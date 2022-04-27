Dallas Police Department
Monday, April 18
At 12:40 a.m., police received a 911 call. The caller was not English speaking and accidentally pushed the SOS button on his phone. They had to use “Google translate” to determine the call was a nonemergency.
At 8:37 a.m., a theft was reported from Wal-Mart. There are two male suspects.
At 11:42 a.m., the caller reported her ex-boyfriend because he had been sending harassing texts and Facebook messages to her friends and family. She was advised to have her friends and family block his number.
At 12:52 p.m., a citizen reported that she had received a call that her daughter had been kidnapped and was demanding ransom money. It turns out the call was fraudulent and believed to be from Nigeria. The caller’s daughter was at work and doing fine.
At 1:19 p.m., police assisted Polk County Sheriff’s Office with a stolen vehicle pursuit from Marion County. The vehicle was stopped at milepost 9.5 on westbound Highway 22. Polk County Sheriff requested a shield from the police, which was provided.
At 2:54 p.m., a report of a burglary on Jonathan Avenue. The homeowner was remodeling his house and reported someone broke in through an unlocked window and stole $1,000 - $2,000 worth of tools. Partial fingerprints were obtained.
At 11:10 p.m., an attempted theft was reported at Wal-Mart of over $2,500 in merchandise. Wal-Mart declined charges. They just wanted the suspect to be trespassed from the property.
Tuesday, April 19
At 12:02 p.m., extra patrols were requested on Lyle Street due to ongoing theft issues from different tenants at the old mill property. Police have the gate code and have permission to arrest anyone trespassing.
At 1:39 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash on Olive Street. The suspect vehicle is an older four-door gray and black car with moderate rear-end damage. There are no suspects.
At 4:05 p.m., police warned juveniles about shooting Orbeez from a moving vehicle at parked occupied cars on Southwest Walnut Avenue.
Wednesday, April 20
At 12:33 p.m., a juvenile overdosed at LaCreole Middle School and was transported to the hospital by his father.
At 8:08 p.m., a report of construction blocking the roadway on Evergreen Court. It appeared that workers were working on a water leak. Police were able to navigate through the construction.
At 8:56 p.m., a report of a man and Juvenile girls screaming at each other was made on Lange Street. The yelling stopped when the police arrived, and there was no answer at the door. The neighbor said there was no disturbance heard.
Thursday, April 21
At 12:01 a.m., a female was reported running naked in the park on Southwest Robinhood Drive.
At 12:16 a.m., a lady was asked to leave the ER at West Valley Hospital because she was yelling profanities at the staff. She was trespassed from the property.
At 4:59 a.m., a report of a lady shoplifting at Center Market. Center Market was unwilling to pursue charges but wanted her trespassed from the property.
At 5:54 a.m., Misty Bohannon was lodged for theft.
At 8:20 a.m., a Wal-Mart employee found a dead turkey in the dumpster in a dog food bag. The turkey did not appear to be shot but did have road burns along its body. The turkey was likely hit by a car and thrown away.
At 10:27 a.m., Charlie Sexton was lodged on theft charges.
At 10:39 a.m., a juvenile was actively swinging a large piece of wood with screws on LaCreole Middle School grounds. Police handled the incident.
At 1:31 p.m., police lodged John Ricketts on a failure to appear warrant.
At 2:27 p.m., a man wanted to follow up on a report of stolen headphones. He was talking nonsense and wanted to feel safe in the gym, requesting them to put a camera in the shower. Police told him that would be something to talk to the gym owners.
At 4:01 p.m., a fraudulent $100 bill was exchanged for $20 bills two days ago at Berts Restaurant on Orchard Drive.
At 6:24 p.m., a report of a vehicle hitting a cat and not stopping. Police were unable to locate the car.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, April 18
At 12:19 a.m., a report of an adult male that had been having inappropriate conversations since November with a 13-year-old female in the 39000 block of Ward Road. A detective has been assigned for follow-up investigation.
At 11:27 a.m., a report of a PJ 2015 black Utility Trailer stolen from 6700 block of Bethel Road sometime between April 16-18. The trailer contained about $5,000 worth of tiling supplies.
At 11:43 a.m., a report of a subject who fell victim to a Craigslist internet scam involving a house for rent in the 10700 block of Rickreall Road. The victim reported she was not out any money and she had already used the fraud reporting link to report the scam.
At 12:35 p.m., a report of four chickens on the loose in the 5900 block of Willamette Ferry Street. A deputy was able to corral two of them and a nearby neighbor volunteered to house them until the owner could retrieve them and the rest.
