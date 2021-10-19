Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

Saturday, Oct. 9

At 9:01 a.m., Fred Campbell was lodged in the Polk County Jail for felony warrant, burglary 1, and theft 3.

At 12:45 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast Jefferson Street.

At 8:16 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue.

At 10:36 p.m., report of shots being fired near Southeast Lyle Street and Southeast Washington Street. Police drove the area and searched the nearby parking lot, but found no evidence of shots being fired.

Sunday, Oct. 10

At 9:56 a.m., Tyler Burke was lodged in the Polk County Jail on a felony parole violation detainer.

Monday, Oct. 11

At 10:19 a.m., report of a possible burglary/trespass on Southeast Dimick Street. No items taken, no sign of forced entry.

At 6:33 p.m., a van was keyed on Southwest Filbert Lane.

At 6:58 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southwest Maple Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

At 7:47 p.m., report of a theft from Walmart. Unknown suspects. Under investigation.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

At 12:37 p.m., a suspect had charged about $340 worth of equipment from Van Wells Building Supply after he had been terminated from his job.

At 3:17 p.m., a possible sex offense was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Court Street.

At 4:52 p.m., a minor crash was reported at the DMV, 500 block of East Ellendale Avenue.

Thursday, Oct. 14

At 10:16 a.m., report of a person losing their debit card and someone using it at different locations around Dallas. Under investigation.

At 2:59 p.m., a juvenile was referred to Polk County Juvenile Department for disorderly conduct and was also excluded from all parks for 30 days.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, Oct. 11

At 11:20 a.m., a resident in the 4000 block of Briarwood Street reported mailboxes appeared to have been gone through Oct. 10, possibly related to an ongoing problem with mail theft in the area.

At 12:39 p.m., a resident in the 21200 block of Savage Road reported someone broke into his shed sometime between Oct. 4-5 and stole his Lincoln Welder, three trickle chargers and a Honda 2000 watt generator.

At 1:50 p.m., the school resource officer investigated a report of a Perrydale student sending threatening texts and physically pushing at school a younger student. The SRO has spoken with the parents and the case is still under investigation.

At 3:15 p.m., a deputy stumbled upon a lost hiker on Rickreall Creek Road who had made his way four miles in the wrong direction from the trail he was on. The deputy showed him back to the trail. He was very thankful.

At 3:19 p.m., a report of a travel trailer stolen at about 4:20 a.m. from a storage facility in the 100 block of 50th Avenue Northwest.

At 5:30 p.m., a deputy made contact with a very friendly male brown chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix that had been wandering the streets of Falls City since August, chasing all the lady dogs around. He has been caught several times by various people but is apparently an escape artist. He has been posted on social media by community members but no one has claimed him. The deputy lodged the dog at the pound and decided to call him “Little Bear” for the time being.

At 10:54 p.m., a deputy contacted two subjects in the 10900 block of Highway 22 engaged in some sexual activities in their vehicle. They were warned for criminal trespass.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

At 8:39 a.m., a deputy investigated a vehicle that had broken down in the northbound lane on Riddell Road near Clow Corner Road. The driver ended up having a no bail felony warrant for a parole violation out of Polk County. She was arrested and her car towed.

At 8:23 p.m., PCSO deputies arrested for the Yamhill County Juvenile Probation Department a subject in the 7900 block of Rowell Creek Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

At 8:35 a.m., a report of a three-vehicle, rear-end crash on Highway 22 at milepost 17.

At 8:44 a.m., two motorists contacted a deputy about an erratic driver. The deputy found the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 22 near Highway 18 facing westbound in the eastbound shoulder. The driver was initially nonverbal and not following directions exactly. The deputy saw several signs of impairment and arrested the driver for DUII – controlled substances, and reckless driving.

At 4:09 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Perrydale Road reported a female subject had a bowl of berries and poured them over his fence line to feed his dog. The resident added when he began walking towards the female she quickly got into her Subaru Outback and drove off.

At 5:15 p.m., someone turned in mail to the PCSO he found discarded on Van Well Road near Highway 22.

At 7:29 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash with no injuries on Salem Dallas Highway near Doaks Ferry Road.

