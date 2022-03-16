New feature - Blotter Item of the Week:
On March 7, at 12:39 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failing to maintain lane while he was flipping off the deputy on Edgewater Street Northwest near Capital Manor Retirement. The deputy advised the driver it was his freedom to flip off deputies all day; however, the deputy urged him to not commit a traffic violation while doing it, as that gives an excuse to stop him. A second deputy stopped too and advised his radar clocked the driver going 65 mph in a 40-mph zone, just after he flipped off the first deputy, as if he was attempting to ditch him. No citations were written. The driver offered to shake the deputy’s hand; however, the deputy agreed to knuckle bumps and again advised freedom of speech and expression was good, just don’t commit violations while doing so.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, March 4
At 11:30 a.m., Codie Ott was arrested on an outstanding Marion County warrant.
At 4:46 p.m., a report of a sex offense involving an 11-year-old female and a possible 19-year-old male sexting, while possibly living in Wyoming.
At 6:32 p.m., a complaint of a vehicle swerving and jumping curbs on Northeast Kings Valley Highway. The vehicle was located, but the driver was not. Police waited for the driver to return but did not.
Saturday, March 5
At 1:54 a.m., a report of a hit and run crash on Southwest Levens Street. The victim was injured in the crash.
At 5:39 a.m., a wrong-way driver was stopped on Main Street.
At 9:46 a.m., damage to a parked vehicle from a hit and run was reported on Southwest Walnut Avenue.
At 6:08 p.m., a complaint of speeding involving a white Chrysler sedan on Bridlewood Drive.
At 8:16 p.m., Ashley Greenwood was lodged for a hit and run injury, property damage, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.
Sunday, March 6
At 7:31 p.m., a 1999 Isuzu was reported stolen from Southeast Uglow Avenue.
At 9:18 p.m., a report of a suspicious, possible female standing outside a window on Southwest Rainbow Avenue.
Monday, March 7
At 11:30 a.m., a vehicle was towed from Southeast Loganberry Street.
At 2:06 a.m., a house was fully engulfed in flames in the Dallas Mobile Home Village.
Tuesday, March 8
At 1:12 p.m., a victim of fraud reported the use of her social security number to open a Verizon account to order two new phones. Victim is being sent to collections by Verizon because she did not know the account was open.
Wednesday, March 9
At 6:40 a.m., a 2009 Maroon Malibu was reported stolen overnight from Southeast Cortland Avenue. The vehicle was inoperable.
At 9:33 a.m., Michael Compa was lodged for possession-violation amount of meth and other items.
Thursday, March 10
At 12:53 a.m., a white Lexus on 472 E Ellendale Ave was repossessed by Oregon Adjusters
At 9:27 a.m., a 1994 white Honda Accord was reported stolen sometime over the past four days from Dallas Retirement Village apartments.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, March 7
At 1:04 a.m., a report of an intoxicated male subject possibly harming himself in the 3000 block of River Bend Road Northwest. The responding deputy learned the male was non combative, just very intoxicated, and did not need to go to the hospital.
At 7:13 a.m., a deputy investigated a vehicle driving off Highway 18 into a field near milepost 28. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. After being arrested for DUII, the driver didn’t understand he could be arrested without a warrant and requested an attorney present. A warrant was executed at West Valley Hospital without issue. The driver was cited and released for DUII.
At 1:23 p.m. deputies investigated a home burglarized sometime overnight in the 200 block of Fairview Street in Falls City. The home’s caretaker found a window wide open when checking in on it the next morning. The deputies found the bedrooms trashed and the kitchen in disarray. The caretaker promised to make of list of stolen items.
At 1:58 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of bones found on Highway 223 near milepost 14. The deputy found the bones were too small to be that of a human, more of a small critter of some sort.
At 2:27 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 16000 block of Airlie Road.
Tuesday, March 8
At 10:42 a.m., two employees at Falls City Elementary School, at 177 Prospect St., found an arrow that had been shot at one of the school doors, leaving a hole just under the handle.
At 1:40 p.m., while canvasing Falls City for a burglary suspect, a deputy got consent from a homeowner in the 200 block of Prospect Street to search the garage where nobody was supposed to be. Inside they took into custody a male subject on unrelated outstanding warrants, one from the Oregon Parole Board warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and the other out of Dallas Municipal for a traffic offense.
At 1:17 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 29.
At 1:38 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 7800 block of Zena Road.
At 11:12 p.m., a motorist was stopped for travelling 72 in a posted 55-mph zone on South Pacific Highway near Rickreall Road. The driver was cited for failure to carry proof of insurance.
At 11:30 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 11:35 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Rickreall Road.
Wednesday, March 9
At 12:49 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 5:43 a.m., a report of a motorist leaving Dallas possibly while intoxicated. A deputy located the vehicle on Highway 223 near milepost 10. The driver admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and smoking marijuana. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 2:09 p.m., working with police departments in Keizer and Newport, PCSO deputies located a male suspect in the 7600 block of Fire Hall Road and cited him for Theft II for stealing a rifle scope valued at $620 from a store in Newport and for the theft of another scope from a store in Keizer.
At 8:30 p.m., a report of a vehicle “brake checking” and traveling 50 mph in the A Lane of Highway 22. A responding deputy located the vehicle turning onto Smithfield Road and followed it to Meduri Farms. The driving was slow and deliberate but the driver did not commit any violations. The “riding the brakes” report was due to the vehicle’s high mounted brake light being stuck on.
At 9:18 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 24.
At 10:59 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 96 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 29.
