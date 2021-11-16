Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

Nov. 5, 2021

At 3:47 p.m., Dallas police spoke with a person regarding potential sex offense on Southeast Barberry Avenue.

At 4:06 p.m., a physical fight involving two minors and an adult was reported on Southeast Clay Street.

Nov. 6, 2021

At 9:57 a.m., Dutch Brothers manager trespassed a female subject from the location in the 500 block of Southeast Jefferson.

At 3:49 p.m., Dollar Tree store manager trespassed a female subject from the location in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.

Nov. 7, 2021

At 12:07 p.m., an officer walked the wooded area south of the train tracks behind the high school. Some homeless people have a large fortress set up and said they have been living there for several months. Further in there were people living in a makeshift campsite. All were warned for trespass.

At 6:25 p.m., a male was sleeping in the laundry room in the 300 block of Southwest Academy Street. He was trespassed by the complex manager.

Nov. 8, 2021

At 9:42 a.m., a sex offense was reported to the Dallas police involving two 14 year olds.

At 2:41 p.m., a person reported bottle/can thefts from a residence with a total approximate value of $90 on Southwest Cherry Street.

At 3:28 p.m., a burglary was reported on Southwest Washington Street.

Nov. 9, 2021

At 11:57 a.m., a fraud case was reported on Southeast Fir Villa Road. A person reported that an unknown person opened multiple fraudulent accounts in her name.

At 12:11 p.m., Police spoke with staff at Dallas School District Office who stated that two male subjects placed items in the buses across from the school in the 100 block of Southwest Ash Street. Staff removed the items which were clothes and a few buckets.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, Nov. 8

At 9:50 a.m., a male subject was trespassed from the Rickreall Dairy at 18795 Oakdale Road.

At 10:28 a.m., a report of garbage dumped at the Sawtell Road Mennonite Cemetery, including a couch and chair that had already been cleaned up and pieces of private mail from a resident on Lancaster Drive.

At 12:23 p.m., a deputy took custody of a black and white, likely deaf, border collie from a resident in the 10400 block of Whitaker Road who found it about a month ago. The dog was turned over to the Willamette Humane Society.

At 1:15 p.m., an employee with K&E Excavation reported a theft from two work pickups that were left unsecured in the 3500 block of Wallace Road. A Stihl chop saw, Honda Generator and three cordless Dewalt saws were stolen from the bed of one pickup and bed boxes from the other truck. The total loss was valued at about $2,500.

At 4:42 p.m., a report of two cows that wandered off a property in the 11100 block of Highway 22 and up a driveway of a nearby home.

At 5:54 p.m., a deputy was on the phone with a suicidal subject. The subject, who said he was divorced and had kids who wouldn’t talk to him, confirmed failing to kill himself the night before. The subject told the deputy the only reason he was talking to him was because he was “friendly” and it was nice to hear someone talk kindly to him before dying. The subject was later pinged at Silver Falls. He told the deputy to continue doing good for the world and that he was appreciative to talk with him before his time. The subject later was reported to jump into the falls. He was located deceased by MCSO. Oregon State Police handled the scene.

At 6:48 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road.

At 7:11 p.m., a deputy located two dogs that had escaped a property in the 500 block of Clark Street and were wandering the neighborhood. The deputy returned them to the owner and gave her a verbal warning that her dog was a public nuisance.

At 9:42 p.m., a report of a burglary in the 500 block of 50th Avenue Northwest. Items stolen included antique violins and a coin collection.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

At 11:46 a.m., a resident in the 9200 block of Butler Street reported his son had stolen six brake axles, eight idler axles and 26 tires to a recycler and got paid $1,518 dollars.

At 2:40 p.m., a subject trespassing on Bonneville Power Sub Station property in the 2900 block of Salem Dallas Highway, which actually didn’t have any no trespassing signs posted, was warned for trespass and cited for offensive littering.

At 4:23 p.m., a report of a female black lab and a bigger black male dog with white blaze laying on the side of the road, all the way up by reservoir on Robb Mill Road. The subject who found the dogs said he’d keep the dogs overnight to be picked up by deputies the next day to take to the Humane Society.

At 4:09 p.m., a subject reported finding two black lab dogs on Rickreall Creek Road near the salmon trap in the ditch. He promised deputies he and his father would post on Facebook and take care of them until the owners were found.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

At 12:03 p.m., a resident in the 6800 block of Alvord Road reported after their grandson visited the property, she noticed a log splitter and walk behind weed eater had been stolen.

At 1:17 p.m., a resident at Frost Road and Bridgeport Road reported her neighbor’s dogs got onto her property amongst her livestock and mauled another dog.

At 1:58 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 57 mph in a 20-mph school zone on West Perrydale Road near Broadmead Road.

At 3:33 p.m., two dogs on the loose in the 400 block of Reuben Boise Road were returned to the owner. The owner was cited for failure to license the dogs and given a warning for dogs at large.

At 5:45 p.m., a resident in the 8200 block of Broadmead Road reported some tools were stolen from outside her garden shed.

At 7:58 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, t-bone style crash at Rickreally Road and Dallas Cutoff. Both drivers were transported to Salem Medical Hospital. The driver at fault was cited for failure to obey traffic laws.

