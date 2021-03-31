Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, March 22

At 1:02 a.m., a deputy observed two young adults walking on Jackson and Whitman streets in Monmouth carrying advertisement signs and a “do not enter” sign. They admitted they were taking them to decorate their room. The deputy educated the two on the crimes associated with their decision and told them they could be charged with theft. They received a verbal warning and willingly returned the signs.

At 7 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 50 mph zone on Highway 22 near Stoneway Drive Northwest.

At 3:29 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 57.

At 11:54 p.m., a deputy discovered a vehicle parked at the gate at 3300 Eagle Crest Road and told the occupants they could not stay. One occupant was impaired and the other had a suspended license. They called someone to come get their car and take them home.

Tuesday, March 23

At 12:20 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 at Milepost 26.

At 2:25 a.m., a juvenile motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 70.

At 12:22 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a neglected dog in the 200 block of Lombard Street in Falls City. The resident said she has a newborn and the dog is too much for the house. The dog is chained inside an enclosure in good health, with access to food/water/shelter. The deputy spoke about the tethering regulations as well as registration obligation, leaving the resident with resources to research tethering rules and gave her 30 days to license the dog.

At 6:13 p.m., a resident in the 28200 block of Andy Riggs Road complained about her neighbor who target practices with an assault- type rife all hours of the day, especially when kids are nearby riding horses. The complainant was also concerned the neighbor was a convicted felon and should not be able to possess the firearm. The deputy investigated and found the neighbor was not a convicted felon, was shooting in a safe direction and no crimes were committed.

At 8:24 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 18 at Milepost 1. While en route, medics arrived and stated it was non-injury, non-blocking, not DUII and they were working with Oregon State Police for a tow.

At 9:16 p.m., a deputy received a report from Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office of a motor vehicle break-in and theft on Hill Drive in Willamina. The victim’s caught the suspect in the act who then jumped into a truck, which victim followed to the address in Polk County. YCSO requested the PCSO deputy cover them at the Finn Road address to make suspect contact. The PCSO deputy stood by while YCSO contacted the suspect and cited and released her for the crimes.

At 10:27 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 91 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 12. The driver was polite and asked if he could just pay the deputy that night. The deputy took it as less of a bribe and more of an admission of guilt and explained his options to take care of the citation.

Wednesday, March 24

At 6:53 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a stray dog at a school in the 1600 block of Brush College Road. The deputy took custody of an approximately 3-year-old, neutered male, blue nose, pit bull mix. A scan of the dog turned up a microchip with the owner’s information. The deputy drove the dog to the 300 block of Cameo Street Northwest and returned the dog “Brew” to the owner who said that he got away from her yesterday. She was grateful to have him back. The deputy gave her 30 days to comply with licensing and thanked her for having him chipped and neutered

At 8:05 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 67. He was cited for driving without insurance.

At 11:15 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of dogs running amok from a residence in the 5400 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The owner was tired of the dogs and, rather than take responsibility for any citations, promised to relinquish the dogs to the Willamette Humane Society. The deputy promised to return to issue citations if the dogs were not relinquished and also gave the owner two weeks to comply with licensing his other two female yorkies.

At 6:34 p.m., a report of an attempted robbery in the 16300 block of Bridgeport Road. An employee was working inside a greenhouse at the location when a male stepped inside and ordered her to give him money while stepping toward her with a folding knife which he sprung open. The employee pulled her concealed pistol and pointed it at the male at which point he changed his mind and ran away.

At 11:39 p.m., a deputy in the drive through of Taco Bell at 200 West Ellendale Avenue witness the motorist in front of him drive over the curb then back up over the curb before driving around the side of the building. Investigating further, the deputy found the driver stopped it the parking lot. Suspecting her impaired, the deputy put the driver through a field sobriety test, on which she performed poorly. She was arrested and later tested positive for controlled substances. She was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant — controlled substances and PCS Schedule IV substance.

Thursday, March 25

At 10:13 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of animal abuse in the 8900 block of Suver Road. The resident had been warned in December licensing her St. Bernard and pyrenees, who were still chained to the back of the house. She claimed she just hadn’t gotten to around yet to providing proper tethering and fencing. She was cited for failing to license her dogs and warned for unlawful tethering.

At 11:05 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 56.

At 1:13 p.m., a resident in the 28200 block of Andy Riggs Road was cited for livestock at large for allowing their two cows to escape off the property. When leaving, the deputy spotted a goat from the residence also on the loose. Then a neighbor contacted the deputy saying he had the cows temporarily contained on his property.

