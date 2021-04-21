Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Department

Wednesday, March 31

• At 12:24 p.m., a person left $200 in the self-checkout at Safeway, which was taken by the person behind her. Management reviewed surveillance, which showed the person after her taking the money.

• At 2:53 p.m., an unknown suspect stole a debit card and made $1,600 worth of fraudulent transactions on Southeast Courtland Avenue.

• At 4:38 p.m., a person drove the wrong way through the park on East Ellendale Avenue. He collided with his own fence, damaging the bumper on his vehicle.

• At 8:58 p.m., a person reported that someone put sugar into her daughter’s fuel tank on Southwest Westwood Drive.

Thursday, April 1

• At 1:51 p.m., stolen 2022 registration stickers were reported on Northwest Card Avenue.

Friday, April 2

• At 7:57 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a building in the 600 block of Southeast Jefferson Street. No injuries.

• At 10:07 a.m., a counterfeit $20 bill was passed in the 100 block of Ellendale Avenue. No suspect information.

• At 6:42 p.m., a theft of a handicap placard from a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway. Under investigation. Saturday, April 3

• At 3:11 p.m., a person was arrested for theft III and trespass I at Walmart, 100 West Ellendale Avenue in Dallas.

• At 4:40 p.m., a report of juveniles climbing on a shed at airplane strip and broke a wind vane, in the 1700 block of Miller Avenue. The complainant did not want to press charges.

• At 8 p.m., a person at the Southeast Monmouth Cutoff wanted to voice his frustration about his neighbor and his turkey.

• At 9:32 p.m., the store manager in the 100 block of Ellendale Avenue wanted a male who had caused a disturbance trespassed from the store. The manager also talked about ongoing issues with transients at Safeway and neighboring businesses.

Monday, April 5

• At 5:58 a.m., a natural death of a 72-year-old female was reported on Southeast Miller Avenue.

• At 12:01 p.m., A person wanted to report that he had potentially purchased some fake gold from a person on Southwest Birch Street. He was advised to have the gold tested for validity before going further.

• At 1:37 p.m., a non-injury vehicle crash was reported on Northeast A Street. A single vehicle crashed into a parked car due to medical issues.

• At 1:38 p.m., the theft of prescription meds was reported on Southeast Uglow Avenue.

• At 2:25 p.m., a person was scammed into buying fake jewelry from an unknown suspect in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.

• At 4:07 p.m., a female was arrested in the 1400 block of Southeast Academy Street for computer crime, ID theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft II.

• At 4:06 p.m., a person called with concerns regarding her neighbors being angry at her for her cat’s behavior in the neighborhood of Southwest Applegate Trail Drive.

• At 8:46 p.m., a person reported a theft of her purse while she was paying for items at H2O, in the 400 block of Maple Street. The purse was in her vehicle and contained $3,000 in cash and vital documents.

• At 10:19 p.m., a burglary was reported at Brooks and Terry Coffee. The cash register was taken.

Tuesday, April 6

• At 10:05 a.m., police collected a baggie with a white substance for destruction. The baggie was found on the sidewalk on Southwest Walnut Avenue. Wednesday, April 7

• At 10:43 p.m., police responded to a report of a possible electrical fire and smoke in the residence on Southwest Marietta Lane.

Thursday, April 8

• At 3:57 p.m., a person reported the theft of $800 from a victim who was pulling his receipt away from the ATM located in the 300 block of Ellendale Avenue. Under investigation.

Friday, April 9

• At 7:25 a.m., a new transient was in town in the 900 block of Main Street, screaming about nonsense. The subject was told to leave the library’s property and not return.

• At 10:56 a.m., the same male transient from the library was laying in the roadway of the Walmart parking lot. He stomped on his coffee, which exploded everywhere then he walked towards the bus stop.

• At 11:54 a.m., the theft of miscellaneous items were stolen on Southeast Dimick Street. • At 3:38 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

• At 6:36 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Southeast Dimick Street.

• At 8:15 p.m., a person reported that two packages were delivered to her door step in the 100 block of Southeast Mill Street. Both packages were opened, but nothing was taken.

Saturday, April 10

• At 6:02 a.m., a house fire was reported on Laura Lane.

Independence PD arrests

• Hillary Nichole Hammond, 29, of Salem, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

• Adan Rincon, 38, of Independence, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 2.

• Randall Monroe Masters Jr., 47, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

• Adan Rincon, 38, of Independence, was arrested for two counts of Criminal Mischief 2.

