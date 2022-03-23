Dallas Police Department
Friday, March 11
At 9:44 a.m., a shop fire located at Southwest Stump Street was reported. The victim received an evaluation from the medics because he was inside the shop when it was filled with smoke.
At 11:53 a.m., a stolen gun was located and taken into custody at 827 Main Street.
At 11:56 a.m., Stormy Lupoli was lodged for violation of a restraining order, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
At 4:36 p.m., a report of concerns with a bus driver dozing off while transporting juveniles to school in the morning on Southeast Dimick Street
At 11:02 p.m., police issued a citation to a motorist for going 67 mph in a 35-mph zone on West Ellendale Avenue.
Saturday, March 12
At 11:12 a.m., police processed a stolen vehicle on Southeast Miller Avenue. A stolen plate was recovered out of Beaverton as well as dozens of stolen properties from different jurisdictions.
At 11:28 a.m., police lodged Nathan Rhoades on a stalking order violation.
At 12:57 p.m., a manila envelope was taken from an unlocked vehicle on West Ellendale Avenue.
At 10:59 p.m., Michael Hopkins was lodged on a misdemeanor Linn County warrant.
Sunday, March 13
At 3:40 p.m., police responded to a hit and run on West Ellendale Avenue. The victim was hit by an unknown vehicle in a parking lot. She did not have any injuries and did not want to pursue charges.
At 5:02 p.m., an 11-year-old was riding a moped on Northwest Elderberry Lane. Police discussed laws and dangers with the parents, who were polite and receptive.
Monday, March 14
At 3:06 p.m., a 13- to 16-year-old was spotted on Southeast Jefferson Street with a rifle or shotgun bent open.
At 5:01 p.m., a 15-month-old was locked in a car on Southwest Harder Avenue. Police waited with parents until Dallas Towing arrived to unlock the vehicle.
Tuesday, March 15
At 8:40 a.m., a juvenile placed a four-pack of Red bull under his neighbor’s car to grab on his way to school. Witness thought he had stolen something from the neighbor, but that was not the case. No crime.
At 3:27 p.m., three juveniles tried to take the shoes of another juvenile on Southeast Lacreole Drive. Victim decided not to pursue charges.
At 5:32 p.m., a report of three male juveniles driving erraticly in a Dodge Journey on Southwest Oak Street. Witness reported the juveniles got out of the vehicle with what looked like a fake firearm.
Wednesday, March 16
At 12:20 a.m., Alex Hester was arrested for a DUII (Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants) on Ash St. And Southeast Lacreole Dr.
At 11:58 a.m., a full Republic Service 90-gallon garbage can was stolen on Northwest Douglas Street.
At 4:09 p.m., Candi Holbrook was arrested and lodged for failing to report as a sex offender.
Thursday, March 17
At 1:54 a.m., a man wearing all black, black backpack and black shoes was spotted walking around Ellendale Avenue. He admitted he was high on meth and was advised by the police to make better decisions.
At 9:10 a.m., on Monmouth Cutoff, a debit card theft was reported and used at an ATM in Salem.
At 9:20 p.m., reports of a single gunshot were made on 11th Street.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, March 13
At 1:41 a.m., a bag of second-hand clothes found at the Basket Slough Observation point in the 10900 block of Highway 22.
At 5:20 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 57 mph in a 35 mph-zone on Rickreall Road near highway 22.
At 1:15 p.m., a motorist was stopped for pulling in front of a PCSO deputy and nearly causing a collision on East Ellendale Avenue near Kings Valley Highway. The driver was cited driving while suspended - violation and for failure to install in ignition interlock device.
At 4:12 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Highway 22 near milepost 14.
At 8:40 p.m., a report of a female, pregnant bulldog, with no tags and no chip, found in the 200 block of Oak Villa Road. The dog was taken and lodged at the dog pound. The owner later called and was reunited with his dog at the sheriff’s office.
