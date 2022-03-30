Blotter item of the week: At 3:46 a.m. on March 26, while assisting at a traffic stop on Highway 22 near milepost 16, a deputy witnessed a westbound vehicle pass them in the eastbound lanes. The driver was stopped, but had no idea why. He admitted to marijuana use and consented to a field sobriety test. He was arrested for DUII and he blew a BAC of .18 at the jail. The driver was lodged for DUII, reckless driving, driving while suspended, driving uninsured, failure to drive right on divided highway, and for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, March 18
At 4:18 a.m., Derek Bumgardner was lodged on two warrants.
At 12:46 p.m., a stolen black Mercedes was seen heading westbound on Highway 22 from Salem. The last known location was Oak Grove near the winery.
At 3:14 p.m., Alexander O’Brian was lodged for criminal trespassing, refusing to leave Thrifty Market, and using racist slurs.
Saturday, March 19
At 10:15 a.m., a theft of clothing items was reported on Orchard Drive, the suspect being a brunette female. She was last seen with a male driving a silver Lancer with Washington plates.
At 12:37 p.m., officers investigated a crash involving two vehicles on Southeast Dimick Street. Cheryl Husa was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.
At 1:26 p.m., a resident on Walnut Avenue reported a neighbor made comments about having a bomb and he would throw it at any police officer who came to his door. The neighbor also made comments about him having a 9mm.
At 3:39 p.m., a report of a motorcycle crash on Ellendale Avenue and Main Street. The rider left the scene before the police arrived.
At 6:05 p.m., police lodged Frederick Campbell on a felony warrant and restraining order violation.
Sunday, March 20
At 2:08 p.m., a resident on Walnut Street found a chihuahua tied up to their door and let it loose through an open gate in the backyard. No one else was around.
At 1:34 p.m., a two-year-old accidentally called 911.
Monday, March 21
At 2:39 a.m., Skye Day was arrested for assault.
At 12:32 p.m., a local school district wanted to tow a vehicle on LaCreole Drive that had been parked in the lot for several days. The reporting person said there was ammo inside and they wanted to make sure the car was not stolen. The car came back clear.
At 1:27 p.m., a low communications wire was pulled down by a truck on Rainbow Ave. The driver remained on the scene and the fire department handled the situation.
At 6:00 p.m., police lodged Sumyr Rautio on a failure to appear warrant.
Tuesday, March 22
At 3:44 p.m., a passenger in a bright red car drove that by the front of the Aquatic Center shot a youth walking on the sidewalk about 40 times with what sounded like Orbeez rounds.
At 11:54 p.m., police arrested Sean Kirkpatrick for a DUII (Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants). He was released to a sober party.
Wednesday, March 23
At 12:26 p.m., a citizen was found deceased of apparent natural causes on Academy Street. The deceased was transported to Bollman’s Funeral Home.
At 9:10 p.m., a citizen found an “intact” male boxer-mix near Levens Street. The dog was not chipped and there were no tags.
11:16 p.m., police marked the rear passenger side of a parked Plymouth on Allgood Street for 72-hour parking.
Thursday, March 24
At 12:35 a.m., police arrested Julian Brown on a parole warrant.
At 9:05 a.m., police arrested Daniel Duran on a probation violation.
At 12:40 p.m., a tan and black German Shepherd was found near Maplewood Drive. Scanned for a chip. Chip number #126054506475982 was produced with no owner on file.
At 2:50 p.m., a dead sheep was found behind L&L saw shop. The owner was notified. The owner picked up and disposed of the animal.
At 5:43 p.m., police started investigating a hit-and-run that happened earlier in the day.
At 9:24 p.m., police lodged Michael Compa on a detainer warrant.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, March 21
At 7:02 a.m., a deputy stopped a semi-truck on Highway 22 near milepost 21 after a piece of trash flew out of the back of the empty trash trailer it was hauling and got wrapped on the deputy’s patrol vehicle’s mirror. The deputy verbally warned the driver for leaking/unsecure load and in lieu of a citation, gave him back the plastic stuck on his mirror.
At 2:26 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident, possibly involving a third that did not stop, on Highway 99 near milepost 50.
At 3:55 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Main Street in Falls City reported a male and female subject stole approximately two gallons of water from her outside water spigot.
