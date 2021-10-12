Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

Tuesday, Oct. 5

At 5:31 a.m., a male was trespassed from McDonald’s because he was smoking a cigarette in the bathroom.

At 7:07 a.m., a motor home that was being towed in an alley crashed into a fence on Southeast Lyle Street.

At 7:15 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Southeast Barberry Avenue. The person was playing Pokemon and was thought to be suspicious for having three cell phones. No crimes.

At 8:28 a.m., a down utility wire was reported on Southwest Washington Street. The wire was pulled out of the street so traffic wouldn’t run over it.

At 10:07 a.m., a person was issued a citation for speeding 40 mph in a 20 mph school zone, on Southeast Miller Avenue.

At 1 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported on Northeast Kings Valley Highway. Both vehicles were towed.

At 5:10 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Court Street.

At 7:54 p.m., a person reported a theft on East Ellendale Avenue. The person reported that her prescription for Suboxone and some inexpensive jewelry had been stolen on Saturday.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

At 11:46 a.m., a rifle was recovered after it was reported stolen from Gresham in 2002, in the 800 block of Main Street. Under investigation.

At 12:33 p.m., a report of a mattress being tossed in a dumpster on East Ellendale Avenue.

At 4:02 p.m., a fraud case was reported on Southwest Cherry Street. A person reported being scammed out of $1,000. No suspects.

At 9:51 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles was reported on Northwest Reed Lane. No injuries.

At 11:37 p.m., a criminal mischief case was reported on Southwest River Drive. A house was egged with about a dozen eggs. The subjects were apparently high school aged. The complainant chased them down the street and the subjects threw eggs at him but missed him.

Thursday, Oct. 7

At 6:13 a.m., two individuals were formally trespassed from the post office after they were seen camping in the post office box lobby.

At 9:42 a.m., report of a possible theft of a wallet from a Cherriots bus on Southeast Uglow Avenue. Under investigation pending video from bus.

At 12:53 p.m., a person reported that she had lost her cell phone after going to the hospital. Police used the Find My Phone app and found it on the side of Monmouth Cutoff Road. The phone was damaged but usable.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, Oct. 4

At 2:42 a.m., a deputy moved a faux leather love seat to the curb in the 400 block of North Main Street in Falls City. There were beer cans around it. There was no answer at the nearby residence.

At 5:21 a.m., a deputy made contact with a motorist who ran out of gas in the 8900 block of Perrydale Road. The driver had an outstanding warrant for parole violation on an Assault IV charge. The driver was cited and released.

At 6:59 a.m., a motorist crashed into an elk on Highway 99 at milepost 56. The driver sustained a head injury and was transported to the hospital. The elk was dispatched at the scene.

At 11:15 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Lombard Street reported sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4 someone stole his black Springfield Armory XD-9x19 pistol.

At 1:37 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle crash at 53rd Avenue and Aster Street. The driver was covered in paint when Salem Fire personnel pulled her from the vehicle which had ended up on its side. The driver couldn’t recalled what happened that led to the crash as she was on her way to a painting job.

At 5:26 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Helmick and Elkins Roads. One of the drivers was cited for failure to yield when entering a highway.

At 6:18 p.m., a report of 30 cloned hemp plants, valued at $10,000, stolen from the 12000 block of Corvallis Road.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

At 3:03 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma from the Ritner Creek Bridge was reported stolen on Kerber Road near Kings Valley Highway. The truck was later recovered off of Hopskins Road. About $1,000 worth of items were taken, including hunting gear, subwoofer, amplifier, and many other things.

At 4:07 p.m., a resident in the 4700 block of Wallace Road reported someone stole a birthday card from their mailbox. Another resident at the location suspects the neighbor across the road.

At 6:38 p.m., a stolen vehicle was located in the 4100 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The vehicle had three occupants. One was arrested.

At 7:01 p.m., a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a motor home in the 8300 block of A R Ford Road sometime within the last month.

At 9:49 p.m., a report of a bicyclist riding a bike with no lights was struck and killed by a motorist on Highway 51 at milepost 4.

At 10:13 p.m., an Amazon driver missed a driveway in the 11500 block of Buena Vista Road and drove into a ditch. A co-worker pulled the driver out of the ditch.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

At 2:21 a.m., a motorist was stopped for expired registration at Wallace and Zena roads. The driver was cited for driving uninsured.