Monday, March 14
At 4:54 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a verbal, domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Falls City. When they arrived, deputies found a male subject who had an injury to his head and a tennis ball sized goose egg, as well as injuries to other parts of his body. The subject said a known male subject beat him with a bat then left. If found, the deputies had enough to charge the suspect with assault II and unlawful use of a weapon.
At 7:55 a.m., motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milestone 20.
At 8:31 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 64 mph in a 40-mph zone on Wallace Road near Doaks Ferry Road.
At 8:44 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 64 mph in a 40-mph zone on Wallace Road near Brush College Road.
At 9 a.m., motorist was stopped for failing to come to a complete stop in the 28600 block of Salmon River Highway. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 5:51 p.m., a female subject was kicked off a commuter bus enroute to McMinnville as she was refusing to wear a mask in the 5900 block of Wallace Road. Because it was raining and cold, the deputy transported her to Amity.
At 10:19 p.m., deputies encountered a male subject in front of Falls City High School at Main Street. Deputies learned the subject had a warrant and was taken into custody without issue and lodged at Polk County Jail.
Tuesday, March 15
At 7:42 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near the Dallas Cutoff Road.
At 8:44 a.m., a motorist was stopped for expired registration in the 300 block of Kings Valley Highway. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and his vehicle was towed.
At 9:53 a.m., a report of a motorist’s vehicle hit in the windshield possibly hit by a pellet gun on Highway 22 near College Drive.
At 10:03 a.m., a resident in the 3700 block of Orchard Heights Road was cited no dog license and dog at large.
At 11:09 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Crowley Road.
At 12:25 p.m., a report of a white dog, from an unknown owner and location, killed some chickens on a property in the 5800 block of Zena Road.
At 3:29 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 27.
At 4:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near Harmony Road.
At 7:10 p.m., a resident in the 8500 block of Clow Corner Road reported finding a loaded syringe at his driveway. A deputy observed a syringe with dark liquid inside, presumably heroin, then disposed of the syringe in a Sharps container.
Wednesday, March 16
At 12:09 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle, minor rollover crash into the north side ditch in the 11900 block of Elkins Road. The driver admitted smoking marijuana a couple hours before the crash. He was cited for careless driving and for driving uninsured.
At 12:53 a.m., a deputy contacted a male with his legs in the road on Doaks Ferry Road near Salem Dallas Highway. The subject had a failure to appear warrant for menacing and possession of meth. He was arrested and lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 11:48 p.m., a report of a vehicle that had its door lock and fuel tank damaged, and fuel siphoned in the 28200 block of Andy Riggs Road.
At 11:47 a.m., a report of a vehicle versus motorcycle accident on Pacific Highway near Orrs Corner Road. The motorcyclist was transported to Salem Hospital Emergency Department with injuries.
At 11:35 p.m., a resident in the 22700 block of Highway 18 reported his handgun was missing but didn’t know if it was misplaced or stolen. He filed a police report on advice from the ATF.
At 3:14 p.m., a report of a female subject walking her dog when another dog bolted from a residence in the 3400 block of Lake Vanesa Circle and bit her. The biting dog’s owner was cited for dog as a public nuisance and also for no license.
At 6:04 p.m., a report of a resident in the 12100 block of Burbank Road accidently shooting himself in the leg. The resident said he was attempting to unload/clear his weapon when it discharged and struck his knee.
At 10:10 p.m., a PCSO deputy stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Front Street near State Street in Salem. The motorcyclist exhibited symptoms of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. After providing a BAC of .06%, he was cited and released for DUII – alcohol and controlled substance, in addition to speeding and for having no motorcycle endorsement.
Thursday, March 17
At 1:35 a.m., a deputy investigated a car parked off the roadway in the 11600 block of Orrs Corner Road. The driver, who was sleeping in his vehicle, stated he was homeless and had nowhere else to go. He wanted to be close to Dallas as he had a court appearance in the morning.
At 5:33 a.m., a motorist was stopped for multiple traffic violations on Highway 22 near milepost 15. The driver exhibited symptoms of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. Back at Polk County Jail, he was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant - alcohol, speeding and for failure to drive within the lane.
