Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

July 9, 2021

At 5:59 a.m., a theft of $100 from the register at Best Western was reported. Under investigation.

At 9:38 a.m., a brown and white pit bull and a black German shepherd were lodged at the Dallas Kennel.

At 11:29 a.m., a cupful of screws were scattered over the road in the 1000 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive. Screws were picked up.

At 1:16 p.m., an unknown female subject drove off after getting $42.10 worth of fuel she didn’t pay for in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue.

At 3:48 p.m., a white and gray huskey was lodged at the Dallas Kennel. No collar or tags. Found at the 76 Gas Station.

At 4:59 p.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered on Perrydale Road.

At 6:20 p.m., a theft of a gas attendant’s phone from the top of a gas pump was reported in the 100 block of Southeast Washington Street.

At 7:00 p.m., a small, brown, mixed breed, fixed male dog was lodged at the Dallas Kennel.

At 11:58 p.m., report of people at Stu’s Auto, located in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue, possibly causing damage to the building.

July 10, 2021

At 2:27 a.m., a person lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash into another car and a house, on Southeast Miller Avenue.

At 7:29 a.m., Dallas police formerly trespassed a male subject from Dutch Bros after he was knocking on employees’ car windows asking for money.

At 9:23 a.m., a male subject had a tent and campsite set up on private property just Northwest of Riverside Inn’s parking lot. He was trespassed at their request and advised he would clean up the mess around the creek so he would not be cited for depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway.

At 11:02 a.m., unknown subjects were shooting paintballs at a house where the resident has an American flag and law enforcement support flag, on East Ellendale Avenue.

At 1:41 p.m., Dallas police helped extinguish a back yard fire on Southeast Miller Street. Only loss was a rotted woodpile and an old dog enclosure. Dallas fire arrived and mopped up.

At 8:19 p.m., someone damaged a window on Southwest Washington Street. Possibly something had been thrown through the window.

July 11, 2021

At 2:26 a.m., a fight was reported at Corby’s between two men, in the 900 block of Main Street. Both had left on foot prior to police arriving.

At 7:08 a.m., a phone was found on the sidewalk in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street.

At 12:32 p.m., a bark dust fire was reported in the 100 block of Academy Street. It was apparently started by a cigarette butt. The fire was put out by kids who discovered the fire.

July 12, 2021

At 1:12 p.m., report of a theft/fraud case on Birch Street. Under investigation.

At 7:03 p.m., report of an elderly lady being left in a vehicle every week in the 900 block of Main Street. Police spoke with her husband about leaving his wife, who is in poor health, for an extended period of time in the car while he is in the tap house.

At 8:04 p.m., a grass fire was reported on Main Street.

July 13, 2021

At 1:36 a.m., a person was bitten by a dog on Southeast Jefferson Street. The person was transported to SHED for various bites. The case will be forwarded to animal control.

At 8:30 p.m., Dallas police trespassed three subjects from Stu’s gas station property, in the 100 block of Ellendale Avenue.

Polk County Sheriff’s Department

Tuesday, July 13

At 1:27 a.m., a motorist in a Chevy Pickup hauling an RV trailer was pulled over on Highway 99 at milepost 62 for having no taillights on the trailer. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and for having no insurance.

At 4:07 a.m., a deputy talked with a female subject at McNary Street and Independence Highway who claimed she was being stalked. The deputy found no evidence she was being stalked.

At 7:54 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 18. In addition, the driver was cited for an outstanding warrant out of Albany.

At 11:46 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone at Brush College Road and Spring Valley Road.

At 6:26 p.m., a wallet was found in the 800 block of Main Street in Dallas and turned into the PCSO, who contacted the wallet’s owner.

At 8:21 p.m., a resident in the 17200 block of Butler Hill Road reported her concerns about a supervised child wearing a helmet driving a go-cart on the county road. A deputy was unable to locate the go-cart.

At 8:25 p.m., a motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant at 2nd and Monmouth streets in Independence.

At 9:44 p.m., a motorist was stopped after crossing over the rumble strips twice and corrected in a jerked fashion. The driver had glassy eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana within the last 24 hours. However, the deputy felt she performed remarkedly well on the field sobriety test. She was given a warning for maintaining her lane. The driver explained she dropped her cigarette lighter on the floor which she reached for, causing the swerves.

