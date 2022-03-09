Dallas Police Department
Friday, Feb. 25
At 1:49 a.m., two backpacks and a new mountain bike were found in a gazebo on Allgood Street. Items were left at the location.
At 11:45 a.m., a black wallet was reported lost to police on Southeast Hawthorne Avenue. Police said, “No one had turned any in recently.”
At 8:20 p.m., a report of a gray Subaru said to be speeding and throwing items out of the window on Main Street. Last seen passing Walmart headed towards the highway.
Saturday, Feb. 26
At 7:42 a.m., a vehicle was parked on church property at 241 SW Court Street for two days. Police informed the church that it could be towed since it was parked on private property. The vehicle was not listed as stolen.
At 8:42 a.m., a sick deer was reported on Southwest Park Street. Concerns that it might get other animals sick if it has a contagious disease.
Sunday, Feb. 27
At 8:16 a.m., a man was sleeping inside the post office on Church Street. Police told him to leave.
At 9:09 a.m., a man living out of his car was parked in front of Charter Communications on Godsey Road. The man says he has nowhere to go.
At 2:40 p.m., a complaint was made to police of a driver yelling at another driver while trying to exit the Metro Gardens apartment complex.
Monday, Feb, 28
At 7:44 a.m., small drops of blood, a knife, and various transient belongings were found at the bus stop on Kings Valley Highway. Police say it does not appear to be a crime scene.
At 8:28 a.m., a tent was set up at the church on 13th street. Police say it is unclear if anyone was staying inside the tent. Additionally, it appeared that someone was staying on the Southwest corner of the property under the trees as there was a sleeping bag and a large stuffed animal.
At 4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported to police on Miller Avenue when an individual walked up to a residence at about 6:06 a.m. The motion lights turned on, and the suspicious man immediately turned and walked away. The footage was sent to police, and the individual appears to be a white male wearing a black sweatshirt and a blue/green and neon yellow snowsuit with red gloves.
Tuesday, Mar. 1
At 8:36 a.m., a break-in report was made to police on Clay Street, reported missing jewelry from inside the residence. The break-in likely happened between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
At 7:52 p.m., there was a theft report of miscellaneous items at Acres Mobile Home Court while the complainant was on vacation.
At 9:33 p.m., Russell Littleton was lodged at the Polk County Jail for public indecency and disorderly conduct after showing his genitals and sexually flickered his tongue at a group of juveniles.
Wednesday, Mar. 2
At 4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported to police at SW Walnut Avenue. The subject left the property in a white van.
Thursday, Mar. 3
12:00 a.m., Russ Littleton was arrested for possessing a weapon (samurai sword.)
2:46 p.m., a large golden retriever-type dog was at Southeast Walnut Creek. The dog did not seem aggressive but would bark and move away if approached. The police were unable to scan for the chip. The homeowner was told the dog could stay on the property in hopes it would later wander off.
3:19 p.m., a non-injury crash occurred on Southeast Miller Avenue.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Feb. 27
At 3:03 a.m., a report of a single vehicle partial rollover crash in the 700 block of James Howe Road. The vehicle was empty upon PCSO arrival. There were several open beer cans in and around the vehicle, indicating driver was possibly DUII.
At 8:10 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 10900 block of Highway 22.
At 9:36 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17 and for driving while suspended - misdemeanor.
At 12:34 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near Perrydale Road.
At 1:01 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 52.
At 1:26 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 99 near milepost 56. The driver was cited for no operator’s license.
At 2:05 p.m., a deputy was called to dispatch a wild coyote left with a broken back after being hit by a vehicle on Beck Road near Enterprise Road.
At 2:36 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 2:36 p.m., a motorcyclist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 6:09 p.m., a report of an RV parked about 20 feet into a field on the north side of Rickreall Road across from Morrow Road. The driver soon rode up on a bike after getting gas at a station. The driver was cited and released for an outstanding warrant Albany Municipal court for theft II.
At 10:11 p.m., a motorist was stopped for operation without required lighting equipment on Kings Valley Highway near Orchard Drive. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 10:45 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of an injured cat in the middle of 11900 block of West Perrydale Road. The deputy found the cat responsive and in apparent shock, but did not need to be dispatched. The deputy transported the cat to Salem ER Vet and posted the cat on Social Media in an attempt to find it ‘s owner.
Monday, Feb. 28
At 2:49 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Rickreall Road.