At 7:27 p.m., a motorist was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, no operator’s license, and driving uninsured.
At 8:30 p.m., a report of a suspicious male subject apparently casing an establishment in the 100 block of Main Street in Rickreall for a potential robbery.
Tuesday, March 22
At 3:08 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle parked on the eastbound shoulder partially in the eastbound lane of travel on Highway 22 near milepost 14. After failing to get ahold of the registered owner, the deputy had the vehicle towed.
At 3:45 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash on Pacific Highway near Madrona Street.
At 3:43 a.m., while assisting Monmouth Police on the above vehicle crash on Highway 99 just south of Madrona Street, a deputy was approached by another motorist in a vehicle with heavy front-end damage. The driver said a deer jumped out in front of his vehicle and he hit it which caused the damage. The deputy called a tow truck for the driver.
At 7:24 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle with two occupants parked in a vehicle well into the Christmas tree farm located at the northeast corner of Red Prairie Road near Highway 22. The female was partially unclothed and stated they just stopped so that she could change pants. The deputy advised she could possibly be trespassing and they promised to move along.
At 11:46 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Falls City reported a bicycle was stolen. The resident made a post about the theft on Facebook. A resident down the street saw the post and realized the bike a known female friend had left there was the stolen bike. He returned the bike but gave no further information about the female other than her name.
At 12:31 p.m., a deputy took custody of a male German shepherd in the 1000 block of Overview Court. The dog was posted on social media and left in the custody of the staff at Wilamette Humane Society.
At 12:29 p.m., a male subject turned himself into the sheriff’s office at 850 Main Street on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor failure to appear on a public order crimes charge. The subject was issued a criminal citation with a new court date and time.
At 2:57 p.m., someone cut a chain locking a gate into a property in the 5300 block of Eola Drive. Nothing appeared to be missing or taken from the property.
At 3:38 p.m., after his dog menaced a six-year-old child in the 2000 block of Laura Lane, the owner was issued citations for public nuisance.
At 8:21 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a physical, domestic disturbance in the 4900 block of Zena Road. No arrests were made.
At 9:49 p.m., a motorist stopped and cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 11500 block of Helmick Road. In addition, the driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. His vehicle was impounded.
Wednesday, March 23
At 12:20 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 12:51 a.m., a motorist was stopped for headlights out on Main Street near Water Street in Monmouth. The driver was cited for driving uninsured.
At 12:50 p.m., a resident in the 8700 block of Hoffman Road reported her neighbor, who she has been having ongoing issues with, cut an electric fence wire that was about 10 inches on her property.
At 1:28 p.m., a report of a single vehicle into the ditch near the duck ponds in the 10900 block of Highway 22. The driver had pulled over to do her makeup not realizing it was mud and got stuck.
At 2:08 p.m., deputies investigated a report of an unknown woman walking down Loganberry Lane. The woman turned out to have Alzheimer’s and was prone to walk off from her residence in Sheridan.
At 2:11 a report of two young males in a pickup, possibly intoxicated, making faces at people on Limestone Road near Liberty Road. A deputy determined they were not intoxicated and were just hanging out.
At 2:13 p.m., a report of a runaway from a residence in the 200 block of Sheldon Avenue in Falls City.
At 3:08 p.m., a report of a hit and run sometime overnight March 19 in a parking lot in the 8700 block of Buena Vista Road.
At 3:46 p.m., a deputy changed a flat tire for a couple on their way back to Corvallis on Pacific Highway near Clow Corner Road.
At 7:17 p.m., a report of a resident in the 9300 block of Steel Bridge Road observing lights on in a vacant residence at an adjacent property not owned by him. The resident grabbed his .22 rifle and waited for 3-4 hours in the bushes until a male and female subject exited the house. A verbal argument ensued with the resident firing his rifle to scare the subjects. The resident was taken into custody and lodged at Polk County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Thursday, March 24
At 12:40 a.m., investigating a report of a hit and run on Highway 99 near milepost 61, deputies found the involved vehicle in the field access point on Clow Corner just east of Highway 99. The driver was asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle running and a glass pipe and tin foil in his lap. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – controlled substance, and for violation level of unlawful possession of schedule II substance.
