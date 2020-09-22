Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday, Sept. 12

12:56 a.m., a deputy responded to the 17000 block of Richardson Road on a complaint about a neighbor discharging firearms on his own property. The complainant, who lives nearby, wanted to know what could be done about the situation. The deputy reportedly suggested talking to the neighbor.

At 2:36 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 9000 block Clow Corner Road about dust being generated by nearby farmers and worsening the already hazardous air quality. When deputies explained the farmers weren’t violating any laws, the complainant allegedly became irate and ended the conversation.

At 5:04 p.m., deputies responded to the 8000 block of DeJong Road where a car had been driven through a filbert orchard, killing three trees, each valued at $1,000.

At 5:24 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint on Perrydale Road that gunfire on private property could cause a fire. A group of target shooters reportedly scattered when deputies arrived.

Sunday, Sept. 13

At 2:10 a.m., deputies responded to Stapleton Road where a vehicle crashed into a ditch and damaged two public work signs. Deputies allegedly found multiple empty containers of alcohol and reported that the abandoned vehicle smelled of marijuana.

At 4:06 a.m., deputies responded to the Stone and Gooseneck roads to reports of gunfire on private property. Deputies found no evidence to support the property owner’s complaint.

At 3:17 p.m., a deputy responded to the 8900 block of Fort Hill Road and reports that possible burglars were trying to scale the fence at Hampton Lumber. The suspects turned out to be authorized to enter the property.

At 6:47 p.m., deputies were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit on Highway 221 at Milepost 11 that also involved the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police. One of the suspects, Karly Monson, had warrants for her arrest. A second suspect, Tony Huston, was also the suspect in multiple thefts. Monson allegedly told deputies she ingested the illegal drugs in the car to avoid them being used as evidence. She was treated at Salem Hospital and charged with tampering with evidence.

Monday, Sept. 14

At 5:23 p.m., a deputy responded to the 9000 block of Fort Hill Road. A woman there reported that people were spying on her and torturing her with radio frequencies so powerful they were hurting her and her animals. She said the pains stop when deputies visit her because they are the ones spying on her. However, she said she didn’t know who else to call. The deputy suggested she seek medical treatment for her pain.

At 7:05 p.m., a deputy responded to the American Market, 8580 Grand Ronde Road, to reports of two juveniles stealing a packing of vaping pens valued at $120. When apprehended, the juveniles reportedly told the deputy they stole the pens because they were “bored. The deputy reportedly told the juveniles they would be arrested for trespassing if they returned to the market.

At 7:35 p.m., a deputy responded to the Polk County Jail to a fight that broke out between two adults in custody over the Ultimate Fighting Championship on television.

Tuesday, Sept, 15

At 11:12 a.m., deputies responded to the Wandering Spirit RV Park on Grand Ronde Road and reports of a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Megan Duvall, one of the parties in the conflict, reportedly told deputies she was angry because she woke up late and started throwing household objects. However, she denied throwing any of them at her boyfriend. However, the boyfriend reportedly had multiple injuries, including bite marks that were bleeding from his ear, back and chest. He also had a scab on his face from where Duvall allegedly burned him with a torch four weeks ago as well as whip marks on one of his legs. While arresting Duvall on two counts of fourth-degree assault, deputies reported that Duvall had to be taken to the ground where she continued to kick one of the arresting deputies.

At 1:30 p.m., a deputy responded to the 200 block of East Gwinn Street in Monmouth to calm a disabled person down who had minor cuts on his fingers after he had broken glass while hitting walls.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

At 12:22 a.m., deputies responded to the Spirit Mountain Casino on complaints that someone was ingesting illegal drugs in the casino parking lot. No suspects were identified.

At 1:07 p.m., deputies responded to the 17000 block of Oakdale Road where a conflict between a mother and her grown son on the autism spectrum resulted when he failed to wash his hands before opening the refrigerator to retrieve a can of pop. The mother allegedly threw pizza all over the house and told deputies she wanted her son institutionalized. Members of the Mobile Crisis Response Team are reportedly working with the young man to help him achieve self-sufficiency.

At 10:51 a.m., a deputy responded to the 4000 block of the Salem-Dallas Highway after a man complained that a woman he met on a dating website had stolen prescription drugs from him.

At 12:52 p.m., a deputy responded to the 8000 block of Fort Hill Court to a domestic dispute. The husband in the dispute reportedly told the deputy he and his wife had gotten into an argument the week prior over her drinking. He allegedly pushed her down on the couch, and she had been “acting strange” ever since and won’t tell him where his firearms are located. Nonetheless, he told deputies he wasn’t worried about her using the firearms.

Thursday, Sept. 17

At 2:35 p.m., a deputy responded to Liberty Road and reports of a male juvenile watching people at an intersection who might be trying to set fires. The boy told the deputy he was taking down the license plate numbers of possible fire starters but was not confronting anyone directly. The deputy told the boy that there was no indication that previous day’s fires were set intentionally.

At 10:16 a.m.,, a deputy responded to Milepost 8 on Highway 22 and reports of an overheated RV unable to get over a hill and blocking traffic. The driver had set up flares, which the deputy stomped out because of the extreme fire danger.