Thursday, March 10
At 1:25 a.m., West Valley Hospital Staff reported a gunshot wound patient that had come in by private vehicle. A deputy confirmed the patient had accidentally shot himself in the leg with a double action revolver that was cocked and had a round under the hammer.
At 4:12 a.m., while checking the Gold Creek Mainline access road on an unrelated call, a deputy came upon a motorist who had fallen asleep in the driver seat of his running vehicle either during or after masturbating. The driver advised he had left the casino and just needed somewhere for his activities. He was told to find a private place, like home, for such activity. He was also warned for trespassing as this is a day use area only.
At 4:16 a.m., a report of from an unknown female advising her boyfriend called her and stated “there’s been a shooting” at the Highway 18B park and ride. Multiple agencies responded, but were unable to locate any signs of a shooting in the surrounding area.
At 5:48 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Clow Corner Road near milepost 59. The driver was upset about the citation and spun his tires for about two seconds as he left the stop. The driver was stopped a second time and cited for speed racing.
At 8:43 a.m., a delivery person reported while setting down a package on the front porch of a residence in the 16200 block of Oak Dale Road, the homeowner opened the door at the same time. That’s when the homeowner’s dog lunged out the door and bit the deliveryman in the face. He reported he did not need to seek medical attention.
At 8:58 a.m., a report to be on the lookout for a possible DUII driver. A YCSO deputy stopped the vehicle on Highway 22 near milepost 13. The OSP arrested the driver for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Meanwhile, the driver’s dad arrived on the scene, but did not interfere. A PCSO deputy provided traffic control then kept the dad company for a bit.
At 9:06 a.m., a report of livestock at large from a residence in the 6300 block of Orchard Heights Road where bunnies and goats were hindering traffic and being hit by cars.
At 10:49 a.m., a deputy saw a dog either jump or was thrown from a pickup truck on Highway 99 near Highway 22. The deputy retrieved the dog, tracked the owner, the wife of the pickup driver. She retrieved the dog which was in good spirits, but whimpered when his ribs are touched.
At 11:45 a.m., a female subject reported to PCSO that a male subject had inappropriately touched her on multiple different occasions at an address inside the city of Monmouth and outside city limits in Polk County back in 2014 and 2015 when she was 9 and 10 years old. The deputy had her do a Liberty House interview and that DHS would reach out and contact her to set up the interview.
At 12:18 p.m., a report of a semi-truck that somehow ended up on the opposite side of the highway in the 10900 block of Highway 22. The driver attempted to back off the roadway to turn around with an unloaded 53-foot dry van and got stuck on the mud off the roadway.
At 3:42 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 24.
At 5:53 p.m., a report of a three-vehicle accident with injuries on Oak Villa Road near Ellendale Avenue.
At 5:59 p.m., a concrete truck slid into a ditch on Southwest Bridle Drive near on South Kings Valley Highway. A deputy conducted traffic control while the truck was pulled out of the mud.
At 7:49 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash with one vehicle in the ditch on Highway 22 near milepost 2.
At 8:50 p.m., deputies recovered two stolen guitars that were dumped on Black Rock Road near Main Line Road.
Friday, March 11
At 12:44 a.m., a PCSO deputy assisted Monmouth Police with a high-risk stop involving a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Main Street, in Monmouth.
At 4:22 a.m., a resident in the 3200 block of Cheyenne Court reported her garage door opening without her or her family opening it, nor was she expecting anyone either. A deputy arrived and found both garage doors open, but no one around.
At 4:57 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near State Farm Road.
At 9:14 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and for failure to register vehicle on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – combined alcohol and controlled substance, and was cited for the two violations.
At 7:47 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 57.
At 8:05 a.m., a report of a coyote in the southbound lane of Buena Vista Road near Anderson Road. A deputy located an obviously deceased coyote which he moved out of lane of travel and into ditch.
At 9:12 a.m., a juvenile motorist was cited for speeding 100+mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 10:22 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 93 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 25.
Saturday, March 12
At 1:32 a.m., a juvenile motorist was stopped for speeding in the 1000 block of Southwest Fairview Avenue. The driver exhibited symptoms of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and taken to Monmouth Police Department where the Yamhill County Juvenile Department arrested him for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – controlled substance, and he was cited for juvenile in possession of marijuana and for speeding.
At 1:23 a.m., a deputy assisted Independence Police Department with a high-risk stop, where a motorist attempted to elude them, in the 600 block of Jasmine Creek near Marigold Drive. Two subjects were taken into custody without incident.
At 6:26 a.m. a motorist was cited for speeding 67 mph in a 50-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 22 and for driving while suspended.
At 8:07 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 51.
At 8:51 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 70.
At 11:03 a.m., a resident in the 7900 block of Fire Hall Road reported the theft of a voltage meter and wire cutters from their fenced-in property.
At 7:41 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Brown Road.
At 8:38 p.m., a report of a motorist driving on Riddell Road near Whiteaker Road that could not slowdown in time and hit a cow standing in the middle of the road. The cow was deceased by the time a deputy responded.
At 10:39 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mh zone on Highway 22 near Dallas Cutoff Road, and for failure to carry proof of insurance.
At 11:38 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to drive within the lane on Orchard Heights Road near Kenard Street Northwest. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
Independence Police Department arrests
For Feb. 22 - March 7
September Star Davis, 21, a transient, was arrested for parole violation and on two outstanding warrants.
Robert Victor Richard II, 23, of Independence, was arrested for harassment.
Maston Grant Whipple, 21, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Sabra Ann Troxell, 45, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Michael Anthony Angon, 35, of Salem, was arrested for harassment.
Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 54, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Santos Diaz Martinez, 38, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Cody Jason Nisly, 34, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.