At 5:23 a.m., a report of a single vehicle accident where the driver was northbound Highway 99 turning onto eastbound Highway 22, took the corner too fast, and struck the curb median and then the guard rail.
At 7:21 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving while suspended in the 4000 block of Zena Road.
At 9 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 56.
At 9:35 p.m., a motorist was stopped for driving over the white line by about a tire width in the 10900 block of Highway 22. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
At 10:07 p.m., a motorist was stopped for driving along the yellow center line on Rickreall Road near Highway 22. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
Friday, March 25
At 1:04 a.m., deputies investigated a verbal domestic dispute in the 19000 block of Highway 22. Both subjects were intoxicated. No criminal action was taken.
At 2 a.m., a motorist was stopped for no visible taillights and failure to drive within its lane. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation and for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
At 8:08 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17 and for driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed.
At 8:39 a.m., a motorist was stopped for having no license plate or tags in the 500 block of Taggart Drive. The driver was cited for failure to register a vehicle.
At 10:55 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with minor injuries at Ellendale Avenue and Fir Villa Road.
At 1:31 p.m., a citizen found a black pit bull male at the Lacreole Middle School Softball field. Dog had a choker chain and a shock collar dangling from the choker chain. No visible injuries and the dog was friendly. A deputy lodged the dog at the pound.
At 1:36 p.m., a report of a vehicle that was sideswiped by another on Perrydale Road near Highway 22.
At 4:17 p.m., a resident in the 4000 block of Mistletoe Road reported, while they were gone between March 22 and 25, someone entered the residence and stole a gold-colored briefcase with pertinent documents, and miscellaneous jewelry items.
At 5 p.m., a report of bones and clothing found on Hebo Road near Old Fort Road. They turned out to be animal bones and a pair of boxers.
At 6:23 p.m., a citizen reported that sometime last week having a medical emergency while driving. He parked his 1989 GMC Sierra the Sea Way /American Market on Highway 18 and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He returned several days later to get his truck and it was gone. Video surveillance showed someone stealing the truck on March 25 just before 5 a.m.
At 7:19 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 8:45 p.m., a motorist was stopped for impeding 7-plus vehicles on Highway 99 near milepost 66. The driver was cited for no operator’s license and driving uninsured.
At 11:03 p.m., the second of two driving complaints was received involving a Toyota Sienna with a Colorado license plate. The van was a suspect vehicle last week in which the male occupant appeared to be casing the Rickreall Mini Mart for a robbery. Law enforcement agencies were unable to locate the vehicle.
At 11:52 p.m., a report of a low-speed, non-injury motorcycle accident in the 13300 block of Highway 22.
Saturday, March 26
At 4:30 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Highway 22 near milepost 16 for failure to drive within lane, speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant. The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII. However, he repeatedly tried to pull away from the deputy. Backup was called. The driver’s passenger, who kept grabbing onto the driver while he was resisting, was cited for interfering. The driver was taken to Polk County Jail and lodged for resisting, DUII, and reckless driving.
At 7:53 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to maintain lane on Highway 51 near milepost 2. The driver was borrowing an uninsured car from his friend but was still cited for no operator’s license.
At 8:44 a.m., a motorist was stopped in the 7200 block of Corvallis Road for having a license suspended at the misdemeanor level. Although it appeared a check had been cashed by the DMV on March 23, they still have him listed as suspended at the misdemeanor level. He was cited and released.
At 11:06 a.m., a motorist, distracted by her untied shoes, couldn’t stop in time and rear ended another vehicle on Pacific Highway near Stapleton Road. The driver was cited for following too closely.
At 11:47 a.m., while assisting at the above accident, a deputy witnessed a motorist drive by while using their cell phone. The vehicle was stopped and the driver cited for mobile electronic use while operating a motor vehicle.
At 5:17 p.m., a report of gunshots heard in the area of Gooseneck Road Mountain Springs Drive.
At 7:07 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road.
At 7:20 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 10.
Independence Police Department arrests for March 15-22
Andreu Ruben Mendez, 34, of Independence, was arrested for violation of release agreement, assault 4, trespass 1 and criminal mischief.
Juan Manuel Leos Jr., a transient, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.