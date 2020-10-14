Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday, Oct. 8

At 2:14 p.m., a deputy responded to the 4000 block of Riddell Road where a resident complained that a strange man walked up to the door and claimed to be looking for a dog. However, he had a dog with him. The deputy located the suspect who said he was adjusting his pants when the dog ran off onto the complainant’s property. He added he just wanted to let the complainant know he wasn’t suspicious. The complainant asked that sheriff’s deputies increase their patrols because the person is suspicious and walks the dog at all hours of day and night.

At 2:24 p.m., deputies responded to a woman who said she was lost in the forest near Gold Creek Access Road. She said she had been there for two days after being locked behind a gate when she stopped to take a nap. Deputies found her and made sure she was safe.

At 5:51 p.m., deputies from Polk and Yamhill counties responded to a woman in the 19000 block of Highway 22 who reported her husband was highly intoxicated. The husband was reportedly initially aggressive with deputies but later expressed concern that he might have hurt their feelings. Deputies left at his request after he declined medical treatment.

At 12:44 p.m., deputies responded to the Polk Adolescent Day Treatment Center, 2200 E. Ellendale Ave., and reports that one of the teenagers had brought a vape pen to the facility in violation of its rules. Deputies found 10 disposable vape pens in the suspect’s backpack. The suspect was cited as a minor in possession of inhalant products and seized the vape pens.

At 12:28 p.m., deputies responded to the 5900 block of Oak Grove Road to reports of a registered sex offender at the residence with three children. They reported that a woman at the residence has a boyfriend who occasionally visits the property who is a registered sex offender who is under court order not allowed to be in the presence of children. The woman’s mother denied he is a sex offender, but nevertheless, said the minor children are never around when he is on the property. Deputies reported the situation to parole and probation officers in Marion County.

At 1:30 p.m., a deputy responded to the 21000 block of Gooseneck Road where a woman complained she is frequently chased by two of her neighbors’ dogs. The deputy talked to the dog owner about the importance of keeping the dogs on his own property.

At 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of Cherry Knoll Road. The car was allegedly stolen from the estate of its late owner sometime during the last four months. The attorney for the estate said a china cabinet was also missing from the property, telling deputies the alleged thefts would likely be disputed in civil court.

Friday, Oct. 9

At 4:01 a.m., deputies responded to a single-car rollover in the 7000 block of Northwest Wallace Road. The driver said she fell asleep as the car crossed to the other side of the road and rolled over in the ditch. She complained of head and back pain and was taken by medics for further examination, There was no sign of intoxication, according to deputies.

At 11:05 a.m., a deputy responded to the 28000 block of Northwest Salmon River Highway where a man reported having a conflict with his girlfriend’s uncle, who had been calling him a liar on Facebook, which he didn’t appreciate. Deputies reported the complainant has emotional issues and is struggling with trauma.

At 11:10 a.m., a deputy observed an eastbound vehicle passing another vehicle unsafely on Clow Corner Road. The driver was issued a warning.

At 5:23 p.m., a deputy responded to the Polk Adolescent Day Treatment Center at 22000 E. Ellendale Ave, where an 18-year-old has been making sexual remarks to a 12-year-old. He has reportedly been talked to about his behavior, but he continues to make the remarks. The deputy alerted the school and bus staff.

At 5:40 p.m., a deputy responded to the 600 block of Northwest Taybin Road and reports of a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe which turned out to be a dispute over a court order.

At 7:19 p.m., a deputy responded to reports of a burglary at a vacant house next to the Salt Creek Store in the 15000 block of Highway 22. Burglars broke into the back door and moved a washing machine to the front door. However, they never took it any farther. The property owner asked for increased patrols.

Saturday, Oct. 10

At 12:48 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated driver leaving Spirit Mountain Casino. Deputies were unable to located the vehicle.

At 4:51 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shotgun fire at the Deer Creek Crossing Apartments in the 1500 block of Northwest Wallace Road. No suspects were identified.

At 1:34 p.m., a deputy spoke to a man who was laying down in a tent in the parking lot of Baskett Slough. The man said his mother was with him while he waited for housing next month.

At 4:37 p.m., deputies responded to a conflict between neighbors in the 12000 block of Meadow Lane. The complainant claimed his neighbor became belligerent and threatened to beat him up following a dispute over whether or not the neighbor’s new fence was cutting off the complainant’s phone line. A deputy reported the allegedly belligerent neighbor was similarly aggressive with him. The neighbor was told he would be arrested if he attempted to assault the complainant.

At 9:15 p.m., a deputy responded to reports of road rage at 46 East Ave. in Falls City. The complaint said she was tailgating her neighbor in a slow-moving vehicle. An argument broke out when the neighbors returned home. She acknowledged that she and her neighbor antagonized each other.

Independence Police Department

William Jonathan Strauss, 36, of Independence was arrested Sept. 29 on a warrant.

Raquel Arrollo, 26, of Independence was arrested Sept. 29 on a warrant.

Lester Alexander Woods, 25, of Independence was arrested Sept. 30 on a warrant.

Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 53, a transient, was arrested Oct. 2 on a warrant.

Kimberlin Suzanne Vaughn, 27, of Dallas was arrested Oct. 3 for unlawful use of motor vehicle, second-degree theft, unlawful delivery of methamphetamines, unlawful possession of methamphetamines and unlawful possession of heroin.

Trissya Nicholle Holland, 44, of Independence was arrested Oct. 5 for DUII, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and supplying contraband.

Monmouth Police Department

Jace Carrera, 18, of Salem was arrested on a warrant Oct. 2.

Andrew Jose Berntsen, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a probation violation Oct. 4.