

Friday, Nov. 5

At 2:54 a.m., a deputy removed a road struck coyote from Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road.

At 9:43 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Wallace Road came home to find two unknown vehicles in his driveway. He blocked t hem in, confronted subjects, photographing them and pushing one out of the way to see a license plate. The two subjects were cited and released for Criminal Trespass II. The resident was cited for harassment.

Saturday, Nov. 6

At 11:53 a.m., two male subjects met to fight in the 8400 block of Grande Ronde Road. One was stabbed and eventually went to Salem Hospital with a nicked lung. Deputies are still investigating.

At 12:48 p.m., subjects reported finding some disturbing things inside a vacant house they were looking at buying in the 8700 block of Pacific Highway. A deputy found a chair in the bathroom shower, red splatter, a hammer, duct tape and a black plastic bag. The bathroom also smelled of bleach. There was a saw hanging from the ceiling from upstairs and when the deputy followed the rope upstairs there were photos of a marine on the wall with the eyes crossed out. As the deputy was collecting evidence, the homeowner’s son called and admitted he gave permission to his friends to use the house to play a prank on another one of their friends.

At 4:51 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash on Independence Highway on Halls Ferry Road turned out to be a hit and run that got extra convoluted, as there was a wedding happening at the Green Villa Barn that the victims were involved in.

At 6:29 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 99 at milepost 23. The driver had no identifying paperwork and was cited for no operator’s license.

At 11:36 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a single vehicle accident with an intoxicated driver in the 500 block of Pioneer Road. The driver showed several signs of intoxication, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Sunday, Nov. 7

At 10 a.m., a male subject involved in a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Sheldon Avenue was cited and released for harassment 2.

At 10:42 a.m., a resident was found deceased in the 28100 block of McPherson Road. The resident was known to live in extreme hoarding conditions and was an alcoholic and smoker. Her next of kin in Nevada was notified.

At 1:54 p.m., a PCSO deputy assisted at the scene of a two vehicle, air-bag deployment crash on Red Prairie Road near Highway 18.

At 2:01 p.m., a report of a stop sign broken and pushed over at Clow Corner Road and Rogers Road.

At 4:50 p.m., a stolen truck was found back off the road in the 21100 block of Salmon River Highway. A deputy was able to locate the registered owner and another investigator gave him a ride to the truck.

At 5:26 p.m., a report of a dumped 5th wheel RV abandoned in the 8100 block of Fire Hall Road.

At 9:43 p.m., a deceased subject was found in his residence, who died due to COVID related circumstances mixed with kidney failure, in the 1800 block of Cochrane Lane.

At 9:45 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 69.

At 9:47 p.m., a report of a crash then a wrong way driver on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road. The driver showed several signs of impairment. Oregon State Patrol took the crash and the DUII investigation. The deputy took the dog from inside the car and lodged it at the Dallas Pound. The deputy also had to help restrain the driver who was trying to bite a trooper while being loaded onto a gurney.

At 9:49 p.m., a female subject was arrested for violating a no contact order in the 26300 block of Salmon River Highway.

At 10:54 p.m., a resident in the 18500 block of Oakdale Road reported a vehicle versus power pole crash near her residence. The witness said a second, loud truck stopped at the crash cite, picked up the driver and left.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for Oct. 25 – Nov. 1

Sergio Jimenez, 26, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, of Independence, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Franque Lorraine Marshall, 52, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Erica Marie Villa, 37, of Albany, was arrested for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mark Anthony Sanner, 50, a transient, was arrested for trespass 2.

Eusebio G. Huerta, 65, of Independence, was arrested for menacing and resisting arrest.

Jeffrey Keith Tackett, 38, of Independence, was arrested for felony driving while suspended and failure to report as a sex offender.