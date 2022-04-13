Dallas Police Report
Friday, April 1
At 8:45 a.m., a homeowner on Ellendale Avenue reported a male came to her house claiming to be an investigator. He would not identify himself and drove off in a silver sedan in an unknown direction.
At 10:35 a.m., a natural gas line was hit by an excavator on Uglow Avenue. Dallas fire department and Northwest Natural were called to the scene.
At 2:50 p.m., a juvenile driver crashed into a tree on Maple Street.
At 2:54 p.m., police lodged Frederick Campbell for a failure to appear warrant.
At 3:22 p.m., police lodged Ladell Gilmore on a Dallas warrant.
At 4:45 p.m., juveniles reported shooting Orbeez. The kids were gone on arrival.
At 7:15 p.m., hit and run was reported on Clay Street. No Suspect.
Saturday, April 2
At 2:16 a.m., there was a noise report of a barking dog on Barberry Avenue. Police stayed in the area, but the dog did not start back up.
At 8:16 a.m., a juvenile was reported last seen on March 31. Police listed him as a runaway. He is likely staying at a friend’s house.
At 8:20 a.m., there were complaints of a man sleeping in a bus shelter at Oak Street.
At 12:15 p.m., a male attempted to exchange a counterfeit $50 at the Dallas Liquor Store. He claimed the store gave it to him earlier in the week.
At 5:28 p.m., police received a report of an unattended three-year-old riding a Big Wheel was made on Levens Street.
At 8:32 p.m., police investigated a stalking order violation. Police lodged Nathan Rhoades for contempt of court.
Sunday, April 3
At 2:14 a.m., a report of a full-size white pickup driving over the fog line on Ellendale.
At 9:33 p.m., the juvenile was parked on Mill Street. They admitted to using marijuana while parked at the location. Police warned that if the vehicle were seen mobile, it would result in a DUII (driving under the influence of an intoxicant).
Monday, April 4
At 4:32 a.m., police noticed the temporary fence at the gas station under construction on Ellendale was almost completely knocked over on the south side facing Ellendale Avenue. No evidence of a vehicle knocking down the fence and no property damage was noticed.
At 8:54 p.m., police found logs still burning in the gazebo fireplace on Allgood Street. Police put out the fire with a water bottle for safety.
At 2:02 p.m., a citizen reported to the police a concern about kids “hanging out” on Algood Street with the primary concern of speeding and loud cars on Academy Street.
At 4:32 p.m., a resident reported a man going door-to-door on Salmonberry Avenue. It is believed to be a door-to-door salesperson.
Tuesday, April 5
At 9:47 a.m., a wallet was turned in to the police. Police left a voice mail and business card letting the property owner know where to pick up the wallet.
At 1:52 p.m., police were requested to provide extra patrols on Barberry Avenue due to speeding vehicles.
At 4:03 p.m., three juvenile girls were drawing what looked like a penis on the side of a building using a cut tulip. They were able to wipe it off and were warned about criminal mischief.
At 6:33 p.m., police lodged Darlene Stroud and David Brown on felony warrants.
Wednesday, April 6
At 12:16 p.m., a male refused to leave the West Valley Hospital until he received a sandwich. He was offered a snack pack, but he threw it on the ground. He was trespassed from the location and warned that he would be arrested if he returned.
At 12:28 p.m., small garbage can fire was reported at the Dallas High School, and the cause is under investigation.
At 4:39 a.m., a juvenile hit a car with his bike. Both parties stopped, and all were ok.
Thursday, April 7
At 9:33 a.m., police performed a welfare check on a man sleeping in a green Dodge Durango. He said he was fine.
At 10:23 a.m., a physical domestic dispute between a juvenile and his father was reported on Levens Street. No charges were filed.
At 2:46 p.m., police performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking female until medics arrived. She was transported to Willamette Valley Hospital.
At 5:53 p.m., police picked up uncapped needles at a homeless camp located at the Southwest end of the property at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 13th Street. They talked to the church about the garbage.
At 8:12 p.m., Darlene Stroud was arrested for menacing and a failure to appear warrant.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, April 4
At 12:32 p.m., deputies took custody of a male dog wandering on South Kings Valley Highway near Bridgeport Road and lodged it in the Willamette Humane Society.
At 12:38 p.m., a report of tree limb broke off in high winds and brought down a power line onto two homes in the zero block of Sheldon Avenue in Falls City.
At 2:26 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 55 mph in a 25 mph-school zone on Bethel Road near McCoy Road.
At 4:10 p.m., a PSCO deputy was called in as backup for the Salem Police Department for a physical domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Salem Dallas Highway. After no answer at the door, SMP officers conducted a forced entry while the PSCO deputy stood by as cover.
At 7:33 p.m., a motorist was cited for passing in a no passing zone on Van Well Road near Highway 22.
