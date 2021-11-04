Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

Thursday, Oct. 21

At 12:19 a.m., Alyssia Myers was lodged into the Polk County Jail for assault II, domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon, and restraining order violation.

At 1:51 a.m., a vehicle window was smashed out in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 22

At 10:47 a.m., Tyler Oldham was lodged in the Polk County Jail for violation of a restraining order.

At 2:53 p.m., a log truck lost part of its load, hitting another vehicle on South Kings Valley Hwy. The truck made it to Highway 22 before being located.

At 8:58 p.m., Walmart reported the theft of merchandise cabinet keys. The Keychain also contained a spider key that unlocks cable locked merchandise.

At 10:09 p.m., the theft of five bags of cans was reported stolen from the side of a house on Southwest Birch Street. The cans were worth around $50.

Sunday, Oct. 24

At 6:44 a.m., a person reported that his ring and wallet was stolen in the 700 block of East Ellendale Avenue.

At 3:46 p.m., a loud boom was heard near Southeast Walnut Avenue. Multiple gunshots were heard.

At 9:01 p.m., a criminal mischief case was reported at Safeway. A male had punched and broken the self checkout computer screen. Police were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the person.

At 9:11 p.m., Xavier Frantrilla was lodged into the Polk County Jail for felony parole violation.

Monday, Oct. 25

At 10:23 a.m., a theft was reported at Dallas High School. An unknown suspect stole a tan Sportsman generator and a yellow gas powered cement mixer from the greenhouse shed.

At 4:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Fairview Avenue. A package had been stolen from the location.

At 5:03 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Main Street. Under investigation.

At 5:56 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Southwest Academy Street. Under investigation.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

At 9:26 a.m., report of a fraudulent AT&T account being opened under the victim’s name. The victim was charged $1,099 for new phone. No suspect or location information.

At 9:39 a.m., Shawn Shrive-Tharp was lodged into the Polk County Jail for violating retraining order.

At 1:14 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the Safeway parking lot. Under investigation.

At 4:48 p.m., Codie Ott was lodged into the Polk County Jail for hindering prosecution and for two felony warrants.

At 8:18 p.m., a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

At 5:36 a.m., a person had her Facebook account hacked with debit card attached to it. A fraudulent purchase of $360.10 was made by someone in New York State.

At 10:19 a.m., Stephanie Early was lodged into the Polk County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft I.

At 1:03 p.m., Stephanie Early was lodged into the Polk County Jail for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and theft II.

At 1:05 p.m., a sex offense case was reported in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.

At 1:18 p.m., Stormi Luploi was lodged into the Polk County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft I.

At 5:29 p.m., a possible burglary was reported on Southwest Oakdale Avenue.

At 7:37 p.m., a person had been locked in a tanning booth for roughly one hour in the 200 block of West Ellendale Avenue. Staff were concerned she was having a medical emergency as she was not responding when they knocked on her door. She was found to be alright, and had been wearing noise canceling head phones.

Thursday, Oct. 28

At 1:07 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 200 block of West Ellendale Avenue.

At 1:37 p.m., a report of a theft of a package from a doorstep on Northwest Foxglove.

At 2:29 p.m., the theft of Milwaukee power tools was reported on Southwest Washington Street.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, Oct. 25

At 7:59 a.m., a report of two powerlines down, blocking the roadway in the 4300 block of Gibson Road.

At 11:46 a.m., a report of a three-vehicle accident in the 16700 block of Oakdale Road. A driver fell asleep at the wheel, crossed over the center divide and struck a dump truck. The first motorist was cited for careless driving. The driver of the dump trump was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The occupants of the third vehicle in the accident were uninjured.

At 12:15 p.m., Rickreall Dairy employees reported two incidents. First, a subject tried to twice steal fuel. The second incident was illegal dumping of trash on the dairy’s burn pile.

At 12:37 p.m., a subject reported having $7,200 stolen from his vehicle in the 17200 block of Falls City Road sometime between Aug. 7-9.

At 3 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a minor sexually abusing a younger sibling in the 13000 block of Webb Lane.

At 5:37 p.m., a resident in the 5800 block of Merrill Lane reported being scammed out of $2,500 by someone claiming to be from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office who told him he had court fees he needed to pay.

At 7:07 p.m., a motorist pulling a trailer loaded with a pickup was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Van Well Road.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

At 11:28 a.m., a deputy received a report from Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida that a resident had been scammed out mailing $20,000 buying Apple products and mailing them via FedEx to 341 Bridge St.

At 11:33 a.m., a report of the theft of four bicycles and two generators sometime between Oct. 24-26 in the 10300 block of Orrs Corner Road.

At 11:34 a.m., a report of an abandoned vehicle that has been blocking the intersection of Oak Hill and Corvallis roads for the last 5 days.

At 12:32 p.m., a neighbor watching a home in the 12100 block of Smithfield Road while the owners were in Arizona reported the home was broken into and a safe, containing $6,000-$7,000 in valuables, and a 2004 Chevy Impala were stolen.

At 1:25 p.m., McMinnville Police arrested a female subject on a Poke County warrant for parole violation. She was taken into custody by the PCSO and lodged at the Polk County Jail.

At 2:54 p.m., a school bus owned by Mid-Columbia Bus Company, but leased by the Falls City School District, had its fuel line cut, valued at $200, and $50 in fuel stolen sometime overnight in the 100 block of Main Street.

At 4:04 p.m., a resident in the 26700 block of Salmon River Highway reported there had been several trespassers on the property stealing items.

At 4:12 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-zone on Highway 22 near Edgewater Street.

At 6:24 p.m., a deputy responded to a Dallas Police report of a suspect that ran while being apprehended. The deputy located and apprehended the suspect who was hiding in vehicle in the 100 block of Ellendale Avenue.