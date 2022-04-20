Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, April 10
At 3:10 a.m., a report of a RV caught fire in the 8500 block of Grand Ronde Road, likely due to a space heater that was left plugged in and unattended.
At 9:18 a.m., a motorist was cited for not wearing a seat belt on Southwest Levens Street near Southwest Mill Street.
At 10:52 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near 55th Avenue.
At 11:59 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 12:19 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury, rollover accident in the 5300 block of Red Prairie Road.
At 1 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 104 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 1:32 p.m., a subject reported that while he was out cutting firewood in the 22300 block of Mountain Springs Drive, he heard gun shots and a bullet hit a tree nearby and then another bullet hit the ground about ten feet in front of him. Deputies were unable to locate any shooters.
At 1:50 p.m., a report of a male subject accidently shot in the right side with a high-powered FX air rifle while shooting with a friend in the 6300 block of Gold Creek Road.
2:24 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 91 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 4:36 p.m., a report of an abandoned RV parked at Spring Valley Road near Brush College Road for over a day.
At 7:11 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Mill Creek Road.
Monday, April 11
At 1:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to carry/present license, driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and for unlawful/fail to use lights in the 15800 block of Highway 22. The driver was warned not to drive again that night. A deputy who assisted in the first stop spotted the motorist driving again near milepost 12. She was cited again for failure to carry/present license, driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured. Her car was not towed because it was 38 degrees out and raining.
At 8:08 a.m., a report of a stolen 2013 GMC from the 400 block of Butler Street in Independence.
At 8:44 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 100+ mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 10:10 a.m., a report of a motorist who swerved to miss some ducks in the road and ended up in a ditch on Helmick Road near Parker Road.
At 10:19 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 15.
At 11:12 a.m., a report of a trailer, valued at $12,000 with a full tank of diesel fuel, from the 10300 block of Highway 22.
At 2:42 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 48 mph in a 20-mph school zone on Bethel Road near McCoy Road.
At 9:42 p.m., a deputy extinguished a pallet fire on fire on the side of Eagle Crest Road near Gibson Road.
At 10:24 p.m., a report of a trailer broken into and miscellaneous property was stolen in the 8300 block of Grand Ronde Road.
Tuesday, April 12
At 8:15 a.m., a suspicious vehicle left on Clow Corner Road near Ballard Road was tagged for towing.
At 8:17 a.m., a deputy took custody of two dogs on the loose on Denton Avenue near Orchard Drive – a fertile male black and tan Pomeranian with a harness and a female black lab with an electronic fence collar, clearly broken – and took them to the Dallas dog shelter. The dogs were reunited with the owner at 10:26 a.m.
At 9:59 a.m., a report of a Single vehicle rollover crash into a field on Arlie Road near De Armand Road. No occupants or driver was located at the crash scene. However, the sister of the registered owner came by the crash scene and told the deputy that her brother is in the hospital in Corvallis being treated for back pain.
At 10:20 a.m., deputies recovered a stolen vehicle out of Salem at the water tower on Valsetz Road.
At 9:47 a.m., a report of a dog that bit a child in the face while visiting his grandparents in the 400 block Pioneer Road.
At 3:43 p.m., a male subject reported a known female subject took his vehicle from his residence without permission then traded the vehicle. The female subject alleged the car was given to her to do with as she pleased. The deputy is investigating whether this is a criminal or civil situation.
At 4:44 p.m., a report of a motorist who took a curve too fast on Orchard Heights Road near 38th Avenue, left the road and hit a tree.
At 8:24 p.m., a complaint received about a vehicle being a sight hazard at the intersection of the 1000 block of 34th Avenue. A deputy agreed it was likely unlawful parking and notified the resident.
Wednesday, April 13
At 6:07 a.m., a deputy investigated a Lexus SUV parked off the side of Highway 22 near milepost 12. The front plate was missing and the rear plate came back registered to a registered F150 pickup truck and the VIN number came back to a registered owner out of Salem. The car was tagged as abandoned.
At 8:49 a.m., a report someone tried to pry open a mailbox in the 13200 block of Buena Vista Road. Nothing was taken. Damage was estimated at $50.
At 9:27 a.m., a report of a motorist that hit a patch of ice and slid off the road and into a ditch in the 9100 block of Red Prairie Road.
At 9:51 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor zone on Highway 22 near Mill Creek Road.
At 10:34 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Corvallis Road near Suver Road.
