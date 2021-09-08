Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

Friday, Aug. 27

At 9:59 a.m., a theft was reported at Walmart. An unknown suspect stole a wallet from a purse while in Walmart.

At 3:08 p.m., a person threw a water bottle into a nurse’s face in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street. The nurse declined charges.

Saturday, Aug. 28

At 2:37 a.m., a fight was reported in the 900 block of Main Street. Police took statements from all involved. Further investigation is pending.

At 4:47 p.m., Timothy Shelton was lodged in the Polk County Jail for strangulation and harassment.

Sunday, Aug. 29

At 4:04 p.m., a silver and red Royce Union bike was stolen outside of Safeway.

At 11:02 p.m., recovered a stole bicycle from earlier in the day. Cited and released Michael Matthews for theft III, and six warrants from Marion, Polk County, and Dallas Municipal Court. He was also cited and released for forgery II, and criminal conspiracy from multiple cases from 2020.

Monday, Aug. 30

At 6:44 a.m., worked with Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a search warrant for an illegal marijuana grow on Simpson Road and Airlie Road.

At 7:28 a.m., a theft of packages was reported on Southeast Academy Street. The complainant was informed that some of the property had been recovered and returned to her husband.

At 9:14 a.m., a theft of a pillow from a front porch was reported on Southeast Academy Street. Video footage of the suspect was obtained.

At 12:51 p.m., police received a complaint of a vehicle not stopping for flaggers or the stop light on Southeast Godsey/Monmouth Cutoff. Police spoke with the driver on the phone and warned her for this type of driving.

At 2:29 p.m., Erik Stroeder was cited and released for theft III after stealing a Red Bull from Grocery Outlet. He was also cited and released on a Polk failure to appear warrant.

At 3:45 p.m., Dallas police worked with Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a single vehicle DUII crash on Slow Corner Road.

At 3:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Southwest Walnut Avenue. A motorcycle registration was stolen sometime during last week from inside a saddle bag on the bike while parked.

At 8:49 p.m., Bailey O’Neil caught stealing about $700 worth of merchandise in the 300 block of Kings Valley Highway. He was cited and released for theft II, and for an Albany warrant and Marion County warrant.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

At 2:16 p.m., Stephanie Lightly was lodged at the Polk County Jail for two counts of criminal mischief I on two separate days.

Wednesday, Sept. 1,

At 6:46 a.m., report of a vehicle vs. deer crash on South Kings Valley Highway. No injuries.

At 8:37 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue. The manager is working on video confirming the stolen items.

At 8:52 a.m., a theft was reported on West Ellendale Avenue. A person stole RX pills.

At 11:06 a.m., ID theft was reported in the 500 block of Washington Street.

Thursday Sept. 2

At 9:37 a.m., a natural death of a 82 year old female was reported on Northwest Jasper Street.

At 4:51 p.m., a report of a person sending inappropriate photos to her teenage daughter on Southeast Lyle Street.

At 6:47 p.m., a fight was reported in the 600 block of Southwest Brandvold Drive. Two individuals got into a wrestling match after an item was posted on social media about a girl.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, Aug. 30

At 1:25 a.m., in a domestic dispute in the 9200 block of Hoffman Road, a female subject was cited for harassment after slapping a male subject in the home. Both parties agreed to remain separate tonight and the male subject is planning on moving out (again) in the morning.

At 3:17 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 at milepost 14.

At 3:38 a.m., a motorist was stopped for a non-functioning right brake light, illegal right turn, failure to signal multiple lane changes and speeding. There was no impairment. The driver was on his way to an emergency vet for his dog having seizures in the back seat. The driver received warnings.

At 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report that a motorist and passenger that left the casino at 27100 Salmon River Highway after smoking from a bong. A deputy located the vehicle on Highway 22 near Brown Road where it failed to maintain a lane. The driver had bloodshot eyes but no other indicators of impairment. The driver initially gave the deputy the wrong name. The passenger finally provided the driver’s real name. The driver’s license was suspended out of Ohio and he had no Oregon driver’s license. He was cited and released for Identity Theft, Failure to Carry and Present and Giving False Information.

At 10:39 a.m., a motorist reported another motorist driving recklessly on Hopewell Road near Kirkwell Road. While a deputy was on the phone with the complainant, the alleged reckless vehicle crashed into the back of a RedEx truck. There were no injuries and the suspect driver was non impaired. No violations.

