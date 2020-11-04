Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Oct. 30

At 6:44 a.m., a deputy responded to the 8000 block of Rogers Road where someone had allegedly broken into the compressor room of a business and left a machete behind. The deputy found the machete as well as blood droplets around the compressor room and blood smears on the compressor itself. A suspect in the case had been taken into custody the night before by Oregon State Police after reports that he was walking along Independence Highway and Poplar Lane and sticking his arm into traffic. The deputy reported the alleged victim did not want to cooperate with prosecutors.

At 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of North Kings Valley Highway where a woman moving her belongings reported two firearms, a 9 mm handgun and a .22 caliber handgun, were missing. She said the .22 caliber handgun doesn’t function. She said her estranged husband might have taken the weapons, even though he is a felon with a conviction for first-degree attempted assault with a knife.

Thursday, Oct, 29

At 5:24 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 29000 block of Newsom Drive sparked by a man opening a door for a woman. Another man at the scene, who had been drinking, objected. An argument ensued. The woman wanted to leave, but the man who had been drinking wanted to continue the argument. They eventually agreed to sleep in separate houses on the property.

At 9:37 a.m., a deputy responded to a complaint in the 6000 block of Ridgeway Road from a woman who said her new landlords were building new structures that smelled of marijuana. The deputy explained to her that growing marijuana is no longer illegal in Oregon.

At 9:51 a.m., deputies responded to a conflict in the 200 block of Sixth Street in Falls City. A man was moving out of his residence when he backed his U-Haul truck into the gutter of another building. The owner of the building said he caused $15 in damage.

At 10:52 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Cooper Hollow Road and Monmouth Highway. A driver on Cooper Hollow Road attempted to cross Monmouth Highway and was struck by an eastbound vehicle on the highway. Deputies cited the first driver for failure to obey a traffic control device.

At 11:54 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Milepost 27 of Highway 18 that occurred when a driver westbound on Highway 18 tried to merge onto Highway 22 and apparently hit some loose gravel. The driver was not injured.

At 1:44 p.m., deputies responded to the 8000 block of Rowell Creek Road and reports of illegal drug use at a residence. No evidence of drug use was discovered.

At 2:19 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an alleged hit and run in the 6000 block of Red Prairie Road. A neighbor allegedly saw a truck from a moving company back into a mailbox and leave the scene. The owner of the mailbox is reportedly pursuing charges.

At 6:06 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Church Street in Falls City sparked by a woman upset because the man she is living with failed to prepare spaghetti the way she wanted it. If it’s not made the way she wants, she told deputies, she will vomit for 40 minutes. She locked the man out of the trailer they share as a result of the dispute. Deputies said no crimes were committed.

Monday, Oct. 26

At 12:33 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 28000 block of Salmon River Highway sparked by a disagreement over how a baseball video game should be played. The husband at the residence allegedly grabbed his wife by the wrists and angrily demanded to know why they were fighting. The woman admitted to deputies she had been drinking. The husband told deputies he was frustrated and should not have grabbed her wrists. Deputies told them to sleep in separate rooms, but the wife said they had been married for 11 years and never had an issue before this incident. She said the incident was the result of accumulated stress.

At 1:58 p.m., deputies responded to reports that a 1-year-old child was being abused in the 12000 block of Maxfield Creek Road. Deputies reported the child is safe while the charges are being investigated.

At 4:52 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a man trying to set up a tent in front of the Polk County Courthouse. The man was banned from the property unless he has official business there.

Dallas Police Department

Thursday, Oct. 29

At 2:11 a.m., police disposed of an injured cat on Southeast Walnut Street.

At 6:27 a.m., a complainant on Southwest Crider Street reported seeing two suspicious people on security cameras. Police found no evidence of any crimes.

At 8:58 a.m., police responded to reports of a theft from a vehicle on Southeast Godsey Road.

At 1:35 p.m., police left information for a resident in the 300 block of Northwest Foxglove Street regarding living with a wild rabbit.