• Keith Luroy Watson, 38, of Compton, California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

• Nazariy Andrushko, 22, of Independence, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

• Kathryn Alvarez, 61, of Independence, was arrested for a Restraining Order Violation.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, April 11

• At 6:51 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22. However, the driver had glassy eyes and smelled of marijuana. He consented to a field sobriety test and performed poorly. The deputy arrested him for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

• At 1:24 p.m., a deputy responded to an audible alarm to a building in the 5900 block of Wallace Road. Upon arrival, the deputy and the building’s owner found a card that read, “Please call me, I damaged your building and will pay for it. I’m very sorry.” A 15-year-old driver had stepped on the gas instead of the brake causing the vehicle to hit the building while attempting to park.

• At 10:55 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 17.

• At 11:24 a.m., a deputy pulled over a motorist he witnessed swerving in and out of his lane. The driver said he was on his way to buy a car and was just counting his money. However, his phone was up in his lap open to an e-mail string. He denied he’d been texting and driving. The deputy cited him for Failing to drive within his lane.

• At 1:56 p.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident on April 9 was currently driving south-bound on Highway 99W from the Yamhill County line. A PCSO deputy located and pulled over the driver who said she had not been in any accidents in the last couple days. Deputies confirmed she was involved in the accident and cited her with Felony Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver, in addition to a citation for failure to carry an operator’s license.

• At 3:37 p.m., deputies responded to a three vehicle head on injury crash, involving injuries to juveniles on Clow Corner Road near Pacific Highway. The crash occurred as one vehicle was attempting to turn onto Clow Corner. The third involved vehicle was sideswiped. Multiple subjects were transported to Salem Hospital.

• At 5:31 p.m., deputies investigated a completely burned out car, possibly a Geo Metro/VW Rabbit or other smaller hatch back vehicle in the parking lot in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road.

• At 7:46 p.m., while investigating a crash scene in the 2500 block of James Howe Road, a deputy observed another vehicle roll slowly through the crash scene. The driver rolled down his window slightly to ask a question. The deputy could smell the very strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the inside of the car and the driver appeared to have glassy and bloodshot eyes. The driver performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – Controlled Substance and driving without a license.

• At 11:25 p.m., a deputy cited a motorist for speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 at Milepost 24.

Monday, April 12

• At 3:56 p.m., a deputy investigated a single-vehicle accident on Oak Hill Road. A motorist was driving southeast when he lost control negotiating a fairly tight curve to the left on the gravel roadway. This threw the vehicle into the earthen slope on the east side of the road, causing it to roll. The driver was uninjured.

• At 6:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on Clow Corner Road near Cherry Noll Road.

• At 7:07 p.m., a deputy witnessed a motorist cross over into his lane of traffic on Bueno Vista Road near Davidson Road. The deputy turned around, stopped the motorist and discovered the driver had a felony level license revoked. He was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail.

• At 7:29 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 89 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 7600 block of Corvallis Road. The 15-year-old driver initially didn’t want to identify himself, “pleading the fifth,” adding he didn’t have identification. When his mother came to take him home, the driver was cited for speeding and No Operator’s License.

• At 8:11 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 8800 block of Corvallis Road. Tuesday, April 13

• At 4:47 a.m., a deputy pulled over a motorist that was speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 13. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. A search of his vehicle turned up a fully loaded firearm and a small amount of methamphetamine. He was then cited for DUII – Alcohol and Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, speeding, Open Container, Failure to Drive within Lane and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

• At 10:25 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for failure to maintain lane and driving under speed limit on East Ellendale Avenue. The driver had bloodshot, glassy and watery eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana early that morning. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

• At 10:50 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 17 and was warned for following too closely the vehicle in front of her. • At 10:59 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 51 at milepost 3. The driver was cited for having a suspended license and received a warning for speeding.

• At 7:52 p.m., a deputy responded to the scene of a vehicle collision was reported in the 13200 block of Buena Vista Road. A witness observed a vehicle drive at a high rate of speed past them then observed the same car on the shoulder of the roadway in a ditch with the occupant still in the vehicle. The deputy cited the driver for speeding and for careless driving. Wednesday, April 14

• At 1:52 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle non injury crash involving a truck hauling farm equipment on a trailer turning East on Clow Corner Road from Highway 99. The trailer tipped over during the turn.

Thursday, April 15

• At 12:38 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suicidal male with a gun in the 31000 Block of Southwest Mill Creek Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the male was never suicidal and wasn’t armed. He got in a verbal argument with his girlfriend and walked off.

• At 1:17 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 95 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 2. The driver also was cited for an outstanding warrant out of Lynn County and for driving without a license.

• At 3:08 a.m., deputies recovered a vehicle reported stolen in the 800 block of Main Street in Dallas.