At 9:01 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 13 and for driving uninsured.

Thursday, Nov. 11

At 4:57 a.m., a motorist was stopped at the Dallas Cutoff from Rickreall Road for multiple violations as well as nearly crashing into the center barrier twice. He exhibited multiple signs of impairment and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and reckless driving. He later registered a BAC of .07%.

At 8:41 a.m., a female subject was served a restraining order in the 7900 block of Firehall Road.

At 9:48 a.m., residents in the 18000 block of Richardson Road reported their neighbor’s two dogs had gotten onto their property and were acting aggressive. A deputy warned the dogs’ owner to keep a better handle on the dogs or he could potentially be cited in the future should they continue to get out.

At 1:49 p.m., a resident in the 10400 block of Kings Valley Road reported her trash can missing, but was unsure if it was stolen or picked up mistakenly by the garbage company.

At 11:53 a.m., a deputy responded as back up to a report of Dallas Police Officers with a subject at taser point in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue. The subject was transported to West Valley Hospital for treatment of a sore elbow. Subject is likely to be cited and released for a warrant out of Marian County.

At 1:40 p.m., a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 22400 block of Finn Road. The driver was cited and released for an outstanding failure to appear warrant for DUII.

At 1:47 p.m., a resident in the 7300 block of Rickreall Road reported a suspicious subject taking video of her property from the road while inside a black SUV.

At 3:27 p.m., two residents in the 18000 block of Richardson Road reported hearing a loud explosion. An investigating deputy was called away to a higher priority incident before being able to confirm if the explosion originated from the nearby rock quarry.

At 5:41 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, t-bone style accident at North Pacific Highway and Bethel Road. One driver was transported to by ambulance to the hospital, the other was uninjured.

At 6:56 p.m., a resident in the 9400 block of Parker Road reported someone dumped a couch, loveseat, children’s shoes, toys and other miscellaneous items roadside nearby.

At 7:40 p.m., a motorist pulling out of the Polk County Fairgrounds at 520 South Pacific Highway misjudged the turnout and ended up in the ditch. Before a tow could be called, another motorist stopped to help pull the vehicle out of the ditch.

At 7:58 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue reported someone was shooting off fireworks unrelated to the official show the city was hosting.

At 9:31 p.m., a minor 6000 block of Bethel Heights Road chatting with another subject over Whatsapp sent an inappropriate photo of his privates. The minor was subsequently blackmailed out of $75 to not have the photos sent to friends. The case will be forwarded to detectives.

At 11:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 110+ mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 18.

At 11:29 p.m., a resident involved in a domestic disturbance in the 8300 block of Grand Ronde Road was arrested for strangulation and assault IV.

Friday, Nov. 12

At 5:44 a.m., a report of a car fire in the 3000 block of South Kings Valley Highway. The fire was out by the time deputies arrived.

At 12:44 p.m., a father was helping his daughter move items from one storage unit to another in the 29600 block of Salmon River Highway. The two got in a verbal argument and the father head butted the daughter, a who had just got out of the hospital for facial injuries. He was arrested for assault IV - domestic and was lodged at Polk County Jail.

At 4:06 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of North Fir Villa Road reported a charge to buy plane tickets on his credit card that was stolen back in March. The resident needed to file a report to negotiate getting his $721 back from the airline.

At 7:09 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury crash in the 9000 block of Corvallis Road.

At 9:32 p.m., a youth from a residence in the 2200 block of 37th Avenue was reported as a runaway.

Saturday, Nov. 13

At 12:08 p.m., a report of a three-vehicle accident on Highway 22 near Beck Road.

At 12:19 a.m., a youth in the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road reported someone stole his father’s gun from a safe in the house. After questioning, the youth admitted he gave his friend access to the safe and he took the gun, which is a .9mm Grandpower W. SPP. The youth was lodged at Yamhill County juvenile for Theft 1. His friend also faces charges of Theft 1.

At 12:24 p.m., a report of gunshots heard near the river in the 4300 block of Salem Dallas HIghway at 7 a.m. that sounded like shotguns.

At 1:22 a.m., a resident in the 19500 block of Frost Road reported shooting and killing the neighbor’s dog after it came on his property and chased his cat. He reported the husky has a history of getting loose and chasing animals in the area. A deputy took possession of the dog and took it to the pit behind the dog pound wrapped in a yellow blanket in case the owner wishes to collect the dog.

At 1:09 p.m., two youth were apprehended at Highway 22 and North Kings Valley Highway after multiple reports they were involved in reckless driving, including “drifting” in roadways and parking lots. A complainant reported the driver of one of the racing vehicles nearly hit her head on after drifting out onto the roadway. The youth was detained physically after resisting arrest and lodged in Yamhill County Youth Detention. He was charged with Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief 3. The driver of the other racing vehicle was cited and released for Reckless Driving.

At 3:54 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was found on Highway 18 at milepost 28. Its windows were busted out and the glove compartment ransacked.

At 10:48 p.m., a motorist with a burnt-out left brake light was stopped for driving under the speed limit and on Highway 22 near milepost 21. The driver was cited for fail to carry and present insurance.