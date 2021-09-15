Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

Friday, Sept. 3

At 10:24 a.m., Dallas police received a report of a possible sex offense on West Ellendale Avenue.

At 11:38 a.m., a United States Postal Service employee reported an aggressive dog on Southeast Jonathan Avenue. He reported that the dog chased him and almost bit him.

Saturday, Sept. 4

At 3:18 a.m., Dallas police cited and released Nathan Morford for DUII and reckless driving in the 200 block of West Ellendale Avenue.

At 7:46 a.m., Dallas police cited and released Brian Stewart for Marion County parole violation warrant and an Albany Municipal warrant.

At 4:39 p.m., a fraud case was reported on Northwest Gavin Drive. The case involved $5,600 worth of fraudulent charges.

At 3:52 p.m., a catalytic converter was stolen from an abandoned vehicle on Southeast Gordon Court.

Sunday, Sept. 5

At 12:29 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported in the 900 block of Main Street. Dallas Police cited and released Grayson Champ for failing to perform duties of a driver and reckless driving after he backed into a vehicle and left without leaving a note. He was intoxicated when police found him, but would give enough info for DUII.

At 9:09 a.m., a natural death of a 76-year-old female was reported on Southwest Natalie Street.

At 12:24 p.m., a cat was stuck in a live capture cage. Property owner gave consent to release the cat, in the 500 block of Southeast Court Street.

At 4:37 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 1000 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive.

Monday, Sept. 6

At 9:10 a.m., Laura Goodman was lodged in the Polk County Jail on a parole violation out of Marion County. She also received a citation for theft II.

At 3:48 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 1000 block of LaCreole Drive.

At 8:05 p.m., Dallas police took John Lahr into custody on charges from Albany Police Department relating to a domestic case. He was transported to Suver/99 and transferred him to Albany Police Department.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

At 12:00 p.m., a theft of a purse that was left behind in a Safeway shopping cart in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.

At 12:56 p.m., an first-degree assault case was reported on Southeast Brookside Avenue. A juvenile was hit in the face with a bat and was unconscious. It was a physical disturbance. No arrests were made. The case was forwarded to the DA’s office.

At 3:26 p.m., a person stole another persons debit card while he was sleeping and withdrew $2,000 on Southeast Davis Street. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

At 11:13 a.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

At 11:20 a.m., the theft of beer was reported in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street.

At 11:30 p.m., a fraud case was reported on Northeast Evergreen Avenue.

At 4:59 p.m., a sex offense case was reported on Southwest Court Street.

At 5:20 p.m., Dallas police cited and released Leslie Dombusch for third-degree theft.

At 8:03 p.m., Dallas police cited and released Heather Benz for warrants out of Polk County and Dallas Municipal Court.

Thursday, Sept. 9

At 7:06 a.m., a motor vehicle crash was reported on East Ellendale Avenue and southeast Uglow Avenue.

At 1:15 p.m., a possible sex offense case was reported on Southeast Godsey Road.

At 11:37 p.m., Dallas police cited and released John Saunders for DUII, reckless driving, speed, and driving while suspended violation.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, Sept. 5

At 1:11 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Riddell Road near Whiteaker Road.

At 1:24 a.m., a motorcyclist was cited for speeding 90 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 20.

At 1:35 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 93 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Church Street.

At 5 a.m., a motorcyclist stopped during a traffic assist involving three vehicles in the 24100 block of Salmon River Highway ended up having a stolen license plate. The deputy was unable to cite him for theft by receiving, but did cite him for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

At 7:57 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 12.

At 9 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near Crowley Road.

At 10:18 a.m., a deputy investigated a report of a motorist asleep, slumped over the steering wheel on Highway 22 at milepost 17. The driver appeared impaired, failed a sobriety test and was arrested. He was eventually cited and released for possession of cocaine, possession for methamphetamine and for driving under the influence of an intoxicant — controlled substance.

At 1:28 p.m., a resident in the 11200 block of Orrs Corner Road took her 2-year-old daughter to the ER for a cut on her vaginal area. The doctor believed it to be herpes and submitted a test. A deputy asked the mother to share the results to know in which direction to take the investigation.

At 2:55 p.m., a resident in the 18800 block of Oakdale Road reported someone had broken into the home, possible through an unlocked door or window, and stole an old microwave.

At 6:45 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a subject who went for a drunken bicycle ride and became incredibly lost. The deputy located the man off a spur road near the Fir Grove and Teal Creek area and provided him a ride home.

At 9:45 p.m., a report of illegal fireworks in the 4000 block of River Bend Road.

At 9:48 p.m., a motorist was stopped for making two illegal U-turns in the 2700 block of Wallace Road. The driver’s license was suspended with more than 15 driving while suspended convictions dating back to 2016. The driver was cited for driving while suspended, illegal U-turn and criminal citation for failure to carry/present.