At 10:51 a.m., a deputy responded to the 4000 block of South Kings Valley Highway to a complaint of a dog in the middle of the road. The deputy reported there are recurring problems with this dog, who has a skin condition that has worsened since his last encounter with deputies. The deputy picked up the dog and informed the owner the animal would be taken to the Humane Society of the Willamette Valley and could be retrieved there.

At 6:57 p.m., a deputy responded to the 14000 block of Corvallis Road to reports of pitbull/mastiff mixed killing a miniature pinscher. According to the deputy’s report, the smaller dog got too close to the other dog’s ball. The larger dog, spending the night with the other dog’s family while its owner was out of town, killed the dog instantly with a bite to the neck. The larger dog’s owner said this is the first time the animal has exhibited this level of aggression. The dog is now under quarantine.

Dallas Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 15

At 2:57 a.m., police responded to the Dallas Mobile Home Village on East Ellendale Avenue to reports of a man sleeping in the bushes near the entrance. He refused to go to the hospital, but a nearby resident said she would take him in for the night and call if he had any medical issues.

At 8:19 a.m., police responded to the Delbert Hunter Arboretum and reports of homeless people staying in the arboretum near the creek. They were told by police to keep their two dogs on leashes at all time and not to smoke on park property.

At 9:06 a.m., police responded to Southwest Fairview Avenue where dogs attacked sheep and chickens.

At 10:20 a.m., police responded to the Dallas Ballet & Academy of Dance, 139 S.W. Mill St., and reports of a homeless woman requesting medical care. She allegedly threatened to remove her clothes. Police were unable to locate her.

At 1:02 p.m., police informed Susana Christman she was trespassing at the law offices at 236 S.W. Mill St.

At 6:43 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Southwest Brandvold Drive and reports of a dead dog, It turned out to be a fur blanket.

At 9:15 p.m., police responded to Center Market, 216 S.W. Washington St., to reports of a homeless woman who refused to leave the store. No official action was taken.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

At 8:57 a.m., police responded to Walmart, 321 N.E. Kings Valley Highway, and cited Kristen Petersen and Jacob Kemme for offensive littering.

At 10:24 a.m., police responded to West Valley Hospital, 525 S.E. Washington St., to reports of a person who refused to leave the emergency room. The person was gone before the police arrived. Hospital officials declined to pursue charges.

At 1:24 p.m., police arrested Evan Neeley for possession of methamphetamine at Burger King, 434 E. Ellendale Ave.

At 1:48 p.m., police responded to Southeast Uglow Avenue where a mother reported her minor child was using methamphetamines.

At 7:44 p.m., police responded to the Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., where a woman was allegedly removing her clothes.

Thursday, Sept. 17

At 2:55 a.m., police responded to the emergency room West Valley Hospital, 525 S.E. Washington St., where a woman was refusing to leave. They informed her she was trespassing.

At 7:12 a.m., police arrested Denise Bader for second-degree trespassing at Tipps Printing & Copies, 164 S.E. Washington St. The Polk County Jail would not lodge her because of a court order.

At 7:31 a.m., police responded to Northwest Reed Lane where an unknown male had allegedly entered a private backyard, entered to open a sliding back door and then urinated off the back deck.

At 9:03 a.m., police followed up on a report of sex offender on Southeast Dimmick Street.

At 9:47 a.m., police responded to reports of homeless people camping on park property.

At 10 a.m., police instructed people staying at the Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 S.E. LaCreole Drive, that they need to find another place to stay.

At 10:25 a.m., police arrested Phillip Kroeker for menacing on Southeast Greenbriar Avenue after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and brought an axe to the house.

At 10:25 a.m., police officially trespassed Thomas and Reyania Sears from Main Street Plaza, 306 Main St., at the request of the owners of Joyful Sound Hearing Services.

At 10:31 a.m., police responded to Subway, 242 Main St., on reports of a woman exposing herself.

At 1:31 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of Safeway, 138 W. Ellendale Ave., on reports of a suspicious male.

At 2:39 a.m., police responded to Southwest Oakwood Drive, where a vehicle had been parked for several days, making neighbors nervous. The owner of the vehicle responded to an officer’s business card left at the scene an hour later and reported she had been visiting friends in the neighborhood for the past few days.

At 5:41 p.m., police responded to a woman screaming and running around the parking lot of Walmart, 321 N.E. Kings Valley Highway. She said this is how she copes with stress and anger.

At 6:01 p.m., police responded to Southeast Dimmick Street and reports of a person touching door handles in the neighborhood.

At 8:53 p.m., police responded to Main and Birch streets where a group of juveniles were watching the thunderstorm. They were informed they were on private property.

Independence Police Department

Brandon Clifford Hedge, 24, of Salem was arrested at South Main and Polk Streets on Sept. 8 for harassment and a probation violation.

Antonio Monroe Mirelez, 30, a transient, was arrested in the 1300 block of Picture Street on Sept. 11 for failure to report as a sex offender and warrants four probation violations.

Nicholas Ross Allen Job, 26, of Independence was arrested in the 1300 block of Picture Street on Sept. 11 on a warrant.

Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 53, a transient, was arrested on the 1700 block of Monmouth St. on Sept. 12 on a warrant.

Antonio Monroe Mirelez, 30, a transient, was arrested in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street on Sept. 14 for first-degree criminal trespassing.