At 11:49 a.m., Benton County arrested Alexander Jaugerui and was turned over to a PCSO deputy at the county line. Jaugerui was transported to PCJ and lodged on two parole violations warrants for mail theft, and theft II.
At 3:23 p.m., a deputy cleared a deceased deer out of the road in the 4700 block of Perrydale Road.
At 11:39 p.m., a deputy responded to a domestic dispute between spouses in the 26300 block of Salmon River Highway. The female spouse was in violation of protection order and was arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail for violation of release agreement and criminal mischief 3.
Thursday, April 14
At 10:53 a.m., a deputy asked to the occupants of an RV illegally parked in the George Kitchen Upper Park in Falls City to move along. They said they had no way to move the trailer. The deputy informed them that the city would likely look to have the trailer towed soon and suggested they explore options to have a friend move it. They both told said they would work on it.
At 12:15 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was towed from the Bridgeport and Liberty Road area.
At 3:31 p.m., a motorist who drove into a ditch in the 2500 block of Mistletoe Road was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 1:34 p.m., a report of a motorist who wasn’t paying attention and drove off the road and into a ditch by the Dallas Wastewater treatment plant in the 1000 block of Bowersville Road.
At 2:47 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment and injuries on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
At 4:30 p.m., a report of a SW Polk Fire engine backing into a deputy’s patrol vehicle while he was out of the vehicle and at the scene of a crash. The engine damaged the driver side front bumper and push bumper.
At 5:53 p.m., a resident in the 19500 block of Forrest view Lane reported she was told by her neighbor that a female and male went to her house while she was gone, drove onto her property, did donuts in her gravel, and kicked her garage door.
At 6:24 p.m., deputies executed a restraining order to a female subject in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The subject was very uncooperative, was given several opportunities to leave and was eventually restrained, arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail for violation of a restraining order.
At 6:38 p.m., a male subject was trespassed from a residence in the 19500 block of Forrest View Lane. The subject was told if he returned, he would be arrested. He complied.
At 9:02 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to register vehicle on Corvallis Road near Buena Vista Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured, and failure to register vehicle. The car was towed.
At 10:30 p.m., a report of a stray cow well over a quarter mile across the field from the highway on Perrydale Road near Highway 22.
Friday, April 15
At 2:50 a.m., a resident in the 26300 block of Salmon River Highway reported a female subject was at the residence in violation of a no contact release agreement. The female subject was taken into custody and on the way to the jail, she began spitting in the back of the patrol car. She was lodged into Polk County Jail for violating a no contact release agreement and criminal mischief III.
At 11:28 a.m., the PCSO learned in a cross report a female subject told the Dallas Police Department her friend had been raped/choked by a known male subject at an unknown location in Dallas. The victim does not wish to make a formal report at this time.
At 2:18 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving while suspended on Fir Grove Road off Kings Valley Highway.
At 5:27 p.m., a male subject was arrested in West Salem and lodged in Polk County Jail on two outstanding warrants.
At 5:12 p.m., a report of vehicle broken into and fuel stolen from it overnight. The vehicle was towing an outhouse trailer and was parked in a field next to their 4-wheeler in the 3400 block of Van Well Road.
At 7:37 p.m., a motorist was cited for no operator’s license on Highway 99 near milepost 54.
At 8:12 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 45-mph zone on Salmon River Highway near Grand Ronde Road.
At 8:51 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to drive within the lane in the 8100 block of Fire Hall Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and failure to drive within lane.
At 10:18 p.m., a motorist was stopped 30500 block of Mill Creek Road for failure to obey traffic signs, speeding and operation without required lighting equipment. The vehicle was uninsured and impounded. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, failure to install ignition interlock device, and driving uninsured.
Saturday, April 16
At 12:22 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 3:35 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Van Well Road.
At 4:41 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 7. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
At 3:49 p.m., PCSO deputies assisted Independence Police Department on a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Main Street. After the couple was located, both male and female subjects were arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail on outstanding warrants.
At 10:37 p.m., a report of a couple that tried to get to Valley of the Giants and got their pickup stuck in a snowbank on Boulder Pass near Shumway Line. A deputy was unable to winch them out of the snow. The deputy gave them a ride to the Fort Hill Lounge where they could wait for a ride to McMinnville inside somewhere and get some food.
At 11:15 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a road-struck buck in the 15200 block of Oakdale Road. The deputy was forced to dispatch the buck. The reporting person was familiar with the ODFW road-struck game laws /process and is going to tag and claim it and take the head of the deer to the ODFW office in Adair Village.