At 1:22 p.m., a report of a male subject possibly stealing mail from a box at Wallace Road and Oak Knoll Road. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

At 5:44 p.m., a motorist seen driving erratically drove into a ditch and the vehicle ended up on its side. The driver showed signs of intoxication and had a warrant for Fail to Carry and Present. He then failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, and failure to carry and present. He later registered a BAC of .29%.

At 5:34 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 14.

At 10:07 p.m., a female subject in the 28600 block of Andy Riggs Road was cited and released on her McMinnville Municipal failure to appear Theft III warrant.

At 11:03 p.m., a subject in a residence in the 24000 block of Yamhill River Road reported another resident had been stealing electronics, clothes, makeup, and jewelry from her room. After taking her report, the deputy cited her for Theft 1 for stealing electronics and clothes from the other resident’s room.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

At 5:19 a.m., Monmouth Police received a report of a disturbance involving a subject breaking out vehicle windows with a bat. He was then seen driving around downtown Monmouth. After taking several turns, a deputy caught up with the subject and pulled him over in the 100 block of Monmouth Avenue. The suspect was arrested.

At 11:31 a.m., a motorist reported their vehicle stolen in the 11400 block of Meridian Street. The deputy learned that the vehicle had not been paid for and no payments had been made for the past year. American Asset Recovery had repossessed the vehicle early that morning.

At 1:53 p.m., a stray dog was found near a business in the 22700 block of Highway 18 in Willamina. After failing to find the owner going door to door, the subject turned the dog over the PCSO. The dog was an approximately 6-year-old, neutered male, tan with white, chihuahua mix breed with no collar and no chip. The dog was loaded with fleas and had excessively long toenails. The deputy turned the dog over to the Willamette Humane Society.

At 3:54 p.m., a report of windows shot out of a garage, likely by a bb gun, in the 300 block of Bridge Street.

At 4:36 p.m., a resident in the 27600 block of Salmon River Highway reported someone stole a generator her husband had borrowed from his boss. The boss did not wish to pursue charges if the generator was found.

At 7:34 p.m., a motorcyclist trying to make an illegal turn around a stopped vehicle at Stapleton Road and Pacific Highway was struck by another motorist, causing more than $2,500 damage to the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was cited for unsafe passing on the right.

At 8:06 p.m., a motorist stopped for fail to drive within lane after she had initially turned off the highway to avoid a deputy’s vehicle. cited fail to install ignition interlock device in a safety corridor.

At 8:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road.

At 8:43 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 safety corridor near Salt Creek Road. The driver was also cited for failure to register vehicle.

At 9:52 p.m., a deputy investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle pulled off the roadway in the 3300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The deputy found a couple “on a date” pulled back in the bushes. Both had warrants out of Marion County and Salem Muni respectively. The deputy cited both parties for their warrants.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

At 1:26 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Greenwood Road near Poplar Lane for Failure to Register. It turned out the vehicle had two switched plates on it. The driver was cited for No Operator’s License, Failure to Carry Proof of Financial Responsibility, Failure to Register Vehicle and Illegal Display of Plates. A male passenger had three valid warrants for Probation Violation out of Polk County, Failure to Appear out of Marion County and Parole Violation through State Parole Board. He was cited for the Polk County warrant and lodged at Polk County Jail on the others.

At 1:17 a.m., a motorist was stopped 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 17. The driver admitted to drinking at the casino and smoking marijuana earlier in the day. He was cited for driving while suspended.

At 12:27 p.m., a report of a deer that had possibly been hit by a car and was in distress and “bad shape” in the 15100 block of Monmouth Highway. A deputy located the very young deer, with its right rear femur sticking out and clearly broken. The deputy dispatched the deer to end its suffering and advised dispatch and surrounding residents.

At 1:37 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 3800 block of Independence Highway. A nearby resident reported his partial fence and brick decorative light pole were damaged. A Century Link cable box was damaged and NW natural gas maker was damaged.

At 1:40 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle that crashed into a sign post with unknown injuries in the 500 block of Pacific Highway.

At 11:33 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Falls City reported witnessing a vehicle leave his neighbor’s property but hit his fence. The resident confronted the driver and wanted him to stay until deputies got there, but said ““I ain’t waitin’ for no f-ing cops” and left. The resident felt the driver may have been under the influence of an intoxicant. He estimated fence damages at $500.

Thursday, Sept. 2

At 2:15 a.m., a report of a large tree that fell in front of a residence in the 6600 block of Rickreall Road and was resting on phone wires and blocking both lanes of travel.

