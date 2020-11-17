Itemizer-Observer report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Nov. 13

At 9:26 a.m., a caller reported seeing the driver of an SUV at Milepost 2 of Highway 18 holding a pistol to a man’s head. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

At 10:51 a.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of East Ellendale Avenue after a woman reported that her mother-in-law was walking into traffic. Deputies located the mother-in-law, who said she was just out for a walk, and her daughter-in-law was “too nosy.”

At 3:42 a.m., deputies responded to Fall Creek Logging Company on Salmon River Highway where a car was blocking the driveway. An elderly male told deputies that he ran out of gas the night before, and he and his passenger were trying to get a ride. As the deputy left, the man backed the car into the roadway while his passenger pounded on the hood and told him to stop. The car ended up in the roadway. The car was eventually towed.

At 8:30 pm., deputies responded to a disturbance at Rockin’ Rogers on Highway 99W. An intoxicated man was allegedly trying to pick fights with women at the restaurant. The bartender identified the man as “Whiskey Chilled,” referring to his standard drink order. She told deputies she served him three “double whiskies” that day. She added he’s nice “when he’s not drunk.” Deputies found the subject who reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21 during a field sobriety test.

Thursday, Nov, 12

At 12:08 a.m., a deputy responded to West Valley Hospital on Southeast Washington Street after the Dallas police requested assistance when a patient became violent and broke a glass cup, throwing it and losing control. Dallas police reportedly had the scene under control and had the man in custody by the time the deputy arrived.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

At 2:25 a.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of North Kings Valley Highway where a man reported tripping over a booby trap in his bathroom that a male guest had set up as an alarm. He told deputies the guest “postured violently.” He added he could not ask the man to leave because he was a guest of a woman in the house. Deputies offered to speak with the woman, but the complainant reportedly quickly ended the conversation and went back in the house “because he still needed to go to the bathroom.”

At 3:47 a.m., a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Social Security Fishing Hole on Halls Ferry Road. He found a car occupied by a man and woman. The man was not allowed to have intimate relations as a condition of his parole, but the deputy reported they seemed to have had such relations anyway. Asked whether or not this was true, the man replied, “Well ...” and laughed. He was reported to Marion County for a parole violation.

Monday, Nov. 9

At 5:59 a.m., a caller reported being tortured at Zoom training meetings by a spiritual adviser he met at a metaphysical fair. He said the online trainings were “torturous” but did not elaborate.

Saturday, Nov. 7

At 4:38 p.m., deputies responded to the 3000 bock of Northwest Michigan City Lane in West Salem where a man responded to being maced in the face and “it got into his genitals.” He asked to be left alone for the night. Deputies observed that he deals with schizophrenic disorder, a condition often characterized by mood swings.

At 5:39 p.m., deputies responded to Gold Creek Road where a caller reported a dead body wrapped in a sheet in a silver van. No body was located.

At 10:38 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence report in the 17000 block of Gardner Road where a man wanted to drive while drunk, but his family was keeping him from having car keys.

Friday, Nov. 6

At 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint at KD Sand & Gravel on Northwest Doaks Ferry Road. The complainant said she saw a man loading a woman into his truck and driving off. Deputies tracked the man and woman down. The man reported that the woman had nothing to eat that day and was had passed out.

Thursday, Nov 5

At 1:50 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run two-vehicle accident at Rogers and Clow Corner roads. One of the drivers was an unlicensed 14-year-old girl who initially lied about her age. She was referred to the juvenile court for hit and run as well as reckless driving. A 12-year-old passenger was cited for violating curfew.

At 7:46 a.m., deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy in the 12000 block of Helmick Road for first-degree aggravated animal abuse after he admitted to killing the family dog after the dog bit him on finger. Deputies are investigating other issues where the boy, reported to have developmental disabilities, may have been the victim.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

At 10:43 p.m., a deputy responded to the 28000 block of Salmon River Highway to reports of Wi-Fi cables being cut. The wires were originally mended with duct tape and wire tires, but appeared to be cleanly cut.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

At 8:22 a.m., deputies responded to Maxfield Creek Road where two suspects were caught by a witness taking items out of an abandoned vehicle at the location. A male suspect left the scene, but a female suspect was still there. Deputies found she placed a small bag of methamphetamine up a body cavity. She was charged with third-degree theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of meth.

At 9:10 a.m., a deputy responded to the 1000 block of Orchard Heights Road and took custody of an approximately 2-year-old black border collie mix with an orange nylon collar. There was no chip and no tags.

At 2:06 p.m., a deputy responded to the Restlawn Funeral Home on Northwest Oak Grove Road where a woman reported that her father’s temporary headstone had been stolen.

Sunday, Nov. 1

At 9:33 p.m. deputies responded to the 6000 Kings Ridge Road where a 54-year-old woman was found unresponsive. She was declared dead by paramedics at the scene. She allegedly had an history of alcohol abuse and smoked a pack of cigarettes a day. A witness at the scene said it was normal for Johanna to drink a fifth of vodka a day and drink to the point of passing out. The medical examiner reported the cause of death was cardiac related.