Thursday, Oct. 14

At 3:47 a.m., a motorist was stopped for driving without headlights in the 2700 block of Rosevelt Loop. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and fail to install an ignition interlock device.

At 7:50 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash in front of the Chevron in the 5200 block of Salem Dallas Highway. One of the drivers was cited for making a dangerous left turn.

At 2:18 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failing to signal when turning onto Yamhill River Road from Highway 18. The driver performed well on a field sobriety test. However, he was cited for driving while uninsured and his swapped license plates were seized.

At 5:39 p.m., the PCSO assisted in a “rolling domestic abuse” case. The subject’s vehicle was located on Highway 99W near Powell Street. The PCSO deputy cited and released the male passenger for giving false information. The IDP took over the warrant, domestic violence and violation of no contact release agreement investigation.

At 10:12 p.m., a motorist enroute to the hospital to be with a friend who was giving birth was nevertheless cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 8.

At 10:26 p.m., a motorist came across a road-struck deer that was hit by his friend in the Zena and Wallace Road area. The deputy arrived and found a buck with broken back legs in the southbound ditch of Wallace Road and dispatched it.

At 11 p.m., two bystanders flagged down a deputy to report a crashed truck down a steep embankment on Highway 194 at milepost 3. The deputy found the truck’s airbags deployed, but no one inside. The deputy went to West Valley Hospital and found one of the occupants with facial injuries. He was intoxicated but said his sober friend had been driving and had just lost control of the truck. The driver and two other passengers were uninjured.

At 11:27 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 400 block of Pacific Highway.

Friday, Oct. 15

At 5:04 a.m., a motorist was stopped for unsafely passing other vehicles on Highway 22 at milepost 17. The driver was arrested for a felony probation violation warrant out of Marion County.

At 7:11 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Doaks Ferry Road.

At 8:05 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding on Highway 22 at milepost 15. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and for driving uninsured.

At 10:23 a.m., the owner of property in the 25200 block of Yamhill River Road came up from California to clean up the site and found an RV illegally parked there. The owner of the RV was recently released by state parole board due to a positive COVID diagnosis. Jails would not lodge and state parole would not issue cite and release while his warrant remained active. The deputy advised him to remove his RV and vehicle.

At 11:55 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Coventry Court reported the neighbor’s dogs keep coming onto her property and scaring her kids. The neighbor assured the deputy she had plans to fix the fence and keep the dogs on leashes.

At 12:26 p.m., a subject hunting up Gold Creek just past the old rock pit reported someone started shooting near him. He could not see anyone but did hear voices and was convinced someone was shooting at him with a .22 rifle.

At 4:41 p.m., a report of a “sex alter” found on Bureau of Land Management property near Gold Creek Access Road. The responding deputy found underwear and lingerie, a headless barbie doll covered in red paint, about a dozen used “condoms” and actual contraceptives, as well as torn out pages from a porno magazine. Although very, very weird, the deputy found nothing appeared criminal besides the offensive littering charge. The deputy reluctantly cleaned up the mess to avoid further calls.

At 6:09 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Doaks Ferry Road reported seeing a leopard or cheetah walking towards her neighbor’s property and was adamant that a deputy contact them for safety concerns. The deputy contacted the neighbor who looked out the window and saw it was just a little bob cat. He disconnected after saying he would handle the issue himself.

At 7:13 p.m., a resident in the 7500 block of Perrydale Loop Road reported an ex-girlfriend was trespassing. The resident wanted a deputy to call her and “admonish her for trespassing.” The deputy called the female subject and admonished her for trespassing.

At 11:22 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 at milepost 26 and for failure to display license plates.

Saturday, Oct. 16

At 2:58 p.m., a report of a motorist losing control on 17100 block of Falls City Road, sending vehicle into a ditch/yard and side swiping a power pole. Only minor injuries reported.

At 6:02 p.m., a report of a Suzuki Dr650 Enduro motorcycle stolen from the 9300 block of Steel Bridge Road sometime overnight.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for Oct. 11-18

Stephen Wade Bernier, 33, of Monmouth, was arrested for probation violation and violation of release agreement.

Angel Rosillo-Torres, 25, of Independence, was arrested for Assault 4 – Felony.

Joe Carlos Lomeli, 46, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.