At 10:40 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and crossing over the center line on Highway 99 at milepost 57. The driver appeared impaired and had an open bottle in the passenger seat. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol.

Wednesday, July 14

At 1:46 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 99 at milepost 67. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and for having no insurance. The vehicle was not towed as there was a sick child inside and elderly occupants.

At 7:27 a.m., a possibly stolen vehicle was stopped in the 2500 block of Independence Highway. The two occupants said the car was borrowed, not stolen. The owner out of Portland, who did not originally report the vehicle stolen, called during the stop and said he wanted his car back. Upon searching the vehicle a large amount of a crystalline substance and a scale were found. The vehicle was towed to the evidence lot because it was blocking a driveway. The passenger had two warrants and was subsequently lodged at the Polk County Jail. The driver was free to go.

At 8:17 a.m., a report of a three-vehicle, rollover accident and passenger trapped in the 7500 block of Wallace Road. Medics transported multiple passengers involved.

At 9:28 a.m., a resident reported a dog with floppy ears coming north on Church Street in Buena Vista that got loose again from a residence in the 11500 block of Church Street. A deputy contacted the owner, who has four total dogs. She was told to keep them home, given fences for fido information and two weeks to register them.

At 12:44 p.m., a report of a subject bitten by a dog in the 1500 block of Ruge Street Northwest.

At 2:51 p.m., a subject was cited for theft of services for dumping personal trash at a business’s Dumpster in the 100 block of Main Street in Rickreall.

At 2:55 p.m., a motorist reported a road rage incident on Bridgeport Road where another motorist dangerously followed him closely all the way into Dallas and through the PCSO parking lot.

At 3:01 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Brown Road. The driver was cited for failing to carry his registration and warned for speeding.

At 10:59 p.m., a report of a hit and run accident on South Pacific Highway near Rickreall Road. The suspect driver was able to drive his vehicle to the fairgrounds where he abandoned it and fled on foot into the field to the east. Deputy found him hiding on the ground next to a stack of straw bales in the field. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking three beers. He later registered a BAC of .19% and was booked into the PCJ.

Saturday, July 17

At 4:44 a.m., a motorist passed a PCSO deputy on the Salem Dallas Highway at 70 mph then accelerated to 80 mph over the Center Street Bridge while crossing onto a highway divider area and then failing to obey the traffic signal on Center at Commercial. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment and refused all tests. She had her 12 and 9 year old sons in the vehicle including one who was not secured properly in a seatbelt. She was arrested, transported to Salem PD and refused the breath test. The deputy acquired a blood draw search warrant. The driver was cited and released for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant - Alcohol and Controlled Substances, Reckless Driving, two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, speeding 31 mph over the limit, Refusal to Take a Breath Test and Failing to Secure Child Passenger Properly.

At 7:04 a.m., a report of a foal (bay horse) running in and out of the roadway causing a traffic hazard on Red Prairie Road. The deputy was unable to locate the horse.

At 8:18 a.m., a deputy noticed a motorist’s car tire was flat on Van Well Road near Highway 22. The deputy and couple citizens helped change her tire so she could get to the coast for her family gathering.

At 8:24 a.m., a deputy investigated a vehicle parked at a pullout in the 13700 block of Buena Vista Road. The driver was just fishing in the Luckiamute State Natural Area.

At 12:15 p.m., a caller from Keizer Rapids Boat ramp reported a verbal domestic between a male and female near a tent on the west bank of the river. A deputy contacted the couple who were just disagreeing about camping one more night at the location. However, the female subject was cited and released for an outstanding warrant out of Marion County for failure to appear on a Theft II charge.

At 2:38 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, blocking accident at Davidson and Corvallis roads.

At 7:50 p.m., a report of a burglary at a residence in the in the 3600 block of Eagle Crest Road Southwest. A passport and $6,000 in large bills were reported stolen. An investigation revealed possible involvement with hired home cleaners out of Salem.

At 8:01 p.m., a report of fireworks or gunshots in the 29100 block of Rock Creek Road. A deputy found nor heard any evidence of fireworks or guns being fired.