At 3:29 p.m., a crash occurred involving two vehicles near the intersection of Highway 22 and Salt Creek Road just east of milepost 11. The at fault driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic controlled device.
At 4:58 p.m., a deputy served a restraining order to a subject in the 1300 block of Solomon Court.
At 5:09 p.m., a report of a fight between two students at Falls City Elementary School. No injuries were reported by either student. Neither parent of the involved wanted to press criminal charges but requested that the investigating deputy speak to both students. The deputy contacted one student at school and explained the importance of keeping our hands to ourselves and the criminal consequences of his actions. The deputy planned to follow up with the other student who was not immediately available.
At 6:27 p.m., a report of a stolen vehicle out of McMinnville. A PCSO deputy began pursuit on Highway 22 near milepost 54. The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to elude pursuit, but broke down near milepost 9. The driver and passenger were detained. The passenger was eventually released, and the driver lodged in Polk County Jail for felony elude, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, felony driving while suspended, criminal mischief II, hit and run (property), and reckless driving.
At 10:39 p.m., a deputy provided traffic control while Sheridan Fire Department extinguished a car fire in the 20200 block of Highway 22.
Tuesday, April 19
At 1:35 p.m., a report of a female subject from California who was bitten by a neighbor’s dog while visiting her father in the 300 block of Fir Villa Road. The neighbor agreed to quarantine the dog while the victim was visiting and was given a week to update the dog’s vaccinations.
At 4:48 p.m., a report of a 1992 Chevy S10 pickup stolen sometime overnight from the 22800 block of Gooseneck Road. The owner suspects his son stole the vehicle.
At 5:12 p.m., the Benton County Sheriff ‘s Office attempted to lodge a male subject on a Polk County warrant for failure to appear on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. The BCSO jail was unable to lodge to subject, so he was turned over to PCSO deputies and lodged in the PCSO jail.
At 10:43 p.m., a deputy stopped a 17-year-old driver for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 21. The youth received a verbal warning in lieu of a citation after a phone call to the driver’s mom, who advised she would handle it.
Wednesday, April 20
At 4:26 a.m., a deputy came across an unoccupied Volvo parked on the northbound shoulder of Highway 223 near milepost 9 with its hazard lights on. The vehicle had minor front end damage, a spider webbed driver’s side windshield, and broken driver window. The deputy was unable to contact the registered owner. The car was tagged for towing.
At 12:58 p.m., a resident in the 3400 block of Broken Arrow Loop reported someone knocked over and damaged his water fountain in his front yard, causing about $500 damage to three water hoses. The resident suspects someone also put dirt in the fuel tank of one of the vehicles on the property.
At 2:33 p.m., a resident in the 20800 block of Parry Road reported someone stole and cashed a check she wrote and mailed to Century Link on Dec. 22 in the amount of $69.99.
At 4:42 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury crash on Salem Dallas Highway near Independence Highway.
At 8:52 p.m., a complaint was received about an orange Mini Cooper driving through the area of 55th Avenue and Aster Street acting suspicious and the female driver as acting “looney.” A deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
At 8:59 p.m., a motorist reported a vehicle pulled out in in front of her from Smithfield Rd and headed east on Highway 22, almost causing a crash. She added the occupants threw beer cans out the windows as they drove off. A deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
Thursday, April 21
At 10:04 a.m., a deputy contacted a male subject at Highway 22 and Highway 223, where he was hanging out with a shopping cart full of his belongings. The subject was wearing some new clothing from Dallas, saying he “got them” from Rite Aid and he had taken the cart from Safeway. A Dallas police officer arrived and their investigation showed the male subject had stolen the clothes. The subject was arrested for theft and taken to Polk County Jail.
At 10:11 a.m., a report of two dogs that attacked a blind horse in the zero block of Prospect Street in Falls City. Damage to the horse was estimated at $700. The dogs’ owner was shown photos of the injured horse and was cited for maintaining dogs as a public nuisance (potentially dangerous).
At 12:50 p.m., a report of a female subject, already lodged in County Jail on other charges, was seen on video smearing a substance that appeared to be feces on the jail door / windows. Maintenance cleaned it up and found additional substance “artwork” on the Polk County flagpole. A deputy confirmed it was indeed the suspected female subject on video. She was interviewed and admitted to painting her mixture all over Dallas including the jail, flagpole and a church. She said that the mixture included her blood, oil and Dominos glaze sauce, all mixed together in a bucket. She was charged with additional charges of criminal mischief III.