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:08 a.m., a deputy responded to an RV and attached shed that burned down in the 18000 block of Frost Road. The occupant was using the wood stove in the shed area, which he used as a living room, when he heard a “whooshing” sound. He looked up and saw the curtains and other items in the shed were on fire. Both the trailer and the shed were a total loss. The occupant had been living there for three years.

Dallas Police Department

Monday, Nov. 9

At 5:28 p.m., police responded to reports of someone yelling for help on Southeast Miller Avenue. Police were unable to locate the person.

Saturday, Nov. 7

At 10:09 a.m., police responded to Southwest Brown Street where a woman reported that someone had entered her residence during the night and left an artificial black rose on her bed. Nothing was missing. Police speculated that the intruder entered through a large dog door.

At 10:19 a.m., police responded to Southeast Gregory Street where a woman reported finding the hood of her vehicle open and several fuses either missing or popped loose. There are no suspects at this point.

Friday, Nov. 6

At 1:35 a.m., a caller told police that his marijuana dealer puts medical-grade heroine in his speed and sells it. The caller refused to cooperate further.

At 4:11 a.m., Jason Connick was lodged at the Polk County Jail for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and first-degree theft.

Thursday, Nov. 5

At 11:23 p.m., Nathaniel Banfield was lodged at the Polk County Jail for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and first-degree theft.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

At 2:35 p.m., a complainant on Southwest Elmwood Drive reported he was upset because a construction crew stepped on his flowers while getting tools from their truck.

At 4:19 p.m., police discovered a reported domestic dispute in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue was someone on the phone yelling at a coworker about a car with a dead battery.

At 7:53 p.m., Ryan Armstrong was lodged in the Polk County Jail for DUII.

Monday, Nov. 2

At 6:58 a.m., police responded to Southwest River Road where multiple people reported their mail had been stolen.

Sunday, Nov. 1

At 9:26 a.m., police responded to a verbal disturbance on Southeast Ash Street between a woman and her son’s mother-in-law about not wanting to babysit. Police reported no law enforcement action was needed at the moment.

At 4:51 p.m., a caller complained he was treated badly at Walmart for not wearing a face mask.

At 5:08 p.m., police responded to Southwest Pecan Court where a fight between dogs became a fight between neighbors.

Saturday, Oct, 31

At 10:33 a.m., police responded to Southeast Hawthorne Avenue where two juveniles were reportedly stealing items from a wedding being set up.

At 11:12 a.m., a complainant called police to report a man not wearing a mask at the Lyle Softball Complex. The suspect left while the complainant was on the phone.

Friday, Oct. 30

At 4:36 a.m., police responded to the Polk County Courthouse where a man wearing a mask was yelling at cars to frighten people as they drove by. Police told him to put the mask back where found it, and he complied.

At 1:13 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Dimick Street where a dog was reportedly acting aggressive with a postal carrier.

At 11 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Main Street where a suspect was reportedly acting strange and asking people how to get to the beach or Salem. The responding officer reported speaking with him and encouraging him not to bother people.

Independence Police Department

John Alan Harris, 51, of Independence, was arrested Oct. 27 for failure to report as a sex offender.

Dustin L. Taylor, 46, of Dallas, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant.

Justin Blayne Goodenough, 29, of Dallas, was arrested Nov, 3 on three warrants.

Selena Collazo, 25, of Independence, was arrested Nov. 3 for failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Tomas Coyoy Sanchez, 36, of Salem, was arrested Nov. 3 for first-degree sexual abuse and purchasing sex with a minor.

Jose Louis Navarrete, 34, of Independence, was arrest Nov, 4 for fourth-degree felony assault.

Daniel Alan Hammond, 62, of Falls City, was arrested Nov. 6 for harassment.

Amy Lynn Vaughn, 30, of Salem, was arrested Nov, 6 on a warrant.

Alyssia Claire Myers, 27, Independence, was arrested Nov, 7 for unlawful use/carrying a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and menacing.

Blake Jordan Gerstner, 22, Independence, was arrested Nov, 7 for DUII

Scott David Henry, 37, a transient, was arrested Nov, 9 for second-degree criminal mischief.

Tyler Paul Dean Malloy, 26, of Albany, was arrested Nov, 13 for being a felon in possession of a weapon as well as four warrants.

Monmouth Police Department

Robert Andrew Clark, 31, of Monmouth was arrested Oct. 28 for first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, strangulation, harassment, second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual penetration.

Ean Kealiii Draper, 22, of Dallas was arrested Nov. 1 for third-degree criminal mischief.

Nathaniel Banfield, 21, of Monmouth was arrested Nov, 6 for carrying a concealed weapon.

Rico Manuel Alvarez, 24, of Oregon City was arrested Nov. 8 for DUII.

Tyler Nicolas Hines, 29, of Dundee was arrested Nov. 13 on a warrant.