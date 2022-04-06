Report of the week: At 5:28 p.m. March 26, a report was made to the Dallas Police about a citizen’s sister harassing him. He claimed she was contacting him through various ways, including witchcraft, making him break up with different girlfriends. No crime occurred.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, March 25
At 1:37 a.m., a male was warned about trespassing at the Grocery Outlet on West Ellendale, and he showed distinct signs of meth use.
At 2:53 a.m., a male subject was trespassed from West Valley Hospital on Washington Street after threatening staff.
At 7:40 p.m., on Barberry Avenue, a report of a man attempting to attach a tow strap to another parked vehicle because the man claimed it was parked in his spot. All parties were advised of the street as being public parking.
At 10:48 p.m., a report of a gray sedan shooting an airsoft rifle out of the vehicle towards Hankel Street.
At 11:57 p.m., police cited a female driver going 42 mph in a 25-mph zone on Orchard Drive.
Saturday, March 26
At 7:28 a.m., a male subject was trespassed by police from Burger King on East Ellendale Ave.
Sunday, March 27
At 9:02 a.m., two “wolf/lion” mixed dogs were reported running around Main Street.
At 4:53 p.m., police investigated a report of a victim being sexually assaulted by two men on March 26.
Monday, March 28
At 7:51 a.m., a piece of cardboard fell on the engine block of a Republic Service truck and caught fire on Jefferson Street. The driver extinguished the fire before the police’s arrival.
At 2:40 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was towed on Washington street due to code enforcement.
At 4:34 p.m., a report of an explosion was made to police on Hayter Street. It is believed to be a car backfiring. Some witnesses heard it and some did not.
At 7:30 p.m., a report of a blue rockhopper bike stolen from a porch on Dimick Street.
At 7:40 p.m., theft of wood was reported from the new Fowler home development on Fir Villa Road.
Tuesday, March 29
At 9:07 a.m., a request for extra police patrols was made for Walnut Avenue due to a speeding Honda sedan.
At 9:41 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was towed on Uglow street due to code enforcement.
At 4:22 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was towed on Gregory Drive due to code enforcement.
At 4:57 p.m., a Samsung phone, $33 cash and student I.D. were turned in to the police.
At 5:17 p.m., an interstate trailer was recovered on Fairview Avenue.
At 5:50 p.m., police lodged a male subject for criminal trespassing.
At 8:29 p.m., a female subject was lodged for disorderly cvonduct at Love Love Teriyaki and Sushi on Main Street.
Wednesday, March 30
At 4:51 a.m., police administered life-saving aid to a female who overdosed on fentanyl.
At 11:17 a.m., a man told neighbors about robbing a bank. The man denied making the statements. No crime was committed, logged for information only.
At 4:07 p.m., a male subject was lodged on a felony warrant from Washington.
At 6:37 p.m., a female subject was lodged for misdemeanor assault.
At 8:26 p.m., a male subject was lodged for violating a restraining order.
At 9:01 p.m., a 1988 GMC pickup truck was towed and impounded on Ellendale Avenue.
At 9:57 p.m., a man called the police claiming he had overdosed on meth and heroin. He was transported to the hospital by medics.
Thursday, March 31
At 3:09 a.m., a male subject was lodged at Polk County Jail for driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 22 near Shaw Street about 14 minutes after the car was reported missing.
At 11:01 a.m., a male subject was lodged for violating a restraining order.
At 3:36 p.m., a male subject was arrested for criminal mistreatment and theft.
At 7:29 p.m., following a complaint, a female subject was arrested for DUII and for failure to maintain her lane and for almost hitting another motorist.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, March 27
At 7:11 a.m., a deputy stopped a smoking vehicle for traveling 68 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 400 block of Independence Highway. The vehicle was damaged and had vegetation growing on it. The driver showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. After blowing a BAC 0.09 percent, he was lodged at PCJ for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for reckless driving, in addition to being cited for refusing a breath test and having no insurance.
At 10:57 a.m., a report of a Honda 3” Poly fertilizer pump stolen off an International fertilizer farm truck in the 6400 block of Poplar Lane. The suspects also emptied the fertilizer tank on the ground. Total loss, including fertilizer, was valued at $3,500.