At 1:20 p.m., a deputy investigated a physical disturbance between friends in the 1200 block of Ellendale Avenue. Neither party wanted to cooperate with prosecution.
At 3:07 p.m., a report of a single vehicle head on crash into a tree in the 4300 block of Liberty Road. Deputies learned the vehicle, a bus, had actually driven off the road at 7 a.m. that morning but the accident had not been reported to law enforcement. In addition, deputies learned the bus had been carrying two students at the time who may have been injured. They were unable to locate the bus driver.
At 3:08 p.m., a report of six bundles of cedar siding/shingles stolen from construction materials at a residence in the 3700 block of Liberty Road. The owner of the property suspects one of the tenants but has no proof.
At 5:34 p.m., a complaint of suspects selling drugs out of their residence in the 26600 block Salmon River Highway.
At 7:06 p.m., a report of someone bow hunting a turkey in the 100 block of Montgomery Street in Falls City. Oregon State Patrol was already investigating.
At 8:42 p.m., a motorist swerved to miss a cat/raccoon/skunk crossing the road in front of him on Clow Corner Road near Ballard Road and ended up in the ditch.
Friday, April 22
At 1:10 a.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered at the Spirit Mountain Casino Convenience Store in the 26800 block of Salmon River Highway.
At 12:12 p.m., a tire blowout caused a motorist to lose control and drive into a ditch in the 11600 block of Elkins Road.
At 12:47 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at Red Prairie Road and Highway 22.
At 6:23 p.m., a report of an unknown male slumped over in front of a church in the 200 block of Main Street in Falls City. A deputy was unable to locate anybody.
At 8:05 p.m., a male subject was charged with harassment in the 800 block of Southeast Jefferson Street.
At 8:35 p.m., a report of a motorist who swerved and ended up in a ditch to miss an oncoming vehicle into her land in the 23800 block of Yamhill River Road.
At 10:29 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of suspicious activity in the 26300 block of Salmon River Highway. The deputy learned the two individuals were authorized to be there and were renting the space. However, the male subject had an outstanding warrant out of Yamhill County for failure to appear on a criminal mischief II charge and the female subject had an outstanding warrant for hit and run out of Salem Municipal Court. The female was cited and released. The male subject was arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail.
Saturday, April 23
At 10:24 a.m., a report of a cat that may have been killed intentionally in the roadway of Ash Creek Drive near Warren Drive. A responding deputy found nothing to suggest it was intentional, located the owner and placed the cat in a box for her.
At 12:08 p.m., a resident in the 22900 block of Mountain Springs Drive reported hearing gunshots with one hitting a tree about 50 feet from her home. A responding deputy was unable to locate any bullet holes or bullets on the property.
At 12:55 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Highway 14.
At 1:44 p.m., a report of someone entering two unlocked vehicles in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue and stole a Saint Christopher Visor from one and a garage door opener from the other.
At 5:27 p.m., a report of someone rummaging through a vehicle in the 3400 block of Champlain Court sometime overnight. Nothing was taken.
At 8:33 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of reckless driving on Kings Valley Highway near Highway 22. The deputy arrived to see the suspected driver had stopped and gotten out to vomit. The deputy found a half-empty bottle of vodka in the vehicle and the driver showed several signs of impairment. The driver was lodged in Polk County Jail for reckless driving and cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol.
At 9:15 p.m., a report of several items stolen from an RV trailer while it was stored at Rickreall Storage in the 10200 block of Rickreall Road between Jan. 1 and April 23.
Independence Police Department
Arrests for April 11-18
Cody Michael Anderson, 21, of Independence, was arrested for assault 4.
Alberto Reyes-Guillermo, 20, of Independence, was arrested for rape 1 under 12 years, sodomy 1 – incest, sex abuse 1 – incest, and incest.
Catherine Elizabeth Shields, 29, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Andreas Manfred Settle, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Scott David Henry, 38, a transient, was arrested on a restraining order violation.
Steven Michael Styles, 21, of Independence, was arrested for encouraging child sex abuse 1, online sexual corruption of a child 1, luring a minor, encouraging child sex abuse 2 and for online sexual corruption of a child 2.
Sergio Jimenez, 27, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Monmouth Police Department
Arrests for April
Mathew J. Thorsted, 25, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jacob Woods, 47, of Monmouth, was arrested for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and for criminal mischief.
Daniel Ibarra, 53, of Keizer, was arrested for assault IV.
