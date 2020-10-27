Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested on suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, Oct. 12

At 7:34 p.m., deputies stopped the driver of a vehicle traveling 90 mph southbound at Milepost 67 of Highway 99W. Deputies noticed the driver’s eyes were glassy, and the vehicle smelled of marijuana smoke. The driver claimed he had smoked a small amount of marijuana two hours previously in Salem. The driver consented to a standard field sobriety test, which did not show impairment. While writing the citation for speeding, the deputy told the driver he was receiving a warning because of a priority call. The deputy advised him it might be in his best interest to go home for the night, which was Monmouth, due to the amount he smoked he could become impaired and arrested for DUII. He said he lived close and would go home. The deputy assisted the Independence Police Department with a pursuit.

Editor’s note: This entry is being published a second time to provide complete information about the stop.

Dallas Police Department

Friday, Oct. 16

At 3:02 a.m., police responded to Southwest Levens Street where 1,000 rounds of assault rifle ammunition was reported delivered by the United Parcel Service at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Police have no suspects. The ammunition was allegedly 7.62x39 mm rounds, an intermediate-size rifle cartridge of Soviet origin that was designed during World War II. The rounds were reportedly manufactured by Red Army Standard Ammunition, which supplies various sizes of cartridges for firearms such as AKM and AK-47 assault rifles and the Makarov PM pistol.

At 8:16 a.m., Jeffrey Hickman was lodged in the Polk County Jail on menacing charges.

At 10:34 a.m., a complainant on Southwest Oak Street reported that her neighbor went through her makeshift fence and was on her back porch at 2:30 a.m. Police attempted to contact the neighbor, but she wasn’t home.

At 10:59 a.m., a resident on Southeast Holman Avenue reported that someone stole his trash can. The responding officer reported the trash can was back at the residence when he arrived.

At 2:10 p.m., a complainant on Southwest Crider Street reported that someone tried to pry boards off her fence but she later found the boards were reattached. Police decided the complaint was unfounded.

At 5:45 p.m., police responded to the post office at 5:45 p.m. when a man was reportedly urinating on the building. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

At 6:34 p.m., a complainant on Southwest Levens Street reported that his neighbor was yelling at him. Police told him the man was probably yelling because he had allegedly been snooping around the neighbor’s property earlier in the day in search of package he claimed had been stolen. Police told the complainant to stay away from the neighbor and stay off other people’s property.

At 11:53 p.m., Kenneth Graves was lodged in the Polk County Jail for violating his release agreement.

Friday, Oct. 17

At 6 a.m., police responded to a complaint at Taco Bell on West Ellendale Avenue of a suspicious vehicle, Police found that someone had parked at the restaurant’s drive-thru, not realizing it didn’t open for another hour.

At 9:11 a.m., John Hillebrand was lodged in the Polk County Jail for strangulation, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment, fourth-degree assault, unlawful possession of testosterone and violating a no-contact order in connection with a domestic disturbance. Jail staff later allegedly found Hillebrand in illegal possession of suboxone. He was referred to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for the additional charge.

At 9:14 a.m., a pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car at Dutch Bros. coffee on Southeast Jefferson Street.

At 11:52 a.m., John Molina was lodged at the Polk County Jail on multiple warrants, including warrants for driving while suspended and possession of meth. A charge of fourth-degree assault was subsequently added.

At 10:41 p.m., police responded to Southeast Lyle Street where two people were in a vehicle sitting sideways in the lane of traffic. They told police they wanted to look at the Halloween decorations on the corner house.

At 11:06 p.m., police responded to complaints of young people hanging out at the skatepark on Southeast LaCreole Drive. Police reminded them of the skatepark’s hours.

Sunday, Oct, 18

At 5:16 a.m., Gloria Segura was lodged at the Polk County Jail on a felony parole violation warrant.

At 9:27 a.m., police responded to an anonymous report on West Ellendale Avenue of an owner neglecting his dog, which was recently hit by a vehicle. Police reported the dog seemed OK other than being old and appearing a bit sore. The owner reportedly explained the care the dog had received and that another veterinarian visit was scheduled.

At 2:48 p.m., police responded to Southwest Brown Street and reports that pit bulls had gotten loose and killed a cat. The dogs were impounded. They were eventually returned to the owner, who was cited for having dogs at large.

At 5:03 p.m., a complainant called police about someone improperly parked on Southeast Dimmick Street. Police explained they have no authority over parking disputes on private property.

At 7:47 p.m., police excluded Riley Littleton and Wayne Persons from Dallas City Park for 30 days for smoking and being visibly intoxicated.

Monday, Oct. 19

At 9:33 a.m., police responded to Birch Street where a person who has reportedly been missing since Saturday. Her mother dropped her off to meet someone, possibly in the area of Birch and Stump streets, and she walked off and has not returned home since. Police said they are investigating.

At 12:53 p.m., a resident on Southwest Academy Street called police to complaint that a TV cable crew planned to bore a hole under his driveway to install his neighbor’s cable. Police said this was a misunderstanding, but the complainant was still upset and concerned about the crew damaging his property, even though the work was actually on city property. Police advised him on how to pursue a grievance in case of any damage.

At 3:21 p.m., police responded to Dutch Bros. coffee on Southeast Jefferson Street after a girl called the coffee kiosk crying and asking for a ride home. Police discovered the girl lied to her parents about which friend she was going to visit. Police contact her mother in Independence, who said she would come and get her.