At 9:36 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. Both drivers were transported with non-life threatening injuries to Salem hospital. One of the drivers was pregnant and the health of the baby is unknown.

At 2:48 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Main Street reported being scammed online involving a PayPal account in the amount of $1,800.

At 5:42 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Montgomery Street reported someone broke into their house through an unlocked laundry room door. Nothing was damaged or stolen from the home.

At 9:01 p.m., a resident in the 16800 block of Brown Road reported an unknown male was hitting trees on her property with an ax. While talking with the resident, the responding deputy heard what sounded like an axe hitting a tree close to the property and near her residence. The deputy was unable to locate a suspect.

At 11:23 p.m., a resident in the 1900 block of Greenwood Road reported a child using a phone saw a home-made pornographic video and possible drug use. There was no PCSO response.

At 11:24 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Highway 99 at milepost 55.

Friday, Sept. 3

At 1:12 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Starr Road. The driver had a felony warrant out of Marion County for Failure to Appear - Elude and an Albany Muni warrant for contempt. He was cited and released on both and his vehicle was towed for no insurance.

At 2:19 a.m., a motorcyclist was pulled over for speeding on Salem Dallas Highway near Doaks Ferry Road. The motorcyclist told the deputy the reason he accelerated over 100 mph was he thought he was being chased. The rider citated for speeding 105 mph in a 55-mph zone, driving while suspended and no motorcycle endorsement.

At 3:34 a.m., a motorist swerved then overcorrected to miss a deer on Arlie Road near Armond Road and end up crashing into a power pole. Only minor injuries to driver and passenger.

At 7:04 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 1-10 mph over the speed limit on Highway 22 at milepost 21.

At 3:09 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a single vehicle accident on Maxfield Creek Road near Storey Road. Upon arrival a motorist admitted to drifting over the center line causing a Tahoe to roll onto its side in a ditch. The driver responsible for the crash was cited for failing to maintain his lane resulting in a collision.

At 5:19 p.m., a bracket of a rear van window, valued at $500, was reported stolen while it was in the 25600 block of Yamhill River Road.

At 5:53 p.m., a report of suspicious person 100 block of Sheldon Avenue in Falls City. A male subject exposed himself to juveniles and trespassed on the property there. He also attempted to punch another person there. The subject was taken into custody and lodged into Polk County Jail.

At 7:33 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Prospect Road reported being the victim of a scam where someone overseas would pay him $9,000 for being low income during the pandemic. The resident was scammed out of $3,200 in gift cards.

Saturday, Sept. 4

At 12:16 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 16.

At 8:11 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 89 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 18 and received a verbal warning for no operator’s license.

At 9:52 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Famer Road.

At 11:44 a.m., a deputy, while tagging at car at the cul-de-sac of Yamhill River Road heard an accident occur on Salmon River Highway. The deputy learned a dog had been hit and dragged in traffic. The owner came on scene and took the dog to his nearby property. The dog had two broken rear legs and unknown internal injuries. The deputy dispatched the dog at owner’s request.

At 12:06 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 92 mph in a 55-mph zone on Clow Corner Road near Adams Road.

At 2:16 p.m., a resident in the 2900 block of Independence Highway reported a burglary where someone stole an Ibanez 4 String Bass hollow body guitar valued at $1,500 and a six string Breedlove acoustic electric valued at $2,300.

At 7:08 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 19.

At 7:25 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 16.

At 10:16 p.m., a motorist was stopped for weaving over the fog line repeatedly on Highway 18 near milepost 22. The driver appeared intoxicated, failed a field sobriety test, later registering a BAC of .07%, and was cited and released for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

At 9:19 p.m., a motorist was stopped and cited on Highway 99 at milepost 16 for Fail to Obey traffic laws, Fail to Signal Turn and Fail to Drive within Lane.

At 11:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 19.

At 11:33 p.m., a motorist hit a deer on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for Aug. 23-30

Adam Glen Sunderman, 40, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Thomas Dale Young III, 39, of Independence, was arrested for failure to carry/present a driver’s license.

Bethany Paige Kunde, 51, of Corvallis, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and failure to perform duties of a driver.

Santos Silva Soto, 27, of Salem, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jacquelyn Ann Ziegler, 53, of Portland, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Monmouth Police Department

Arrests for August

Juan Hernandez, 18, or Monmouth, was arrested for assault and harassment.

Bianca Wendt, 45, of Monmouth, was arrested for harassment.

Lanette Banfield, 41, of Monmouth, was arrested for harassment.