At 5:55 a.m., a report of a vehicle versus cow accident on Highway 51 near milepost 2.
At 9:45 a.m., a female subject was who was evicted and trespassed from a property in the 28800 block of Salmon River Highway. A deputy cited and released her for an outstanding failure to appear warrant for disorderly conduct. She was given a courtesy ride to Willamina.
At 3:39 p.m., a resident on Ferns Valley Road near Kings Valley Highway reported a German Shepherd jumped the property fence and attacked one of her goats. It eventually ran off and it, nor an owner, could be located.
At 3:27 p.m., a report of a worker dumping a load of gravel, using the lift on farm panel dump truck in the 9000 block of Rickreall Road. As the driver was pulling away, the lift arm was still up and it caught the phone line. That pulled the pole loose across the railroad tracks. That pulled the power line to the south and across Rickreall Road, which had the transformer on. The top of that power pole snapped and the transformer landed in the westbound lane of Rickreall Road.
At 5:29 p.m., a male subject was found in the upper Falls City Cemetery, located at 18855 Oakdale Road, covered in his own blood from self-inflicted wounds via a piece of glass. The subject was highly intoxicated on alcohol and claimed that the voices told him to cut himself, even though he did not want to, and he followed through. Given his hallucinations, delusions and level of impairment, coupled with the fact that he was following through with his command hallucinations, a deputy placed him on protective custody and transported him to Salem Hospital Emergency Department.
At 9:37 p.m., a motorist swerved to miss an animal in the 12000 block of Corvallis Road and ended up in a ditch. No injuries were reported.
At 9:13 p.m., a motorist failed to negotiate a curve in the 8600 block of Suver Road and ended up in the ditch.
Friday, March 18
At 1:03 a.m., Independence Police got in a pursuit with a silver 1995 Jetta. PCSO was getting in position north of the city to spike it, but the pursuit was terminated when it entered Monmouth. City units believed the suspect vehicle went south on Highway 99W.
At 7:31 a.m., a report of a domestic disturbance in the 26300 block of Salmon River Highway. The female subject was arrested for violation of a no-contact release agreement and for harassment.
At 7:33 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 51 and for no driver’s license.
At 9:29 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop motorist for speeding 113 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 from West Coast Metal Buildings. The driver failed to yield and the deputy gave pursuit. A second deputy successfully deployed a spike trap at milepost 17. The driver crashed into the ditch, kept going, then crashed again at milepost 15. The driver attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended several hundred feet into a field. The passenger was highly intoxicated, and initially was transported by medics destined for Salem Hospital. However, she attempted to jump out of the moving ambulance on Highway 22. The second deputy responded and took her into custody, delivering her to Salem Hospital, where hospital security met them outside. She continued to be uncooperative with hospital staff until she was locked in a secure room. The driver was lodged at Polk County Jail for attempt to elude (felony and misdemeanor), reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of an intoxicant
At 11:19 p.m., a report of shots fired in the area of Gold Creek Road near Yamhill River Road. Deputies were unable to locate anyone.
Independence Police Department arrests for March 7-15
Brian Joseph Cooper, 30, a transient, was arrested for Trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2 and Resisting Arrest.
Fabian Diaz Lopez, 26, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for failure to carry/present a driver’s license.
Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, a transient, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.
Jesus Trujillo, 46, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, a transient, was arrested for Trespass 2.
Kaylei Rayne Hastings, 18, of Independence, was arrested for attempting to elude.
Tayha Renee Saulque, 25, of Dallas, was arrested for failure to perform duties of a driver.
Monmouth Police Department
Rebecca Watkins, 31, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Alann Serrano Lopez, 35, of Monmouth, was arrested for strangulation and Assault IV.
Edward Michael Alfrey, 29, of Monmouth, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Joshua L. Williams, 38, of Independence, was arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card.
Melisa Collingsworth, 35, of Dallas, was arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card.
Daniel W. Woodward, 41, of Monmouth, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.