At 1:55 p.m., a report of an attempted suicide in the 200 block of Broad Street in Monmouth.
At 3:56 p.m., a report of a motorist that was traveling approximately 70-75 mph on Cooper Hollow Road, entered the curve just north of Monmouth Highway too fast, entered the southbound ditch before correcting and sliding across the roadway, jumping the northbound ditch and impacting a tree. The driver was cited for careless driving.
At 5:32 p.m., a deputy investigating a wide-open gate in the 1700 block of Edgewater Street observed two people walk into the old boat barn area near the river. The deputy warned them they were trespassing. The female subject did not provide her name. But the male subject came back with an outstanding felony warrant out of Marion for abscond/parole violation. The male subject ran and was able to jump barriers and probably get into the camps down by the river.
At 6:53 p.m., Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a stolen vehicle out of Polk County.
At 11 p.m., a motorist was stopped for unlawful/failure to use lights and for failure to drive within lane. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and for unlawful/failure to use lights. The vehicle was towed.
Monday, March 28
At 12:09 a.m., a motorist was stopped for improper display of permit on Birch Avenue near Joe Day Way. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and failure to register vehicle.
At 12:40 a.m., a motorist stopped for failure to display plates and for operation without required lighting. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, and for failure to register vehicle.
At 3:14 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and shots fired on Falls City Road near Oak Dale Road. Deputies found a female subject inside a car with extensive damage to the windshield and driver side window. She said a male subject caused the damage with a rock trying to get in at her, as he had “beat her up” earlier that day in Dallas. Deputies were unable to locate the male subject. The female subject promised to file a full report at the PCSO later that morning.
At 8:26 p.m., a report of a red 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 was stolen overnight from the 3100 block of Commanche Court.
At 8:07 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an injured deer lying in a field on James Howe Road. With the landowner’s permission, the deputy dispatched the deer. A city Public Works supervisor came out and assisted with placing the corpse in the lime pit.
At 11:01 a.m., deputies came across an unoccupied vehicle involved in a recent crash, having driven off the roadway, down a steep bank and onto what appeared to be private property in the 4400 block of Liberty Road.
At 3:32 p.m., a report of a early 2000s Yamaha 9.9 4 stroke boat motor, including gas tank and the fuel line that was connected to the motor, stolen from the yacht club in the 200 block of Shaw Street.
At 4:24 p.m., a resident in the 1900 block of Ellendale Avenue reported stolen mail was returned to her that had been found across the street on the church grounds.
At 7:58 p.m., a motorist was stopped for having no license plates in the 200 block of College Street in Monmouth. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 8:43 p.m., a motorist was stopped for no headlights on Hayter Street near Washington Street. The driver was cited for no operator’s license.
At 10:36 p.m., deputies conducting an area check at Social Security Hole in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road came upon a red sedan occupied by two, illegally parked and trespassing. The 18-year-old passenger had marijuana flakes on his shirt and admitted to having some more in his backpack. Deputies found about half of a gallon size Ziploc full of marijuana and small amounts of marijuana elsewhere in it. The youth was criminally cited for unlawful possession of over one ounce of marijuana as a person under 21 years of age and also for minor in possession of alcohol – violation.
Tuesday, March 29
At 1:41 a.m., a 19-year-old motorist was stopped for speeding on Rickreall Road near Greenwood Road. The deputy spotted and confiscated two unopened alcoholic beverage cans behind the driver’s seat. The driver was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone and for minor in possession of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.
At 4:17 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 93 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 64.
At 6:13 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 3900 block of Zena Road. The driver claimed to have been rear-ended by another vehicle, but the deputy could find no evidence of another vehicle.
At 10:48 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road.
At 2:28 p.m., a motorist reported while driving westbound on Falls City Road near Barnhart Road a rock came off a logging truck and broke her windshield.
At 4:35 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Yamhill River Road near Fort Hill Road for expired insurance. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and for expired registration sticker.
At 4:14 p.m., a motorist was stopped for wearing no seatbelt in the 25200 block of Yamhill River Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and for wearing no seatbelt.
At 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a male subject throwing rocks at vehicles on Greenwood Road. Deputies located the male near Highway 22, arrested him and lodged him in Polk County Jail, with citations for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct II. In addition, the subject was also on probation for burglary I out of Marion County and his parole officer placed a detainer.
