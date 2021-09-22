Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

Saturday, Sept. 11

At 11:29 a.m., Dallas police received a call from a concerned citizen about political signs at a location on Main Street and East Ellendale Avenue. Without the consent from the property owner. According to county maps the signs are in a public right of way. Police attempted to notify the complainant but there was no answer.

At 12:42 p.m., Dallas police received a call from a person who had questions about political signs with vulgar language at the corner of East Ellendale Avenue and Main Street.

At 1:21 p.m., Dallas police received a call from a person regarding political flags at the location. She was informed that flying the flags was not a crime. She said the police should be checking the “vendor” at the location for a permit like a garage sale would have to have. Police explained to her that this was not a police matter and without authorization from the property owner at the location we could not have the group removed.

Sunday, Sept. 12

At 12:52 a.m., a prowler was reported on Northeast Denton Avenue. The complainant went outside to smoke and caught someone trying to break into the back of his dad’s van and siphon gas. The suspect took off along with a sedan.

At 6:07 p.m., a report of an unknown male suspect on Southeast Godsey Road proving gift cards to various male juveniles in Dallas in exchange for sexually explicit pictures via Snapchat.

Monday, Sept. 13

At 12:59 a.m., the theft of pallets was reported from Walmart.

At 7:02 a.m., a two vehicle crash was reported on Southeast Hankel Street and Southeast LaCreole Drive. Both parties involved reported had complaints of pain and were transported to Willamette Valley Hospital. Damage to the vehicle(s) was over $2,500.

At 2:50 p.m., the theft of a large grey sectional couch was reported from the back of a box truck on Southeast Mill Street.

At 6:02 p.m., Stephanie Thomas was cited and released for ID theft, computer crime, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft III, in the 500 block of Southwest Church Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

At 10:57 a.m., a vehicle vs. pedestrian in a wheel chair crash was reported in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

At 8:07 a.m., report of a white 1999 Nissan Frontier was stolen over night on Southwest Hayter Street.

At 8:26 a.m., the theft of a blueish grey GT mountain bike with broken chain cover was reported in the 100 block of Fir Villa Road.

At 4:11 p.m., report of a vehicle crash in the 100 block of Mill Street.

At 7:28 p.m., Tyrone Austin was cited and released for elude, hit and run, criminal mischief II, and reckless driving.

At 11:45 p.m., Dallas police cited and released Tyrone Austin on two failure to appear warrants.

Thursday, Sept. 16

At 5:33 a.m., a person reported that his 2015 black Dodge Dart was stolen from his apartment on Southeast Godsey Road.

At 5:49 p.m., a complainant said she wanted to press charges on a suspect after he stole her car earlier today, on Southeast Miller Avenue. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, Sept. 13

At 4:43 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle and both the driver and passenger were minors. The vehicle was searched for contraband and two small unlabeled medicine bottles containing a little marijuana were found in the trunk. The driver also exhibited indicators of impairment and but passed a field sobriety test. He was cited for minor in possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle. He was warned for speeding due to his cooperation. The marijuana was seized.

At 5:01 a.m., a motorist was stopped for a traffic violation at Bowersville Road and Ellendale Avenue. The driver provided an Oregon driver’s license that did not match her. The driver had warrants for her arrest out of Dallas for failure to appear for failure to carry/present and a parole violation “tell” warrant to have her check in with her parole officer. She was charged with ID theft, giving false information and fail to carry/present. Her vehicle was impounded for no having no insurance.

At 8:42 a.m., a deputy removed a decease turkey and deer from the roadway of Perry Dale Road near Highway 22.

At 4:03 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Ellendale Avenue reported someone had “keyed” his car sometime over the weekend while it was parked in his carport.

At 8:23 p.m., a report of an $8,000 Santa Cruz Nomad CC bicycle stolen from the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway.

At 7:27 p.m., a deputy observed a vehicle parked at a residence in the 2700 block of Zena Road. The occupants said they were looking to buy/renovate the residence. They said the “owner “ was on the phone. The deputy spoke with “owner” who said her father dad who passed away owned the property. The deputy checked tax records and found that to be false. The deputy told the two individuals they needed to leave and they left.

At 8:06 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 53. However, because the deputy’s printer would not work, the driver only received a warning.

At 10:44 p.m., a deputy investigated a 911-hangup in the 5400 block of Salem Dallas Highway. A resident said her son had hit her and shoved her while preventing her from calling 911. He was cited for interfering with making a report and harassment.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

At 4:41 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was pulled over on Highway 22 near Mill Creek Road. The driver, who had an outstanding warrant out of Marian County, said she was giving the passenger a ride, who was not feeling well after driving in a nearby separate vehicle. The passenger showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. After being arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, male subject gave his real name. He had a lodgeable warrant out of Marion County. A search of his vehicle turned up more than two grams of a crystalline substance, other drug items, and shaved keys. The male was lodged on his warrant and cited for possession of methamphetamine, DUII-controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and giving false information.

