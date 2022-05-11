Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Friday, April 29
At 10:22 a.m., a minor crash was reported in McDonald’s drive-through. One driver did not want to talk to the other and police helped with the information exchange.
At 11:18 a.m., a report of a hit and run with minor damage on Southeast Godsey Road. A Green F150 was sideswiped and had a broken mirror. The suspect was unaware of the incident and the police helped with the information exchange.
At 11:46 a.m., a verbal domestic call was made involving two people damaging one another’s cars. Neither party pursued charges.
At 4:29 p.m., a mother did not pick up her child from the bus stop after school. The mother was contacted and picked up the child from school.
Saturday, April 30
At 2:15 a.m., Heather Arreola was trespassed from Walmart.
At 12:43 a.m., a motorcyclist was transported to the hospital by medics after running over himself on Ash Street.
At 2:59 p.m., a motorist hit a mailbox and left the scene on Godsey Road. The vehicle is described as being a royal blue, two-door sedan.
At 4:06 p.m., a report of a motorist going the wrong way down Main Street. She was from out of town.
At 4:33 p.m., a concerned citizen reported teenagers who ran into an overgrown park area on Southeast Shetterly Drive. She said she was worried because she had seen wild animals in the area and was concerned for the teens’ safety.
At 11:20 p.m., complaints were made regarding the resident’s loud music, which could be heard from Mill Street. Police returned at 11:53 p.m. to tell him again to turn down the music.
Sunday, May 1
At 10:37 a.m., kids accidentally made a call to the police. They were playing on the phone.
At 6:34 p.m., a rundown RV was parked on Uglow Avenue. Whoever is affiliated with it scraped off the CS sticker. Neighbors did not know to whom it belonged.
At 9:30 p.m., a report of a man screaming inside the East Place Apartments. The man was rapping and claimed he could not help himself. Police advised him to keep it down.
Monday, May 2
At 5:23 a.m., a single tent surrounded by trash was on the west side of Main Street’s Bank of America building. The owner was not around. Police say they will try to contact him later.
At 2:31 p.m., Misty Poole-Bohannon was lodged due to arson, reckless burning and criminal mischief. She lit a tent on fire and then started to spit in the police car after the arrest.
At 4:05 p.m., there was a non-injury hit-and-run on Ellendale Avenue. The incident is currently under investigation.
Tuesday, May 3
At 11:49 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Main Street.
At 11:49 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Southeast Washington Street.
At 4:55 p.m., Michael Watkins was lodged and charged for driving uninsured.
Wednesday, May 4
At 12:13 a.m., a suspect who stole a gun was driving on Southeast Brookside Avenue, causing a disturbance. Officers searched the area and throughout the town with no luck. The suspect was reported driving a black SUV.
At 2:10 a.m., Clarence Williams was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest.
At 7:38 a.m., a report of a female digging through the trash on Holman Avenue.
At 7:54 a.m., Eric Pullen was arrested for a DUII.
At 12:17 p.m., a female was seen with a bow. She claimed she was going to feather some arrows. She told the police she did not have a name.
At 1:32 p.m., Joseph Born was arrested for theft.
Thursday, May 5
At 9:21 a.m., a report of a suspicious female looking in vehicles wielding a baseball bat on Southeast Uglow Avenue.
At 1:03 p.m., Erica Smith was lodged on Newburg and Dallas warrants.
At 14:57 p.m., Danny Hicks was lodged on a failure to appear warrant.
At 7:51 p.m., Brad Jacobson was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from Washington County.
At 7:53 p.m., a report of a male yelling he would kill himself. He told the police that he wasn’t going to do it and would keep it down.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, May 2
At 10:36 a.m., a German shepherd puppy was found in the 1200 block of Uglow Avenue. After unsuccessfully trying to contact the owner, deputies took custody of the puppy and took it to Willamette Humane Society. The owner had been on vacation in Mexico for 15 days.
At 1:03 p.m., a report of a suspicious pickup parked on Gooseneck Road near Highway 22 and another report of a subject loading firewood into the back of the pickup, with an ax. Checking to see of the suspect had a permit to cut firewood from BLM land, responding deputies were unable to locate the suspect.
