Itemizer-Observer report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, Nov. 15

At 7:54 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Wright for fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer following a domestic incident in the 27000 block of Andy Riggs Road. He was lodged at the Polk County Jail.

At 9:15 a.m., a complainant in the 8000 block of Broadmead Road asked if she could discharge a firearm into the ground to scare off people making noise near her property. A deputy explained she would be held criminally liable if someone was hurt. He suggested she install lights around her house as well as a security system if possible.

At 3:46 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of North Greenwood Road where a woman showed signs of being beaten and choked. The victim described being physically abused and tied up in Salem before being taken to a field and left there. She said she eventually escaped. Salem detectives and forensic team members are investigating.

At 8:16 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Haight in the 16000 block of West Perrydale Road for attempting to elude, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, third-degree escape and DUII. Deputies reported attempting to stop Haight for driving a semi-truck without rear lighting. He allegedly failed to yield and turned into a driveway. Deputies reported he exited the vehicle, refused multiple commands by the deputies and began walking toward the residence. He was reportedly shot with two tasers. The suspect allegedly fled into the residence and disappeared into several rooms before coming out the back door after being told numerous times he was under arrest. Deputies reported he showed signs of impairment. After being cleared at West Valley Hospital, he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.00%.

Dallas Police Department

Thursday, Nov. 19

At 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a possible suspect knocking windows out on Southeast Monmouth Cutoff. They were unable to locate any suspects.

At 8:23 a.m., police responded to reports of an armed turkey trap in the 400 block of Perrydale Road.

At 2:41 p.m., police seized a small bag of marijuana as well as a pipe and lighter from a 13-year-old at LaCreole Middle School.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

At 12:50 a.m., police responded to reports of a man pointing a .22 caliber rifle with a scope at a pedestrian walking down the sidewalk on Southeast Loganberry Street. The suspect told police he was unaware there was anyone in the area when he pointed the rifle out of his garage.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

At 11:57 a.m., police responded to a possible theft at the Dallas Retirement Health Center on Northwest Jasper Way. A sterling silver necklace was reportedly stolen from a construction worker. There are no suspects at this time.

Monday, Nov. 16

At 10:01 a.m., a complainant on Southwest 11th Street told police someone drove through her yard. Police found no damage and reported that the suspect vehicle may have never left the street.

Sunday, Nov. 15

At 9:03 p.m., William Hoover was lodged in the Polk County Jail for DUII.

Saturday, Nov. 14

At 12:41 a.m., police responded to Southeast Hankel and Davis streets after receiving reports of gunshots. They found an armed suspect who asked officers to kill him. He was taken to medical treatment.

At 7:46 p.m., police responded to Safeway on West Ellendale Avenue where a vehicle drove off from the gas station with the pump still attached. The pump then struck an employee in the face.

Friday, Nov. 13

At 9:34 a.m., a complainant called police to report a man who was angry about her opening a preschool on West Ellendale Avenue. She expressed concern about the man’s intentions. Police called the suspect who said he intended to protest on the sidewalk because a preschool should not be opened during the pandemic.

At 1:20 p.m., a complainant told police the license plate on his fifth wheel was stolen more than a year ago.

Thursday, Nov. 12

At 7:53 a.m., Daryl Rivera was lodged in the Polk County Jail for resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct as well as five misdemeanor Benton County warrants. He was also cited and released for two Albany municipal court warrants.

At 1:27 p.m., police responded to a stop sign that fell over at Southwest Alderwood Court and Southwest Bridlewood Drive. Police said there was sign of criminal damage or a crash. The sign apparently fell over because of a rusted post. Police notified the Dallas Public Works Department.

Independence Police Department

Jose Merced Velazquez Trejo, 49, of Independence was arrested Nov. 15 for meth possession and on a warrant.

Mark Allen Ballard, 54, of Dallas was arrested Nov. 15 on a warrant.

Kevin Lynn Brumley, 57, of Independence was arrested Nov. 21 on a warrant.