At 10:18 a.m., Falls City school staff located a male subject inside the science building at the high school property at 111 North Main Street. Upon arrival, the deputy saw the suspect. The suspect ran but was quickly caught. He had $775 worth of school property on him and had stack up several more school property to steal inside the building. The subject had a failure to appear warrant through Polk County. He was also cited for possession of methamphetamine and was trespassed from school district property.

At 9:33 a.m., a report of a car fire blocking the roadway on Highway 221 at milepost 13.

At 11:10 a.m., a resident in the 1500 block of 40th Avenue Northwest reported after letting her dog out front the neighbor’s dog charged over and attacked, injuring her dog. However, she told the deputy she did not want her neighbor cited. The neighbor was given a warning and two weeks to register all of his dogs.

At 11:35 a.m., a resident in the 14800 block of Ferns Corner Road reported s dogs running all over the hillside and chasing wildlife. The deputy had spoken to the dogs’ owner last week, warning her for dog as a public nuisance. She faces further citations for public nuisance complaints.

At 9:03 p.m., a resident in the 27800 block of Jahn Road reported her sister had vandalized her car, spray painting and keying it and breaking a tail light.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

At 4:50 a.m., Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office requested backup for a shooting call where a female advised a male shot at her RV or herself with a rifle at Harmony Road and Highway 22. Upon arrival, the PCSO deputy could hear a male yelling for help and a horn honking from three blocks away. Deputies conducted a high risk stop on the male, who was sitting in the driver’s seat and detained him. YCSO cited and released the subject for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangering. PCSO deputies had the subject perform a field sobriety test, which he passed and thus was not charged.

At 8:47 p.m., a PCSO deputy helped the Dallas Police on a vehicle elude case 600 block of Southeast Ash Street. Deputies set up spike strips but they were not used. A drone was activated as well. The suspect was ultimately caught in the PSCO perimeter and arrested.

At 10:06 p.m., residents in the 9000 block of Zumwalt Road reported a neighbor’s dog was on their property that was acting aggressive, barking and chasing them.

Thursday, Sept. 16

At 2:01 a.m., a deputy located a dead baby, girl deer on Highway 223 at milepost 9.

At 9:17 p.m., a motorist was stopped for no tail lights on Highway 99 at milepost 70. The driver was cited driving uninsured and warned for the tail lights and expired registration.

At 9:35 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 67.

Friday, Sept. 17

At 12:40 a.m., a deputy came across a deceased road-struck elk on the northbound shoulder of Highway 99 just south of Orrs Corner Road. The driver was at the County Fairgrounds awaiting a tow from the damage.

At 4:34 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 15. The driver was also cited for operation without required lighting equipment (no rear lighting) and was cited and released for a Theft I warrant from Washington County.

At 5:38 a.m., a report of a burglary of the American Market at 8580 Grand Ronde Road. the suspect dove over the counter and took two trays of lottery scratch-offs tickets.

At 9:26 a.m., a deputy came across a single-vehicle accident 27900 block of Main Line Road, but was unable to locate the occupants.

At 9:44 a.m., a report of a Dell laptop stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of 35th Avenue.

At 9:39 a.m., a Giant Embolden 1, valued at $1,950, was stolen from the back of an RV, minus the front wheel, in the 3700 block of Salem Dallas Highway.

At 10:57 a.m., a deer was pulled from a treatment pond in the 23500 block of Mountain Springs Drive.

At 1:36 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 71 mph in a 55-mph zone on Clow Corner Road near Highway 99.

At 3:44 p.m., an unknown suspect/s over the last couple months stole the catalytic converter off of an RV at Rickreall Mini Storage at 10255 Rickreall Road.

At 4:55 p.m., several vehicles of contract laborers where broken into and items taken while parked in the 13200 block of Bursell Road.

At 11:31 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 51 at milepost 5.

Saturday, Sept. 18

At 3:42 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to maintain lane repeatedly on Highway 22 near Slat Creek Road. Driver was cited for no operator’s license.

At 3:43 p.m., a motorist involved in a single vehicle accident 27600 block of Main Line Road was arrested on a nation-wide warrant for parole violation on child sex abuse habitual offender.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for Sept. 7-13

Justin Blayne Goodenough, 30, a transient, was arrested for assault 4, menacing and an outstanding warrant.

Bryson Andrew Parsons, 20, of Dallas, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and attempt to elude.

Mark Anthony Sanner, 50, of Independence, was arrested for trespass 2.

Christopher W. Abbot, 40, a transient, was arrested for depositing Trash w/in 1,000 yards of water.

Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Dianna Lynn Weaver, 47, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.