At 1:38 p.m., a resident in the 6400 block of Wallace Road reported one of his neighbor’s Tibetan Mastiff’s got out of its yard, went after him, took him to the ground and bit him. The resident got medical attention at SHED. The dog’s owner was cited for potentially dangerous dogs and no license.

At 6:47 p.m., a report of the theft of two Raleigh bicycles (one blue, one orange) from RV park in the 4700 block of Dallas Highway.

At 10:59 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failing to drive within lane on South Kings Valley Highway near Guthrie Road. The driver appeared intoxicated, performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – controlled substance. He was also cited for driving while suspended.

At 9:04 p.m., a female subject in the 9700 block of Rickreall Road was cited for harassment after slapping her husband for communicating with another woman.

Thursday, Oct. 7

At 8 a.m., a report of tall trees on fire in the 3500 block of River Bend Road. The responding deputy observed a large debris pile on fire but the flames were not touching the trees. Spring Valley fire took over the scene.

At 12:46 p.m., in the 300 block of 7th Street in Falls City, a deputy came across a mini Aussie dog with a collar and microchip that was never activated. The dog was left in the custody of the staff at Willamette Humane Society.

At 4:01 p.m., a motorist blew out the rear passenger tire on Highway 194 at milepost 5. A passerby let the deputy use his floor jack and got the driver with the flat on her way.

At 8:43 p.m., a deputy came across a single-vehicle crash on Cooper Hollow Road and McCaleb Road. The registered owner was not present and could not be contacted. The vehicle was towed.

At 9:57 p.m., a motorist on Stapleton Road, pulling a small single-axled homebuilt utility trailer hauling lumber, pulled in front of another motorist on Pacific Highway. The other motorist collided with the passenger side of the trailer, slinging lumber into a field and totaling her vehicle. The first motorist was cited for not obeying traffic control device.

Friday, Oct. 8

At 7:03 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 56 mph in a 40-mph zone on Wallace Road at milepost 19.

At 7:13 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 60 mph in a 40 mph-zone on Wallace Road near Doaks Ferry Road.

At 7:47 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to drive within the lane on Independence Highway near South Oak Grove Road.

At 7:49 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 8000 block of Red Prairie Road.

At 8:20 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99W at milepost 55.

At 8:46 a.m., a resident in the 12000 block of Corvallis Road reported 10 cloned cannabis plants had been stolen sometime between Oct. 7 and 8, valued at $9,000.

At 9:51 a.m., a motorist ran out of gas in the middle of the road at Clow Corner and Riddell roads. A deputy helped push the vehicle off the road and the driver called his insurance company for gas.

At 12:28 p.m., a business in the 4400 block of Salem-Dallas Highway reported the theft of $83 in merchandise from the store. The store’s video surveillance caught the theft on tape, a female subject and her 12-year-old daughter.

Saturday, Oct. 9

At 1:27 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 49 and was warned for failing to stop at a stop sign.

At 3:35 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving under the influence of a intoxicant at Eola Drive and 55th Avenue. The driver later registered a BAC of .16%.

At 7:19 a.m., business in the 12000 block of Corvallis Road reported the theft of hemp plants valued at over $10,000.

At 3:14 p.m., a report of an aggressive dog that is coming on the property in the 8900 block of Dejong Road. A responding deputy found Daisy back in the yard but the owner not present. The owner’s father two houses down took custody of the dog until the owner could get home.

At 4:47 p.m., a convicted felon was cited for having possession of several rifles way out in the timber in the Green Mountain Road and School Marm Road area.

At 4:51 p.m., a deputy assisted Yamhill County Fire by setting up a landing zone for them for Lifeflight in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Street in Willamina.

At 8:21 p.m., a t-bone style crash at Falls City Road and Kings Valley Highway with minor injuries.

At 11:44 p.m., a motorist with a broken taillight stopped at Clow Corner and Ballard roads was eventually cited for failure to carry proof of insurance.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for Oct. 4-11

Jesus Trujillo, 46, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Michelle Renee Ray, 44, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, second-degree burglary, giving false information to a police officer, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Kenneth Marvin Belden, 61, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, second-degree burglary, giving false information to a police officer and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sergio Jimenez, 26, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Joshua Lee Williams, 39, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving while suspended.

Dakota William Winkler, 20, a transient, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and on an outstanding warrant.