At 1:39 p.m., a report of the theft of Dewalt cordless tools, valued between $600-$700, from inside a BPA work truck located inside the fencing at a substation in the 3100 block of Salem Dallas Highway. Access was made through the South fence where it was cut with tools. Damage to the fence was estimated between $1,000-2,000.
At 4:21 p.m., a report of a motorhome fire in the 9800 block of Burch Grove Lane. The fire was starting to spread to a nearby residence and was burning through powerlines. The fire was sparked during installation of a new refrigerator.
At 8:34 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 89 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 56.
At 9:23 p.m., a resident located two large, white Great Pyrenees dogs wandering on Perrydale Road near Myers Road. The owner eventually stopped by but without any way to transport the dogs home. The resident and owner were able to load the dogs into the deputy’s vehicle who gave them a ride home on Sunnydale Road.
At 9:58 p.m., a report of the theft of a non-electric reader board sign from the 2600 block of Independence Highway.
At 11:54 p.m., a resident in the 16700 block of Airlie Road reported his 2006 Ford Fusion was stolen by his adult son.
Tuesday, May 3
At 12:28 a.m., a report of a vehicle that crashed into and knocked down a power pole on Highway 99 near milepost 61. Oregon State Patrol arrested the driver for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 5:27 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17, driving while suspended – violation, and for driving uninsured. His vehicle was impounded.
At 7:24 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 11-20 mph over the posted 55-mph speed limit on Highway 17 near milepost 22.
At 8:41 a.m., a motorist struck a deer in the 15200 block of Oakdale Road. A responding deputy found the deer on the side of the road in clear distress. The deputy dispatched the deer with his patrol rifle.
At 10:30 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 51 near milepost 2.
At 5:35 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 7 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 2600 block of Riddell Road. The driver admitted to speeding and had no other excuse than he was in a hurry to pick up a pizza.
At 7:14 p.m., a deputy came across a vehicle broken down and smoking on Highway 99 near milepost 62. It appeared an oil line had broken. The driver was calling AAA and did not need further assistance.
At 7:37 p.m., a deputy served a stalking order to a male subject in the 600 block of Taybin Road.
At 9 p.m., a deputy came across a male subject walking west on Highway 22 at exit 16. The man was limping and had a blanket around his shoulders and said he was trying to get to Colorado but tonight was going to stop in Dallas. The deputy told him there are no shelters in Dallas and no other resources for him at this time of the day. Instead, he gave the man a ride into Salem and gave him a handful of change from his patrol bag.
Wednesday, May 4
At 1:19 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant on Pacific Highway near Clow Corner Road. The interior of the vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, but the driver passed a field sobriety test. He was cited for speeding 95 mph in a 55 mph-zone.
At 3:07 a.m., a deputy stood by as cover on a traffic stop in 1200 block of Southeast Godsey Road while Dallas Police arrested a motorist on an outstanding felony warrant.
At 3:20 a.m., a motorist was stopped for Unlawful Use of Lights, Operation without Required Lighting Equipment and speeding on Highway 22 near Milll Creek Road. The driver was cited for failure to register vehicle and warned for the rest.
At 4:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 69 and was warned for passing in a no passing zone and for failure to carry proof of insurance.
At 11:19 a.m., Salem Police had an elude with a U-Haul truck that started in city limits on Wallace Road but traveled out of the county. Yamhill County deputies located the vehicle in Yamhill County and pursued it briefly before terminating due to reckless driving. They pursued it back into Polk County via Hopewell Road. PCSO deputies successfully spiked the vehicle at Hopewell Road and Wallace Road, but the driver continued fleeing south on Wallace Road. The driver swerved to avoid a second spike trap and crashed head on into a northbound vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious physical injury but is expected to survive. The U-Haul driver gave himself up after crashing into a ditch a few hundred yards away and was taken into custody. He had a warrant out of Marion County on three counts of robbery II and a felony State Parole Board warrant. He was lodged at Polk County Jail on his warrant as well as assault II, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. Salem Police cited and released him for elude and reckless driving.