Monday, Sept. 6

At 12:54 a.m., a deputy provided backup for an Oregon State Troop in apprehending a suspect with multiple warrants at Salem Dallas Highway and Doaks Ferry Road.

At 3:20 a.m., a motorist was cited for 80 mph in a 55-mph zone at Pacific Highway and Highway 22. The driver was also cited for driving uninsured, but their car was not towed as it was their only mode of transportation shared with another individual.

At 8:28 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road and for having no operator’s license, which had expired in 2015.

At 9:04 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 at milepost 13. The driver showed signs for impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He later registered a BAC of .15%. He was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

At 11:39 p.m., a subject was cited and released for violation of a No Contact Order, second-degree criminal Mmischief and harassment.

At 3:45 p.m., a motorist was stopped Corvallis Road and Haley Road for having expired tags. The driver, who had no identification on him whatsoever and did not have proof the vehicle was his, had a suspended license at the violation level and had multiple convictions for driving uninsured and driving while suspended. He was cited and released for fail to carry and present, for driving while suspended — violation, and for driving uninsured.

At 7:05 p.m., deputies investigated a two-vehicle, hit and run accident at Corvallis Road and Buena Vista Road. The occupants of the remaining vehicle were transported to Salem Hospital Emergency Department with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was seen leaving the scene and the vehicle found later abandoned just south of Corvallis Road. The driver is being sought in the ongoing investigation.

At 9:05 p.m., deputies in the parking lot of the Green Villa Barn in the 3200 block of Independence Highway heard a crash and then witnessed one of the vehicles involved skid to a stop right in front of them. They learned a driver had failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 51. The driver showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant — controlled substances. He was also cited for possession of methamphetamine — felony, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic signal, driving uninsured and no operator’s license. He also had a felony statewide warrant on which he was lodged.

At 9:13 p.m., a motorist was cited and released for failure to perform duties of a driver in the 800 block of 7th Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

At 3:22 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph safety zone on Highway 22 at milepost 1.

At 5:31 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 51 mph in a 35-mph zone over Center Street Bridge. The driver was also cited for an outstanding warrant, driving while suspended, driving uninsured, failure to renew registration and parking in a disabled parking spot (where he stopped after the deputy “lit him up”).

At 11:30 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 86 mph in a 55-mph zone at Oakdale Avenue and Fairview Avenue.

At 5:30 p.m., a property owner at Hana Road and Independence Highway had three individuals trespassed with a 24-hour timeline to leave.

At 9:27 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 17.

At 11:04 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Southeast Rosewood Lane reported her 17-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old co-worker. The PCSO is investigating there may be more women wanting to report incidents involving him.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

At 4:55 a.m., a motorist fell asleep while driving home from work and rolled over into a ditch in the 9000 block of Bethel Road. The uninjured driver’s parents came and got him. He was cited for careless driving.

At 9:42 a.m., a deputy took custody to a male, mixed German shepherd abandoned and chained in the 300 block of Musgrave Lane to a fence and “opinionated.” The dog was transported to Willamette Humane Society. The deputy asked staff not to release the dog if an owner comes forward due to abandonment being criminal.

At 11:55 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway at milepost 56.

At 1:58 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Kings Valley Highway near Gardner Road and for driving uninsured. The driver’s vehicle was impounded.

At 9:53 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash, with minor injuries, that resulted when the driver swerved to miss a deer at Stapleton and Corvallis roads.

Thursday, Sept. 9

At 3:27 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Mill Creek Road and Highway 22. The vehicle was already tagged as abandoned so the deputy had it towed.

At 4:08 p.m., a resident in the 9200 block of Steel Bridge Road reported the theft of copper wire, approximately 150 feet valued at $886.

At 9:11 p.m., a deputy came across a vehicle parked illegally two-feet across the fog line at Monmouth Highway and Treehouse Road. The deputy called the registered owner who said a tow for the vehicle wasn’t available until morning. The deputy instructed the owner the car needed moved or it would be towed by law enforcement. The owner came to the location and moved the car.

At 11:43 p.m., a deputy investigated a domestic dispute in the 1800 block of Greenwood Road. It was a non-criminal dispute that required no action.

Friday, Sept. 10

At 6:54 a.m., an Oregon State Patrol handled a three-vehicle crash with roll over and injuries that blocked Highway 221 at milepost 17. The PCSO assisted with traffic control and initial scene safety.

At 11:01 a.m., a female subject reported being bitten by a dog while walking past a residence in the 11700 block of Mistletoe Road. Another nearby resident reported the same dog had chased her down the road nearly to Western Oregon University, but didn’t bite her. The deputy spoke with the resident who confirmed the dog was just visiting and would not be returning.

At 2:35 p.m., a female subject reported being the victim of a physical, domestic disturbance where a male subject in the 4800 block of Riddell Road broke her hand when she tried to retrieve a key from the residence. A deputy was unable to locate the male subject, who faces charges of criminal mischief and second-degree assault.