At 5:56 p.m., police responded to West Ellendale Avenue and Northwest Jasper Street where a vehicle hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to Salem Hospital, but was reported dead around 9 p.m. Police are investigating the incident.

At 11:57 p.m., a complainant on Southwest Ash Street told police she thought she heard someone running a saw through her walls. She later apologized and said she might be paranoid because of recent bad experiences. Police said they couldn’t hear anything that sounded like saws.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

At 2:14 a.m., a woman complained someone robbed her at Walmart on Northeast Kings Valley Highway, which police said “seemed very unlikely,” adding that she was unable to provide her real name.

At 6:01 a.m., Andrea Bell (alias Lauren Mathews-Burch) was told to leave West Valley Hospital or risk trespassing charges after allegedly stealing blankets. Hospital officials declined to pursue theft charges on the stolen blankets.

At 7:54 a.m., a man at Southeast Clay and Main streets flagged down police and asked for a ride to Grand Ronde. Police explained they don’t provide that kind of service but offered some alternatives.

At 11:38 a.m., David Terriquez was lodged at the Polk County Jail on a Dallas municipal warrant.

At 11:57 a.m., a complainant told police that an erratic driver on Southeast Monmouth Cutoff pulled over and yelled at him. Police were unable to locate the driver.

At 2:21 p.m., police responded to Southeast Shelton Street and reports of possible elder abuse.

At 5:33 p.m., police responded to Walmart on Northeast Kings Valley Highway where four bags of cans were allegedly stolen the day before.

At 6:55 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated man flagged down police at Pizza Hut on Main Street and said he wanted to report something but didn’t have his wallet but needed to get it or he would be committing a crime. He ran off, ostensibly to retrieve his wallet, and told the responding officer he would meet him later at police headquarters.

At 6:24 p.m., a complainant on Southeast Uglow Avenue called police to say someone had scheduled a medical appointment for her son without her knowledge. Police said no crime has been committed for now.

At 9:55 p.m., police responded to noise complaints behind Safeway on West Ellendale Avenue. Crews from Keyline Construction were installing an underground power line contracted by Pacific Power & Light. However, they didn’t have a noise permit. When told they would have to shut down the project, the workers responded that their project manager said there were exposed power lines and transformers, and it would be dangerous to leave them in their current condition.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

At 12:24 p.m., police spoke with a resident in the 1500 block of Southwest Stump Street about having domestic turkeys.

At 12:45 a.m., someone reported that a Dairy Queen sundae cup was left in the parking lot of the Dallas Animal Clinic on Southeast Fir Villa Road.

At 4:43 p.m., police stood by with officials from the Department of Human Services on Southeast Lyle Street during the “very heated removal” of five children from the residence.

At 9:45 p.m., a brown labrador retriever named Ella Mae was returned to her owner on Southwest Birch Street.

Thursday, Oct. 22

At 12:03 a.m., police responded to the baseball fields at LaCreole Middle School because someone was reported collecting cans. She told police she needed the cans because she was out of fuel.

At 9:18 a.m., police responded to reports of vehicle speeding and generally moving recklessly on the Salem-Dallas Highway. The driver of the car told police he was upset because he just learned his mother had died and was coming to see her body.

At 10:20 p.m., a complainant told police there were people in a vacant apartment on Southeast Holman Avenue. Police found someone in the apartment, but he explained he had a contract to paint the unit.

At 8:59 p.m., police responded to Northeast Dallas Court where a man wanted to be placed in a rehabilitation facility. Member of the Mobile Crisis Response Team responded and handled the call. They reported they will be working with the Veterans Administration on the case.

Independence Police Department

Jose Cortez Canchola, 37, of Salem, was arrested Oct. 16 for DUII and driving while suspended.

Paul Thomas Dodele, 59, of Independence, was arrested Oct. 17 for failure to carry or present a driver’s license.

Kyle Jeffrey Casey, 25, a transient, was arrested Oct. 17 for a probation violation.

Kevin Dale Rowland, 61 of Independence, was arrested Oct. 17 for second-degree criminal mischief.

Eleazar Martinez Orozco, 28 of Independence, was arrested Oct. 18 for DUII.

Shea Michael Reindel, 29, of Independence, was arrested Oct. 18 for second-degree criminal mischief.

Jacob Michael Heinz, 33 of Monmouth, was arrested Oct. 19 on a warrant.

Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Moreno, 41, of Independence, was arrested Oct. 6 for second-degree theft.

Pablo Gallegos Covarrubias, 32, of Independence, was arrested Oct. 6 for second-degree theft.

Luis Fernando Garcia-Cervantes, 37, of Independence, was arrested Oct, 8 for giving false information to police as well as four warrants.

Jamie Pedrazza Juarez, 29, of Independence, was arrested Oct. 9 for second-degree trespassing.

Monmouth Police Department

Eric Hernandez-Castaneda, 26, of McMinnville was arrested Oct. 9 for DUII.

Jason Connick 31, a transient, was arrested Oct 10 on a warrant.

Jose Melgar 25, of Monmouth was arrested Oct. 12. on a warrant.

Dakota Winkler, 19, of Monmouth was arrested in Oct. 13 for unnecessary noise.

Sergio Jimenez, 25, of Independence was arrested Oct. 14 for disorderly conduct and prohibited exposure.

Denise Merrie Bader, 54, a transient, was arrested Oct. 16 for larcency and three parole violations.

Brandon Anthony Patterson-Jaramillo, 24, of Independence was arrested Oct, 17 for DUII.

Jonathan Martinez, 29, a transient was arrested Oct. 18 on a warrant.