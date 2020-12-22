Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Dec. 18

At 3:40 p.m., deputies found two cars shoved over a cliff on Teal Creek Road with their vehicle identification numbers removed.

Thursday, Dec. 17

At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to a caller who reported that Santa Claus was not wearing a face mask at the Polk County Fairgrounds and came within six feet of his vehicle. The caller added he was upset about the possible health risk to his children and pregnant wife. Santa reportedly mocked him and refused to step back. The event at the fairgrounds was an adopt-a-family program involving jail staff. A deputy told the complainant he would educate Santa.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

At 1 p.m., deputies were flagged down on the 25000 block of Yamhill River Road where a drunk woman was face down in the mud. Deputies said she didn’t seem to be in distress. At 2:33 p.m., deputies responded to the same address where another woman was reportedly breaking things with a stick. No arrests were made.

At 3:36 p.m., a deputy pulled a woman with two small children over for driving with expired registration on Highway 22 at Greenwood Road. The deputy reported noticing a gray plastic tube item that appeared bent/melted. He said could see some form of residue but was unsure of the substance. When he asked the driver what it was, she allegedly grabbed it and said, “Oh, nothing.” Not satisfied with that answer, the deputy investigated further. She was later cited and released for possessing less than two grams of meth.

Sunday, Dec. 13

At 1:15 p.m., deputies apprehended two illegal mushroom foragers from Medford on Gauge Road and seized 250 pounds of illegally harvested mushrooms valued at about $800. This was allegedly the foragers’ fifth trip, stealing a total of $4,000 in mushrooms. Deputies said the suspects were selling the mushrooms to someone in Springfield who is then selling the mushrooms to the Canadians. This is now an ongoing federal investigation.

At 4:58 p.m., the body of a woman was found in the 7000 block of Frank Road. The woman had not been heard from for three days, according to a friend who went to check on her and found her dead in her trailer. Her friend reported she was a meth and marijuana user who drank and smoked every day, despite a heart condition.

Monday, Dec. 14

At 1:34 p.m., a deputy reported seeing a man walking down Highway 22 who had been told to report to his parole officer at noon. The deputy and the suspect (allegedly high on illegal drugs) reportedly argued to the point where the suspect physically pushed the deputy who then wrestled him to the ground and placed him in custody.

Dallas Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 17

At 11:21 a.m., police responded to a possible fourth-degree assault on Southeast Virginia Drive.

At 1:59 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue after a caller complained about a Civil War-era cannon in someone’s tent/camp. It turns out it was a piece of plastic.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

At 10:23 a.m., police returned a chicken back to the 200 block of Northeast Denton Street.

At 10:56 a.m., police responded to the Goodwill trailer on Orchard Drive following reports that someone used broken pallets to entire the trailer overnight.

At 4 p.m., police responded to a caller from the 100 block of Southeast Court Street who wanted to document that her car has been egged and that she also found several pry marks on the trunk and damage to the passenger tail light.

At 4:23 p.m., police responded to Southwest Fairview Avenue following reports of a stolen garbage can.

At 4:33 p.m., a resident of Southwest Clay Street called the police because he was upset that members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses church keep sending him things in the mail.

At 7:38 p.m., police responded to the Dallas Laundromat on Northeast Kings Valley Highway following complaints that a man had been in the restroom for 45 minutes.

At 4:39 p.m., a resident on Southeast Godsey Road called the police to report that her cousin keeps telling people about her medical condition.

At 8:14 p.m., police responded to the Dollar Tree on West Ellendale Avenue following reports that two people were rummaging through the Dumpster.

At 8:08 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots on Northwest Foxglove Street. No evidence of gunshots was found.

At 10:01 p.m., police responded to a caller on Southwest Church Street who complained that a large, aggressive pit bull got through an opening in his fence.

Monday, Dec. 16

At 3:10 p.m., police responded to Southwest Birch Street where they warned a man against smoking marijuana and urinating in public.

Friday, Dec. 11

At 8:48 a.m., police responded to West Valley Hospital on Southeast Washington Street following reports that someone cut the gas line on the hospital’s bus.

Independence Police Department

Daniel Ortiz Martinez, 20, of Independence was arrested Dec, 10 on two warrants.

Brenda Diaz Diaz, 29, of Independence was arrested Dec. 14 for second-degree trespassing.

Monmouth Police Department

Dale Raymond, 51, of Monmouth was arrested Dec. 6 for strangulation.

John Marlas, 29, of Monmouth was arrested Dec. 9 for criminal mischief and interfering with a police officer.

Ivan Carmona, 33, of Monmouth was arrested Dec. 10 for three probation violations.

Andrew Bernstein, 27 of Monmouth was arrested Dec. 10 for public indecency.