At 7:58 a.m., a motorist was stopped for expired registration and failure to stop at a stop sign at Brush College Road and Doaks Ferry Road. The driver was cited for failure to obey traffic signs and for failure to renew registration.
At 8:12 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to register a vehicle on Chapman Hill Drive near Orchard Heights Road.
At 10:29 a.m., a report of a someone breaking into a farm shop in the 3100 block of Lone Star Road and stealing more than $1,000 worth of farming equipment.
A 3:25 p.m., after a traffic stop on Liberty Road near McBee Road, a motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. At the Polk County Jail, the driver registered a BAC of .13%.
At 4:49 p.m., a male subject was cited for harassment in the 25200 block of Yamhill River Road.
Tuesday, March 1
At 3:56 a.m., a deputy came upon a male subject walking along the 17000 block of Falls City Road. The subject asked if the deputy could tell he had been body snatched. The subject appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, but was allowed to continue on and he would try to stay out of the road as he knew his way home.
At 1:53 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 62 mph in a 40-mph zone on Wallace Road near Brush College Road.
At 9:17 p.m., a deputy came across a motorist broken down on Highway 22 near milepost 17. As the driver did not have anyone to give him a ride, the deputy gave him a ride to his residence.
Wednesday, March 2
At 2:19 a.m., a report of a male subject shaking his genitals and flicking his tongue at some kids at the Parkside Apartments in the 300 block of Southwest Academy Street. The subject was later found and taken into custody by the food bank.
At 4:13 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch in the south of Clow Corner Road near Highway 99.
At 5:55 a.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle parked on Van Well Road near the intersection of Highway 22 that came back as stolen. The deputy detained the driver, who had multiple warrants with one that was lodgeable. The driver showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. After the arrest, the deputy found in the vehicle stolen mail, a substantial quantity of drugs and packaging equipment. The driver was lodged at Polk County Jail on her outstanding warrant, DUII – controlled substance, possession of stolen vehicle and delivery of controlled substance.
At 10:06 a.m., a report of a suspicious subject on the side of the road in the 3800 block of Mistle Toe Road. A deputy discovered the individual was a sound engineer who was familiar with the area as he lived nearby and was just recording the sound of water draining from a culvert a few feet below where he was sitting.
At 2:52 p.m., a report of a pump house door in the 18900 block of Frost Road damaged by being kicked open, causing about $800 in damage.
At 7:39 p.m., a report of a catalytic converter stolen from an RV sometime in the last six months while it was stored at STAR storage in the 29600 block of Salmon River Highway.
At 8:16 p.m., male subject was cited and released for identity theft in the 1400 block of Edgewater Street.
At 11:04 p.m., a motorist found a pit bull wandering in the 4200 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The driver took it with her to friend’s in Salem, who promised to post the dog as lost on Facebook, then keep it as her own. A deputy called the friend, saying that’s not how the world works. The deputy took the dog into custody back to the PCSO. Soon after, the dog’s owner called and the deputy reunited the two.
Thursday, March 3
At 3:12 a.m., a report of vehicle rollover crash into a ditch in the 6500 block of Corvallis Road. The driver got out and ran to his nearby home in the 200 block of Alder Street. The driver exhibited signs of impairment. But due to his head injury, was taken to West Valley Hospital where, after a blood sample draw, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 4:42 a.m., a report of a single vehicle accident into a ditch and tree on Highway 18 near milepost 18. Medics transported two patients to Salem ER prior to deputies’ arrival.
At 4:44 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 8.
At 4:57 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road.
At 9:52 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 49.
At 12:44 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 near Mill Creek Road.
At 1:12 p.m., a resident in the 4800 block of North Pacific Highway reported the house, that was being renovated, had been broken into while he was away on vacation. Some tools were reported stolen.
At 2:08 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Edgewater Street reported a vehicle and occupant she wanted trespassed. A responding deputy discovered an unrelated vehicle and driver to the complaint. However, the driver had an outstanding warrant out of PC for Trespass II. He was cited and released for the warrant and for currently trespassing.
At 5:25 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury crash into a parked car on Highway 51 near milepost 2.
At 10:36 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 11-20 mph over the speed limit on Highway 22 near milepost 57.
Friday, March 4
At 1:11 a.m., a report of a motorist that swerved to miss a beaver or coyote, crashed his vehicle off the south side of the road, rolling it at least once and damaging fence in the 11500 block of Clow Corner Road.
