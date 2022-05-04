Dallas Police Department
Friday, April 22
At 10 a.m., a report of a juvenile sending inappropriate photos at Dallas High School.
At 2:16 p.m., a student sold CBD gummies stolen from parents at LaCreole middle school.
At 2:18 p.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle scoping out an empty house on Southeast Shetterly while homeowners were on vacation.
At 3:58 p.m., a man was trespassed from a Cherriots bus stop, and he was informed that he could not hang out at the bus stop unless he had a ticket or knew where he was going. Staff said the man was making the bus run late.
At 5:07 p.m., a theft from Walmart was reported.
At 6:25 p.m., there was a bicycle vs. car accident on East Ellendale Avenue, there were no injuries, and the bicyclist denied medical attention.
At 10:45 p.m., a report of voices being heard near 225 Northwest Jasper Street. Police searched the area for a prowler but found nothing.
At 10:54 p.m., a report of juveniles hiding in bushes at the Dallas Retirement Village Lodge Clubhouse.
Saturday, April 23
At 2:23 a.m., Samuel Richardson was arrested for trespassing.
At 10:39 a.m., a red truck was reported weaving in and out of traffic and cutting other vehicles off on East Ellendale. Police did stop a red truck, but it was not the vehicle in question.
At 2:35 p.m., a report of a stolen 1996 Grey Honda Accord. The vehicle was last seen at 10:20 p.m. the day prior.
At 5:47 p.m., a man was seen digging in a dirt pile covered in plastic on Southeast Academy Street. The male left the area before police arrived.
At 8:56 p.m., David Gonzalez was trespassed by police from Countrywood Manor Apartments.
At 10:25 p.m., Riley Savage was trespassed by police from Walmart.
Sunday, April 24
At 8:16 a.m., Tyler Oldham was lodged for menacing, felony elude, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.
At 9:59 a.m., a bag of marijuana was found at Dallas City Park, and the item was seized for destruction.
At 2:58 p.m., Christopher Ott was cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
At 7:52 p.m., Calantha Bier was lodged on a Dallas warrant.
Monday, April 25
At 12:37 a.m., an 84-year-old woman was found dead on Southeast LaCreole Drive. The cause of death is under investigation.
At 11:21 a.m., police responded to a call of someone kicking over decorative steps outside of the Some Things old and new store on Main Street. No damage was reported.
At 2:24 p.m., police investigated a theft from a deceased male’s residence.
At 3:59 p.m., an adult male was seen pulling down his pants and squatting, blocking a truck from entering a driveway on Southwest Mill Street. He was gone before the police arrived.
At 7:11 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence complaint. A suspect was lodged for strangulation.
At 7:21 p.m., Walmart reported the theft of a cart full of items that a suspect left through the side door. The dollar amount of stolen items is unknown.
At 8:59 p.m., Walmart reported the theft of $2,000 in earbuds. Police believe there were potentially four people involved.
Tuesday, April 26
At 1:09 a.m., a bag of suspected drugs was found at Tony’s Bar. It was taken for destruction.
At 9:51 a.m., a juvenile driver was cited for speed racing in his father’s pickup truck on southeast Ash Street.
At 12:50 p.m., Lidavirre Mahto was lodged on a Polk County misdemeanor warrant.
At 2:59 p.m., a theft of $40,000 was reported from a deceased resident at Dallas Retirement Village.
Wednesday, April 27
At 8:54 a.m., a late assault and theft report was reported at the Capital Ford on Hillcrest Drive.
At 4:33 p.m., two dogs were taken to the vet from Southeast Holman Avenue due to a house fire. Dogs should be okay.
At 5:13 p.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered by police on Southwest Levens Street at the Metro Gardens Apartments.
At 10:38 p.m., police arrested Landon Zimmerman due to a DUII (driving under the influence of intoxicants).
Thursday, April 28
At 12:30 p.m., a child was left unattended in a car on West Ellendale Avenue.
At 5:31 p.m., a complaint of a van parked east of the 76 Gas Station on Southeast Jefferson Street with garbage spilling out of it, including rotting food. The owner told the police that she was cleaning out her van. Police said she would be arrested if she did not clean up the mess.
At 5:33 p.m., police found a bike on Southeast Walnut Avenue. It looked like it was left behind due to a flat tire.
At 5:50 p.m., a report of a suspicious person looking in windows at Southwest Cherry Street. He claims that it was a friend’s house who was not home.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, April 24
At 10:42 a.m., a report of a violent domestic disturbance inside a vehicle in the 8100 block of Stapleton Road. The male victim reported during an argument, a female subject stabbed him twice, once in the shoulder and again in the wrist. He was taken to Salem Hospital Emergency Department.