At 12:02 p.m., a couple walking their German shepherds on Eola Drive near Andrea Drive said their dogs gave a scared reaction to something in the bushes. They found a small white/tan female puppy of unknown breed. A deputy took custody of the puppy and transported it to the Dallas dog shelter, where it was provided food, water and bedding.

At 2:55 p.m., a deputy warned two subjects for trespass and shooting against fire season closure signage in the Dorn Peak Road and Neuman Road area.

At 4 p.m., a resident in the 2700 block of Independence Highway faces charges of extortion and unauthorized use of vehicle after a motorist crashed into a fence on his property. The wanted subject, instead of letting PCSO handle the situation, hooked a chain to her vehicle and drug it onto his property. He then attempted to get $1,500 in exchange for letting her have her car back.

At 9:11 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 71 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road.

Saturday, Sept. 11

At 2:42 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Orrs Corner Road.

At 7:17 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 at milepost 15. The driver showed signs of impairment, consented to a field sobriety test but stopped when he realized he was performing poorly. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He later registered a BAC of .25 %.

At 11:41 a.m., someone walking on Highway 99 near milepost 65 found a debit card in the ditch and turned it over to PCSO.

At 2:18 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Stryker Road reported finding a gun — a Taurus .380 with no magazine and no ammo — on the edge of the roadway near her driveway.

At 3:40 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 16.

At 4:40 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75-mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue.

At 5:12 p.m., a report of s seven tires dumped on the side of Ballard Road near Clow Corner near Ballard Road.

At 5:20 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 19. The driver was also cited for driving uninsured.

At 7:10 p.m., a report of two uncollared huskies apparently dumped in the 200 block of Dokes Ferry Road. A responding deputy was unable to locate the dogs. A resident reported the two dogs showed up later at 8:29 p.m. Familiar with the husky community, he promised to take care of the dogs and reach out through social media to find the owners.

At 8:05 p.m., a motorist stopped on Highway 22 at milepost 11 for registration expired in November 2018. The driver was also cited for fail to install ignition interlock device and driving uninsured.

At 9:55 p.m., a male subject reported being assaulted by three Hispanic males in the 100 block of South Street.

At 11:27 p.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Kings Valley Highway wanted a subject trespassed from the property. A deputy located the subject under an RV at a nearby residence. The subject was intoxicated and claimed to be looking for a place to sleep for the night. The deputy provided him a courtesy ride home and cited him for trespassing on the two properties.

Sunday, Sept. 12

At 1:16 a.m., a deputy contacted three subjects in two different vehicles at Darrow Bar Access, which was clearly posted as closed, in the 5000 block of Wallace Road. One subject gave a false name and when the correct name came, he had an outstanding warrant for driving while suspended. He was also cited for second-degree criminal trespass and giving false information.

At 2:03 a.m., the subject from the above incident was stopped for operation without required lighting equipment at Zena and Bethel roads. He was cited again on this stop for driving while uninsured, failure to carry operator’s license, operation without required lighting equipment and failure to carry proof of registration.

At 9:56 a.m., a resident in the 16900 block of Oakdale Road reported her neighbor’s goats had gotten loose. When the deputy arrived, both residents were wrangling the goats back onto the correct property.

At 11:07 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 18.

At 2:50 p.m., a suspicious female was reported walking a driveway and into the K&D Gravel property at 2470 River Bend Road. The female was located in an outhouse well with mail stolen from nearby residences. She had felony warrants for her arrest out of Oregon State Parole Board (burglary) and Polk County Circuit Court (criminal mischief). She was cited for the outstanding warrants and arrested and lodged into PCJ for giving false information and mail theft.

At 1:35 p.m., a female subject 1100 block of Southeast Stettler Street was cited for 43 counts of telephonic harassment.

At 7:31 p.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle and male subject in the 3200 block of Salem Dallas Highway turned out to be stolen. The male subject was not present. However, while investigating the scene, another vehicle stopped briefly then took off with the suspect male in the passenger seat. The vehicle was stopped and the suspect taken into custody, who admitted to stealing the vehicle. He also had a warrant out of Washington.

At 7:36 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.

At 8 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 15.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for Aug. 30 – Sept. 7

Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, of Independence, was arrested for second-degree trespass.

Nicholas Alexandro Gloria, 42, a transient, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Adam Phillip Corey, 49, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Levi Paige Emminger, 35, of Independence, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Monmouth Police Department

Arrests for September

Rebecca Nicole Watkins, 33, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Cody J. Sampson, 30, of Monmouth, was arrested for fourth-degree assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Ryan Leland Cray, 32, of Monmouth, was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief.

Michael A. Du Clos, 65, of Monmouth, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and for failure to report as a sex offender.