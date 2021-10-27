Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Department

Friday, Oct. 15

• At 12:32 p.m., a report of a minor crash in the parking lot in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue, involving an unoccupied vehicle rolling into another unoccupied vehicle. No injuries.

• At 2:28 p.m., Justin Goodenough was cited and released on a Marion County failure to appear warrant.

• At 3:02 p.m., Jeppie Johnson was cited and released from DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, assault IV.

• At 10:30 p.m., West Valley Hospital staff disrupted a burglary in progress at the hospital boiler room on Southeast Washington Street. The suspect ran off on foot and left with a master key to the facility.

Saturday, Oct. 16

• At 9:09 a.m., Stephanie Early was lodged in the Polk County Jail for burglary II and attempted theft I. She was also trespassed from West Valley Hospital by staff.

• At 11:32 a.m., the theft of a blue/white Mongoose Pro was reported on Southeast Uglow Avenue.

• At 2:41 p.m., the theft of a power washer was reported on Southeast Lewis Street.

• At 10:35 p.m., police received a report of someone throwing a rock through a window and damaging a vehicle windshield on Southwest River Drive.

Sunday, Oct. 17

• At 10:23 a.m., unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Church Street. A wallet was stolen along with various credit/gift cards. Monday, Oct. 18

• At 2:23 a.m., Gene Satter was lodged into the Polk County Jail on failure to appear warrant and cited and released for other warrants.

• At 4:49 a.m., a person reported seeing a male and a female steal some of his tools from his vehicle in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street.

• At 9:11 a.m., an upset male was at the Dallas Post Office yelling and flipping off employees after being asked to wear a mask. Unable to locate.

• At 9:57 a.m., a burglary was reported on Northeast Fern Avenue. Several items were taken.

• At 4:42 p.m., a three-vehicle crash was reported on East Ellendale Avenue.

• At 5:52 p.m., the theft of a credit card was reported in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

• At 2:11 a.m., Xavier Frantila was cited and released on two failure to appear warrants out of Polk County Circuit Court. Trespassed him from Corby’s per earlier call.

• At 9:31 a.m., police received a call from a person who had a charge for $1,249.99 on his credit card to purchase a 2021 iPad from Amazon. The iPad was to be delivered to Roseburg. Roseburg PD was notified as well.

• At 3:24 p.m., Clifford Stepp was cited and released on a Tillamook County warrant.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, Oct. 17

• At 8:30 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 11-20 mph over the speed limit on Highway 22 at milepost 14.

• At 6:10 p.m., a transient who drove a pickup on to a property in the 2600 block of Salem Dallas Highway was cited for criminal trespassing 2. The subject also exhibited signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – controlled substance. He was also cited for driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, Oct. 18

• At 7:53 a.m., a deer with badly damaged hind legs was located in the 16100 block of Arlie Road. A deputy dispatched the deer and left it at the scene.

• At 9:01 a.m., a resident in the 3100 block of Comanche Court reported dogs keep getting loose from a residence there. A deputy returned one of the dogs inside, but the dog demonstrated the ability to manipulate the door handle to get back outside. The deputy spoke with the owner about the issue and about licensing the dogs within two weeks or face a citation.

• At 2:20 p.m., a subject in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road was arrested on two outstanding parole violation warrants.

• At 4:46 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury crash on Salmon River Highway near Grand Ronde Road. One of the drivers was cited for following too closely.

• At 8:15 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road and for driving while suspended.

• At 8:20 p.m., a report of a vehicle versus two-point buck on Highway 99 at milepost 70. A deputy dispatched the buck at the scene.

• At 8:43 p.m., a motorist was stopped at Clay and Claven streets in Monmouth for improper display of stickers. The stickers were seized and the driver cited.

• At 9:11 p.m., a report of deer struck by a vehicle on Berry Creek Road near Arlie Road. A deputy dispatched the deer at the scene.