In a separate but related incident, a male subject reported being kicked out of a residence in the 11400 block of Meridian Street shared by the son of the above female stabbing suspect. The victim reported the male suspect kicked him in the leg with a steel toed boot then told him to move out. While gathering his things, the victim said he was then punched in the neck by the suspect while he wore brass knuckles.
At 6:26 a.m., a report of a hit and run at Liberty Street and Bush Street.
At 9:09 a.m., PCSO provided backup for Dallas Police on an elude at the location he fled to in the 700 block of East Ellendale Avenue, by providing both lethal and non-lethal cover. Suspect gave up to DAP.
At 9:25 a.m., a report of a suspicious white Ford pickup stopping at mailboxes in the 1200 block of Reuben Boise Road.
At 11:42 a.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7200 block of Corvallis Road. The responding deputy recognized the suspect from his Marion County booking photo. The suspect was arrested on his Marion County warrants and was lodged at the Polk County Jail.
At 3:17 p.m., a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 99 near Orrs Corner Road. The driver reported he swerved to avoid the motorist that had suddenly stopped in front of him, causing him to drive into a ditch and roll over into the field.
At 3:34 p.m., a report of a vehicle versus bicycle accident on Highway 51 near milepost 2.
Monday, April 25
At 8 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mhp zone in the 10900 block of Highway 22.
At 8:05 a.m., mail was found dumped in the 900 block of River Bend Road. A majority of addresses were located near the Lancaster area in Salem.
At 8:51 a.m., a pickup turning left in the 3300 block of Pacific Highway was rear-ended by a van. The driver of the van was cited for careless driving.
At 10:20 a.m., a report of a 2022 Kawasaki Mule stolen from N&S Tractor in the 9000 block of Rickreall Road sometime over the weekend. The vehicle is valued at $19,124.
At 11:46 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 near Harmony Road.
At 11:39, an audible alarm was triggered at Citizen’s Bank in the 500 block of Southeast Jefferson Street. It was a false alarm.
At 7:22 p.m., a report of loose dogs in the area of Highway 22 and Mill Creek Road. A deputy searched the area for the loose dogs but was unable to locate them.
Tuesday, April 26
At 10:46 a.m., a resident in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Street complained a female subject allowed her dog to urinate on his property, damaging the flower bed. A deputy tracked down the dog owner. She claimed while on a walk with the dog and her two kids, the dog did urinate in front of the listed address. However, the complainant started screaming at her (in front of her two kids) and proceeded to get into his car and follow them on their walk while videotaping them and yelling at her that she was going to jail. She added the complainant got into a verbal altercation with her husband. No action was taken.
At 1:26 p.m., a resident in the 15200 block of Strong Road reported ordering two computer monitors, valued at $350 each, that were never delivered. A deputy is investigating whether FedEx made the delivery to the right address or not.
At 3:28 p.m., a resident in the 2600 block of Ellendale Avenue reported hearing a a fender bender accident. He came outside to discover it was actually a hit and run where a motorist hit and damaged his mailbox, leaving part of the bumper left behind.
At 4:06 p.m., a witness reported a vehicle driving into a ditch on Red Prairie Road near Highway 22. The two occupants then switched places and drove off. A second witness reported seeing the male driver with a bottle of Jack Daniels. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
At 10:15 p.m., a report of a vehicle that drove too fast around Orrs Corner Road near Riddell Road, crashed into a garbage can and drove into a ditch.
Wednesday, April 27
At 4 p.m., a deputy ran a motorist’s license in the 400 block of Catron Street and discovered it was expired. The deputy hole punched the motorist’s license, making it invalid, and advised he needed to update it.
At 4:08 p.m., a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle with no license plate and unreadable temporary tag on Wallace Road near Glen Creek Road. However, the driver failed to yield and continued on into downtown Salem where she finally stopped. The driver was driving while suspended and had no insurance. Her car was towed.
At 5:12 p.m., a deputy responded to a call to assist Dallas Police for a house fire in the 1800 block of Southeast Holman Avenue. The deputy kicked down the door and could hear a dog barking, but the house was full of smoke. Firefighters arrived and pulled two dogs and some lizards out of the home. No people were inside the home.
At 6:58 p.m., a deputy stopped a motorist in a van who was driving well under the speed limit on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver was cited for no operator’s license and for driving uninsured.
At 8:56 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 13200 block of Jerusalem Hill Road.
At 9:29 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 52 mph in a 25-mph zone and for failure to register vehicle on Bethel Road near Pacific Highway.
At 10:04 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to drive within land on Ellendale Avenue near LeCrole Drive. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 11:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
Thursday, April 28
At 2:17 a.m., two vehicles were stopped for speeding on Salt Creek Road near Highway 22. The first driver was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone. The second juvenile driver was cited for speeding 86 mph in a 55-mph zone and for having no operator’s license. His father was contacted due to curfew violation. There were three cases of beer in the bed of this vehicle, which the passenger, a 20-year-old male, took responsibility for. He was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and the alcohol was seized.
