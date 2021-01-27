Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff ’s Office

Friday, Jan. 22

• At 9:48 p.m., a deputy responded to the 6000 block of Teal Creek Road when a woman reported that her neighbor’s peacock, who had been staying at her house for the past year, went missing. The woman claimed ownership of the bird because it had come to live with her, a claim disputed by the neighbor.

• At 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to concerns about a man walking around Independence with two swords. The man allegedly told deputies he planned to walk to Corvallis and Albany and stop along the way to ask strangers for water. The deputy advised him to be careful because people might find the swords he was carrying “jarring.”

• At 4:13 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of South Church Road in Dallas where a dead body was discovered. Nothing suspicious was reported.

• At 8:58 p.m., deputies responded to the 28000 block of McPherson Road after preschoolers got into a fight that escalated to the point where, allegedly, a grown-up became involved and injured one of the children.

Thursday, Jan. 21

• At 1:04 a.m., deputies responded to Highway 99W and Frizzell Road where a man had developed chest pains after ingesting marijuana edibles. His girlfriend called 911, and he was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center.

• At 7:43 a.m., deputies arrested Derek Bumgardner in the 5000 block of the Highway 22 for DUII and driving while suspended after he was pulled over for having no plates and not wearing a helmet.

• At 3:38 p.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Wallace Road after suspects deposited cash in an account and told the clerk they deposited too much and asked for gift cards. The clerk recognized the scam and called the sheriff’s office.

• At 1:29 p.m., a deputy responded to the 2000 block of Northwest Mousebird Avenue in West Salem after continued complaints about aggressive pit bulls breaking loose and attacking a neighbor. The deputy reported at least one of the dogs is candidate for being put to sleep if there is another incident.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

• At 7:08 a.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of James Howe Road where at least four calf carcasses mysteriously appeared, butchered and cleaned. The owner of the property insisted they didn’t belong to him. What was left of the carcasses were left to further decompose and feed wildlife. A box of duck carcasses was also found, but there was nothing left but feathers. A deputy allegedly noticed a spent 12 gauge shotgun shell.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

• At 2:43 a.m., deputies responded to Willamina City Hall after a man identified as Casey Graves called 911 to report that he burglarized the building. He was still at the scene when deputies arrived and, he allegedly threw several items out of the window, including electronics and flaming pieces of paper. He allegedly broke four windows and caused hundreds of dollars in property damaged. He was detained after Yamhill County deputies were able to negotiate with him.

• At 12:08 p.m., a deputy responded to the 1000 block of East Ellendale Avenue after a woman complained that she gave a blanket to a former girlfriend and now wanted it back, but the girlfriend refused to relinquish it. The deputy explained the concept of no-take-backs and added no crime was committed.

• At 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 7000 block of Fern School Road after a caller reported something about caskets being stolen from a cemetery in Yamhill County. Deputies reported the caller was likely intoxicated as he was speaking very fast and not making any sense. He had initially provided 911 with a first name of one of the alleged grave robbers but couldn’t remember the last name. The deputy who spoke with him managed to learn the last name.

Monday, Jan. 18

• At 7 p.m., deputies responded to the 14000 block of Highway 99W after a caller reported a naked man on his porch with a stick. Deputies caught up with the naked man at the weigh station at the Benton County line, and he allegedly explained he fell into a body of water while fishing and removed his clothes to preserve his body heat for fear of hypothermia. He claimed he lost his car keys and cell phone in the process. Medics were called to the scene.

Dallas Police Department

Thursday, Jan. 21

• At 3:30 p.m., a caller from Southeast Uglow Street called to tell police he wasn’t comfortable with his roommate installing a camera in their living room. Monday, Jan. 18

• At 8:54 a.m., a caller on Southwest Aspen Lane who allegedly saw two women putting dog poop in her garbage can asked police to find and educate them.

Sunday, Jan. 17

• At 11:17 a.m., police responded to a caller from Southeast Uglow Avenue who complained that someone had taken her dog to Salem without her permission. She apparently owned the dog jointly with the person. An officer explained he couldn’t go to Salem and retrieve the dog because it was a civil issue.

• At 5:25 p.m., police responded to call from the 500 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive about a man doing yard maintenance work at dusk. The man apparently packed up and left during the complainant’s call.

Friday, Jan. 15

• At 1:39 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Southwest Levens Street where a couple was engaging in “adult activities” in the back of a car. After they put on some clothes, police determined they were indeed adults and recommended they go elsewhere.

Saturday, Jan. 16

• At 7:27 p.m., police responded to Southwest Cherry and Birch streets after a caller reported hearing cats being choked and his neighbor telling him he was going to kill him after calling the cat. He later admitted he hallucinated the incident. Police advised him to contact a therapist.

Independence Police Department

• Julio Romeo Leos Jr., 49, Salem was arrested Jan. 18 for failure to perform the duties of a driver.

• Michelle Roldan Espino, 23, of Albany was arrested Jan. 18 for DUII.