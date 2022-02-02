Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, Jan. 21
At 6:21 a.m., $3,000 worth of coins were reported stolen at a residence on Southwest Stump Street. The incident is under investigation.
At 2:08 p.m., an anonymous person called to report a triple murder in Dallas City Park. Police checked the area and noted various people enjoying the park. Situation under control.
At 2:40 p.m., a subject called wanting to know why “the whole police force” was after him this morning. He advised he is going to file a “Class A” lawsuit against the officers on duty.
At 7:10 p.m., an officer found a hypodermic needle in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue that contained a dark liquid substance. It was taken for destruction.
Saturday, Jan. 22
At 1:45 p.m., a female subject was cited for trespassing II in the 500 block of Southwest Church Street.
At 8:46 p.m., reports of a driver failing to maintain their lane came from Southwest Main Street. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, no signs of intoxication.
Sunday, Jan. 23
At 1:35 a.m., a female subject was approached on Southwest Augustus Drive. She identified as being on mushrooms.
At 11:11 a.m., two male subjects stole a wallet from a purse in the Safeway on West Ellendale Avenue. They later tried to use a stolen debit card at Walmart.
At 4:30 p.m., a subject paid for their purchase at a store on Orchard Drive using a $20 and $50 bill which had light red dye all over them.
Monday, Jan. 24
At 10:47 a.m., a male subject was swearing at customers in a parking lot in the 300 block of NE Kings Valley Highway.
At 8:38 p.m., a male subject went into Tan Republic in the 200 block of Southwest Ellendale Avenue and asked an employee working what she had to offer him. She said the subject got really close to her and she felt uncomfortable. The male may have been intoxicated.
At 11:31 p.m., someone reported the sound of a crash on Monmouth Cutoff. Police spoke with a semi-truck repair worker who said he heard a boom
more like a firework around the same time. He thought it may have come from Miller Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
At 1:25 a.m., a male subject saw a patrol car parked on East Ellendale Avenue. He was intoxicated, got turned around, and needed guidance to his home. He was given the route via google maps.
At 9:09 a.m., a male subject was apprehended on Southeast Birch Street for a warrant out of Marion County Circuit Court for Assault IV DV, Strangulation DV, Assault II, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Murder I – Attempted.
At 1:22 p.m., a male subject left a message left on a door at Southwest Main Street that stated, “You have two days to return my stolen goods or find the rath of god upon you.” Camera footage appears to show an elderly male wearing dark clothes, a flannel top, and a ball cap under the hood. A mask was also present.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
At 8:46 a.m., a tiny house was reported stolen on Southeast Jefferson Street. It is seven to eight feet wide and 16 to 20 feet long with tan siding, a black shingled roof, white-framed double windows on each side, and a covered shed door on the front of the house. The trailer has bad tires. A cigarette was seized from the scene.
At 12:17 p.m., a report came in of a suspicious acting group of juveniles in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street who the complainant thought was staking out vehicles to break into yesterday at Rite Aid. The complainant said her partner scared them off after yelling at them.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Jan. 25
At 8:52 a.m., a report of single vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 22 near milepost 16 where the motorist lost control in the ice and struck the center barrier disabling the vehicle.
At 8:53 a.m., a report of a motorist losing control after hitting a patch of ice causing him to lose control of his truck/trailer on the Independence Bridge.
At 9:38 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 22 near milepost 16 where a motorist swerved to miss a slower vehicle in the fast lane and collided with a semi truck’s trailer. The motorist was cited for failure to maintain lane.
At 1:22 p.m., a report of the theft of a Honda Motor, valued at $2,500, that was hooked up to hydraulics attached to a fertilizer trailer at AG West Supply at 9055 Rickreall Road.
At 2:29 p.m., a resident in the 28800 block of Salmon River Highway reported the theft of a 35-year-old rusty trickle charger, an air compressor with a blue hose, some Christmas lights and more than $2,000 cash kept in a medicine bottle in his freezer. The resident suspected his daughter. Detectives were unable to locate the daughter.
At 2:43 p.m., a report of a two vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 51 near milepost 2.
At 7:17 p.m., a report of a 1990 White Acura Integra stolen at Rickreall Road and Highway 22 after the owner left his keys inside the vehicle while at work.
At 9:02 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 14.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
At 1:21 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 15. The driver admitted to smoking weed a couple hours prior. The deputy conducted a field sobriety test, which the driver “performed remarkably well at.” The driver was cited for speeding 96 mph in a 55-mph zone.
At 8:33 a.m., a U.S. postal service carrier found several pieces of open and unopened mail in the ditch between the 5700 and 5800 block of Perrydale Road with addresses belonging to residents in the 6700 block of Zena Road.
At 9:22 a.m., a resident in the 19000 block of Canyon View Lane reported a suspected scam where man in a blue coverall tried to sign them up for ADP security service.
At 11:09 a.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Independence Highway was cited for failure to register her dogs after they continued to get out and kill nearby livestock.
At 5:49 p.m., a report of the theft of firearms from a residence in the 18200 block of Falls City Road. Detectives are investigating a known subject.
At 6:39 p.m., a report of a vehicle with a U-Haul trailer hitting a power pole in the 19200 block of Falls City Road.
At 7:14 p.m., a report of small amount of mail located in the ditch in the 7900 block of Clow Corner near the railroad tracks.
At 7:52 p.m., a resident in the 2000 block of Laura Lane reported their neighbor’s German shepherd got loose and chased her children on the street and into their yard earlier in the day. A deputy spoke to the dog’s owners and educated them on Dog as Public Nuisance.