At 7:52 p.m., a resident in the 7400 block of D Street reported receiving a package she ordered that appeared to have blood on it. She emailed the deputy a photo of the package did appear to have a red-orange colored splotchy stain all over it. The deputy encouraged her to contact FedEx and the company she ordered the items from to see if they knew anything about it.

At 8:29 p.m., a deputy came across a disabled motorcycle with no plates on Highway 18 at milepost 27. The driver needed no assistance.

At 10:45 p.m., a resident in the 19500 block of Frost Road reported a steer her neighbor was caring for was loose and wandering around on her property. The deputy informed the resident the sheriff’s office was not equipped to capturing a steer. The deputy gave her a few ideas on how she could have family and friends assist with corralling the animal.

At 10:36 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 49 mph in a 30-mph zone on Main Street East in Monmouth. In addition, the driver was cited for having no operator’s license. A passenger with a valid license drove them home.

At 11:29 p.m., a deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on Valsetz Road in front of the old Falls City owned water tank. The silver Ford Focus station wagon returned to a man who resided in The Dalles. Since the vehicle was parked more than 20 feet onto Falls City property, the deputy contacted Falls City town hall and left a message for them to follow up with a tow notice.

At 11:33 p.m., a complaint of a loud party with music in the 700 block of Parry Road. A deputy discovered the residents were having a celebration of life for someone who recently passed. The deputy advised although there was no noise ordinance he could enforce, he asked they respect the area neighbors. They said the party was winding down anyways.

Sunday, July 18

At 3:17 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Front CP NE near Division CP NE. The driver appeared intoxicated, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and speeding. The driver later registered a BAC of .20%.

At 4:59 a.m., a subject was arrested on a felony warrant at Southwest Brown Street and Southwest Maple Street. The subject stated she swallowed heroin and was transported to Salem Hospital Emergency Department.

At 12:06 p.m., a report of a vehicle crash with injuries into a field in the 15200 block of May Road. The driver was transported to Salem Medical Hospital.

At 2:02 p.m., a report of a burglary in progress in the 100 block of Falls City. The caller reported a subject came to house, still tied up, claiming there were people in his house with guns. By the time deputies arrived, the suspects were gone. Several items were taken. Security video footage showed the two suspects leaving the property. They face charges, if caught, of Robbery I, Burglary I, Theft I, Unlawful use of a Weapon, Assault III, Kidnap II and Menacing.

At 3:54 p.m., a grounds maintenance worker reported finding a homeless camp on the property behind Bonneville Power on Salem Hospital property in the 3100 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The worker reported a driver of a vehicle entering the camp told him “you’re going to get yourself shot sneaking up on a camp like that.” A responding deputy found no one at the camp. However, as he was leaving, he spotted a vehicle enter the east entrance that seem to match the description of the involved vehicle. The deputy contacted the driver and passenger. The passenger had just been cited for trespass in the same place in May and had misdemeanor warrants out of Salem and Polk County for Failure to Appear on trespass charge. She was cited for Trespass II and for her outstanding warrants.

At 4:57 p.m., deputies were flagged down by a boat advising of two stranded kayakers just north of the ferry (Grand Island). They located the two just after the male had capsized. The deputies got them both in the boat and retrieved their kayaks then provided a courtesy ride back to the ramp at Wheatland.

At 11:19 p.m., a report of the theft of some bookshelves and a can of gas in the 3700 block of Salem Dallas Highway. An unknown suspect’s face and license plate were caught on surveillance camera.

Independence Police Department

Arrests July 5-12

Sergio Jimenez, 26, of Independence, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Lisa Marie Moody, 52, of Salem, was arrested for failure to perform duties of a driver and for reckless endangering.

Juan Lucas Lucas, 28, of Woodburn, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Joshua Lee Williams, 39, of Salem, was arrested for violation of release agreement.

Perry Leroy White, 57, of Albany, was arrested for driving while suspended.

Melvin Bryce Lytle, 31, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Monmouth Police Department

Arrests for July

Raven Sifuentez, 20, of Monmouth, was arrested for trespassing.

Marikza Torres, 21, of Four Corners, Oregon, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol.

Brian Hintz, 23, of Dallas, was arrested for driving under the influence – drugs.