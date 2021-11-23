Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Wednesday, Nov. 10
At 5:19 a.m., a prowler was reported in the 800 block of Main Street. A male was formerly trespassed from the property owner of World Gym, after he was reported to be trying to open parked car doors and standing directly out front of the gym entrance.
At 7:27 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Southeast Pine Place.
At 3:19 p.m., a suspicious subject was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. An unknown male was cussing out the pharmacist over the mask requirement. There was no direct threat, but the complainant wanted to let police know in the event the male comes back.
At 8:41 p.m., a theft was reported at Safeway.
Thursday, Nov. 11
At 7:31 a.m., a female subject was trespassed from a business in the 500 block of Clay Street.
At 11:05 p.m., a male subject was cited and released for disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief II. He was tased in the back at the scene, in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue. He was lodged at the Polk County Jail on a Marion County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
At 7:31 p.m., report of a theft in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 12
At 7:24 a.m., a stolen motorcycle was recovered by its owner after it was found lying in an adjacent apartment complex parking lot on Southeast Ash Street. No cameras appear to have caught the theft.
At 7:42 a.m., Jamie Bennett was lodged in the Polk County Jail for a restraining order violation after he showed up at a house and was banging on the front door on Southwest Cherry Street. He also called and texted multiple times throughout the night.
At 7:59 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Southeast Azalea Avenue.
At 8:02 a.m., a single vehicle crash into the front yard of a residence on Southwest Bridlewood Drive.
At 8:23 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported on Southeast Azalea Avenue.
At 10 a.m., a hit and run was reported on East Ellendale Avenue. The person involved in the hit and run was later connected and issued citations for reckless driving, failing to perform the duties of a driver, and driving while uninsured.
At 6:24 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast Dimick Street.
At 8:32 p.m., a burglary was reported at Dallas Mini Storage.
Saturday, Nov. 13
At 12:03 a.m., a female was cited and released for DUII. The hit-and-run is under investigation.
At 12:12 a.m., a fight was reported on Southeast Dimick Street.
At 6:35 p.m., a fight was reported in the 800 block of Southeast Jefferson Street.
Sunday, Nov. 14
At 12:53 p.m., a homeowner on Northeast Polk Station Road reported a needle full of black substance was sticking out of her bushes by the sidewalk. The needle was disposed in a needle container.
At 1:19 p.m., a female was cited and released for trespassing at Dutch Bros. and also cited and released on a warrant out of Polk County Circuit Court.
Monday, Nov. 15
At 6:18 a.m., David Bumgardner was lodged in the Polk County Jail on felony parole violation warrant, two Marion County and one Polk warrant. He was also cited and released on failure to appear in Polk County and Dallas Municipal Court, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
At 12:46 p.m., Jamie Bennett was arrested and lodged in the Polk County Jail for restraining order violation.
At 1:59 p.m., a person reported her tire slashed on Southwest Walnut Avenue.
At 4:44 p.m., a crash of two vehicles, non-injury, involving a city of Dallas vehicle, in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
At 3 a.m., a female reported that a male kicked her out of her apartment on Southeast Jeffferson Street and stole a couple packs of cigarettes.
At 9:22 a.m., a car crash was reported on East Ellendale Avenue.
At 4:11 p.m., a female drove her vehicle off the road on Southeast Godsey Road after looking at her phone.
At 8:10 p.m., a theft was reported at Safeway.
Wedensday, Nov. 17
At 12:24 p.m., report of a hit and run in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
At 3:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Southeast Walnut. A person used another person’s debit card and made approximately $3,800 in purchases.
Thursday, Nov. 18
At 11:35 a.m., a hit and run was reported in the Safeway parking lot.
At 1:46 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart.
At 2:51 p.m., report of a church window being shot with a BB gun on Southwest Cherry Street.
At 3:56 p.m., Rochelle Morris-Wood was lodged in the Polk County Jail for theft III, burglary I, and trespass I.
At 5:52 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
At 7:38 p.m., an intoxicated driver was reported in the 200 block of Main Street. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested for DUII.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Nov. 14
At 2:34 a.m., a report of a domestic dispute where a male subject pushed a female subject into a door in the 9500 block of Wells Landing Road. The male subject was cited and released for harassment. Deputies returned to the residence at 4:36 a.m. to investigate a second report of domestic disturbance. Nobody was cited this time.
At 3:57 a.m., a deputy contacted a motorist that was traveling 49 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 then turned around and pulled over at milepost 66. The driver showed signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. The driver later registered a BAC of .10%.
At 8:22 a.m., a motorist reported hitting a deer then leaving the road at Clow Corner Road and Adams Road.