At 4:36 p.m., a report of several items stolen from a storage shed in the 100 block of 50th Avenue Northwest. An employee found suspicious activity from another tenant who has a unit next to the victim’s and appeared to be taking similar items to her vehicle. She will provide video footage later.

Friday, March 26

At 1:26 p.m., a deputy responded to a report by a person on litter patrol finding an open safe in the deep brush at Smithfield and Myers roads. The deputy retrieved the safe, which was open and had syringes inside, as found property.

At 2:12 p.m., a deputy came across two vehicles that had just parked at the look out in the 3300 block of Eagle Crest Road Northwest. The deputy contacted the drivers and advised them of the no parking and trespass issues. They moved along.

At 7:06 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of East Ellendale Avenue reported that her grandson had taken her phone and broken out her window with a rock. The deputy contacted the grandson who was not in possession of the phone but was given a citation for second-degree criminal mischief for causing the damage to the home.

At 7:32 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 22. The driver said she was looking at her kids in the back seat and not paying attention to her speed and it got away from her. However, while on the stop, a tow truck driver pulled over to tell the deputy the driver had been following him very close on Highway 51, so close that he couldn’t see her headlights. The driver was cited for speeding.

At 10:12 p.m., a deputy conducting an area check of Eagle Crest Road Northwest came upon a motorist illegally parked. He admitted to driving up there after smoking marijuana, but said he had not smoked since getting there and that he shouldn’t have driven high. He consented and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant — controlled substance.

At 10:10 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone on Park Road and Pacific Highway. The driver was sweating and his pupils were constricted. The driver was driving on a suspended license and no insurance. After a field sobriety test, the deputy determined the driver was not impaired, but was cited for driving with a suspended license and driving uninsured.

Saturday, March 27

At 1:13 a.m., a deputy made contact with a driver of a vehicle that appeared to be starting and stopping repeatedly at Edgewater Street Northwest and Patterson Street Northwest. The deputy asked the man what he was doing he showed his cell phone and stated he was playing Pokéman. The deputy told the man thank you and have a good night and left the scene.

At 9:06 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone at Milepost 14 on Highway 22. The driver was cited for a suspended license and no insurance. However, the deputy did not tow the vehicle based on circumstances of a young child in the vehicle and homelessness issues.

At 10:05 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a wallet dropped at a storage unit in the 100 block of 50th Avenue Northwest. When the owner realized the wallet had fallen out of his truck, he returned to find the wallet 200 feet from where it was dropped and $200 was missing. Security footage captured a passenger from a U-Haul getting out at the spot. The deputy was unable to contact the U-Haul driver to question.

At 11:42 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 14. The driver stated the vehicle was a rental and was unused to driving it, as he usually drives a big-rig. However, his female passenger said she told him to slow down right before they were pulled over. The driver was cited for speeding.

At 12:56 p.m., a deputy stopped to investigate a motorist pulled over on the side of the road on Highway 22 near Brown Road. The driver said he was out of gas and was heading to Salem. However, the deputy ran a check on the driver and learned he was driving with a suspended license. He was cited and released.

At 2:42 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road reported after hearing of a gold car checking mailboxes in her neighborhood, she returned home to find two outgoing checks had been stolen from her mailbox. Deputies were unable to locate a gold vehicle in the area.

At 6:33 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 at Milepost 27.

At 6:50 p.m., a deputy attempted to pull over a motorcyclist with a passenger for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 at Milepost 24. The motorist sped away instead of stopping. The deputy gave pursuit, and when he attempted to cross a grass field from Yamhill River Road to Highway 18 got stuck and was spinning his tire. The deputy got out and pulled the driver off the bike and took him into custody without incident. The driver was booked on attempt to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering of his passenger.

At 8:40 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph on Highway 99 at Milepost 64.

At 10:27 p.m., a deputy made contact with two juveniles in the Fir Crest Cemetery in the 7900 block of Hemlock Road. They were told they could not be in the cemetery after dark. The deputy was able to contact one juvenile’s parents but not the other.

Independence Police Department

Arrests March 15 to March 22

Nichole Chanel Bell, 40, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Heidi B Martindale, 43, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Michael Allen Jaedon Kerr, 18, of Independence, was arrested for second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Christian Arturo Saavedra, 30, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Samuel Ayon Meza, 35, of Independence, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.