At 3:03 a.m., a motorcyclist was stopped for having too many rear facing blue lights around the taillights on Highway 22 near Van Well Road. The motorcyclist gave a name the deputy knew did not match up with his distinctive neck tattoos. He finally admitted initially giving his brother’s name instead of his own. The motorcyclist was arrested for giving false information and was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and use of prohibited lighting.
At 5:15 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 7:13 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Dallas Cutoff Road near Rickreall Road.
At 7:27 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 11-20 mph over the speed limit in the 2500 block of Ellendale Road.
At 11:57 p.m., a report of a dog that got loose and was biting ponies in the 2400 block of Independence Highway. The dog’s owner was cited for maintaining a dog as a public nuisance and for having no license.
At 1:17 p.m., deputies contacted a male subject walking, appearing confused, on Highway 22 near milepost 23. The subject was homeless. However, dispatch found he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant through Marion County for failure to appear on a hit and run property. He was cited and given a courtesy ride to Eola Inn.
At 4:35 p.m., a male subject reported his Ford F-150 broke down on April 26 in the 8200 block of Highway 22 around 3 a.m. while on his way to go camping with friends. They left the truck overnight with the plan to fix the problem in the morning. The next day, they discovered the truck’s catalytic converter had been sawed out and stolen.
At 8:28 p.m., a report of a three vehicle, rear-ended accident over the Independence Bridge on River Road. The driver that caused the chain reaction accident was cited for driving while suspended and for following too closely.
At 10:07 p.m., a female subject was arrested in the zero block of Falls City on an outstanding Polk County warrant for failure to appear on an animal abuse charge.
Friday, May 29
At 1:32 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 71 mph in a 40-mph highway work zone on Brush College Road near Wallace Road.
At 8:29 a.m., a PCSO deputy covered YCSO deputies on a potential burglary in progress in the 200 block of Southwest Hill Drive in Willamina. When they were about to leave the scene, they were advised a female subject there had an outstanding federal warrant. She was arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail.
At 7:21 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 69.
At 11:25 a.m., a report of mail found at the Luckiamute Water Tower on Fishback Road near Homestead Lane. The mail appeared to originate from multiple addresses in Salem.
At 3:48 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Wallace Road reported the theft of his vehicle.
At 4:04 p.m., PCSO deputies assisted Oregon State Patrol at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 3800 block of Pacific Highway.
At 5:40 p.m. a resident in the 21700 block of Gooseneck Road reported two of her neighbor’s dogs came onto her property and attacked her dog. She reported her husband tried to stop the attack but was unsuccessful. He had to resort to shooting one of the attacking dogs dead and injured the other. The owner of the surviving attacking dog was cited for dog as a public nuisance and was warned if he did not get care for his dog he would be cited for criminal neglect.
At 10:05 p.m., a vehicle was found on its side after a crash on McCaleb Road near Mistletoe Road. The owner was not around and could not be reached.
At 10:33 p.m., a male subject was arrested for two outstanding warrants, one in Lane County the other in Douglas County, after being called in as a suspicious vehicle in the 6500 block of Rickreall Road.
At 11:04 p.m., a female subject who started a “warming fire” in the 800 block of Church Street was arrested for Reckless Burning.
Saturday, April 30
At 1:59 a.m., a very intoxicated male subject, who fell twice in parking lot in the 200 block of Washington Street, was trespassed from store after causing a disturbance. A PCSO deputy gave the subject a courtesy ride home.
At 6:35 a.m., an alarm was triggered at a business in the 9000 block of Rickreall Road. A deputy found an employee had accidentally set off the alarm.
At 7:48 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 8:03 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 71 mph in a 55-mph zone on Independence Highway near Stryker Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
At 9:16 a.m., a stolen vehicle was found in a ditch on Old Fort Road near South Pacific Highway.
At 10:57 p.m., a motorist was warned for impeding traffic on Highway 22 near Rickreall Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
Sunday, May 1
At 2:02 a.m., a report of a pink, 9mm camouflage Ruger had been stolen around March 30 from a residence in the 15400 block of Oakdale Road.
At 7:43 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor zone on Highway 22 near Starr Road.
At 8:38 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding in the 10300 block of Rickreall Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and for speeding.
At 12:29 p.m., a black Labrador was recovered by Salem Police in the 3000 block of Elliot Avenue and turned over to the Dallas Dog Pound. The dog was transported and released back to its owner.
At 6:26 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence disturbance in the 7500 block of Hannah Road. A male subject was arrested for strangulation (DV, felony) and for harassment.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Alexander Jeffrey O’Brien, 26, of Independence, was arrested for arson, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief I.
Derek Ward, 24, of Monmouth, was arrested on two counts of harassment and criminal mischief.
Jose Vidal-Jimenez, 40, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