At 5:41 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Wallace Road reported finding a vehicle missing two doors on the driver’s side illegally parked on his property. After asking the two occupants to leave, the driver pulled out, hitting and lightly damaging a nearby retaining wall. The sheriff’s office suspects the vehicle was likely the suspect vehicle from a fuel siphon call in West Salem.
At 10:29 p.m., deputies responded to a driving complaint on Halls Ferry Road near Highway 51. A deputy caught up to the vehicle and stopped it for failing to signal a turn within 100 feet. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
Wednesday, March 30
At 4:11 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 12:04 p.m., a report of a burglary, theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in the 4500 block of Salem Dallas Highway. Total loss was valued at $700. A propane tank with “DO NOT USE” written on it was also stolen.
At 2:28 p.m., deputies investigated a suspicious male subject outside of property looking around on Burly Hill Drive near Burly Hill Loop. The subject turned out to be a contractor giving a bid for the homeowners, who were home and confirmed his story.
At 6:49 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
At 9:08 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident at highway 22 and highway 51 intersection with property damage.
At 11:33 p.m., deputies responded to a civil dispute concerning an eviction that had not happened yet in the 2000 block of Church Road. A male subject was cited for an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Dallas Municipal Court.
At 11:33 p.m., a resident in the 29700 block of Joe Day Way reported hearing shots fired and suspects it’s a neighbor trying to shoot a buck that frequents the property.
Thursday, March 31
At 2:13 a.m., a report of a house fire in the 400 block of Main St. In Falls City. A deputy evacuated the second floor of an attached building. Only the back bedroom burned while the fire chief declared the house uninhabitable.
At 6:11 a.m., the Dallas Police Department put an alert out for a stolen vehicle. A PCSO deputy located the vehicle and stopped it near the 4400 block of Highway 22. The deputy also located burglary tools on the suspect. The driver was arrested, lodged in Polk County Jail and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools.
At 9:45 a.m., a report of a burglary at the Oak Knoll Golf Course, located at 6335 Highway 22. Apparently, a white suspect used a brick to break into the bar section and stole alcohol, a drill and an iPad that has owner’s checking account information.
At 1:16 p.m., a report of an abandoned vehicle partially blocking the roadway on Teal Creek Road near Clark Road. It turned out to be stolen. While investigating that vehicle, deputies noticed two other abandoned vehicles in a nearby spur road that were also reported stolen.
At 2:51 p.m., a report of a vehicle that crashed into the back of a semi-trailer on Salem Dallas Highway near 52nd Avenue. There were no injuries.
At 4:39 p.m., two reports a man calling out for help – the first southwest of the 19900 block of Gardner Road and the second east of the 18900 block of Frost Road. Several hours of drone flights and two K9 teams turned up no clues.
At 6:42 p.m., a male subject was arrested on a felony warrant in the 25200 block of Yamhill River Road.
Friday, April 1
At 12:33 a.m., a report of a large group of people trying to herd loose cows on Kings Valley Highway near Highway 22.
At 11:33 a.m., an initial report of a hit and run in the 4000 block of Independence Highway. By the time a deputy arrived, the driver was back who admitted to traveling northbound on Highway 51, losing control, and ended up off the road going through the resident’s front yard taking out her flagpole, then sliding sideways and taking out her neighbor’s fence posts.
At 11:44 a.m., a report of mail stolen from a mailbox in the 20200 block of Highway 22.
At 3:37 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding in the 9900 block of Bethel Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
At 4 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 46 mph in a 25-mph zone on West Perrydale Road near the fire department parking lot.
At 4:24 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury crash where one motorist rear-ended another stopped at a stop sign at Orrs Corner Road and Bowersville Road.
At 8:45 p.m., a male subject was cited for harassment and trespassed from the Fort Hill Lounge, located at 8655 Fort Hill Road, for an incident the previous night where he grabbed a female subject around the neck and threatened her. The incident was caught on security footage.
Independence Police Department arrests for March 22-28
Antonio Cuellar Jr., 62, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Rocky Valentino Flores, 37, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for assault 4.
Monmouth Police Department arrests for the week of March 23
Cody Flanders, 28, of Monmouth, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