At 2:25 p.m., police banned Adam Hyland from all city parks for 30 days because he allegedly smoked cigarettes and brought marijuana to Gala Park on Southeast Uglow Avenue. He also allegedly offered “smokes” to a juvenile who was at the park.

At 3:24 p.m., police responded to Southeast Holman Avenue where six Amazon packages were delivered to the wrong address. The person who was supposed to receive the packages told police Amazon locked him out of his account so can’t see a photo of the door where the packages were delivered.

At 6:12 p.m., police responded to an alleged burglary on Southwest Crider Street, but found no evidence of a crime.

At 6:56 p.m., police responded to reports of a woman screaming and moving her arms around at Goodwill on Orchard Drive. Police were unable to locate her.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

At 3:52 a.m., a person experiencing homelessness at 187 S.E. Court St. asked an officer where he could set up a tent. The officer said not in any local parks.

At 5:36 p.m., police responded to reports of a 9mm handgun being stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Southeast Miller Avenue.

At 8:12 a.m., police found $80 in cash, including nine $2 bills, at Southeast Uglow Avenue and Hankel Street. The discovery was posted on Facebook.

At 9:50 a.m., Matthew Williams was lodged at the Polk County Jail for felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer as well as reckless driving and reckless endangering. The case remains under investigation.

At 10 a.m., police responded to the Dallas Aquatic Center on LaCreole Drive where someone was reported to have fallen and broken a leg. The victim was transported to medical treatment.

At 5:37 p.m., police responded to a possible stalking order violation at Walmart when an estranged husband was reported to be at the store as the same time as his wife. The incident is under investigation.

At 8: 51 p.m., police responded to a complaint on Southeast Barberry Street where a political sign was removed from a yard and placed on the doorstep.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

At 11:26 p.m., police responded to the North Dallas Bar and Grill on East Ellendale Avenue where a man was taking a shower in the office area of the restaurant. He said he had permission from his boss and had keys to the building, adding that he sleeps in a van in the parking lot.

At 1:14 a.m., David Walters was lodged at the Polk County Jail on a warrant.

At 1:08 p.m., a complaint on Southeast Uglow Avenue about someone creating a fake Facebook account.

At 4:38 p.m., a caller asked police to check on the welfare of someone who supposedly posted a selfie on Facebook from a bush along a highway.

Sunday, Oct, 25

At 2:10 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.

Saturday, Oct. 24

At 6:34 a.m., a complainant claimed a Dodge Dart was stolen Southeast Miller Avenue. Police informed the complainant that the car was repossessed.

At 12:02 p.m., a complainant called police to report that someone flipped him off at the Dallas Fuel & Food Mart on Southeast Jefferson Street.

At 1:06 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main and Clay streets. There were no injuries, but damages to the vehicles were reported at more than $2,500.

At 1:51 p.m., Deborah Kennedy was lodged at the Polk County Jail for third-degree theft.

At 3:11 p.m., Amber Harless was banned from Marv’s Toys on Main Street.

At 9:30 p.m., Michael Vincent was cited and released for third-degree theft.

Friday, Oct 23

At 3:44 p.m., police responded to a turkey complaint in the 200 block of Northwest Reed Lane.

Independence Police Department

Mitchell David Moen, 33, of Salem was arrested Oct 23 for driving while suspended.

Adan Rincon, 38 of Independence was arrested Oct. 21 on three counts of criminal mischief.

Monmouth Police Department

Rebecca Nicole Watkins, 32, of Monmouth was arrested Oct. 27 on a warrant.

Alisha Zerkel, 30, of Lebanon was arrested Oct. 24 on two warrants.

Joshua Burleson, 23, a transient, was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant.

Eli Booker Bennett, 29, of Monmouth was arrested Oct. 21 for criminal trespassing.

Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 53, of Monmouth was arrested Oct. 20 on a warrant.

Emily Adyline Meier, 38, Silverton of was arrested Oct. 19 for a probation violation.