• At 7:22 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Otis. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was relocated at the casino, where casino security had spotted the driver go inside. Deputies detained the suspect, who had a Visa credit card in in wallet belonging to the owner of the vehicle he’d stolen. The suspect was lodged at Polk County Jail for Elude, Unauthorized Use of Motor vehicle, Possession of a stolen vehicle, ID theft, driving without a license, reckless driving and criminal mischief II.

• At 7:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone on Arlie Road near Berry Creek Road.

• At 8:23 a.m., a resident in the 5100 block of Bethel Heights Road reported a vehicle was abandoned on his tree farm in the field. The vehicle, a red Toyota Corolla, was reported stolen out of Tigard.

• At 10:11 a.m., a motorcyclist was pulled over for following too close to a semi truck in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The driver was also cited for having no insurance and no license. His motorcycle was impounded.

• At 6:35 p.m., deputies received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 22 at Dallas Cutoff. The motorist was eventually stopped on Levens Street near Ellendale. The driver was ultimately arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

• At 8:08 p.m., deputies responded to a report of suspect trespassing at the casino in the 27100 block of Salon River Highway. A deputy caught up to the suspect riding a skateboard eastbound on Highway 18 near Rowell Creek. The suspect ignored several orders to stop and only did when a second deputy pulled in front of him. Even after being stopped, the suspect was uncooperative and appeared ready to fight, so a deputy pointed his Taser at him before the two deputies got him into handcuffs. The suspect was cited with Trespass II and I and Fail to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle.

Friday, April 16

• At 4:59 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 69.

• At 6:21 p.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Oak Grove Road Northwest reported a possible burglary after finding a door to a building on the property kicked in. It was unknown at the time if anything was taken.

Saturday, April 17

• At 12:01 a.m., a deputy observed a vehicle parked blocking the gate in the 2300 block of Eagle Crest Road. The driver, a juvenile and an 18-year-old passenger were smoking marijuana. The deputy seized the marijuana and marijuana smoking devices and issued both a citation for Minor in Possession.

• At 1:32 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 at Milepost 16. The driver appeared impaired and after performing poorly on a field sobriety test, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – Controlled Substance. A search of his vehicle revealed 34 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a digital scale and a total of $342 cash. He was lodged at Polk County Jail for Prohibited Acts (Commercial Drug Offense).

• At 5:24 a.m., casino security reported that someone was smoking something off of tin foil then drove away in a vehicle. A deputy located the vehicle eastbound on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road and observed the vehicle drive along the white line on the side of the turn lane. After stopping the vehicle, the driver denied any drug use that day. However, the deputy cited the driver for Driving Without a License and Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device.

• At 12:03 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone on Stevenson Road off Pacific Highway.

• At 12:24 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 53.

• At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident with minor injuries on Highway 18 at Milepost 26.

• At 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to a two vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway and Salmon River Highway.

• At 4 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint of a reckless driver on Salem Dallas Highway. The driver was located on Highway 22 at Milepost 23 and was subsequently arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant - Marijuana and Methamphetamine.

• At 5:24 p.m., a fifth wheel driver at Premier RV reported he had been gone for two weeks working. When he arrived home late last night, he discovered someone tried to pry into his brand-new trailer. The damage requires entire door and frame to be replaced with an estimated cost of $1,000. There were no witnesses or suspects.

• At 7:05 p.m., a subject violated the conditions of the temporary stalking protective order against him when he stopped his side by side in front of the petitioner and her family at her residence in the 1800 block of Ruben Boise Road and remained stopped for 20-30 seconds. He was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail.

• At 7:48 p.m., a deputy responded to a report someone had rammed the gate to leave the parking lot at the Dallas Golf Club at 11875 Orrs Corner Road. After speaking with the course manager, the deputy went to the suspect’s vehicle, stopped by Dallas Police. The driver denied being at the golf course that day. But the driver and the vehicle fit the manager’s description. The driver was cited for Criminal Mischief II.

• At 10:12 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph in a Safety Corridor on Highway 22 near Van Well Road.

Sunday, April 18

• At 12:14 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.

• At 12:27 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Rickreall Road. The driver showed multiple signs of impairment and refused a field sobriety test. After consenting to a urine test, he was arrested for Driving Under the Influence – Controlled Substance. He was also cited for Minor in Possession of Marijuana while operating a motor vehicle (age 19).

• At 9:43 a.m., a resident reported finding a lost grey chihuahua mix breed dog, near Eola Drive Northwest and Gehlar Drive Northwest. The dog had no tags or collar nor was it chipped. The dog was housed in kennel #2 at the Dallas dog pound.

• At 8:57 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph Safety Corridor Zone on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road.