Thursday, Jan. 27
At 2:29 a.m., a motorist was stopped for swerving all over the road on the Marion Street Bridge and Wallace Road. The driver consented to a field sobriety test and performed poorly. She was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, later registering a .18% BAC at Salem Police Department.
At 4:47 a.m., deputies went to perform a welfare check on two subjects sitting on the side of the road that did not appear to be dressed for the weather. They were spotted in the back of a pickup truck coming into town on Orchard Drive near Fern Avenue. They were identified and one was cited and released on an outstanding warrant.
At 7:16 a.m., a report of a motorist who slid on black ice on Zena Road near Bethel Road and ended up rolling into a ditch. The driver was unharmed.
At 10:14 a.m., a motorist slid on the ice and ended up in a ditch on Bethel Road near Zena Road. A second driver attempted to haul the first driver out of the ditch with a strap, but their vehicle slipped on the ice and ended up in the other ditch.
At 12:36 p.m., a resident from the 7000 block of Frank Road reported a check he was expected for some completed work never arrived and suspects it was stolen from his mailbox.
At 1:45 p.m., a report of a possible scam on community Facebook page offering to post your house for $800 a week. Posting was deleted by time deputies investigated.
At 4:24 p.m., a female subject suffering mental issues was found after breaking into a residence in the 14500 block of Beck Road. She was cited and released for Criminal Trespass I and Criminal Mischief III.
At 7:01 p.m., a male subject reported his vehicle stolen from the 3500 block of Basswood Court. However, an investigation turned up after the owner was arrested and taken into custody, the vehicle was tagged as abandoned. It was determined to have been auctioned off by the tow company to a resident in Sheridan.
At 7:08 p.m., a report of a hit and run at the Corvalis Clinic 14892 Ferns Corner Road. The driver was referred to the Corvallis Police Department as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.
At 9:08 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Montgomery Street in Falls City reported her neighbor’s pit bull attacked her English Mastiff.
Friday, Jan. 28
At 4:20 a.m., a deputy provided backup while Salem Police arrested a subject with a warrant for stalking order violation in the 1200 block of Wallace Road.
At 11:48 a.m., a report of a shop in the 7500 block of Wallace Road broken into by unknown suspect sometime overnight, damaging the lock in order to gain access. Once inside the shop, gas was siphoned out of multiple pieces of equipment. Total loss was valued at $75.
At 1:12 p.m., a resident in the 14300 block of Ballston Road reported two husky dogs were chasing his neighbor’s horses. The two huskies were reported later to be chasing sheep in the in the 9300 block of Dejong Road.
At 1:37 p.m., a report of gunshots s heard north of the 5100 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 7:30 p.m., a resident in the 3100 block of Glenn Creek Road reported coming home to find multiple footprints on the floor throughout her house that were not there when she left. There were no signs of forced entry or of anything missing.
At 11:44 p.m., an abandoned vehicle on Perrydale Road and Knob Hill Road was tagged for removal.
At 11:53 p.m., a report of a single vehicle that slid on the ice on Oak Grove Road near Bethel Road, and ended up in a ditch.
Saturday, Jan. 29
At 1:15 a.m., a resident in the 20600 block of Highway 22 reported an abandoned vehicle blocking his driveway.
At 2:36 p.m., a report of a Sentry Safe gun safe found discarded in the 17400 block of Bridgeport Road. It had been cut open with an angle grinder and contents emptied.
At 6:10 p.m., a report of a vehicle stopped in the road, blocking traffic at Washington and Lacreole Streets. A motorist had stopped to remove a cat from the road that had been hit by another vehicle.
At 7:21 p.m., a report of gunshots in the area of Strong Road and Kings Valley Highway.
Sunday, Jan. 30
At 1:33 a.m., deputies investigated an auditory alarm going off at a business in the 9000 block of Rickreall Road. The deputy did not see signs of fire or a break in.
At 7:35 a.m., a report of different caliber gunshots heard in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 10:10 a.m., a report of a purse and chase debit card were stolen from her vehicle sometime between Dec. 25 and Jan. 11.
At 12:01 p.m., a report of a cow loose in the Zena and Bethal Road area. Deputies were unable to locate the cow.
At 12:34 p.m., deputies delivered a restraining order to a subject in the 100 block of Douglas Street.
At 1:10 p.m., a male subject was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant in the 600 block of Arbor Street in Independence.
At 2:17 p.m., a black male Husky with a red/ black collar and a choker chain with no tags was found on the loose in the Zena and Bethel Road area.
At 9:41 p.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle on the side of the road on Ellendale Avenue near James Howe Road. The passenger, who was waiting for the driver to return from finding someone for a jump, admitted to smoking marijuana. The driver returned, sober, and the deputy provided a jump start kit to help them start the car.
Independence Police Department arrests Jan. 3-21
Jimmy Lyndell Williams Jr., 24, of Independence, was arrested for Strangulation – Felony.
Sergio Jimenez, 27, a transient, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Luis Miguel Garcia Espinosa, 31, of Independence, was arrested for Trespass 1.
Merrie Ellen Kearns, 56, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jeremy Patrick Jeppeson, 44, of Hermiston, was arrested for probation violation.
Demetrio Hernandez Hidalgo, 52, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving while suspended.
Jennifer Jeanette Jimenez, 20, of Woodburn, was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry to a motor Vehicle and harassment.
Monmouth Police Department
Rebecca Watkins, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Elihu Cobb, of Monmouth, was arrested for Assault IV.
Sydnee Magdziasz, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Eric Nash, of Dallas, was arrested for harassment, stalking, identity theft and two counts of violating a restraining order.
Bethany Hamilton, of Dallas, was arrested for Assault IV.
Lawrence Matusik, of Grants Pass, was arrested for attempted unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