At 8:53 p.m., a female subject reported a coworker slapped her in the face over “work drama” at a business located in the 5600 block of Zena Road. Deputies were unable to contact the suspect.
Tuesday, April 5
At 1:28 a.m., a deputy witnessed a vehicle drive deep into private property on Red Prairie Road off Highway 22. The two occupants were cited and released for criminal trespass II.
At 5:15 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to maintain lane on Highway 22 near milepost 25. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment, but only consented to a partial field sobriety test. He was arrested and a search of the vehicle revealed less than 2g of suspected meth and a firearm among other things. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, four counts of recklessly endangering another Person due to having four kids aged 1-7 in the vehicle, and possession of weapons by certain felons.
At 7:02 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Ellendale Avenue near Fir Villa Road and for following too closely.
At 7:25 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
At 7:50 p.m. a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Corvallis Road near Oak River Road.
At 10:22 a.m., deputies took custody of a wire hair pointer wandering in the 12600 block of Rolling Hills Road and lodged it with the Willamette Humane Society.
At 3 p.m., a deputy came across a suspicious vehicle parked on Hoffman Road near Ash Creek Bible Church. While writing up a tow order, two subjects confronted the deputy, saying it was their vehicle. They said their work doesn’t provide parking and they were working in the fields where the car was parked.
At 5:45 p.m., a report of a U-Haul moving truck stuck in the ditch and blocking both lanes in the 3200 block of Mistletoe Road.
At 10:28 p.m., a report from a dogwalker of a motorcyclist who was driving on the sidewalk then swerved back onto the road to avoid them in the 200 block of Main Street in Falls City. The complainant said this was an ongoing issue with motorcyclists driving recklessly.
Wednesday, April 6
At 7:31 a.m., a deputy investigated a car pulled over on Highway 22 near Ridgeway Road. The driver had stopped to let the passenger vomit.
At 10:11 a.m., a report of inappropriate sexual touching between two minor children (under the age of 10) in the 500 block of SE Hawthorne Avenue.
At 11:49 a.m., a deputy came across an abandoned silver Ford Taurus SE on Highway 18 in between milepost 26 and 27. It was heavily damaged, filled with junk and parked illegally. The deputy marked it for towing.
At 11:50 a.m., Rodolfo Cortez Hernandez turned himself in to the PCSO on a warrant for contempt of court. He was lodged in the Polk County Jail.
At 12:19 p.m., a report of child playing with a friend in the 2900 block of Witch Hazel Lane when the family dog burst through a door and bit the child.
At 1:34 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an individual laying in the middle of the road on Falls City Road near Oakdale Road. The female subject stated she would stay out of the road but had concerns about a firearm and a potentially stolen bicycle in her trailer. The gun turned out to be a BB gun and the deputies are investigating the bicycle which may have been stolen at some point by a friend of the female subject.
At 7:24 p.m., a resident in the 15700 block of Salt Creek Road reported an unknown suspect attempted to use her information to file a 10-40SR tax return through turbo tax.
Thursday, April 8
At 1:35 a.m., a motorist was stopped for making an illegal U-turn on Mousebird Avenue near Orchard Heights Road. The driver was cited for no Insurance and his vehicle was towed.
At 5:30 a.m., a report of a vehicle going eastbound on the westbound sidewalk of Highway 22 near milepost 23. The driver said her tire “blew” and caused her to cross the westbound lanes and end up on the sidewalk. She showed signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was cited for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 7:40 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23 and for driving while suspended.
At 8:43 a.m., a resident in the 28200 block of Andy Riggs Road initially reported the theft of package off his porch. It was determined the package was not stolen, but in fact had been delivered the day before.
At 9:54 a.m., a report of a hit and run that occurred around 0330 hours this morning in the 23200 block of Yamhill River Road. There was extensive damage done to the fence and damage to the water line. A resident of Willamina winched the vehicle out of the ditch, but left the scene. Deputies tracked down the Willamina resident and found on the property a sedan involved in the accident. The resident admitted another known male subject was the driver. The male subject was later found at the Willamina Center Market and was cited and released for hit and run and for driving while suspended – violation.
At 3 p.m., a male subject was arrested in the 200 block of Church Street in Falls City on a Polk County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear on an outstanding driving under the influence of an intoxicant charge.
Independence Police Department Arrests for April 5-11
Brian Joseph Saltvold Cooper, 30, a transient, was arrested on three counts of trespassing.
Brian Dunleavy, 54, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Alexander Jeffrey O’Brien, 26, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for menacing.
Corinna Marie Aguirre, 32, of Independence, was arrested for harassment.
Cornelio Ramirez-Flores, 47, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Esau Diaz Velazquez, 28, of Independence, was arrested for criminal mischief 2.
Monmouth Police Department Arrests
Tyler Danenger, 37, of Monmouth, was arrested for harassment.
Arnulfo Ramos, 52, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Alexander Obrien, 27, of Independence, was arrested for criminal mischief III and for theft III.