At 5:13 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to register vehicle in the 500 block of Main Street in Monmouth. The driver was driving while suspended. He was arrested and transported to PCJ where he was lodged and cited for failure to register vehicle.
At 8:39 a.m., a deputy removed a beaver from the roadway in the 3700 block of Independence Highway.
At 10:33 a.m., someone brought in a black iPhone with black LifeProof case which she found on Coville Road. The owner of the phone later called the sheriff’s office looking for his phone. He came by after that and retrieved it.
At 12:45 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare request on a resident in the 100 block of Fair Oaks Street, in Falls City. The subject had a slew of medical issues and said the VA was going to put him on hospice. However, he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Marion County. He was arrested and lodged in the Marion County Correctional Facility on the warrant without incident.
At 5:40 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of Pioneer Road reported being the victim of an Internet scam. She tried to buy a Yorkie puppy from a Facebook page named Belle’s Tcup Yorkies. After sending money and getting no puppy, she reported the page to Facebook and filed a police report. Facebook removed the page.
At 6:26 p.m., a report of an abandoned vehicle, that had many signs of multiple break-in attempts since it was left there in October behind Boondocks at 320 North Main St., in Falls City.
At 7:57 p.m., a request for a welfare check on a subject locked in a Chevron Gas Station restroom at 5322 Salem Dallas Highway. A responding deputy gained access the bathroom with a key and fount it unoccupied.
At 8:01p.m., a resident in the 12200 block of Elkins Road reported hearing several, rapid fire gunshots.
At 8:48 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 10:13 p.m., a report of a single vehicle accident where a driver, following GPS directions, came to the split at Helmick and Fir Crest roads. He decided at the last second to turn left onto Fir Crest, drove into the ditch and high centered his vehicle in the mud.
At 10:20 p.m., a motorcyclist stopped on Independence Highway near Greenwood Road and was cited for speeding 104 mph in a 55-mph zone, driving while suspended - violation and for having no motorcycle endorsement.
Saturday, March 5
At 1:33 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 5500 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 3:31 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Independence Highway near Greenwood Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 3:31 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to dim light high beams on Rogers Road near Independence Highway. The driver was cited for driving uninsured.
At 9:19 a.m., a report of two vehicles that hit a patch of black ice and slid off the roadway on Highway 18 near milepost 20. Both hit the ditch and rolled onto their sides. However, neither hit the other nor were either driver injured.
At 10:34 a.m., a report of a stolen vehicle being found stuck in the mud along the Yamhill River in the 25200 block of Yamhill River Road.
At 12:29 p.m., a resident in the 3200 block of Glen Creek Road reported someone egged her house sometime overnight.
At 4:26 p.m., someone turned in a wallet to the sheriff’s office that was found along Oak Grove Road in Rickreall. A deputy was unable to contact the owner who lives in Dallas.
At 5:06 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salmon River Highway near Steel Bridge Road.
At 8:18 p.m., a female deputy was requested to take photos of a female victim of a hit-and-run accident the prior day in the 1400 block of Southwest 11th Street.
Sunday, March 6
At 12:26 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury accident where a driver took a curve too fast in the 11500 block of Corvallis Road and ended up in the ditch.
At 5:33 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding in the 27100 block of Salmon River Highway. The driver exhibited signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. At the station, he registered a BAC of .13%. In addition, he was cited for reckless driving, driving uninsured, no operator’s license, open container and speeding.
At 8:13 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 45-mph zone on Salmon River Highway near Hebo Road.
At 9:10 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Morrow Road reported returning home to investigate the activation of his driveway alarm. Another vehicle was pulling out as he arrived. Having forgot his cell phone, he followed the vehicle until it lost him traveling over 100 mph on Highway 51. The homeowner returned to his residence to find the driveway alarm stolen. However, he was able to provide the suspect’s license plate number to the sheriff’s office.
At 11:49 a.m., a motorist was stopped for not having a rear license plate on Highway 22 near mile post 17. The driver was cited for no valid operator’s license.
At 2:48 p.m., a report of someone entering a house sometime overnight in the 200 block of Fairview Street and stealing about four guitars.
At 3:24 p.m., deputies assisted Independence police on a menacing report that just occurred in the 14900 block of Orchard Knob Road. During the standoff, while following directions to get on the ground, the suspect produced a pocketknife and threw it. Meanwhile, deputies, interviewing a second subject, cited and released her for criminal mischief III after she enthusiastically admitted to throwing eggs on her renter’s father’s vehicle.