At 1:21 p.m., a deputy responded to a crash in the 2700 block of Ellendale Avenue that Dallas Police were assisting with. The driver appeared to be under the influence of a substance, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. The driver was lodged in PCJ on a probation detainer as well as the DUII and reckless driving. He was also cited for not installing an ignition interlock device, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
At 2:49 p.m., a deputy handed out stickers and high fived kiddos for wearing helmets while riding on the track at the Perrydale K-12 school at 7445 Perrydale Road.
At 9:19 a.m., a deputy removed debris from the roadway on Washington Street near Church Street in Dallas.
Thursday, May 5
At 1:05 p.m., a report of an assault on a deputy at Polk County Jail. While a deputy was controlling a resisting inmate on the ground, the inmate kicked the deputy. The inmate was charged with harassment.
Friday, May 6
At 1:39 a.m., a report of an unknown male subject entering a home in the 200 block of 6th Street in Falls City through the front door, left the residence, walked down the driveway, then returned walking past the residence North into the brush. The subject was trespassed from the residence and cited and released on an outstanding warrant out of West Linn Municipal court.
At 1:34 p.m., a report of a fight in the Polk County Jail. The male subject who physically assaulted another inmate and punched a second prisoner was charged with assault 4 and harassment.
At 3:41 p.m., a PCSO deputy covered Dallas Police Officer while he placed took a subject into custody and into handcuffs in the 200 block of Polk Station Road.
At 3:59 p.m., a male subject came into the PCSO to report that his friend may have scammed him out of $4,700 and a Presidential Rolex watch. He explained that he had made a deal with the suspect who would turn his two-tone Rolex watch into a solid 18CT Rolex watch. Report was made for further investigation into potential criminal charges.
At 4:16 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Fernwood Court reported the theft of her vehicle stolen between May 4 and 5. The vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 5, but the owner didn’t have specific information where on I-5. The deputy promised to investigate with OSP to get a copy of the follow up report.
At 5:09 p.m., a report of two loose dogs in the 1100 block of 7th Street Northwest. A responding deputy found the dogs leashed to a tree in front of the owner’s home while he worked on a car out front. He said the dogs hadn’t left his sight.
At 8:38 p.m., a deputy reported a kiddo wanted to check the patrol car out and see the lights in the 200 block of Northwest Card Avenue.
At 11:42 p.m., a resident in the zero block of South Street reported her spouse was intoxicated and out driving their vehicle. Deputies made contact with the subject when she returned to the residence. She failed a field sobriety test, produced a .16% BAC and was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Saturday, May 7
At 2:55 a.m., a vehicle drove into a ditch and continued through the ditch for about 100 feet until coming to a stop in the 9000 block of Rogers Road. The driver showed indications of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. After providing a BAC of .13%, the driver was lodged for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 3:43 a.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch in the 6400 block of Prather Road. The driver was injured and showed signs of impairment. Firefighters advised they observed an open container of alcohol. During the investigation, the driver was arrested for DUII and transported to Salem Hospital. During the trip, the driver admitted crashing to try to kill himself and he would use a firearm to try again in the future. The deputy issued the driver a criminal citation for DUII.
At 11:32 p.m., someone reported a female subject was operating a puppy mill 16800 block of Falls City Road.
At 1:35 p.m., a resident reported that his mail was discovered by a neighbor scattered near the 12900 block of Sunnyside Road. The resident added his wife is missing a paycheck she was expecting from her employer.
At 2 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding in the 6000 block of Perrydale Road. The driver was cited for having no operator’s license.
At 7:47 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into a small ditch colliding with a wire fence on Zena Road near Spring Valley Road.
Independence Police Department arrests
Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Destanie Lynne Gonzales, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Mark Anthony Sanner, 51, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Alex Coronado Jr., 43, of Independence, was arrested on four outstanding warrants.
Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 55, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Jacob Woods, 47, of Monmouth, was arrested for criminal conspiracy (theft).
Alyssa Woods, 34, of Monmouth, was arrested for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and for theft 1.
Alexis Stanton, 27, of Monmouth, was arrested for two counts of theft II, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, burglary II, and two counts of criminal trespass.
Tyler Danenger, 35, of Monmouth, was arrested for assault IV.
Joseph Charles Davidson, 51, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