• At 10:02 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 61.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

• At 12:19 a.m., a deputy came upon a motorist with a flat tire in the 4300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The deputy helped the owner change the flat. • At 3:57 a.m., a deputy helped provide a jump for a motorist whose car battery died on Highway 22 at milepost 9.

• At 8:52 a.m., a report of mailboxes vandalized sometime overnight in the 18400 block of Oakdale Road.

• At 2:29 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Orchard View Lane reported someone had opened two accounts in her name, charging at total of $12,600. The company needed a police report to cancel the accounts.

• At 12:25 p.m., a resident dropped off at the PCSO ammunition of various calibers from his father’s collection.

• At 3:53 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a chihuahua running in the road 9200 block of Corvallis Road. By the time the deputy arrived, the dog had been hit and was deceased. The deputy contacted the dog’s owner, who picked up the dog.

• At 3:16 p.m., a deputy investigated the report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Falls City High School property, by the football field. The deputy found a subject sitting by his vehicle, playing an Xbox game that was plugged in using a school power source. The subject was unaware the deputy was standing there for several seconds. When the deputy announced himself, the subject attempted to conceal a clear glass pipe with a bulbous end and white residue. The subject handed it over and admitted it was methamphetamine. The subject was cited for possession and trespassed from all Falls City school properties.

• At 4:44 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash with no injuries where the car ended up in a ditch off Wallace Road near Zena Road.

• At 6:35 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 99 at milepost 56. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.

• At 5:38 p.m., a report of transient campers using the day use area in the 3500 block of Mill Creek Road. A deputy contacted a female subject who had a Salem Muni warrant for failure to appear on a driving under the influence of an intoxicant charge. She was cited and released.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

• At 5:50 a.m., a deputy investigated a motorist illegally stopped standing by the vehicle at the intersection of Main and Court and did not move for about 20 seconds. The driver had dropped a water bottle and was trying to pick it up.

• At 9:22 a.m., a report of a vehicle versus deer accident on Orrs Corner Road. By the time the deputy arrived, the deer was deceased.

• At 10:37 a.m., a report of a subject walking in the 2700 block of Fort Hill Avenue where a dog was jumping up and down in the fenced yard. The victim put her hand over to pet the dog and the dog bit her left index finger totally off. A deputy contacted the owner of the dog and gave her home quarantine instructions.

• At 12:43 p.m., a report of a F250 pickup truck that missed and turn in the 3400 block of Mill Creek Road, slid down an embankment and ended up on its top. There were no injuries.

• At 4:57 p.m., a motorist was driving northbound on Talmadge Rd when she lost control after likely hitting the cement ridge of the bridge. She drove through and broke off all bridge pilons and guard railing and then hit a power pole.

• At 7:26 p.m., a subject reported finding five bullet holes in a car parked in front of the high school on the north side of the road the 100 block of Ellis Street in Falls City.

• At 11:21 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 400 block of Pacific Highway.

Thursday, Oct. 21

• At 9:08 a.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a motorist driving recklessly. A deputy came upon the suspect on Pacific Highway near Hoffman Road. The driver performed very badly on a field sobriety test, later providing a BAC of .21%. The driver was cited for driving under the influence of an intoxicant-alcohol, reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangering.

• At 9:21 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 36 mph in a 20-mph school zone on Craven Street near Main Street in Monmouth.

• At 11:52 a.m., a resident in the 19000 block of Canyon View Lane reported sometime overnight someone stole his mailbox, valued at $10.

• At 12:33 p.m., a deputy took custody of a female, black, pit bull mix breed dog with no chip wandering on Falls City Road near Liberty Road.

• At 2:09 p.m., transients in a homeless camp on Bureau of Land Management property in the 3700 block of Mill Creek Road were given until 7 p.m. to clear out.

• At 10:46 p.m., a motorist hydroplaned around a curve in the 12000 block of Corvallis Road, lost control, hitting and destroying a NW Natural Gas valve and causing a substantial gas leak, directly under a large high voltage power pole. Polk Fire assisted with shutting down the south end of Corvallis Road and handling the shelter in place protocols.

Friday, Oct. 22

• At 2:49 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on