At 9:32 a.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle parked in the lot of NW Self Storage in the 9600 block of Hoffman Road. The driver was slumped over asleep at the wheel. After a difficult time waking the driver, she showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. She later registered a BAC of .12%.
At 11:47 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of East Avenue reported her neighbor’s brindle colored mastiff had gotten loose and was chasing her cat. In addition, her neighbor’s small Billie goat had also gotten loose. By the time the deputy arrived, the dog was back behind the fence and the neighbor was corralling the goat.
At 11:49 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 2300 block of Independence Highway. The driver that struck the second driver who was turning was cited for following too closely.
At 6:31 p.m., a resident in the 10900 block of Bursell Road reported hearing gunshots, which were possibly hunters.
At 9:22 p.m., a female subject was trespassed from a property in the 22600 block of Highway 22.
At 10:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 55.
At 10:40 p.m., a report of a female inmate at the Polk County Jail trying to hang herself in her cell. The subject, who has a history of suicide attempts while in custody, is currently sentenced to 10 years in the state hospital and awaiting transport. She was placed on Suicide prevention Observation with 15-minute checks.
Monday, Nov. 15
At 1:31 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 59.
At 7:49 a.m., a male subject reported he was sitting inside the PCSO lobby waiting to be arrested. A deputy told the subject to go home and he complied.
At 1:52 p.m., a male subject was arrested in the 800 block of SE Jefferson Street for violating a restraining order.
At 7:12 p.m., a resident in the 18200 block of Falls City Road reported his vehicle was the victim of a minor hit and run, but didn’t know when or where it happened.
At 11:36 p.m., someone reported seeing a vehicle on Old Wallace Road, stop, then hearing multiple gunshots. A responding deputy located three small caliber casing in the roadway near a road sign that had multiple bullet holes in it.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
At 3:30 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Falls City had to be told to turn down the loud music.
At 10:23 a.m., a resident trying to sell some farm equipment in the 15700 block of Salt Creek Road reported someone tried to involve him in a common scam.
At 3:17 p.m., a red Dodge 1500 had to be towed from the 3700 block of Mill Creek Road for being parked over the fog line and causing traffic issues from the quarry trucks.
At 4:56 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident at Highway 22 and Perrydale Road with minor injuries to both drivers. A deputy took custody of a gun from one of the vehicles while the driver was at the hospital.
At 9:03 p.m., a report of mail stolen from a metal locked community mailbox in the 3200 block of Brush College Road.
At 10:42 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 17.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
At 5:07 p.m., a deputy, working with the mayor of Falls City, gave a family awaiting public housing five days to move out of the city park in the 300 block of 7th Street.
At 7:30 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle, non-injury accident at Berrie Creek Road and Arlie Road.
At 8:39 p.m., a report of child neglect in the 1900 block of Orchard Heights Court. No action taken by PCSO.
At 7:55 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 67.
At 9:59 p.m., a motorist was stopped for following too closely and use of prohibited lighting. The driver had a valid Salem Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear on an original driving under the influence of an intoxicant charge. He was cited and released for the warrant and cited for following too closely and driving while suspended.
At 10:14 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, rollover-crash in the 5700 block of Orchard Heights Road. The driver, which a witness believed was intoxicated, walked away from the scene and was picked up by his girlfriend. He later left her house on foot and after speaking to a deputy, he refused to say where he was or return to her house.
Thursday, Nov. 18
At 4:37 a.m., a report of a crash on Highway 99 at milepost 71 turned out to be a newspaper delivery vehicle that was backing up in a driveway and got stuck in the mud.
At 5:36 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at Greenwood Road.
At 8:39 a.m., a male subject was arrested for breaking into Café 22 West at 5172 Salem Dallas Highway after stealing ice cream and paper towels. After resisting arrest and taken into custody, the subject was cited for burglary II, theft three, criminal mischief II, escape III and resisting arrest.
At 11:54 a.m., sometime overnight, someone dumped garbage along the side of the road in the 8500 block of Fort Hill Road. Garbage was remnants of a flooring job. Found amidst the garbage was mail from a McMinnville address.
At 12:42 p.m., a report of a food truck versus pedestrian accident at the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 22. The food truck was merging onto Highway 22 when a male pedestrian walked in front of it and was struck. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and transported to Salem ER.
At 1:01 p.m., a resident in the 13800 block of McCaleb Road reported someone dumped trash on the corner of his property.
At 1:06 p.m., a report of someone having dumped garbage on the side of the road Blanchard and Red Prairie Roads.
At 3:39 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone near Mill Creek Road.
At 5:19 p.m., a resident in the 28000 block of Andy Riggs Road reported four guns and a pellet gun stolen from his trailer sometimes between Nov. 13-16.
