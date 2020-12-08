Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Department

Sunday, Dec. 6

At 11:20 a.m., police contacted the owner of vehicle in the 15000 block of Ferns Corner Road after the vehicle was tied to reported thefts at Walmart. The owner’s girlfriend, whom police identified as Desire Doris, was cited and released on two counts of third-degree theft on two of the cases. She was also cited and released on a Marion County felony warrant and a Linn County felony warrant.

At 11:53 p.m., police spoke with a man at Main and Court streets and told him to stop yelling at cars.

Saturday, Dec. 5

At 6:02 p.m., Brian Blair was cited and released for third-degree theft after allegedly concealing and stealing from Walmart.

Thursday, Dec. 3

At 5:55 a.m., police contacted a man at Spray n Shine Car Wash on Main Street after he was seen changing his pants and throwing them in a garbage can. He explained that the pants had ripped in the crotch while he was working on his car.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

At 10:53 a.m., police investigated reports on Southwest Levens Street that a 16-year-old male was involved in an online relationship with a 32-year-old in Arizona and had been exchanging photographs and money over the past two years.

Monday, Nov. 30

At 5:04 p.m., Tyler Boatwright was lodged in the Polk County Jail on Lane County warrants.

Independence Police Department

Donald Sam Sparks Jr., 32, of Beaverton, was arrested Nov. 26 for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft by receiving and meth possession.

Amanda Ann Shoulders, 30, of Lebanon, was arrested Nov. 28 for first-degree animal neglect. Nickolas Ryan Shoulders, 31, Lebanon was also arrested Nov. 28 for the same offense.