At 7:48 p.m., a deputy responded to a single vehicle accident on Valsetz Road at milepost 10. The deputy learned the passenger had a statewide felony warrant out of the parole board for parole violation on a domestic assault conviction. The subject was also in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol hidden under his coat in the small of his back. After receiving medical treatment at the hospital for back pain, the subject was arrested and lodged into Polk County Jail for the warrant along with felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
At 9:57 p.m., a report of four cows on the loose in the 4800 block of Wigrich Road. A responding deputy checked throughout the Buena Vista area using IR night vision but was unable to locate the animals.
At 11:04 p.m., a motorist was stopped fail to signal a turn and suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant. The driver showed signs of impairment but refused to take a field sobriety test. The driver was arrested for DUII and after a blood draw warrant was granted, blood was drawn at West Valley Hospital. The driver was cited for DUII-alcohol and fail to take breath test.
Friday, Nov. 19
At 4:05 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle towing a trailer which had a tarped off Gator on it. The driver of the vehicle was delivering the Gator to another party. An occupant inside the vehicle awaiting the driver’s return, however, had three warrants for his arrest and was also on abscond status out of Washington County. The subject was cited and released on all warrants and also cited for possession of controlled substances - meth and mushrooms with $200 in fines.
At 5 p.m., a resident in the 2700 block of Missile Toe Road reported approximately $3,300 in cash was stolen from the top drawer of her dresser in her bedroom, with a few hundred of it in $2 bills.
At 11 p.m., a report of a single vehicle accident with a possibly impaired driver at Weston Road and Kings Valley Highway. The driver showed signs of impairment, but refused to take a field sobriety test. He was taken to West Valley Hospital for a blood draw. He was then cited and released for refusing a test for intoxicants and driving under the influence of an intoxicant - alcohol.
At 11:36 p.m., a road rage incident reported that started in downtown after complainant said she cut someone off and the other driver follow her all around West Salem and onto Highway 22. The caller was very scared. She pulled into the golf course on Greenwood Road where a PCSO deputy was waiting for her. The vehicle that was following her continued on probably when they saw the deputy’s headlights.
Saturday, Nov. 20
At 10 a.m., a report of a female subject with mental issues going through mail in the 1200 block of East Ellendale Avenue. She was told about felony mail theft and told to not pick things up that weren’t hers. She walked off towards Safeway.
At 12:09 p.m., a report of a mailbox damaged by a shotgun blast in the 18300 block of Bridgeport Road.
At 2:46 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, rear-end, hit-and-run crash at South Pacific Highway and Orrs Corner Road.
At 10:08 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph-zone and for following too closely on Highway 22 at milepost 4.
At 10:16 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 55.
At 11:07 p.m., a motorist was stopped for driving on the dividing yellow line for extended period on Salt Creek Road near Van Well Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
At 11:34 p.m., a motorist that appeared to be racing another car on Highway 22, was stopped at milepost 17 and cited for speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph-zone.
Sunday, Nov. 21
At 3 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for fail to drive within lane at Dallas Cutoff and Rickreall Road after leaving a bar in downtown Dallas. The driver failed a field sobriety test was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He later registered a BAC of .08%.
At 5:24 a.m., three deputies in a patrol car returning from the OSU football detail pulled over a vehicle that was failing to maintain lane at such an alarming level on Highway 99 at milepost 72. The 19-year-old driver had numerous indicators of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He later blew a BAC .00% and refused a urine test. A warrant was obtained for the test and cited for DUII-controlled substances (he admitted to using THC products), minor in possession and refusing breath test.
At 9:09 a.m., a resident in the 21700 block of Gooseneck Road reported a vehicle left at the scene of a single vehicle accident that occurred around midnight. The driver was contacted. He admitted being in the accident had planned to return later that day to retrieve the vehicle.
At 1:36 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a impaired motorist at Orrs Corner Road and Pacific Highway. The male driver and female passenger were questioned about her black eye/cut to that same eye and it bleeding. When his story changed repeatedly, he was arrested for assault IV – domestic.
At 6:11 p.m., a resident turned into the Sheriff’s office two dogs found roaming loose on Oakdale Road near Richardson Road. The dogs were taken to the Dallas Pound.
At 8:44 p.m., deputies assisted at the scene o f a house fire 100 block of Sheldon Avenue. The residents, who got out safely, said the fire started in the bedroom breaker. The fire department confirmed that the house will be lost.
At 7:33 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 111 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Highway 22.
At 8:05 p.m., a motorist reported his vehicle broke down in the 800 block of Pacific Highway. When he returned with a tow truck, the vehicle had been broken into and items taken.
At 11:41 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 17.
At 11:42 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 16.
